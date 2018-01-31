Why Tether's Collapse Would Be Bad For Cryptocurrencies (wired.com) 127
Yesterday, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission sent subpoenas last week to virtual-currency venue Bitfinex and Tether, a company that issues a widely traded coin and claims it's pegged to the dollar. Wired's Sandra Upson explains why Tether's collapse would be bad for the entire cryptocurrency market: Unlike bitcoin and its many siblings, tether is what is called a stablecoin, an entity designed to not fluctuate in value. With most cryptocurrencies prone to wild swings, tether offers people who dabble in the market the option of buying a currency that its backers say is pegged to the U.S. dollar. The root of the controversy is whether the company behind it, also called Tether, is telling the truth when it claims that every unit in circulation is matched by a U.S. dollar it holds in reserve. If the company has a dollar for every tether, that means in theory any holder can sell tethers back to the company for an equal number of dollars at any time. This belief keeps the value of a tether pegged to a dollar.
If tethers are not backed by a matching number of dollars, then Tether can print an arbitrary amount of money. (Other cryptocurrencies, by contrast, create new tokens according to strictly prescribed, predictable rules.) Other problems ensue, including suspicions that Tether is timing the release of new tethers to coincide with drops in the price of bitcoin and then using those tethers to scoop up bitcoins. Some observers fear that these purchases are artificially inflating the price of bitcoin. If traders lose faith in tether, they could end up triggering the crypto version of a bank run. Tether helps stabilize cryptocurrency exchanges in various ways, so its collapse could also cause some exchanges to topple, wiping out billions of dollars of investments overnight and potentially undoing much of the public's growing interest in new technologies like bitcoin.
"Some observers fear that these purchases are artificially inflating the price of bitcoin."
Any purchase inflates the value (not price) of Bitcoin. It is extremely difficult to mine new bitcoins, and this creates scarcity.
But yes, if Tether is indeed lying about their dollar pegging methodology, it would crash its value and send earthquake waves in the cryptoworld, which is a good thing in the long run. Once all bad apples are removed, we'll end up with the good apples.
Hu. No. (Score:3, Insightful)
So as long as there is no governmental rules on cryptocurrency, it will stay a wild west where ONLY bad apple & a lot of hacking and fraud occurs, comapred to traditional money processing.
I have absolutely no problem with that - for the time being.
Fiat currency started like that too, then more and more rules have been added, the bad currency failed and was excluded, etc.
2018, and perhaps 2019 will be the year(s) of cryptocurrency maturing. It was, is and will be highly inadvisable to participate to such lawless financial gamble until the market matures. It indeed is a wild west, where the ruthless would gain and everyone else would lose.
Lol, you want regulations on cryptocurrency? The whole reason for its existence is that it is the wild west of avoiding regulated currency.
Perhaps I misunderstood the point of cryptocurrencies. Or is it more that people want regulations that protect them but hurt others? Sounding more like a real currency every day, actually.
> And as human mostly base our capitalist endeaviour on pure greed and have as much as possible. That means that without rules you have only bad apple managing to stay afloat,
This is the stupidest thing ive ever seen on slashdot. That is the exaxt opposite of how capitalism works.
Wow, what an insightful and detailed response. Look at how much you’ve added to the discussion!
Capitalism seeks to maximise profit - how is this not greed as the GP stated?
In the absence of regulation profit maximisation has no ethical or moral constraints. Seems like the GP nailed it.
Best example of it (Score:2)
Indeed : externalities. Without rules and EPA, guess who would polute and reject all their waste in the local river ? If there is no rules, then profit maximization occurs, ethics be damned.
Wild West is what we want (Score:1)
I think the most concerning fraud is not exchanges that are hacked, but exchanges themselves that are committing fraud under the guise of "we were hacked!" With the amount of real world money being thrown around out here, it isn't just more likely, its inevitable.
Also, are fraudlent ICOs, ones that take the money and run. But, I suspect those are mostly driven by the same idiots that invest in companies that add "blockchain" to their names for no reason.
