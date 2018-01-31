Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Why Tether's Collapse Would Be Bad For Cryptocurrencies (wired.com) 127

Posted by BeauHD from the behind-the-scenes dept.
Yesterday, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission sent subpoenas last week to virtual-currency venue Bitfinex and Tether, a company that issues a widely traded coin and claims it's pegged to the dollar. Wired's Sandra Upson explains why Tether's collapse would be bad for the entire cryptocurrency market: Unlike bitcoin and its many siblings, tether is what is called a stablecoin, an entity designed to not fluctuate in value. With most cryptocurrencies prone to wild swings, tether offers people who dabble in the market the option of buying a currency that its backers say is pegged to the U.S. dollar. The root of the controversy is whether the company behind it, also called Tether, is telling the truth when it claims that every unit in circulation is matched by a U.S. dollar it holds in reserve. If the company has a dollar for every tether, that means in theory any holder can sell tethers back to the company for an equal number of dollars at any time. This belief keeps the value of a tether pegged to a dollar.

If tethers are not backed by a matching number of dollars, then Tether can print an arbitrary amount of money. (Other cryptocurrencies, by contrast, create new tokens according to strictly prescribed, predictable rules.) Other problems ensue, including suspicions that Tether is timing the release of new tethers to coincide with drops in the price of bitcoin and then using those tethers to scoop up bitcoins. Some observers fear that these purchases are artificially inflating the price of bitcoin. If traders lose faith in tether, they could end up triggering the crypto version of a bank run. Tether helps stabilize cryptocurrency exchanges in various ways, so its collapse could also cause some exchanges to topple, wiping out billions of dollars of investments overnight and potentially undoing much of the public's growing interest in new technologies like bitcoin.

  • "Some observers fear that these purchases are artificially inflating the price of bitcoin."

    Any purchase inflates the value (not price) of Bitcoin. It is extremely difficult to mine new bitcoins, and this creates scarcity.
    But yes, if Tether is indeed lying about their dollar pegging methodology, it would crash its value and send earthquake waves in the cryptoworld, which is a good thing in the long run. Once all bad apples are removed, we'll end up with the good apples.
    I personally am betting on ASIC-resista

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      "I personally am betting on ASIC-resistant, mineable coins."

      I'm starting a new XRayGlassesCoin. To mine one, send 1000 bubble gum comics, or $1 and 25 comics, to PO Box...

    • Hu. No. (Score:3, Insightful)

      by aepervius ( 535155 )
      Once to fall bad apple have been removed, you get the harder to fall bad apple. There is nearly always never good apple. By now "idealist" have long been removed from the cryptocurrency ecosystem, leaving only the pure capitalist. And as human mostly base our capitalist endeaviour on pure greed and have as much as possible. That means that without rules you have only bad apple managing to stay afloat, because their advantage over good apple is too great.

      Heck you can see something similar with banks : remo

      • So as long as there is no governmental rules on cryptocurrency, it will stay a wild west where ONLY bad apple & a lot of hacking and fraud occurs, comapred to traditional money processing.

        I have absolutely no problem with that - for the time being.
        Fiat currency started like that too, then more and more rules have been added, the bad currency failed and was excluded, etc.
        2018, and perhaps 2019 will be the year(s) of cryptocurrency maturing. It was, is and will be highly inadvisable to participate to such lawless financial gamble until the market matures. It indeed is a wild west, where the ruthless would gain and everyone else would lose.
        There are methods to protect yourself, though. Nobody c

        • Lol, you want regulations on cryptocurrency? The whole reason for its existence is that it is the wild west of avoiding regulated currency.

          Perhaps I misunderstood the point of cryptocurrencies. Or is it more that people want regulations that protect them but hurt others? Sounding more like a real currency every day, actually.

      • > And as human mostly base our capitalist endeaviour on pure greed and have as much as possible. That means that without rules you have only bad apple managing to stay afloat,

        This is the stupidest thing ive ever seen on slashdot. That is the exaxt opposite of how capitalism works.

        • Wow, what an insightful and detailed response. Look at how much you’ve added to the discussion!

          Capitalism seeks to maximise profit - how is this not greed as the GP stated?
          In the absence of regulation profit maximisation has no ethical or moral constraints. Seems like the GP nailed it.

          • "In the absence of regulation profit maximisation has no ethical or moral constraints. "

            Indeed : externalities. Without rules and EPA, guess who would polute and reject all their waste in the local river ? If there is no rules, then profit maximization occurs, ethics be damned.

      • Wild West is what we want (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        So as long as there is no governmental rules on cryptocurrency, it will stay a wild west where ONLY bad apple & a lot of hacking and fraud occurs, comapred to traditional money processing.

        I think nearly everyone who is excited about crytocurrency accepts that "hacking and fraud" will happen at the user level (i.e. people can be tricked into giving away their keys) and that this is the case for both cryptocurrencies any anything else that is accessed by computer. We're ok with things that can be compromi

        • I think the most concerning fraud is not exchanges that are hacked, but exchanges themselves that are committing fraud under the guise of "we were hacked!" With the amount of real world money being thrown around out here, it isn't just more likely, its inevitable.

