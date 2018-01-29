World's Second Largest Meat Processor Invests In Lab-Grown Meat Startup (foxbusiness.com) 61
Tyson Foods, the world's second largest processor and marketer of chicken, beef, and pork, announced it has invested in Silicon Valley startup Memphis Meats, a company that makes lab-grown meat using animal cells. The investment amount was not disclosed, but it follows a slew of other high-profile backers including Cargill Inc., Bill Gates and Richard Branson. Fox Business reports: Last December, Tyson made a similar investment in another meatless startup called Beyond Meat, investing a roughly 5% stake in the company that produces plant-based meat alternatives. Tyson CEO Tom Hayes told FOX Business in March of last year that he sees plant-based protein as a big part of the company's future. "If you take a look at the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) stats, protein consumption is growing around the world -- and it continues to grow. It's not just hot in the U.S.; it's hot everywhere, people want protein, so whether it's animal-based protein or plant-based protein, they have an appetite for it. Plant-based protein is growing almost, at this point, a little faster than animal-based, so I think the migration may continue in that direction," Hayes told FOX Business. Memphis Meats, which debuted its first animal-free meatball in 2016, followed by the world's first chicken strip in 2017, said customers should expect to see these products on store shelves by 2021 or 2022.
Have we seen Peak Meat? (Score:3)
With the resources [foodtank.com] necessary to raise a pound of beef (1799 gal water) and pork (576 gal water), I suppose the world may indeed hold a future in which only the ultra rich can afford the pleasure of meat on the hoof.
How lucky are we, that we got to live during the time of Peak Meat, and know the savory explosion of juices biting into a medium rare, perfectly prepared, prime ribeye.
Re: (Score:3)
I heard some planets have this thing called Water Cycle, such that water falling on the ground is no different than water falling into a reservoir and then being pissed onto the ground by animals. who knew?
Re: (Score:1)
Do you also claim that aluminum recycling is pointless, as physically there is no difference between the aluminum atoms in used cans versus bauxite in the ground?
It is about location and concentration. Some places need to process/transport water to a location, because there is not enough "water falling on the ground" in the right places to keep the reservoirs full. Using that water for agriculture means either expending energy to reprocess it, transport more from further away, or simply not using it for s
Re: (Score:2)
I heard some planets have this thing called Water Cycle, such that water falling on the ground is no different than water falling into a reservoir and then being pissed onto the ground by animals. who knew?
Are you pissing on my leg and telling me it's raining?
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Moving water around takes energy, which mostly comes from fossil fuels. In California, about 10% of all electricity generated is used to pump water.
Purifying water and disposing of waste water also takes a lot of energy.
Water consumption is not "free".
Re: (Score:3)
Moving water around takes energy, which mostly comes from fossil fuels. . . . Purifying water and disposing of waste water also takes a lot of energy.
The shock-and-awe water consumption numbers like the ones OP threw out are mostly water to grow the grass/grain the animals eat. Nearly all of that comes straight from the sky or from local wells [usda.gov], with no purification or disposal required.
Re: (Score:2)
From your own link, the average farm in America spends $17,000 annually on energy for pumping water.
Re: (Score:2)
Nearly all of that comes straight from the sky or from local wells...
About that "free" water from local wells. The main beef raising states are (in order): Texas, Nebraska and Kansas. These three states get a large part of their agricultural water from the Ogalala Aquifer, which is (was) filled with fossil water hundreds of thousands of years old with a zero recharge rate under present conditions.
Texas was the first such state to hit "peak water" and that was almost 20 years ago. Its water extraction rate is now declining, a trend that will never be reversed. It is literall
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I heard some planets have this thing called Water Cycle, such that water falling on the ground is no different than water falling into a reservoir and then being pissed onto the ground by animals. who knew?
And now you've also heard of a thing called fossil water
:)
Water drawn from the Great Plains aquifer for example is only part of the water cycle in the very broadest sense, and it is in practice being drained much faster than its being replinished.
More generally, yes, farming does not remove water from th
Re: (Score:3)
We hit peak oil in 2009 exactly as Hubbert predicted. And yes, the world underwent some very important readjustments as a result.
Hubbert analyzed oil extraction histories from oil fields, and regions, around the world and devised a model that is both descriptive and predictive of how oil production (and resources production in general) changes over time with intensive extraction efforts. Though initially applied to oil, it is general in nature. Hubbert modelling correctly predicted peak oil arriving in the
Re:Have we seen Peak Meat? (Score:4, Interesting)
I suppose the world may indeed hold a future in which only the ultra rich can afford the pleasure of meat on the hoof.
Globally, the rich eat more meat, but in America meat consumption is negatively correlated with income. Higher income Americans eat less.
The type of meat varies widely around the world. Americans eat as much chicken as they do pork and beef combined. In the EU and in China, pork is number one. South America eats the most beef.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I expect that cultured meat has the same potential to bring down the cost of meat. Ho
Re: (Score:2)
I expect that cultured meat has the same potential to bring down the cost of meat.
Thanks to the cyanobacteria that provide the food, it looks like cultured meat has a very good environmental footprint [acs.org], the only rival is poultry.
But that does not mean it will be cheap. There is a lot more expensive high tech involved in this that raising cows. I'm not seeing any predictions right now that it will even reach the price of real beef.
However, while I can't recall what it's called right now, there is an effect known in economics that making a product more efficient actually ends up using even more energy because more efficiency means cheaper cost to the consumer and that in turn drives more consumer use.
Jevons "Paradox". I put that in quotes because it has been hard to find good demonstrations of its existence, and no a priori reason to believe it is any sort of
Re: (Score:2)
But that does not mean it will be cheap. There is a lot more expensive high tech involved in this that raising cows. I'm not seeing any predictions right now that it will even reach the price of real beef.
Not now, certainly, and probably not for a few decades. But eventually?
Jevons "Paradox". I put that in quotes because it has been hard to find good demonstrations of its existence, and no a priori reason to believe it is any sort of "law". Lower prices (from efficiency gains) will increase use, but the pr
Re: (Score:2)
Animal cruelty and not being a vegan asshole (Score:2)
I've always felt uncomfortable about meat, and animal suffering. In the past we where able to console ourself that animals are not conscious, dont have feelings, etc, but as science progresses we're realising that this isn't the case.
BUT, I absolutely detest vegans and vegetarians who insist on forcing their shitty diet on us using moral blackmail and abusive insinuation that meat eaters are murderers , etc. And anyway, I really like meat.
So this might be the way forward. Tasty tasty cowflesh, without the d