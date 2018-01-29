Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
United States Power Technology

Americans Are Saving Energy Because Fewer People Go Outside (theverge.com) 65

Posted by BeauHD from the sign-of-the-times dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Americans are saving energy because they don't go outside as much anymore, researchers say. It's a plus for the environment, though in another light (no pun intended), it's just sad. In 2012, Americans spent an extra eight days at home compared to 2003, according to the American Time Use Surveys. Being at home means using more energy by keeping the lights on and watching TV. But it also means less travel, and it means that fewer people are outside operating offices and stores. So overall in 2012, we saved 1,700 trillion British thermal units (BTU) of heat, or 1.8 percent of the national total, according to an analysis published today in the journal Joule. That's about how much energy Kentucky produced in all of 2015. Specifically in 2012, Americans spent one day less traveling and one week less in buildings other than their homes when compared to a decade earlier. The trend of staying indoors is especially strong for those ages 18 to 24: the youths spent 70 percent more time at home than the general population. At the other end of the age spectrum, those 65 and older were the only group that spent more time outside the home compared to 2003. Next, the researchers want to look at energy consumption changes in other countries as a result of lifestyle changes.

Americans Are Saving Energy Because Fewer People Go Outside More | Reply

Americans Are Saving Energy Because Fewer People Go Outside

Comments Filter:

  • Web surfing is now green.

  • Outdoors sucks which is why we invented the great indoors! ;)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by skids ( 119237 )

      Pretty much. Bugs, skin cancer, and sneezy tree spooge. (Not that there aren't plenty of indoor air quality hazards, but it's much easier to clean a house.)

    • Just to clarify, when they say "outdoors" they are referring to the big blue room with the trees, right?

  • The reality is.. (Score:3)

    by blahplusplus ( 757119 ) on Monday January 29, 2018 @11:05PM (#56031087)

    ... the internet opened the doors to endless entertainment and curiousity, you can really never get bored because you're interacting with other people. Despite all the trolling and awfulness of internet comments the reality is humanity likes a train wreck, even amongst the most intelligent it's hard for those curious primates NOT to look.

  • from 2008. There where promotions that got delayed and at least one that just plain went poof. I couldn't get far enough ahead career wise to get ahead of the cost of my kid's college, so any gains I made in the 8 years immediately got eaten up by that. By the time she graduates and the debt I'm taking on (not much for scholarships & 2008 wiped out my savings, and there's limits to how much she can borrow) It'll be time to desperately save for 'retirement' (e.g. when I'm laid off in my 60s and nobody'll

    • and there's limits to how much she can borrow

      I hit those limits as a student. My parents took on the loans - but in name only. I'm the only one who has ever made payments on them.

  • We may as well just be digital.

  • There seems to be a lot of confusion. Staying home doesn't necessarily mean staying indoors. I telecommute and I hate the mall, but I like to go outside when I make a phone call and when the evenings are nice I go for a walk around the neighborhood.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by E-Rock ( 84950 )

      Right? I'm not sure where they got to staying indoors more from data that says people travel less.

  • Glad to see team Slashdot is doing our part to combat global warming. Go team!

    Sadly, I do go outside a lot, but it's to run from my problems. Running and hiking soothe the soul way more than a speed run through Dark Souls. Can't we all confirm?

  • Correlation vs. causation (Score:3)

    by Lucas123 ( 935744 ) on Monday January 29, 2018 @11:43PM (#56031181) Homepage

    Being at home means using more energy by keeping the lights on and watching TV. But it also means less travel, and it means that fewer people are outside operating offices and stores.

    The logic here appears flawed. Fewer people aren't "outside operating offices and stores?" What does that mean? Offices and stores don't shut down because fewer people are in them. There aren't fewer office buildings or stores, and they don't use less power on HVAC and lights because someone isn't there.

    Correlation does not imply causation.

    • I'm not so sure. Big retailers like ToysRUs and Sam's Club are shuttering many of their properties. Whether there's been a net reduction since 2003, I can't say, but it's not beyond the realm of possibility. I for one would rather browse Amazon than go to the mall.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SeaFox ( 739806 )

      Huh?

      Offices and stores don't shut down because fewer people are in them.

      An office or business with limited foot traffic may reduce their hours so they aren't paying for staffing when people aren't coming in often enough.

      There aren't fewer office buildings or stores...

      There most certainly will be "fewer office buildings and stores" when businesses are closing from lack of customers (who are doing their business online while they are staying closed up at home).

      ...and they don't use less power on HVAC and lights because someone isn't there.

      Yeah, that's why when I'm driving around at 4am in the commercial district all the businesses have their road signs on and interiors fully lit. ...Oh wait. No, they

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hawguy ( 1600213 )

      There aren't fewer office buildings or stores, and they don't use less power on HVAC and lights because someone isn't there.

      Correlation does not imply causation.

      My office turns off the lights when people aren't there (and you have to stand up and wave your arms every hour so the motion sensor keeps the lights on). Just last year our building announced that they weren't going to turn on HVAC on weekends due to lack of use. And they already turned off HVAC off from 9pm-6am. For a fee, after hours HVAC can be arranged, but as far as I know, no one has asked for it.

  • thank you . very useful text

  • Wouldn't the energy cost of the portion of the obesity epidemic attributable to the sedimentary lifestyle subtract from this? I didn't see any consideration of that though it would be tough to untangle.

    Perhaps you could start by estimating what portion of the million plus deaths directly and indirectly attributable to obesity could be prevented with a less sedimentary lifestyle, total up the entire health industry's energy bill, figure out what fraction of the health industry's business is attributable to t

  • It was kind of amusing to see this article about people staying indoors shortly after the one about an indoor rainforest environment being built in Seattle. I suppose it's not a temperate rainforest like the Hoh, and they don't have the actual rainfall one frequently encounters just outside the doors. But, still, nothing says "we're avoiding the outdoors" like creating an indoor rainforest in a rainy city.

  • I see this as bad for the environment. The fewer that appreciate the natural beauty of the outdoors, the fewer people there will be to protect it when humans inevitably carelessly expand to more regions.

Slashdot Top Deals

I know engineers. They love to change things. - Dr. McCoy

Close