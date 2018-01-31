Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Open Source Microsoft Software

LibreOffice 6.0 Released: Features Superior Microsoft Office Interoperability, OpenPGP Support (softpedia.com) 163

Posted by msmash from the moving-forward dept.
prisoninmate writes: LibreOffice 6.0 comes two and a half years after the LibreOffice 5.x series, and it's the biggest release of the open-source and cross-platform office suite so far. It introduces a revamped design with new table styles, improved Notebookbars, new gradients, new Elementary icons, menu and toolbar improvements, and updated motif/splash screen.

LibreOffice 6.0 offers superior interoperability with Microsoft Office documents and compatibility with the EPUB3 format by allowing users to export ODT files to EPUB3. It also lets you import your AbiWord, Microsoft Publisher, PageMaker, and QuarkXPress documents and templates thanks to the implementation of a set of new open-source libraries contributed by the Document Liberation project. Many great improvements were made to the OOXML and ODF filters, as well as in the EMF+, Adobe Freehand, Microsoft Visio, Adobe Pagemaker, FictionBook, Apple Keynote, Pages, and Numbers, as well as Quattro Pro import functionality, and to the XHTML export. LibreOffice Online received numerous improvements as well in this major release of LibreOffice.

  • Bollocks! (Score:1, Funny)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 )

    Despite years of feature requests, they still lack the most important feature of any office suite! Seriously, who is going to even bother with this software if doesn't have Clippy?! ;)

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Hurr hurr hurr hurr! OMG thay was so teh funnay!!!!!

    • Clippy has been replaced by a state-of-the-art deep learning AI. It works grate.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      People have been asking for an outline view in libreoffice writer for well over a decade. The answer is always, "We have the navigator window," which misses the point -- it's a user interface request, providing an alternate means to do a similar thing doesn't really address it. Outline view provides more of a direct manipulation experience.

    • Back in the early 2000s, when it was "uncool" to be a Linux geek such as myself, my co-workers thought it'd be hilarious to get a photo of Clippy and me in Microsoft's Independence, Ohio office (near Cleveland). Hence, somewhere, hopefully buried in the bowels of a forgotten filing cabinet in the sub-basement, there exists exactly such a photo. But please tell no one. A person could lose their Linux geek card for much less!!!
    • You joke, but LibreOffice still can't do right important things like proper kerning of the text (the spacing between letters is almost always done wrong), hinting to many common fonts (the text never looks "right" visually, sometimes it gets blurry or it gets too thin), and now they have resolved to make things worse, the rendering of the font used in the interface for example was clearly worse when using Windows, it seems that the application is trying to draw its own interface from scratch instead of usin

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mvdwege ( 243851 )

        You want decent typesetting, use a system designed for that, like a DTP package or a TeX variant. Don't complain about office suites doing it wrong, that is not their remit.

  • ...no ransom..erh...yearly license fees.

  • Good "cheap" option (Score:5, Interesting)

    by pablo_max ( 626328 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @10:01AM (#56039927)

    It is a solid option when you do not get office through your work or want to pay the small monthly fee for the home edition.
    I would actually consider to use it if it was compatible with all my VBA macros for excel. No work around for these since they are shared with others who use office.

    Still, for free.. It is "fine".

    • I've been caught many times because opening an excel spreadsheet with a filter attached hides rows in a non-obvious ways in LibreOffice. I'd be happy if that was properly compatible.

    • Good option regardless of price (Score:4, Informative)

      by sjbe ( 173966 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @12:19PM (#56041079)

      It is a solid option when you do not get office through your work or want to pay the small monthly fee for the home edition.

      It's a a better than solid option even if you do get MS Office. I have no idea why anyone would actually pay to use MS Office at home for non-work purposes. I use LibreOffice every day as I have standardized our company on it. Works great with no more problems than MS Office.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fermion ( 181285 )
      I am amazed at the number of people of limited funds and low requirement who still pay MS money for office. These open apps are plenty good for most people,. I just wish Google would update their office suite so it did not suck so much. That said, last time I tried Libreoffice is was a disaster. On the Mac it simply would not run fast enough to practice. Even OpenOffice now has some issues, bu I still an acceptable option. Given that Apple essentially gives away it's office suit, I have began to use it

  • Its whatever you get used to (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Nothing against Open Office or Libre but most people in business swear by Microsoft Office. But if your a casual document creator or just want something free for those rare creations its hardly worth it to pay even for Office 365 personal. But I would bet you most users who could actually benefit from Libre over Office 365 don't even know it exists.

