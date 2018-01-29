Americans Are Saving Energy Because Fewer People Go Outside (theverge.com) 65
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Americans are saving energy because they don't go outside as much anymore, researchers say. It's a plus for the environment, though in another light (no pun intended), it's just sad. In 2012, Americans spent an extra eight days at home compared to 2003, according to the American Time Use Surveys. Being at home means using more energy by keeping the lights on and watching TV. But it also means less travel, and it means that fewer people are outside operating offices and stores. So overall in 2012, we saved 1,700 trillion British thermal units (BTU) of heat, or 1.8 percent of the national total, according to an analysis published today in the journal Joule. That's about how much energy Kentucky produced in all of 2015. Specifically in 2012, Americans spent one day less traveling and one week less in buildings other than their homes when compared to a decade earlier. The trend of staying indoors is especially strong for those ages 18 to 24: the youths spent 70 percent more time at home than the general population. At the other end of the age spectrum, those 65 and older were the only group that spent more time outside the home compared to 2003. Next, the researchers want to look at energy consumption changes in other countries as a result of lifestyle changes.
I do not know what you said. You did not summarize, plus you shat woods. I think I would agree, but, too much!
Maybe you'd be happier watching TV.
To enter out into that silence that was the city at eight o'clock of a misty evening in November, to put your feet upon that buckling concrete walk, to step over grassy seams and make your way, hands in pockets, through the silences, that was what Mr Leonard Mead most dearly loved to do. He would stand upon the corner of an intersection and peer down long moonlit avenues of sidewalk in four directions, deciding which way to go, but it really made no difference; he was alone in this world of 2053 A.D., or as good as alone, and with a final decision made, a path selected, he would stride off, sending patterns of frosty air before him like the smoke of a cigar.
There is a saying in talk.bizarre, you asshat, used if you quote someone else's work: "ATTRIBUTION, DAMNIT"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Pedestrian
For many people, having fun in beating a boss in WoW is a much better experience than hunting down a bear in real life. So if you could have a better experience on your computer, why would you try to do i
Virtual reality is the future. Soon it will surpass real life in every aspect. When that day comes, you can fully expect nobody to be outside anymore except to do work that needs to be done outside.
This sounds like one of the solutions to the Fermi paradox. [wikipedia.org]
a lot less of sitting around waiting for the bear to show up, absolutely no risk of being mauled, and if you want to go with a group, you don't need a bunch of well-off friends with a lot of time to spare.
While I've never hunted bear, part of the fun of hunting is the tracking and anticipation -- hunting would not be nearly as interesting if I could press a button and a deer would walk right in front of me. Even being cold and uncomfortable in the rain makes for a good experience. While deer hunting is not particularly dangerous (just don't mix guns & alcohol), the little danger there is also ads to the experience - who cares if someone 'shoots' me with a bazooka in an online game, I know I'll still be g
You've clearly never hunted bear, nor been outside your mom's basement much. VR will be part of the future, but will never replace real life.
FWIW, I've had fun "beating a boss in WoW", and hunted IRL. The two don't compare.
those 65 and older were the only group that spent more time outside
...simpler explanation: to get away from the smell of mothballs and ben gay.
I think the real truth is that the 18-24 crowd is too absorbed in Facebook, Twitter, and other social media to want to get outside. If John Calhoun were still alive he'd be yelling about behavioral sink right about now.
I can smell the boomer on you.
Get a cheap bicycle and rid down to a local park.
A cheap bicycle costs $50+ and there's nothing to do at the park except talking to old people and judgmental moms who look at you like you're about to eat their baby.
Drop by some basketball courts and meet some new people and get some exercise.
Then you need to be able to play basketball. A lot of people are too short for that.
Go down to the city library and find some interesting books to read.
Why do that when you have a Kindle or project Gutenberg? You're just wasting gas money.
Go to some wacky community event involving art or music.
If it's free, it's probably something nobody cares about, and usually for good reason.
A cheap bicycle costs $50+ and there's nothing to do at the park except talking to old people and judgmental moms who look at you like you're about to eat their baby.
Why do that when you have a Kindle or project Gutenberg? You're just wasting gas money.
You can't afford a cheap bike or gas money, but you have a Kindle?
"A cheap bicycle costs $50+ and there's nothing to do at the park except talking to old people and judgmental moms who look at you like you're about to eat their baby."
