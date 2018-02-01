Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


eBay Is Dumping PayPal For Dutch Rival Adyen

schwit1 shares a report from CNN: EBay, one of the world's biggest online marketplaces, announced Wednesday that it's dropping PayPal as its main partner for processing payments in favor of Dutch company Adyen. In 2002, eBay paid $1.5 billion to buy PayPal, an online payments company whose founders include Silicon Valley heavyweights Elon Musk and Peter Thiel. It proved to be a very successful investment. When eBay spun off PayPal in 2015 -- something investors and analysts had urged it to do -- the payments company's market value was close to $50 billion. It's now above $100 billion. Based in Amsterdam, Adyen already works with other big tech companies including Uber and Netflix. It says it handles more than 200 different payment methods and over 150 currencies. The shift will start gradually in North America later this year and eBay expects most marketplace customers around the world to be using the new system in 2021.

  • errrr no (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'd want to switch to some payment service I've never heard of and don't trust...... why?

    • Re:errrr no (Score:4, Informative)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 ) on Thursday February 01, 2018 @06:19PM (#56051243) Journal
      AC the "why" is in the payments from gift cards, other payment systems.
      Why accept CC when lots of people may want or can only use a gift card. The ability to work with a network of gift cards globally open up the gift card, bank payments, e-commerce payment systems and the CC market.
      More nations, more banks, more gift cards, new payment systems.

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by beelsebob ( 529313 )

      The why is simple - the flow for paying with PayPal is terrible. It involves logging in multiple times to multiple different services, being bounced off eBays web page, to pay pal's web page, all kinds of crazy shit going on. This lets ebay just have a sane payments form like every other eCommerce site ever.

      • What’s so terrible about paying with PayPal compared to any other method that doesn’t involve trusting the merchant enough to receive your credit card details?

      • Re:errrr no (Score:5, Insightful)

        by I'm New Around Here ( 1154723 ) on Thursday February 01, 2018 @06:58PM (#56051549)

        I buy stuff on eBay. I click on the button to pay. I get a page that has my information on it. I either click pay, or choose which card/account I want to use for that item, and then click pay.

        It is no harder than any other site with a shopping cart.

        • The horror stories surrounding paypal are legion (search for Paypal warning - there could be some old slashdot posts around too). I still hold my breath when doing a transaction with them. They found ways to hold up sellers' money countless times and it would often just disappear. I even felt guilty using Paypal just knowing their sordid past.

          This is a smart move by ebay and you can bet there are boatloads of people who are ready to jump ship.

          There really seems to be a lot of karma in this, and don't forget

        • Then try it if you don't want to have a paypal account.
          Recently i bought something off a site that only had paypal as paying option, i no longer have an account (nor do i wish to).
          However, the link i got only let me pay if i'd create an account... after realizing there was this "sign-up" mention in the url, i tried removing that part/replacing it with something obvious, and only then i could just pay with my CC without first having to create an account.
          Not sure why/how often that shit happens, but when payp

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by temcat ( 873475 )

            Which exactly part of the payment URL did you replace and with what? Recently, I was unable to pay for a product using PayPal without logging in (even though the store was saying it WAS possible) and was so annoyed that I chose another payment method that was more expensive but bullshit-free.

      • The why is simple - the flow for paying with PayPal is terrible. It involves logging in multiple times to multiple different services, being bounced off eBays web page, to pay pal's web page, all kinds of crazy shit going on. This lets ebay just have a sane payments form like every other eCommerce site ever.

        The "crazy" flow is the whole point.

        Instead of trusting every retailer on the internet with your "secret numbers" (plus the super secret number on the back of the card! lol), you just bounce to PayPal, and log in there with your - wait for it - PayPal secrets, on PayPal's own site. Then bounce back to the retailer to complete the transaction.

        All you've authorized is the one transaction you are doing right now, and the retailer never gets your secrets that would allow them to charge your account anytime th

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Bert64 ( 520050 )

          Yes the very notion of a credit card is pretty ridiculous, it's a pull method of payment instead of push, and its the reason why cards are not accepted or issued in many parts of the world with high crime rates.

