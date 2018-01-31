High School Computer Science: Look Ma, No Textbooks! 77
theodp writes: Computer Science Teacher Alfred Thompson wonders how other high school CS teachers use textbooks. "It's not a conversation I hear much about," he writes. Indeed, many teachers apparently don't rely on CS textbooks much at all. In fact, the highly-touted new AP Computer Science Principles (AP CSP) course does not require a CS textbook for students (sample College Board AP CSP syllabus), albeit to the chagrin of some. Some of the bigger providers of AP CSP curriculum -- e.g., BJC and Code.org, both of whom partner with Microsoft TEALS -- don't require a traditional CS textbook. But with teachers being recruited to teach Computer Science even if they don't have a CS background, should students learning CS have a textbook? Or is the high AP exam pass rate enjoyed by AP CSP students proof that no-more-books works?
in much the same way slavery worked in 18th century america, these programmers are never intended to understand or learn the fundamentals of their trade. Instead, like the slaveholders cobbler or slaveholders carpenter, theyre instructed only as much as they need to know for the task at hand. There are no textbooks required, because these programmers are divorced from
Are you kidding me? You chose the worst examples. Try the historic assumption of the public schools that the vast majority of their students would be working blue-collar factory jobs--slaves being taught skilled trades, especially the trades you picked, got the core competencies and theory of their trade. I'm not sure how a carpenter that lacked those would count as a carpenter (vs a random with a box of woodworking tools) and I sincerely doubt anybody would have any use for a cobbler without those skill
Computer science is not "programing skills". This is the mistake I think these people keep making. If they want programmers, then it's not computer science and is instead jobs training. We don't learn algebra in high school because we're going to be professional mathematicians, and we don't learn physics because we're going to be a scientist, and we don't learn civics because we're going to be a politician.
If you never expand on your knowledge after school is out you deserve the crappy coder job you get.
There are so many crappy coders now that they are influencing everyone around them into thinking that crappy coders are a good thing, and that we need more tools to help out crappy coders, and that we should fight off outsourcing to countries that specialize in crappy coding.
This is so much bullshit I don't even.
To drive down the cost of sourcing and employing programmers specific to the construction of code for major multinational corporations.
Yeah possibly, on the other hand, it's better to be educatig people to be card designers than buggy whip makers.
in much the same way slavery worked in 18th century america, these programmers are never intended to understand or learn the fundamentals of their trade.
WTF?
No, seriously, WTF?
If they want to teach computer science (and not software development or programming) a text on abstract algebra or discrete mathematics is likely going to help more than anything with "computer" in the title.
That's why it's "Computer Science Principles" and not "Computer Science"; the students aren't learning any of the core CS which includes things like
Nice post, except for...
> IEEE 1394 Floating point;
IEEE 1394 is not a floating point standard. IEEE 754 is.
https://www.indeed.com/m/jobs?q=Computer+Scientist
10,000+ jobs under computer scientist. Walmart has some high paying positions available for computer scientists if you live in Arkansas (since that's apparently the only company you are qualified to work at). Maybe you just aren't very good at what you do.
Can you provide an explanation of P vs NP? Does it apply to the search of Prime Numbers? What real world examples of P vs NP?
Too difficult? Can you explain what a DFA/NFA is? What the corresponding architecture is in electronic circuits? What sort of problems (real world) can a DFA/NFA solve? What sort can't it solve (think Pumping Lemma)? Can you provide an example (real world)?
I think you're missing OP's point. Businesses typically don't hire "computer scientists", they hire Python or Java programmers, or Oracle DBAs. Traditional schooling doesn't prepare students to work these types of roles.
Which is mostly true. Most businesses can't tell the difference between a DFA/CFG/Turing Machine if they tried.
However the argument that CS doesn't HAVE value is completely false. (And thus my comment about storing monetary amounts in standard floats -- a practice I've personally seen businesses doing in 2016. Why are we getting rounding errors?)
If they want to teach computer science (and not software development or programming) a text on abstract algebra or discrete mathematics is likely going to help more than anything with "computer" in the title.
So Abstract Algebra and Discrete Mathematics for Computers is a no go then?
That depends. Are you a computer?
I don't think so. I guess it depends on which philosopher you talk to?
That depends. Are you a computer?
What's a computer?