It's likely because, as you pointed out in an earlier post, been too busy killing bosses in WoW to take a shower, and they don't want you near them.
Web surfing is now green.
That needed a car that was working, a price of fuel and a wage to cover the costs of fun and driving.
Now that same discretionary money from a living wage is under pressure. For the decades of costs of food, health care, transport, heating, cooling, internet, rent/loan payments, city/state/federal taxes, a hobby, a
You do understand that inner city crime has been steadily going down for the last 30 years, yes?
Pretty much. Bugs, skin cancer, and sneezy tree spooge. (Not that there aren't plenty of indoor air quality hazards, but it's much easier to clean a house.)
Just to clarify, when they say "outdoors" they are referring to the big blue room with the trees, right?
The reality is.. (Score:3)
... the internet opened the doors to endless entertainment and curiousity, you can really never get bored because you're interacting with other people. Despite all the trolling and awfulness of internet comments the reality is humanity likes a train wreck, even amongst the most intelligent it's hard for those curious primates NOT to look.
I still haven't recovered (Score:2, Informative)
and there's limits to how much she can borrow
I hit those limits as a student. My parents took on the loans - but in name only. I'm the only one who has ever made payments on them.
This sort of argument always assumes that there's only ever 'the government' and the individual.
What of society, or on a smaller scale, community?
They are the ones who will suffer when their members can no longer afford to pay for locally produced goods, and have to purchase from cheaper retailers who import from places with lower standards of living and lower costs. They suffer when people can no longer afford to live in the area and move away. Property prices fall, the neighbourhood changes.
Crime correlat
Confusion (Score:2)
There seems to be a lot of confusion. Staying home doesn't necessarily mean staying indoors. I telecommute and I hate the mall, but I like to go outside when I make a phone call and when the evenings are nice I go for a walk around the neighborhood.
Right? I'm not sure where they got to staying indoors more from data that says people travel less.
Glad to see team Slashdot is doing our part to combat global warming. Go team!
Sadly, I do go outside a lot, but it's to run from my problems. Running and hiking soothe the soul way more than a speed run through Dark Souls. Can't we all confirm?
Correlation vs. causation (Score:3)
Being at home means using more energy by keeping the lights on and watching TV. But it also means less travel, and it means that fewer people are outside operating offices and stores.
The logic here appears flawed. Fewer people aren't "outside operating offices and stores?" What does that mean? Offices and stores don't shut down because fewer people are in them. There aren't fewer office buildings or stores, and they don't use less power on HVAC and lights because someone isn't there.
Correlation does not imply causation.
Huh?
Offices and stores don't shut down because fewer people are in them.
An office or business with limited foot traffic may reduce their hours so they aren't paying for staffing when people aren't coming in often enough.
There aren't fewer office buildings or stores...
There most certainly will be "fewer office buildings and stores" when businesses are closing from lack of customers (who are doing their business online while they are staying closed up at home).
...and they don't use less power on HVAC and lights because someone isn't there.
Yeah, that's why when I'm driving around at 4am in the commercial district all the businesses have their road signs on and interiors fully lit.
...Oh wait. No, they
There aren't fewer office buildings or stores, and they don't use less power on HVAC and lights because someone isn't there.
Correlation does not imply causation.
My office turns off the lights when people aren't there (and you have to stand up and wave your arms every hour so the motion sensor keeps the lights on). Just last year our building announced that they weren't going to turn on HVAC on weekends due to lack of use. And they already turned off HVAC off from 9pm-6am. For a fee, after hours HVAC can be arranged, but as far as I know, no one has asked for it.
One British Thermal Unit is the energy released when burning 1/114,000 [wikipedia.org] of a gallon of gasoline. That's 1392 micro hogsheads [traditionaloven.com]
Energy cost of the health impact? (Score:2)
Wouldn't the energy cost of the portion of the obesity epidemic attributable to the sedimentary lifestyle subtract from this? I didn't see any consideration of that though it would be tough to untangle.
Perhaps you could start by estimating what portion of the million plus deaths directly and indirectly attributable to obesity could be prevented with a less sedimentary lifestyle, total up the entire health industry's energy bill, figure out what fraction of the health industry's business is attributable to t
Staying indoors... in the indoor rainforest (Score:2)
Ultimately (Score:2)
I see this as bad for the environment. The fewer that appreciate the natural beauty of the outdoors, the fewer people there will be to protect it when humans inevitably carelessly expand to more regions.