Riddle me this
Even immensely large endeavors can be abandoned. Myspace comes to mind as something that was considered unassailable, and is now a relative footnote in history.
Hmm, sounds like a bank.
Any purchase inflates the value (not price) of Bitcoin
Given bitcoin's value is arbitrary and moving closer to zero all the time you've got that exactly the wrong way around.
Yes, bitcoin is heavily overpriced right now.
Any purchase inflates the value (not price) of Bitcoin
Given bitcoin's value is arbitrary and moving closer to zero all the time you've got that exactly the wrong way around.
Yes, bitcoin is heavily overpriced right now.
What exactly is moving to zero all the time? Bitcoin is still 10x times more valuable than one year ago. I also expect its value to drop and in time even be replaced by a few altcoins unless it manages to become a "gold standard" somehow.
What exactly is moving to zero all the time? Bitcoin is still 10x times more valuable than one year ago
No, the price is 10 times what it was one year ago. The value (i.e. usefulness) hasn't changed at all. In fact, many people would argue that value has always been basically zero.
The upper limit of bad applies knows no bounds. If you think manipulation will some how go away in this market, you're delusional.
"I personally am betting on ASIC-resistant, mineable coins."
Perhaps you just haven't met the right ASIC yet, dear. She'll come along, just wait. And Don't worry either because, in a few years Quantum Computers will wipe them all out.
And Don't worry either because, in a few years Quantum Computers will wipe them all out.
Much like the year of the Desktop Linux, huh?
Just you wait until you see the Linux Desktop running on a Quantum Computer - it is almost usable!
There is always PoC mining, like what Burst offers. It requires storage, and storage is... well storage, and can't be easily stuffed into an ASIC. PoS based currencies are also useful. Either of these are more energy efficient than PoW based currencies.
I personally am betting on ASIC-resistant, mineable coins.
There is no such thing as an "ASIC-resistant" coin or algorithm.
Coins like Ethereum are not mined on ASICs only because all mining ASIC development goes to Bitcoin, since it is by far the largest and most stable (yeah, let that sink in) coin. Ethereum's algorithm just requires a lot more memory / memory bandwidth because of the giant DAG.
Requiring a lot of memory is enough to make a coin ASIC resistant. Not fully, truly resistant, but generally unfeasible to implement.
Requiring a lot of memory is enough to make a coin ASIC resistant.
No, it doesn't. One can simply design the ASIC to take desktop (or ECC) RAM chips. The only reason that ASIC miners don't have a lot of RAM right now is because they did not need a lot to mine bitcoin.
Changing the design of the existing ASICs to take 96GB of RAM each? Not a problem.
What is the obsession with ASIC resistance? That is an utterly pointless attribute of a crypto currency, and only makes them weaker.
Oh look! Another quality contribution!
Yes, of course a property that enourages distribution of computing resources is bad for a distributed system. You are really knocking it out of the park today!
Re: (Score:2)
"ASIC resistance" isn't a thing. Ethereum's algorithm is simply bottlenecked by memory and memory bandwidth.
The cheapest way to get both of those is on a gaming GPU since AMD and nVidia have done all the R&D and manufacturing, and secured deep discounts on memory prices because of the volume they deal in.
None of this means the network is going to be distributed. Miners are hoarding GPUs to build giant mining farms.
This didn't affect the Bitcoin Gold fork that changed the hashing algorithm. The previous hashing algorithm is considered authentic only for blocks below a certain point in the chain, and all blocks later must use the new algorithm.
Nope. Banks can trade with money they don't yet have.
Nope. Banks can trade with money they don't yet have.
That's not quite true. Banks just don't phyiscally "have" every penny that the sum total of account balances would lead one to believe they "have." They loan out a large percentage. But that number is lower than the sum total of account balances. The delta is called "reserves," and this amount is mandated by law. At least in the US.
Uhm... unless I am misreading you, you appear to be very incorrect... (large) US banks are only required to hold 10% in reserve at any one time... That is 10% of the account balances NOT the account balances + 10%.
