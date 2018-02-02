YouTube Will Put Disclaimers On State-Funded Broadcasts To Fight Propaganda (arstechnica.com) 68
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: YouTube's latest strategy to fight the spread of misinformation involves putting a disclaimer on videos from certain news sources. The online video website announced it will start labeling videos posted by state-funded broadcasters to alert viewers that the content is, in some part, funded by a government source. YouTube will begin labeling videos today, and the policy extends to outlets including the US's Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) and the Russian government broadcaster RT. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, PBS videos will now have the label "publicly funded American broadcaster," while RT will have this disclaimer: "RT is funded in whole or in part by the Russian government." The new policy is YouTube's way of informing viewers about where the content they're watching is coming from, a piece of information often hidden or left unsought by the viewers themselves. "The principle here is to provide more information to our users, and let our users make the judgment themselves, as opposed to us being in the business of providing any sort of editorial judgment on any of these things ourselves," YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan told the WSJ.
I will take a "funded by my mom, from my moms basement"!
Though mainstream media in the US aren't directly funded by the US government, they get favors from time to time. Otherwise how would one explain the fact that *all* mainstream media basically regurgitated the government's position in previous [unfortunate and unnecessary] wars?
These are wars that are continuing to some degree even as I write this. After causing chaos, mayhem, confusion in distant lands, the US basically stated, "It's not our problem."
Just ask the Europeans who now have to deal with the refugee influx by what our leaders caused with no checks from the media whatsoever!!!
Though mainstream media in the US aren't directly funded by the US government, they get favors from time to time. Otherwise how would one explain the fact that *all* mainstream media basically regurgitated the government's position in previous [unfortunate and unnecessary] wars?
Not only that, but will videos/ads created by companies that are owned (in whole or in part) by their governments be similarly labeled? I'm thinking of Deusche Telekom, British Telecom (though it is no longer directly owned by the UK.gov), PetroBras, PDVSA (Petroleos de Venezuela). Sure, they aren't media companies, but what is to stop them from producing "propaganda" that suits their ends?
Also what makes government-funded propaganda so much worse than corporate or political party or any other s
The United States is an oligarchy and those media conglomerates that promoted the war have financial ties to the military/industrial complex.
Disclaimers on SPECIAL-INTEREST/ACTIVIST GROUP funded broadcasts and also CORPORATE funded broadcasts.
Also, Comments made to government officials by people being paid by a corporation should be required to contain a disclaimer identifying the relationship and whether they are being paid in general, or whether they are being paid to influence government officials, And any comment to a town hall or regulatory body's comment process paid for by a corporation must begin with disclaimer "This comment is a
This Will Backfire (Score:5, Interesting)
I know this is probably a lost concept on you, but the idea here is that people will be more capable of admitting to themselves that they are being lied to if they can correlate advertisements with known motives.
People don't trust CNN, MSNBC, etc because they say things that don't help my favorite political party fucking constantly
FTFY
A 100% private sector logo that is 100% gov approved and ready for social media.
No direct gov funding but the private sector broadcaster had a lot of ad buys from that gov for "tourism".
So many ways to use front companies or just offer direct for the private sector.
Will every social media clip have to divulge who allowed them to a na
People don't trust CNN, MSNBC, etc because they lie fucking constantly. If you start saying all the guys not lying are foreign government sponsored people will just start to like those governments.
Back to Infowars for you, BillyBob!
We finally remember the word for "fake news"... Propaganda
The best propaganda is based on real news, and works by hiding other information.
For instance: "dictator X is evil, we must send our army to overthrow him", while in the same time, government support many other evil dictators, and bombs will mostly harm innocent people instead of dictator X.
What is there to gain by tagging PBS? (Score:4, Insightful)
The content doesn't matter. It's the funding source. They'll tag the government as propaganda, but not the advertisers
If that's the case then why is media that is funded by the government "propaganda" but other things funded by the government not? Are roads not propaganda in the same way? How about National Parks? Or the military? How about public libraries?
I've seen more politics on HGTV than I have seen on PBS. It's rather preposterous to claim that PBS is pushing some sort of political agenda. Their news coverage is arguably the least politically biased of any network that you can watch in the US.
So much this! I listen to and watch many news sources, and PBS is definitely the most even handed. I'll hit The three majors, MSNBC CNN, RT, BBC, and even Brietbart. The main reason is that ther eis a lot of news in the world, and not all can be covered, so the very choice of reportage is going to have a little bias.
I occasionally watch Fox, but I consider that as base entertainment, along the level of Here Comes Honey BooBoo and RuPaul's drag race Superstars. I also have some concerns about who they a
Yes. They will.
And PBS, NPR, RFA, RFE, RL, and any other news source that is funded by a government.
You cannot fight alphabet, or can you? (Score:1)
You cannot trust people with internet, they are too stupid, inb4 "your to stupid", to recognize what's targeted and what's not, so they say let's start flagging what we don't like. Beware little person, Russia Today is propaganda, our beloved Hillary lost to sum damn drank adidas
They will be hitting several SJWesque targets as well such as BBC.
Wait a minute (Score:3, Insightful)
Are they saying there's a difference between government propaganda and corporate propaganda (advertising)? That's a bit off I would say...
It's your own personal responsibility to consider everything critically, and the the wisdom to separate the bullshit fro the value. This used to be taught in public school. I suppose educators prefer when the kids DON'T ask tough critical questions.
Story-time:
I recently attended "Science night" At my Sons Jr. High. (It was really disappointing, nothing of note) my biggest takaway was the disgust I felt when I overheard what I assume to be a history teacher discussing womens suffrage. I'm paraphrasing...
Teac
I wish Youtube would go back to being normal old youtube and stop trying to be the morality police. I don't know of a single category of youtuber who hasn't been complaining about the censorship and demonetization going on over there. It's not just a political thing, it's gamers and travel vloggers too. They've all been impacted.
Everyone gets that we're watching subjective opinions on youtube. Here's a hint, there is no authoritative unbiased source of information on anything. Everyone should be skeptical o
Or the Australian ABC? The TV station that the government loves when they are running for election and hates when they are in power?
(The ABC are well known for having their funding threatened by just about every in power government for pointing out every mistake they make and being very unbiased about things no matter who it makes look bad.)
Yup, that'll stop it (Score:2)
This is gonna backfire massively. The honest and "open" governments will get their content flagged as state-funded propaganda. The dishonest and lying governments will
Also add MSNBC for sure -- this channel is nothing but propaganda, and CNN should have a disclaimer on who's paying them to push what narrative.