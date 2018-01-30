Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses The Internet United States

California Senate Defies FCC, Approves Net Neutrality Law (arstechnica.com) 144

Posted by msmash from the fighting-back dept.
The California State Senate yesterday approved a bill to impose net neutrality restrictions on Internet service providers, challenging the Federal Communications Commission attempt to preempt such rules. From a report: The FCC's repeal of its own net neutrality rules included a provision to preempt state and municipal governments from enforcing similar rules at the local level. But the governors of Montana and New York have signed executive orders to enforce net neutrality and several states are considering net neutrality legislation.

The FCC is already being sued by t21 states and the District of Columbia, which are trying to reverse the net neutrality repeal and the preemption of state laws. Attempts to enforce net neutrality rules at the state or local level could end up being challenged in separate lawsuits.

California Senate Defies FCC, Approves Net Neutrality Law More | Reply

California Senate Defies FCC, Approves Net Neutrality Law

Comments Filter:

  • States are out of control (Score:5, Funny)

    by gnick ( 1211984 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @02:46PM (#56035059) Homepage

    If we let them get away with this, soon we'll be seeing Schedule 1 narcotics sold in corner shops!

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It's always fun to see states rights used for something other than slavery and bigotry. Watch and the PsudoPublicans rage against this.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Actually, I'm more Republican and am all for States rights. Personally, I think the States pushing this is the only way to really to handle the matter, much like Gay Marriage was passed in the majority of States and drove the Federal policy. I think that's actually working as the Constitution was designed. Alternatively, Jury Nullification is a tool the public can use against some of these drug laws.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by jwhyche ( 6192 )

        Truth. I guess the FCC is learning what all of us have always known. The internet is a self correcting system. It will automatically route around blockages. I guess this works for legislative dumbassary too.

        • I guess this works for legislative dumbassary too.

          only in cases of nearly terminal dumbassary though. The Internet routes around even minimal damage.

      • Gonzales v Raich already set the precedent that State's Rights don't exist, because literally everything could potentially be sold to someone in another state, therefore everything can be regulated by the federal government under the Interstate Commerce Clause.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Too bad pot's not a hallucinogen. I wouldn't mind being able to buy it in the corner shop, but I guess I'll have to make do with smack.

  • What argument is there, that would support allowing the States to impose addition restrictions on communication-providers, that would not also apply to allowing same to homeowner associations [atgf.com]? And vice versa?

    Personally, I don't think, FCC should have any power over the HA's either — but many people don't agree. These people should support FCC's primate over States too, or else their view is self-inconsistent and thus automatically and objectively wrong...

    • HOAs can take of themselves. It's the apartment renters that get screwed. They have to use whatever the building owner decides.

    • You do know that the FCC has asserted it's authority over state, local and land use contracts (I.e HOAs) with it's OTARD rule, where they specifically disallowed any rules which prevented a homeowner from putting up a TV antenna. They also require "reasonable accommodation" of armature radio stations by state and local regulations (though refused to override your HOA on this issue).

      It's pretty much a done deal that the FCC has the authority to do this if they wish....

      • hey also require "reasonable accommodation" of armature radio stations by state and local regulations

        Well, you wouldn't want your armature wound improperly, would you?

        I suppose armatures are regulated by FCC field offices.

        I'll just motor off, now...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mi ( 197448 )

        You do know that the FCC has asserted it's authority over state, local and land use contracts

        I do indeed. And I disapprove of it as a government overreach.

        But most /.-ers celebrate that, while denouncing the same Comission's other, most recent, overreach — the pre-emption of the State's attempts to impose their own "net neutrality".

        You can approve of both, or reject both. But you can not pick only one of these — and remain self-consistent. That was my point.

    • Here's a simple answer for you. Congress delegated regulatory authority for a few things to the FCC.

      The first and most important delegation is the wireless spectrum, they gave the authority to the FCC to regulate the use of the radio spectrum to prevent interference and maximize the value. This power is essentially unrestricted with regard to wireless transmissions under the conditions Congress placed on the regulation (the FCC can't regulate military communications for example).

      The Second is congress deleg

  • So much for Republicans supporting states rights (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @02:53PM (#56035109)

    When Republicans talk about "States rights", they really mean the right of states to pass laws that discriminate against people. They do not mean the right for states to establish their own drug laws [politico.com] nor for states to adopt laws like net neutrality [arstechnica.com].

    See, Republicans only complain about the big bad federal government when they pass laws they don't like. In other words, Republicans want to be bigots, and want to pass laws to support their bigotry, and cry "states rights" only to support their hateful agenda.

    • Conversely Democrats hate states experimenting with policies and love gigantic command and control from Washington.

      They are all soulless bastards applyng situational ethics, where you tout a principle as long as, and only as long as, it supports your position.

      The FCC rule at least has a mild leg to stand on regarding regulation of interstate trade, where the feds are explicitely granted the power to stop states from interfering with such trade.

      On the flip side, it is wrong for the government to stretch a 19

      • Re:So much for Republicans supporting states right (Score:5, Insightful)

        by farble1670 ( 803356 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @03:17PM (#56035301)

        Of course, nobody cares about power grabs when it is a grab for power one likes, like net neutrality, but hate it when it is for what one doesn't like, like net neutrality.

        The Rest Of Us make up our minds based on the issue at hand not a party affiliation.

        You ought to try it, comrade.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Ichijo ( 607641 )

          Isn't the purpose of belonging to a political party to let someone else do the thinking for you?

      • You can take that false equivalency and shove it up your candy ass.
      • I know plenty of republicans and even actual conservatives, who are for net neutrality...Yes, Ajit isn't one of them, at least in public. But then he's not an elected politician either - he's a paid lobbyist ...um...temporarily serving as a regulator. Like in all agencies - totally corrupt, and who's in there now has little to do with any one election. We call it "regulatory capture" and "revolving door regulation". Of the two parties - and you should check what practically limits it to two - special laws
    • It's almost as if people support over-reaching regulation when it benefits them, and not when it doesn't. Weird huh?

  • A byzantine set of fifty different laws hurts competition and helps the big guys that have lawyers on staff.

  • It looks like California's law attempts to regulate the businesses directly.

    The versions in New York and Montana are different, they deal with the state's business agreements. That is, if the company doesn't stand by the same net neutrality rules the state will stop the business.

    Montana certainly isn't a big state for funding and they said they've got about $50M in contracts. Losing that much business wouldn't directly hurt AT&T or similar companies, but awarding a $50M contract plus rollout costs ac

  • That's how California rolls (Score:5, Funny)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @03:12PM (#56035261) Journal

    So now we've got Net Neutrality, abundant cheap produce, legal weed, blondes in short-shorts, and surfing. It's 75 degrees and sunny on the 30th of January and I'm about to ride my bike down to the beach.

    Suck it, red state losers. You can keep your meth, guns and fat girls. If this is socialism, I'm in for two.

    https://youtu.be/R_q6aRwoV3M [youtu.be]

Slashdot Top Deals

Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic. -- Arthur C. Clarke

Close