"A depository institution's reserve requirements vary by the dollar amount of NTAs held by customers of that institution. Effective November 17, 2015, institutions with net transactions accounts:
Of less than $15.2 million have no minimum reserve requirement;
Re:"If tethers are not backed by a matching number (Score:5, Informative)
What are you talking about? How can a bank 'loan more than it receives in deposits'? Where does it get the money to loan?
Fractional reserve is what allows the banks to make loans. If you deposit $1, the bank can loan out 90 cents, but must keep 10 cents in reserve. The reserve is so they have the cash to give people who make a withdrawal.
And what do you think happens when that 90 cents is deposited into the bank? 81 cents of additional loans is created, for a total of $1.71 floating around with only $1 to back it. Then the 81 cents is deposited, and another 72 cents in loans is created. Now you have $2.43 floating around.
If you don't think banks create money out of thin air, you don't understand fractional reserve banking.
Banks absolutely create money out thin air, but if you re-read GP, his complaint is with a bank 'loan[ing] more than it receives in deposits.'
When you deposit that 90 cents and make 81 cents more available to loan, I imagine GP is considering the 90 cents to be a deposit. (If not, and he doesn't understand fractional reserve banking, the following still holds true.)
$1 backing
$1 + $.90 in the bank as deposits
$1 + $.90 + $.81 "on paper"
$.90 + $.81 as loans
Lord Adair Turner, formerly the UK's chief financial regulator, said "Banks do not, as too many textbooks still suggest, take deposits of existing money from savers and lend it out to borrowers: they create credit and money ex nihilo – extending a loan to the borrower and simultaneously crediting the borrower’s money account".
Normally I'd pile on and call you a fucking moron, but the banking system is so fucked I wouldn't expect anyone to believe it could operate that way it does until they were explicitly made aware of how absurd it is.
The entire US economy's size is inflated many times over because of shit like this.
Or perhaps, (Score:2)
So, if a non-shit banking reduced the economy by a factor of 5----hmm, I think I'm all for scatological finance.
It would be far better to be at the true size, backed by actual funds than to be at an inflated size, risking a huge collapse.
Perhaps I misunderstand, but it sounds like you are missing the point of fractional reserve banking [wikipedia.org]. That means the bank can loan out more than it receives in deposits, with only a fraction of the total outstanding actually in the vault. That's the reserve percentage mandated by the US government.
Fractional reserve means they only have to keep (reserve) a fraction of the deposits on hand. A bank still cannot print and loan money it doesn't have. The federal government and/or the federal reserve can but a normal bank can't.
$1 deposited, $0.90 in loans distributed, which gets deposited, and then $0.81 in loans is created, which gets deposited, and then $0.72 in loans is created, which gets deposited, and then $0.64 in loans is created, which gets deposited, and then $0.57 in loans is created,
...
At this point, the bank had one real dollar deposited and used it to originate 5 different loans totalling $3.64, and it can keep going for some time.
Poof! Money creation!
As has been pointed out above, this is not actually how banks work these days. Yes, they are required by law to hold 'reserves' - which are determined as a percentage of their loan values - but they do not create their loans from deposits. When you take out a loan from a bank they actually create that money (from thin air) by creating a deposit in your account.
This is a fact, which makes it very worrying that even economists are still taught the myth of 'fractional reserve banking'
Re: (Score:2)
No. In the modern age a bank doesn't wait until it has enough deposits to enable them to lend more money. They create the money for your loan from nothing - simply by depositing it in your account (electronically - no cash needed). Now that they have created the money for your loan they check that they have enough in the reserves to cover their legal requirements, if they don't they borrow what they need in the form of inter-bank loans (at much lower interest rates than you or I would ever get).
> Fractional reserve means they only have to keep (reserve) a fraction of the deposits on hand. A bank still cannot print and loan money it doesn't have
Reserve ratios are just a cap on exactly how much money they can print. If loans get repaid, they can create a theoretically infinite amount of money. Likewise, if a loan is forgiven, the limit is also easily broken, because the destruction mechanism is skipped and the loaned amount becomes permanent.