  • Long time LibreOffice User (Score:3)

    by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @10:23AM (#56040077)
    As a long user of LibreOffice, I am excited to try this one out. It's been fantastic for me but I don't use it in a corporate setting so I cannot speak for that. For the home and small business user, Libre is perfect.

  • Printing (Score:3)

    by techdolphin ( 1263510 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @10:32AM (#56040157)
    Does anybody know if LibreOffice 6 fixes the bug where portrait documents will only print in landscape mode?

    • I just tried it, and it seems to have fixed it for me. No more exporting to PDF and then printing the file. Hooray.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by j-beda ( 85386 )

      Does anybody know if LibreOffice 6 fixes the bug where portrait documents will only print in landscape mode?

      If this is the bug you were talking about, it seems to have been fixed in at least 5.4.4

      https://bugs.documentfoundatio... [documentfoundation.org]

  • Side-by-Sides (Score:4)

    by DrStrangluv ( 1923412 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @10:32AM (#56040169)
    I'm really curious to see some sample documents, and side-by-side renderings for how they look in MS Office, LibreOffice 5, and LibreOffice 6. Additionally, I'd like to see if the bug list for remaining known discrepancies... what features should I avoid if I want to make sure a document will render consistently across applications.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Merk42 ( 1906718 )
      If you're going to compare two different versions of LibreOffice you should compare two different versions of MS Office.

  • It was already perfect - just ask anyone around here.

  • Thank you LibreOffice (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I really appreciate having the option to use an non-proprietary office suite that runs on Linux. It meets my needs very well. Thank you for all your hard work over the years.

  • Libbie did nothing wrong

  • The screenshots look good. (Score:3)

    by Lord Kano ( 13027 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @11:10AM (#56040445) Homepage Journal

    I see a menu bar and not an awful ribbon interface.

    I'll probably download/install this shortly.

    LK

  • I'll wait for 6.0.1 or 6.0.2 (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'll just wait a few days while everyone installs 6.0 and encounter issues because all those little things will get fixed in 6.0.1 and then a few more things will get fixed a few days after that with 6.0.2.

    I used to be a product tester so I don't test software for free. :-p

  • Only thing missing on Linux (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    is good development tools.

  • First, they've been following Microsoft in playing hide-and-seek with "Fill ... Right" in the spreadsheet application. It used to be in the edit menu, then it moved to the insert menu, now it's buried deeply in the data menu. I can do Ctrl-D for "Fill ... Down" but Crtl-R is already mapped to something else. My fingers want to just do Alt-E, I, R, but that doesn't work any more.

    Second, I really really wish they would abandon the ribbon-like interface. It's a fucking travesty and possibly a crime again

  • So I just gave it a try, and my existing complaints still stand.

    My current LO test is Slide Transitions in Impress, because for as long as I can remember, the slide transitions have been very broken. Specifically, it seems to be an issue with transitions that make use of OpenGL. As of this version, they're *still* very broken. I'm testing this on a Mac BTW, but in the past I also found the problem existed on Linux as well. I haven't tried the Windows version but according to others, the Windows version

  • I haven't been using LibreOffice since too long time ago, but have seen quite a few problems already; mainly regarding compatibility with MS Office (at least, Writer/Word which is the one I have used the most). This new version is still messing up Word documents quite badly; other that, it is a fairly good writing application. I will continue using it as so far (checking spelling/grammar and writing documents on Linux) and relying on Windows/Office/VBA when required by assuming that these two formats are st

  • Thanks for the Abiword reminder. Haven't used it in a while, but always found it relatively lightweight and more pleasing (font rendering?) to use than OpenOffice.org/LibreOffice.

  • We've standardized on LibreOffice and it's great. Absolutely no compatibility issues with MS Office for us. Installing 6.0.0 now.

    • Absolutely no compatibility issues with MS Office for us

      Seriously? I have only tried fairly simple Word documents (a few tables, enumerations, indentations, etc.) and Writer shows appreciably different versions. All the contents are there and the overall structure is respected, but there are quite a few differences: margins, indentations, first-line indentations, hidden row/col borders being visible, different size of paragraphs, etc.

      Don't take me wrong, I will continue using LibreOffice. But as per my limited experienced, its compatibility with Office isn't to

  • I grabbed a copy to see how it would handle a bunch of old Visio and PageMaker files that no one wants to re-create from scratch.

    The Visio files opened fairly well, with only a few rendering glitches (like connecting external endpoints from a network symbol back to its center instead of leaving them unconnected to anything.) I didn't see anything similar to Visio's tool suite in the Libre Draw program, but it may be buried in there somewhere, so I'm not sure about actually working with these files.

    The Pag