Theoretical computer science is a highly specialized field and should not be taught at the high school level. Anyone going in that direction should take all the math they can get instead. Practical computer science starts with learning how to program. You can't talk about programming if you don't know what you're talking about. High school computer science should be practical. It should not be a course on word processing. It should not be a course on Windows maintenance. It should teach programming.
If they want to teach computer science (and not software development or programming) a text on abstract algebra or discrete mathematics is likely going to help more than anything with "computer" in the title.
That would definitely be a great way to steer high school kids away from a career in computers.
As if they could even find a high school teacher who could teach it. I never found a college professor who could.
This. Exactly. They don't teach Computer Science, they teach programming and some of the soft areas around programming. There's absolutely nothing wrong with that - but it's not Computer Science as defined at the collegiate/university level.
Actual computer science would likely bore the bejeesus out of high school students and yield little benefit except to those already determined to pursue a CS oriented path after graduation.
I don't think there are high school level texts on computer science. They may have something about programing (not the same as CS), they may have an introductory electronics text, but I don't think there's a good introductory level text that skims the surface of what computer science encompasses.
I took AP CS in 2000-2001 back when it was C++ based and we didn't use a textbook then either so I'm not so sure this is a new phenomena. We relied on lectures and a lot of hands-on exercises which seemed to work out pretty well. I suspect at that time the AP CS market was quite a bit smaller so there probably were a pretty limited set of textbook options, especially geared at high school students. Now, with the advantage of substantially more online resources there are probably even fewer reasons to be using a textbook. The teacher does need to put some effort into pre-selecting some good online resources to share with students as well as some effort into being a reasonably proficient programmer themselves though. There are many ways to do that too though and my AP CS teacher taught one or two sections of AP CS and the rest of the time was a math teacher which was pretty standard I think.
Good ol' Turbo C! I spent way too much time making various sounds with the pc speaker.
I completed my CS degree in 1991 and my A-level CS 3 years before (in the UK). There we no specific textbooks back then either, but there were a lot of books to buy if you wanted to succeed. Various languages, electronics books, computer architecture books, formal methods books, graphics algorithms etc. Some of the lecturers published a list of "books you might like to get". No teaching was directly from a book. When did it become expected that a CS course needs a textbook?
My programming class used the ANSI C specification as the "textbook". Teacher said it was optional, but recommended.
You took a C++ course and you didn't use Stroustrup's book, "The C++ Programming Language"? Isn't that like learning C and not reading K&R's book about it or taking a course on design patterns and not reading GOF?
There are a lot of classic computer science texts that I would expect all students to be familiar with.
Note AP CS and AP CSP are different classes. AP CS is meant to be more technical. AP CSP is meant to be less technical but "inspire" more.
I believe that proves the test is well correlated to the class content (or vice-versa). Does the class content help the students find meaningful, relevant employment?
CS, much more than most other STEM fields, already has absolute loads of reference information and tutorials and explanations available online. A textbook is supposed to be one-size-fits-all volume with all you need to know to get to a certain level in a certain topic -- a really useful thing to have with no internet, or on a topic where the internet doesn't already have all that information in easily-accessible form, but with the tradeoff that everyone using that textbook gets taught in roughly the same way, which won't work well for all of them. For CS, especially high-school-level CS where you aren't dealing with the more complicated aspects of algorithm performance or CS theory, easily available resources outside textbooks can easily cover everything necessary while also allowing the versatility to more easily suit different teaching and learning styles.
What value does a textbook really bring to a classroom beyond being expensive? I love reading but I stopped buying physical books years ago. Maybe the library at the school can have physical books for students who like a physical book. Most would be better off using a more interactive medium; especially for subjects that change often or are difficult to master/understand, like math or computer science. Oh, did you hate history? There are some great YouTube channels that make it fun.
I used to call those guys Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum. The Deitel and Deitel books are absolutely awful! My introduction to C class used their book and it was a bad joke compared to the definitive text by Kernighan and Richie.
People should be using the well known texts from accomplished authors.
Textbooks are for student loans in HS the gov is paying most of the costs so they can say no to textbook BS.
It's not necessary (Score:2)
When I did programming classes in high school the teacher used a book specific to each language we were taught. We didn't take them home; they stayed in the classroom. The books were most useful for assignments, but the reading material was good too. The teacher's background was Mathematics and teaching; and he did fairly well. But what he brought most to the table was outside the book - discipline as we were also graded on comments, explaining what it did, and more t
I think, if you need a classroom course in Computer "programming" (forget about 'science'), then computer development probably won't be for you.