          Also, are fraudlent ICOs, ones that take the money and run. But, I suspect those are mostly driven by the same idiots that invest in companies that add "blockchain" to their names for no reason.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mbkennel ( 97636 )
          > 100% of the "hacking and fraud" that has happened with exchanges, is already illegal and nobody has ever suggested or thought of a single regulation that might possible improve it. The oldest law of trade, "Caveat emptor" is still the best. If an exchange doesn't prove itself trustworthy (and AFAIK to-date not a insgle one has) then you know you're taking a risk. If you have an idea, let's hear it, but please first ask yourself "does this protect against something that's already illegal?"

          Riddle me this
      • Cryptocurrencies will exercise Gresham's law ("bad money drives out good") in interesting new ways. Bitcoin specifically is going to get hammered from all sides -- beaten up by both bad and good currencies that are technically more convenient and/or superior.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Cederic ( 9623 )

      Any purchase inflates the value (not price) of Bitcoin

      Given bitcoin's value is arbitrary and moving closer to zero all the time you've got that exactly the wrong way around.

      Yes, bitcoin is heavily overpriced right now.

      • Any purchase inflates the value (not price) of Bitcoin

        Given bitcoin's value is arbitrary and moving closer to zero all the time you've got that exactly the wrong way around.

        Yes, bitcoin is heavily overpriced right now.

        What exactly is moving to zero all the time? Bitcoin is still 10x times more valuable than one year ago. I also expect its value to drop and in time even be replaced by a few altcoins unless it manages to become a "gold standard" somehow.

        • What exactly is moving to zero all the time? Bitcoin is still 10x times more valuable than one year ago

          No, the price is 10 times what it was one year ago. The value (i.e. usefulness) hasn't changed at all. In fact, many people would argue that value has always been basically zero.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The upper limit of bad applies knows no bounds. If you think manipulation will some how go away in this market, you're delusional.

    • "I personally am betting on ASIC-resistant, mineable coins."

      Perhaps you just haven't met the right ASIC yet, dear. She'll come along, just wait. And Don't worry either because, in a few years Quantum Computers will wipe them all out.

      • And Don't worry either because, in a few years Quantum Computers will wipe them all out.

        Much like the year of the Desktop Linux, huh?

      • There is always PoC mining, like what Burst offers. It requires storage, and storage is... well storage, and can't be easily stuffed into an ASIC. PoS based currencies are also useful. Either of these are more energy efficient than PoW based currencies.

    • I personally am betting on ASIC-resistant, mineable coins.

      There is no such thing as an "ASIC-resistant" coin or algorithm.
      Coins like Ethereum are not mined on ASICs only because all mining ASIC development goes to Bitcoin, since it is by far the largest and most stable (yeah, let that sink in) coin. Ethereum's algorithm just requires a lot more memory / memory bandwidth because of the giant DAG.

      Some chicken shit outfit could easily shit out an ASIC with a ton of memory and memory bandwidth, but they'd never recoup their investment in time for it to make sense. A

  • "If tethers are not backed by a matching number of dollars, then Tether can print an arbitrary amount of money..."

    Print an arbitrary amount of money? Oh you mean what we call Quantitive Easing? TARP? TALF? LTRO? How ironic we're worried about Tether doing this when the very currency that provides their stability has been doing it for years.

    Worried about Tether being backed? Then audit them. Just don't go expecting that simple answer to work for everyone. Congress has already proven it would take an Act of God to execute an audit of the US Federal Reserve. The USD would fall on its proverbial sword before tha

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Yunzil ( 181064 )

      How ironic we're worried about Tether doing this when the very currency that provides their stability has been doing it for years.

      Except one of them is backed by the might of the United States government and the other is backed by.... what? A promise that they can pay you back, no really!, from a company that fired their auditors.

      • backed by.... what? A promise that they can pay you back, no really!, from a company that fired their auditors.

        And this is the worrisome part...

      • Except one of them is backed by the might of the United States government

        Is the dollar really backed by the might of the US government? I have seen inflation all my life. I don't even get to point my finger at a one particular party or president (unless I once again just lump 'em into "Republicrats").

        If the US government has the power to protect the dollar, it hasn't been using it. So it effectively doesn't exist.

        Not that I'm really complaining about dollars (it happens to be my most-convenient, favorite

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mbkennel ( 97636 )
          > Is the dollar really backed by the might of the US government?

          Sure is, because the wealthy people who strongly influence the government have a very strong interest in the stability and capability of the dollar and associated financial system.

          > I have seen inflation all my life. I don't even get to point my finger at a one particular party or president (unless I once again just lump 'em into "Republicrats").

          And, so what? Is 'protecting the dollar' targeting a 0% inflation rate? Why? Protecting the

        • Is the dollar really backed by the might of the US government? I have seen inflation all my life.

          You completely failed to provide any reason that your second sentence is in any way related to your question.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mbkennel ( 97636 )
      > How ironic we're worried about Tether doing this when the very currency that provides their stability has been doing it for years.