          But then why do you need the paypal middleman? The merchant could simply supply you with their (Receive-only) bank account number, and you can transfer directly from your own bank. The only reason services like paypal exist are because bank transfers are typically stupidly overpriced, often far too s

          • This is basically how Apple Pay works and how credit cards with chips work for in-person payments. The merchant provides the amount and the recipient. The card (or iOS device) provides an HMAC that authorises this single payment. The code is sent to the bank, who then authorises the transaction. I believe that Google Pay works the same way since the rewrite (though Apple's version stores the keys in memory that is readable only by the secure element and does the EMV handshake on the secure element, wher
      • you could fix that with a bit of low-fi tech. And besides, I pay with Paypal periodically (I also Sell Sea Shells on the Sea Shore, but I digress) and while it might be ugly tech it works and it's not hard for the user.

      • I don't understand your experience.

        When I buy something on eBay or anywere else using Paypal, I just click 'buy with Paypal'. I log in once, click 'confirm payment' or whatever it's called, and then it takes me back to the shopping page.

        Seems pretty easy to me. Used it for at least three dozen transactions in the past year.

  • I'm just guessing here, but E-Bay will have a hard time flushing PayPal any time soon. I'm pretty sure PayPal and their customers from E-Bay will have something to say about this.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by nwf ( 25607 )

      I'm a customer, and I hate PayPal. It's worthless. Any idiot can accept credit and debit cards directly for lower fees than PayPal. With Square Cash and Apple Pay Cash, there's no reason to use PayPal to send people cash. Their policies are anti-consumer and they randomly take people's money citing some policy you are violating.

      I verified my account by linking it to a savings account, which I then closed. Good luck taking my money. Even better luck when I can completely cancel my account and pay for stuff l

  • Good news (Score:5, Informative)

    by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojoNO@SPAMworld3.net> on Thursday February 01, 2018 @06:09PM (#56051187) Homepage Journal

    PayPal is just awful. High fees, crap service, tax dodging and the dispute resolution is a joke.

    These new guys can't be any worse.... Can they?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mark-t ( 151149 )
      "Better the devil you know....." springs to mind immediately.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        No one really knows PayPal. Their ToS are some of the longest and most unreadable in the world, and change often.

    • I've never had an issue with PayPal's service... The fees are a bit higher than simple credit card processors, but not that bad considering you don't have to do any of the setup work to take credit cards with PayPal. Sure, if you are a retailer processing lots of credit card purchases you'd be better of with somebody else, but if you do one or two transactions now and then, PayPal is fine.

      I find the dispute resolution part of PayPal works just fine, but you have to follow the process for shipping and insu

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        For example, a common issue with dispute resolution is return postage. PayPal makes it difficult to give a greater than 100% refund, as legally required when the product is faulty.

        Another issue is that you can only ever open one dispute per transaction. So say the item is broken, they send you a new one and the dispute is automatically closed by the tracking number saying you have it. If breaks too or is fake or has any issue at all you can't start a new dispute. Thus the only option is to always request a

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mysidia ( 191772 )

          For example, a common issue with dispute resolution is return postage. PayPal makes it difficult to give a greater than 100% refund, as legally required when the product is faulty.

          Well, returning 100% is a full refund. "Give a refund greater than 100%" is nonsensical.

          The warranty policy regarding return postage by most manufacturers and online retailers is -- customer is responsible for all postage in both directions for returns and exchanges. In rare cases, a retailer will offer the customer a p

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

            In Europe the principal is that the buyer should not be out of pocket if the item is faulty, therefore the seller pays return postage. In practice on cheap items the seller usually says throw it away.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by LubosD ( 909058 )

      Yes, they could. I once received some money into my account at AlertPay. I didn't need the money at that time, so I left them there.

      I came looking for them later and the account was empty. I learned that they introduced a new provision in their TOS that says "if you don't access your money for some time, we'll take all of them away". So I ended up with zilch.

      So yes, it could always get worse.

  • Huh? (Score:2)

    by dohzer ( 867770 )

    Wait... so eBay owns PayPal, but is going to stop using it? Huh?

