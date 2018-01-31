Judges Say the UK's Digital Surveillance Program Snooper's Charter Is Illegal (betanews.com) 46
Mark Wilson writes: Judges have ruled that the UK government's digital surveillance program -- known variously as the Snooper's Charter and the Investigatory Powers Act -- is illegal.
In the case brought by human rights group Liberty, appeal judges found that the preceding Data Retention and Investigatory Powers Act 2014 (DRIPA) -- which ultimately became the Snooper's Charter -- failed to offer adequate protection to people's data. Of particular concern was the fact that private data could be shared between different agencies without sufficient oversight. Further reading: The Intercept.
In the case brought by human rights group Liberty, appeal judges found that the preceding Data Retention and Investigatory Powers Act 2014 (DRIPA) -- which ultimately became the Snooper's Charter -- failed to offer adequate protection to people's data. Of particular concern was the fact that private data could be shared between different agencies without sufficient oversight. Further reading: The Intercept.
UK USA (Score:1)
Our judges actually care about civil liberties. You buffoons elected Trump. LOL
Re: (Score:1)
Re: UK USA (Score:1)
Exactly. They make batshit crazy surveillance laws in the UK only to protect those that govern from their own civilians.
Re: (Score:1)
Sorry, but if democratically elected MPs can't pass laws which pass legal muster, that's their goddamned fucking problem.
Being democratically elected is only part of the story. Writing laws which are legal is the other part.
For the same reason that any healthy democracy should have underpinnings which say "no, you don't get to
Re: (Score:2)
Our judges actually care about civil liberties. You buffoons elected Trump. LOL
Personally, I want judges that care about the law as written, not buffoons who legislate from the bench. I also prefer laws that don't impact civil liberties so Judges who care about the law can protect them. So you need two things here. Just laws that protect civil liberties and Judges that enforce the law.
Trump is appointing Judges who care about the law and won't invent rulings on laws that don't exist. I don't see how that's a bad or dangerous thing for anybody, unless you think the law is wrong. If
Re:UK USA (Score:4, Informative)
LOL. Trump is nominating unqualified partisan idealogues. Just look at the case of Brett Talley.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
LOL.. I'm guessing that the Nunes memo is about to start a reckoning on the wrong side of the isle for these folks. Heads are already rolling at the FBI it seems, question is how deep will it reach and what it will expose. Seems it will be a lot to me. One is left to wonder how they will react. If past performance is any indicator it will be fun to watch so I have the popcorn ready.
No Shit... (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
AC Trolls (Score:2)
Well, whatever the issue is, it seems I'm all talk and no action. Not sure how much action people are expecting on the internet as opposed to talk, but whatever. At a guess it seems someone dislikes the comments posted under this account, has tried to do some google stalking, got frustrated at a lack of content, then went full tantrum. The joys of the internet.
Re: (Score:2)
The problem with your conspiracy theory is that the "party loyalists embedded into law enforcement and intelligence agencies" had voting records that suggested otherwise.
While I agree that FISA is a problem and shouldn't be deemed constitutional, your tangental conspiracy theory is absurd. There's a huge difference between leaning on intelligence operatives in an allied country to uncover very real dirt on a political opponent and colluding with an enemy state to undermine democracy. It's disgusting the way
As usual, the Conspiricies are... (Score:2)
About pushing right wing Agendas. This includes the "Deep State" conspiracies being pushed right now. The issue is not so much Trump, its the US Congress, which is full of Neo-Fascists. This has been an on-going thing since the Gingrich Revolution of 1994. Basically, the way I see it, the US was on the path to being a purely secular, liberal democracy, and the right wing US Parties have used the idea of De-funding US Public institutions in an effort to try and restore the traditions, and racist ideas of the