Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
United Kingdom Privacy The Courts

Judges Say the UK's Digital Surveillance Program Snooper's Charter Is Illegal (betanews.com) 46

Posted by msmash from the big-ruling dept.
Mark Wilson writes: Judges have ruled that the UK government's digital surveillance program -- known variously as the Snooper's Charter and the Investigatory Powers Act -- is illegal.

In the case brought by human rights group Liberty, appeal judges found that the preceding Data Retention and Investigatory Powers Act 2014 (DRIPA) -- which ultimately became the Snooper's Charter -- failed to offer adequate protection to people's data. Of particular concern was the fact that private data could be shared between different agencies without sufficient oversight. Further reading: The Intercept.

Judges Say the UK's Digital Surveillance Program Snooper's Charter Is Illegal More | Reply

Judges Say the UK's Digital Surveillance Program Snooper's Charter Is Illegal

Comments Filter:

  • UK USA (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Our judges actually care about civil liberties. You buffoons elected Trump. LOL

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Your judges might, but your politicians do not give a shit about you -- just like everywhere else.

      • Re: UK USA (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Exactly. They make batshit crazy surveillance laws in the UK only to protect those that govern from their own civilians.

    • Our judges actually care about civil liberties. You buffoons elected Trump. LOL

      Personally, I want judges that care about the law as written, not buffoons who legislate from the bench. I also prefer laws that don't impact civil liberties so Judges who care about the law can protect them. So you need two things here. Just laws that protect civil liberties and Judges that enforce the law.

      Trump is appointing Judges who care about the law and won't invent rulings on laws that don't exist. I don't see how that's a bad or dangerous thing for anybody, unless you think the law is wrong. If

  • No Shit... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Arbitary5664 ( 1979712 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @11:08AM (#56040425)
    My favourite part of this law is that everyone's data is automatically gathered, except MPs and the PM of course. The PM can of course authorize such data to be gleaned, which is hilariously perfect for corruption, but nobody seems to have thought of that. "Looks like you didn't vote the way I wanted you to, Harry. Time for everyone to know about your internet search history." Idiots.

  • About pushing right wing Agendas. This includes the "Deep State" conspiracies being pushed right now. The issue is not so much Trump, its the US Congress, which is full of Neo-Fascists. This has been an on-going thing since the Gingrich Revolution of 1994. Basically, the way I see it, the US was on the path to being a purely secular, liberal democracy, and the right wing US Parties have used the idea of De-funding US Public institutions in an effort to try and restore the traditions, and racist ideas of the

Slashdot Top Deals

You know that feeling when you're leaning back on a stool and it starts to tip over? Well, that's how I feel all the time. -- Steven Wright

Close