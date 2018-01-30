New FCC Rules Will Require Wireless Companies To Deliver Emergency Alerts More Accurately (recode.net) 36
The Federal Communications Commission voted Tuesday to update the country's wireless emergency alert system, aiming to ensure that local officials only sound alarms on Americans' smartphones when those citizens are truly in harm's way. From a report: The system, implemented in 2012, allows first responders around the country to dispatch short, loud, text-message-like bulletins to warn mobile users about inclement weather, abducted children or criminals at large. But public-safety leaders long have complained the alerts are inaccurate, rendering it difficult to use them in times of disaster without creating undue panic. And they fret that "over-alerting" has proven so frustrating to smartphone owners that they've simply turned off the alarms entirely -- rendering it even more difficult to communicate in times of an emergency.
They did the same thing here regarding Amber alerts. The public doesn't need to know every time there's a custody dispute.
I turned off Amber alerts the time I was woken up for an alert for a missing child 400 miles away. I don't even know what I'm supposed to do with the alert -- am I supposed to call the police every time I see a "Blond girl, 90 lbs, white or grey Toyota, heading north"?
WARNING WARNING WARNING (Score:1)
EMERGENCY ALERT VERY IMPORTANT BEEP BEEP BEEP BEEP
It's 3AM and it's *snowing!* In upstate New York! There's white stuff! Coming out of the sky! We're all gonna die!
EMERGENCY ALERT VERY IMPORTANT BEEP BEEP BEEP BEEP
*smashes phone with hammer and goes back to sleep*
Can't wait to see the conspiracy theories on this (Score:1)
“When disaster strikes, it’s essential that Americans in harm’s way get reliable information so that they can stay safe and protect their loved ones,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said Tuesday.
There has to be a way to spin this one into a massive giveaway to the cellcos. Don't fail me, Slashdot crowd.
Not going to stop the REAL Alerts (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
The employee who did that didn't even get fired either, just assigned to another job pending an investigation.
http://time.com/5103320/hawaii... [time.com]
Richard Rapoza, spokesman for the Hawaii Emergency Management System, confirmed that the employee was temporarily moved to a new role, NBC News reports. However, he declined to say what the worker's new tasks are.
"All we will say is that the individual has been temporarily reassigned within our Emergency Operations Center pending the outcome of our internal investigation, and it is currently in a role that does not provide access to the warning system," Rapoza said.
People across Hawaii received an emergency alert on Saturday warning them to seek immediate shelter for a ballistic missile threat coming to the state. "This is not a drill," the alert said, causing immediate terror.
And they've refused to co-operate with an FCC inquiry into what went wrong, even though the Hawaii EMA said it was hoping they would cooperate and was encouraging them to do so.
http://time.com/5119618/hawaii... [time.com]
The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said Thursday it hoped its employee-who has already been reassigned-would decide to cooperate with the investigation.
"We share FCC Public Safety Bureau Chief Lisa Fowlkes's disappointment. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency has encouraged its employees to cooperate in all ongoing investigations, and while each individual makes a personal choice, we hope anyone who is not cooperating will reconsider and help to bring these matters to a satisfactory conclusion," Richard Rapoza, the agency's public information officer, said in a statement.
Despite the employee's lack of cooperation, Fowlkes said the FCC's investigation has made progress. She told to the Senate committee that officials in Hawaii have begun to change their procedures to ensure a similar mistake does not happen again.
"The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency tells us that is working with its vendor to integrate additional technical safeguards into its alert origination software, and has changed its protocols to require two individuals to sign off on the transmission of tests and live alerts," she told the committee.
You have to wonder what it would take to get fired if you work for a government agency in Hawaii.
Yeah, because clicking the wrong button *once* in a horribly designed user interface is totally a fireable offense where you work, right?
Uh yeah, it kind of is. I've known people get fired for deploying stuff to a production system by mistake when they thought they were deploying to a test system because they didn't know what the hell they were doing and causing chaos. But then again they were contractors who were actually accountable for fuckups. Permanent employees usually get moved. The whole contractor thing is that you get paid more than the permies if you're any good and unceremoniously fired if you're not. There is much to be said for
There is a witch hunt that wants somebody's head. I would not cooperate either.
Firing people over honest error is a stupid plan that degrades trust in an organization. Anybody can fuck something up because humans are human.
because clicking the wrong button *once* in a horribly designed user interface is totally a fireable offense
At strategic missile command, yes.
Not gonna work (Score:1)
If everyone's phone isn't blowing up right now with emergency alerts, then the system's already hopelessly broken.
Ajit Pai (Score:1)
Re:Ajit Pai (Score:4, Funny)
My god -- it's all true! He's personally targeted you and limited your posts to 14 characters. That must be why this is just about the only thing you post anymore [slashdot.org]. But maybe we can still communicate nonetheless. Can you post it once for "yes" and twice in an row for "no"? Hope springs eternal....
Fuck Ajit Pai.
You are either braver than I, or totally lacking in standards of attractiveness. In this case, it's an ugliness of the inside, as he's far from the worst-looking individual in this admin.
Legislation to the rescue! (Score:5, Interesting)
Wireless company: You mean like the random false alarm for thermonuclear war that was issued by the government?
Wireless company: or the hundreds of random Amber alerts we're made to issue every year in the bold, misplaced strategy of assuming the average taxpayer will suit up like Ironman and save the day?
FCC:...ok, thats probably not..
Wireless company: Or what about these blue alerts you keep talking about, the ones we might have to issue if theres imminent threat to law enforcement, a career with by its very definition an inherent and indelible risk that no alert will mitigate?
Already broken because of Amber & Silver alert (Score:5, Interesting)
I've talked to so many people that have already disabled emergency alerts simply because they were awoken in the middle of the night with a amber or silver alert.
Emergency alerts to phones need to be ONLY for things that require immediate action by the phone's owner regardless if awake or asleep.
Things like public awareness notices can be sent over SMS and the phone's built-in logic can decide if the user wants to get those in the middle of the night.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Things like public awareness notices can be sent over SMS and the phone's built-in logic can decide if the user wants to get those in the middle of the night.
Agreed, or at the very least they can be managed through more granular controls at the OS level. I may not mind receiving Amber alerts on my own terms, but as it is now iOS only allows for an all-or-nothing with Amber alerts: either you get woken with a blaring alarm or you get nothing at all. This seems like an obvious area for improvement, but I suspect there are regulations impeding their ability to deal with such a well-known pain point.
Within about a week of Amber alerts being added as a feature, I had
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Man, I agree that Trump sucks and he is destroying the remaining credibility of the US government.
That said, THIS issue is one that can be completely non-partisan, or even non-Trump. He hasn't talked about it, and I'd like to discuss at least some issues that have nothing to do with him, Democrats or Republicans. Please let this be one so we can fix it.
Not a carrier issue (Score:1)
This is almost entirely a government problem, not a carrier problem. Sending alerts that are trivial or when no one is at risk is what degrades warnings. That's 100% on the government.
Re: (Score:2)
This is almost entirely a government problem, not a carrier problem. Sending alerts that are trivial or when no one is at risk is what degrades warnings. That's 100% on the government.
The government issues alerts. The carrier knows where the phones are and can determine which ones are actually in the alert area.
They don't do that. That's why you get Amber alerts for cities that are 400 miles away. They know you are in Bohoken, NJ and don't need an Amber alert for Forshoken, KY, but you get it anyway because your phone has a Forshoken area code. They need to do better, and limit alerts to a reasonable physical area.
That's not to say that the government doesn't issue too many alerts, but