    • Re:Huh? (Score:5, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, 2018 @06:30PM (#56051321)

      eBay and PayPal separated about 3 years ago. They are completely unrelated companies now. The only business between them was a (public) 5-year operating agreement to keep Paypal as the primary option. That expires June of 2020. The agreement allows a small percentage of transactions to be processed outside Paypal in 2018 and 2019 (obviously to allow time for development of an alternative).

      Source: eBay employee, but not of privileged information. The above was all made public during the public earnings call this week.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Comments like this are what happens when people don't even RTFS, let alone RTFA.

    • I know who didn't read the summary.

  • eBay roadmap is clear (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Parker Lewis ( 999165 ) on Thursday February 01, 2018 @06:29PM (#56051315)
    Then eBay will buy Adyen for $1.5 billion and sell it later for $50 billion.

    • And eBay will buy both.

      • And eBay will buy both.

        Will they pay using PayPal or Ayden?

        I've had no problem with PayPal, EXCEPT when they demanded access to my bank account because I'd successfully bought more then $10,000 of stuff through them. They actually told me that because I'd bought that much stuff and paid for it on-time and without issues using a credit card, I must prove my credit worthiness to them by giving them direct access to my bank account, which they must prove works by actually charging me something.

        Fortunately I had an old almost unuse

  • Why not both? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Why not use both and give users a choice? A big reason the ebay/paypal sucks so hard is that you have no choices. You used to be able to do personal checks and money orders (not that I'm saying we should go back to that, but it was a lot cheaper and simpler most of the time for small time buyers and sellers). I would love to see ebay offer both choices to buys and sellers rather than just repeating the same mistake with a different partner.

  • Adyen Supports Paypal (Score:4, Informative)

    by muphin ( 842524 ) on Thursday February 01, 2018 @06:32PM (#56051341) Homepage
    Ironically, they accept paypal too :p - https://www.adyen.com/pricing/... [adyen.com]
  • PayPal was the primary reason I didn't use eBay for over 15 years. As well as all the other reasons.
  • they own PayPal, don't they? What possible benefit could this have?

  • Does this new company do any of the scumbag things PayPal is able to get away with but that banks generally can't legally do? Like freezing your account or taking money out of it for no reason?

  • North American companies used to quote my customers about 3%. EU ones quoted andout 1/2%, but wouldn't or couldn't do business in the US and Canada.

  • So, when they sold PayPal not-so-long-ago its valuation was highly dependent on the fact that eBay used it. Now they've got their money from that sale, they're dumping PayPal.

    Classy move eBay.

  • Good thing ebay listened to all those genius analysts back in 2015 when they told them to spin off paypal for $50B. If they hadn't listened, and kept hold of paypal instead they'd be able to spin it off today for $100B. Who would ever have wanted to double the value of something you're holding over a 3 year timespan? /sarcasm

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by j-beda ( 85386 )

      Good thing ebay listened to all those genius analysts back in 2015 when they told them to spin off paypal for $50B. If they hadn't listened, and kept hold of paypal instead they'd be able to spin it off today for $100B. Who would ever have wanted to double the value of something you're holding over a 3 year timespan? /sarcasm

      But would it have sold for $100B if it had spent the last 3 years as a division of eBay? It is hard to say. The market might have only valued it at $50B.

      Did eBay sell all of their stock 3 years ago? Maybe they retained a large fraction of that stock which has now doubled in value.

    • Good thing ebay listened to all those genius analysts back in 2015 when they told them to spin off paypal for $50B. If they hadn't listened, and kept hold of paypal instead they'd be able to spin it off today for $100B. Who would ever have wanted to double the value of something you're holding over a 3 year timespan? /sarcasm

      Those analysts knew eBay wouldn't be able to get a hundred bil for Paypal - they don't even use blockchain!

  • Not many places use it, but it's good and convenient and secure. And this is not a platform war from me - if Android has similar then that too please.

    Would much rather go to a ubiquitous payment method everywhere than "I pay this way online, that way in person" etc.