This is not true at all. Banks can loan up to 10x what they have in reserve. Eg for every $1,000,000 of their customer's money they're holding onto, they can loan out $10,000,000. The system itself is called a fractional reserve. It works for the same reason insurance works - because most people, most of the time, don't need to be bailed out of a bad situation.
No, you're confusing the money multiplier concept with fractional reserve. Large banks need to keep 10% of the value of money they loan out. So $100 becomes $90 loanable. But the loan is then deposited in lets say another bank or the same, then they can loan out $81 of the $90. As you do this you increase the money supply because every loan means more deposits so we're at $190, this continues until hundreds of dollars are created in loans with with slightly more deposited. You don't get to loan out 10X more
This always hurts my head a little bit. It seems like being a bank is literally a license to create money. This is ludicrously profitably, right? A bank could borrow $x at i interest from depositors and loan $x at that same i interest to n borrowers.
profit = interest collected - interest paid
profit = nix - ix
profit = ix(n-1)
There's no profit because they create same amount of debt at the same time. Debts + assets remain zero.
Thanks.
Does the Federal Reserve collect the interest on that debt?
The US Treasury and other government and quasi-government agencies, (GNMA, FHLB are Federal, GNMA/FNMA are semi-Federal) not the Federal Reserve, issues debt.
The fractional reserve and the loanable funds theories of banking are both wrong.
How Do Banks Create Money? [sciencedirect.com]
JohnnyCalcutta is correct, someone mod him up.
People aren't going to abandon BTC because Tether loses its tether. But any drop in buy pressure is going to have a negative impact in price.
The Irony of Stability. (Score:1, Troll)
"If tethers are not backed by a matching number of dollars, then Tether can print an arbitrary amount of money..."
Print an arbitrary amount of money? Oh you mean what we call Quantitive Easing? TARP? TALF? LTRO? How ironic we're worried about Tether doing this when the very currency that provides their stability has been doing it for years.
How ironic we're worried about Tether doing this when the very currency that provides their stability has been doing it for years.
Except one of them is backed by the might of the United States government and the other is backed by.... what? A promise that they can pay you back, no really!, from a company that fired their auditors.
backed by.... what? A promise that they can pay you back, no really!, from a company that fired their auditors.
And this is the worrisome part...
Show me the might of the US government (Score:2)
Is the dollar really backed by the might of the US government? I have seen inflation all my life. I don't even get to point my finger at a one particular party or president (unless I once again just lump 'em into "Republicrats").
If the US government has the power to protect the dollar, it hasn't been using it. So it effectively doesn't exist.
Sure is, because the wealthy people who strongly influence the government have a very strong interest in the stability and capability of the dollar and associated financial system.
> I have seen inflation all my life. I don't even get to point my finger at a one particular party or president (unless I once again just lump 'em into "Republicrats").
Is the dollar really backed by the might of the US government? I have seen inflation all my life.
You completely failed to provide any reason that your second sentence is in any way related to your question.
Because the people doing it on the real currency have strong institutional constraints, regulations, audit trails, and consensus-based management, civil and criminal liability, and no personal profit motive. They don't get to keep any of the money they create, the US economy does.
The other institutions are backed by the government, banks, companies, and citizens of the most powerful country on earth.
Oh, so the citizens actually still have power? Is that what you're implying? Tell me, what is the citizens who volunteered to toss a nuke into the whole fucking system in 2008 causing a global financial meltdown, along with destroying an investment vehicle (housing) that was traditionally deemed stable? Did the citizens also vote to let the perpetrators of that meltdown get off without so much as a slap on the wrist? Yeah, I thought so.
FYI -The Fed is already audited. Facts not memes, paulbot.
But it's not pegged to the dollar (Score:1)
I've often seen tether (USDT) selling for anywhere from 99 cents to $1.05 (and looking on coinmarketcap's history, it has ranged from $0.91 to $1.08), so I'm not exactly sure how that qualifies as pegged to the dollar. Maybe $1 is the suggested value, but I wouldn't say "pegged".