      Because the people doing it on the real currency have strong institutional constraints, regulations, audit trails, and consensus-based management, civil and criminal liability, and no personal profit motive. They don't get to keep any of the money they create, the US economy does.

  • But it's not pegged to the dollar (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I've often seen tether (USDT) selling for anywhere from 99 cents to $1.05 (and looking on coinmarketcap's history, it has ranged from $0.91 to $1.08), so I'm not exactly sure how that qualifies as pegged to the dollar. Maybe $1 is the suggested value, but I wouldn't say "pegged".

    • This just means the utility of the two currencies (USD and Tether) is different. Having a quasi-USD that can be used as a digital token provides more utility than a real USD. So, even if the true redeemable value is tethered, that doesn't mean the utility (or confidence in its tether) can't affect the real exchange rate of that currency to things like BTC.

    • If it were backed by dollars, meaning that for ever T there was a USD in reserve, that would NOT mean there is always someone willing to pay 1USD for it, and never anyone willing to pay more. The THEORETICAL value is always 1USD, if the company is telling the truth.

      Mutual funds frequently trade a bit below or about above the value of their holdings. Over time, they'll always tend toward near that value as long as buyers trust the company.

      • and for the *most* part buying a mutual fund when it's at a discount is a good idea, because you're much more likely to see capital appreciation, and conversely selling when at a premium is a good idea.

        Then you add in all the exceptions to the rule and you get the complexity of the CEF market.

  • How much, really? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Correct me if I'm wrong, but those billions of dollars of investment are already traded, right? Somebody took that money in exchange for btc that was generated... ex nihilo. What's the system net value (over all investors) being lost here? Just the hardware and energy investment that would be nullified? Is the money changing hands like this going to cause significant net economic damage over all investors?

    It's a curious model system because unlike stocks or other commodities, it's backed by absolutely no
    • Stocks are not a commodity! They are backed by nothing! When GM went bankrupt, I couldn't make them give me so much as a drill press for what was $50k of their stock. Well, others couldn't anyway. I shorted that much... Never really had to cover - well, it was pennies at one point. Thanks for a really cool Camaro, UAW - no one else held shares, no one would buy any, but that's just about the only place my broker could have borrowed any shares to short...
  • And see if they can horde every last penny in their reserves.

  • "wiping out billions of dollars of investments overnight"

    They have a magnificent imagination... These "Billions of Dollars of Investments" are fictional. They're not backed by something real like pigs that you can breed, grow and eat. The "investments" are a total fiction. Even the stock market is more real than this and the stock market is very not real.

  • The summary makes it sound like exchanges are holding Tethers as part of their reserves.

    Why would they do so? What advantage is there to holding a cryptocurrency pegged at $1, to just holding dollars, especially since when your clients cash out, they are also asking for dollars?

    Side note, it shouldn't be that difficult to get and audit done to make sure they have sufficient backing for the currency they issued. Just a quick print out of a bunch of bank statements, or perhaps brokerage statements showing T-B

    • Well, I'm guessing the aim is to create a cryptocurrency rather than cryptoinvestmentvehicle. Right now 99% of cryptocurrencies are useless at the whole "currency" part of their names, because they can't actually be used to conduct transactions. Why not? A combination of sky high transaction fees (in some cases) coupled with extreme volatility (all of them.)

      Once you throw out the idiot libertarian ideology behind cryptocurrencies, you get to the nitty gritty that cryptocurrencies are supposed to be usefu

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mbkennel ( 97636 )
      > The summary makes it sound like exchanges are holding Tethers as part of their reserves.

      > Why would they do so?

      Avoiding regulation and scrutiny.

      > What advantage is there to holding a cryptocurrency pegged at $1, to just holding dollars, especially since when your clients cash out, they are also asking for dollars?

      If they held dollars in a conventional account they would need to interact with the banking system and its regulations, who would have some opinions about their business.

  • If traders lose faith in tether...

    Any system trading in hundred of billions of dollars (or even ones that don't) are at perilous risk if the depend on people's faith in a private company, that was just recently created, and operates without significant oversight.

  • So a Tether shill is worried about a cryptocurrency most of us never even heard of until 2 minutes ago, and is trying to deceive us into thinking that a crackdown on Tether which claims real cash reserves, for the reason that it claims having equal cash reserves, would have any bearing whatsoever on most cryptocurrencies which do not make such a claim.

    Laughable. No it doesn't matter what happens to Tether, your pet cryptocash can burn the ground without affecting anything else.

  • I've also started a new cryptocurrency, and it's called "Bridgecoin".

    Each coin is backed by a share of ownership in a bridge in Brooklyn.

  • I've been holding off building a computer for my son because I can't get a hold of a video card. As such, I'm all for a cryptocurrency bank run. It is all a speculation bubble anyways.

  • Penis

  • We've been told that "fiat currencies" are bad because a government can print more money whenever they want, deflating the money people already hold. You can't trust it to keep its value. The solution is cryptocurrency! The supply is strictly controlled by an algorithm, so you can trust it to hold its value.

    And what happens in practice? Cryptocurrencies are incredibly volatile. You can't rely on them at all. So instead someone creates a "stablecoin" that really does hold its value. And the way they

