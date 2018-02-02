YouTube Warns of 'Consequences' For Creators Who Misbehave (cnbc.com) 56
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has announced that creators whose actions impact negatively on its community will face "consequences." From a report: Wojcicki said the video-sharing platform is developing new policies that "would lead to consequences" if a content creator "does something egregious" that reflects unfavorably on other YouTube creators. YouTube's CEO made the comments in a blog post that detailed a list of the Google-owned firm's priorities for creators in 2018. In January, one of the service's most popular content creators, Logan Paul, published a video that showed the dead body of a man hanging from a tree. Wojcicki did not refer to the Logan Paul incident directly, but said that the misbehavior of some creators could put the broader YouTube community in a negative light. "While these instances are rare, they can damage the reputation and revenue of your fellow creators, so we want to make sure we have policies in place that allow us to respond appropriately," she said.
They've demonetized many of the channels I like to watch...such a hunting, camping, home repair, etc.
It's stupid and random. If they have an algorithm doing this the programmer is a moron. If people are doing it, they are morons. if it's a mix, then it's the Perfect Storm of Morons.
Won't belong before the only channels unaffected by their stupidity are the Cute Cat channels and that won't last after the Animal Rights assholes get done with them.
The programmer is definitely not a moron, he just does what he is paid to do.
As I briefly played with the monetization, I can say that there's a some of intersting things going on. For example, footage of driving down a road with a brief voice over were demonetized right after upload and then for some reason it was monetized a day later. (one could argue that it was to boring to be monitized in the first place
:D)
Others would get the demonetized and then changing keywords or descriptions would trigger a new automatic re-evaluation.
I just played with it for fun, had it been my job it
Yes, Slashdotters who misbehave should be spanked by Brandi Love dressed as a school marm.
I've been bad, so I'll go first.
She's an award-winning actress. Let's just leave it at that.
And it's best that you don't Google her, because then you'd not only be at work, but you'd be hard at work.
Lately every decision involving YouTube has been a turn for the worse. They've hid 'unwanted' content, limited or disabled what can be monetized, and now have raised requirements to be able to monetize videos. I'm not going to pretend that there's an alternative currently that can truly compete, but these decisions are definitely making people look elsewhere for one.
Don't forget about fracturing content. I believe there's already content that is exclusive to YouTube Red.
Wouldn't Vimeo be a viable alternative?
Misbehave... (Score:5, Insightful)
Also, politics, it seems as if YouTube see one side as misbehavior more than the other.
Also, politics, it seems as if YouTube see one side as misbehavior more than the other.
A video that became popular from the Greek right-wing/nationalist party Golden Dawn (elected in parliament ranking third in votes) was removed by YouTube as "hate-speech"...
The video was a photography of an Athens center square in the 50's and a love song from that era with the lyrics (roughly translated by me) "I wish you could come back again, even for just a night"...
With no text (other than "Golden Dawn") and none copyrights violations, neither for the photograph nor for the song... the solution for You
I wonder when they'll extend their definition of "to misbehave" to include people who are critical of their services/policies...
It'll probably just be the "Reported for Community Standards violations", except instead of 1 Strike you lose Partner status and 3 Strikes you're banned from Google services with all your video's taken down ----- one strike and you're banned, and as a side penalty you can no longer use Google Search, and you'll lose access to your Gmail account, Google Drive account, et
Your already get demonetized for talking about demonetization.
Elsa-gate (Score:3)
Perhaps they'll raise the threshold for monetizing channels again (until morale improves).
"that reflects unfavorably on other YouTube creators." Is that flame wars or something?
Google judges you.
I say this as a European socialist. Wojcicki is a cunt and Youtube suffers from it.
More talk of "consequences" for "misbehavior" with absolutely clarity about what that means. Just more ass-covering maneuvers by an Alphabet company that allow it to do whatever it wants with absolutely zero explanation.
Given Google's ideological track record both online and in the workplace, there is no reason whatsoever to believe this will be good for the content creator or the free exchange of ideas in general.
Does this mean they are finally going to do something about all those people posting Nazi screeds thinly veiled as comic book or movie commentaries? I'm kinda sick of those polluting my searches.
Half their hits are just people who came to argue in their comments, but all those hits just serve to raise the video's profile so innocent searchers have to wade through screens of them to find a legit video. Its just trolling. If Nazis honestly want to recruit, let them go do it on their own Nazitube and leave t
Ah yes, the traditional leftist approach: "I don't like it, so somebody else force them to stop so I don't have to be inconvenienced."
(sigh) One last time, although I fear this will fall on deaf ears.
Youtube is not the government. They are free to allow or disallow whatever content they want on their own website with their branding at the top, and not allowing bait-and-switch NAZI recruitment (or puppies, if that's their issue) would not be censorship. If puppy-fanciers don't like it, they are FREE to go make puppy-tube, and the government can't stop them.
"...developing new policies that "would lead to consequences" if a content creator "does something egregious" that reflects unfavorably on other YouTube creators..."
So, let me get this straight. If I feel like calling another YouTube creator an asshole in a viral rant that drives millions of customers to your site, that is going to lead to "consequences"?
Yeah, good luck with drawing the line in the sand between ethics, morals, revenue, and oh yeah, that pesky Freedom of Speech thing. You know damn well that inflammatory content has driven billions into your pockets, so I'm sure your shareholders will enjoy your new revenue-destroying policies as well.
So, let me get this straight. If I feel like calling another YouTube creator an asshole in a viral rant that drives millions of customers to your site, that is going to lead to "consequences"?
I don't think that's where she was going. If I had to guess it's related to all the sexual harassment claims that have been going around lately. Previous policy changes had to do with demonetizing videos on a video by video basis. I think this is more about demonetizing videos due to behavior of the creators in their personal life. Similar to how some sports leagues punish players for something they may have done outside of the actual sport, like the NFL's "conduct detrimental to the league" policy.
She was probably thinking about Logan Paul posting that video of a suicide victim's body.