Re: But it's not pegged to the dollar (Score:2)
This just means the utility of the two currencies (USD and Tether) is different. Having a quasi-USD that can be used as a digital token provides more utility than a real USD. So, even if the true redeemable value is tethered, that doesn't mean the utility (or confidence in its tether) can't affect the real exchange rate of that currency to things like BTC.
the digital dollars in my bank account have far more utility and liquidity than any "cryptocurrency" (which of course aren't currency at all but digital game tokens)
unless you're a criminal (Score:2)
People are illogical. Also liquidity. (Score:2)
If it were backed by dollars, meaning that for ever T there was a USD in reserve, that would NOT mean there is always someone willing to pay 1USD for it, and never anyone willing to pay more. The THEORETICAL value is always 1USD, if the company is telling the truth.
Mutual funds frequently trade a bit below or about above the value of their holdings. Over time, they'll always tend toward near that value as long as buyers trust the company.
and for the *most* part buying a mutual fund when it's at a discount is a good idea, because you're much more likely to see capital appreciation, and conversely selling when at a premium is a good idea.
How much, really? (Score:1)
Someone Should Start A PennyCoin (Score:1)
Imagination (Score:2)
"wiping out billions of dollars of investments overnight"
They have a magnificent imagination... These "Billions of Dollars of Investments" are fictional. They're not backed by something real like pigs that you can breed, grow and eat. The "investments" are a total fiction. Even the stock market is more real than this and the stock market is very not real.
I don't get tether at all... (Score:2)
The summary makes it sound like exchanges are holding Tethers as part of their reserves.
Why would they do so? What advantage is there to holding a cryptocurrency pegged at $1, to just holding dollars, especially since when your clients cash out, they are also asking for dollars?
Side note, it shouldn't be that difficult to get and audit done to make sure they have sufficient backing for the currency they issued. Just a quick print out of a bunch of bank statements, or perhaps brokerage statements showing T-B
Well, I'm guessing the aim is to create a cryptocurrency rather than cryptoinvestmentvehicle. Right now 99% of cryptocurrencies are useless at the whole "currency" part of their names, because they can't actually be used to conduct transactions. Why not? A combination of sky high transaction fees (in some cases) coupled with extreme volatility (all of them.)
Once you throw out the idiot libertarian ideology behind cryptocurrencies, you get to the nitty gritty that cryptocurrencies are supposed to be usefu
> Why would they do so?
Avoiding regulation and scrutiny.
> What advantage is there to holding a cryptocurrency pegged at $1, to just holding dollars, especially since when your clients cash out, they are also asking for dollars?
If they held dollars in a conventional account they would need to interact with the banking system and its regulations, who would have some opinions about their business.
The Root of the Matter (Score:2)
If traders lose faith in tether...
Any system trading in hundred of billions of dollars (or even ones that don't) are at perilous risk if the depend on people's faith in a private company, that was just recently created, and operates without significant oversight.
worried shill (Score:2)
So a Tether shill is worried about a cryptocurrency most of us never even heard of until 2 minutes ago, and is trying to deceive us into thinking that a crackdown on Tether which claims real cash reserves, for the reason that it claims having equal cash reserves, would have any bearing whatsoever on most cryptocurrencies which do not make such a claim.
Laughable. No it doesn't matter what happens to Tether, your pet cryptocash can burn the ground without affecting anything else.
Trust me (Score:2)
I've also started a new cryptocurrency, and it's called "Bridgecoin".
Each coin is backed by a share of ownership in a bridge in Brooklyn.
Oh snap! That should pair nicely with my mooncoin, backed by land on the moon!
Please, BridgeCoin's got nothing on PonziCoin [ponzicoin.co]
cryptocurrency "bank run" = video card dumping! (Score:1)
So ironic (Score:2)
We've been told that "fiat currencies" are bad because a government can print more money whenever they want, deflating the money people already hold. You can't trust it to keep its value. The solution is cryptocurrency! The supply is strictly controlled by an algorithm, so you can trust it to hold its value.
And what happens in practice? Cryptocurrencies are incredibly volatile. You can't rely on them at all. So instead someone creates a "stablecoin" that really does hold its value. And the way they
Sounds awfully complicated. I take my chance with a conventional rocket.