Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Youtube Communications Education Government Media Social Networks The Internet

YouTube Will Put Disclaimers On State-Funded Broadcasts To Fight Propaganda (arstechnica.com) 68

Posted by BeauHD from the heads-up dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: YouTube's latest strategy to fight the spread of misinformation involves putting a disclaimer on videos from certain news sources. The online video website announced it will start labeling videos posted by state-funded broadcasters to alert viewers that the content is, in some part, funded by a government source. YouTube will begin labeling videos today, and the policy extends to outlets including the US's Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) and the Russian government broadcaster RT. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, PBS videos will now have the label "publicly funded American broadcaster," while RT will have this disclaimer: "RT is funded in whole or in part by the Russian government." The new policy is YouTube's way of informing viewers about where the content they're watching is coming from, a piece of information often hidden or left unsought by the viewers themselves. "The principle here is to provide more information to our users, and let our users make the judgment themselves, as opposed to us being in the business of providing any sort of editorial judgment on any of these things ourselves," YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan told the WSJ.

YouTube Will Put Disclaimers On State-Funded Broadcasts To Fight Propaganda More | Reply

YouTube Will Put Disclaimers On State-Funded Broadcasts To Fight Propaganda

Comments Filter:

  • Cool (Score:1)

    by ruddk ( 5153113 )

    I will take a "funded by my mom, from my moms basement"!

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward
      yo momma's so big she's a nation-state
    • Problem is it's actually quite close to the truth. You don't necessarily need "fake" news, you just take spin and extreme news and saturate social media with it until dissent is overwhelmed. How? Hire a large number of low-wage people to work (possibly from home) to spread the articles that you want spread.

  • For the US, the picture isn't all that clear... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by bogaboga ( 793279 ) on Friday February 02, 2018 @04:43PM (#56058437)

    According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, PBS videos will now have the label "publicly funded American broadcaster," while RT will have this disclaimer: "RT is funded in whole or in part by the Russian government."

    Though mainstream media in the US aren't directly funded by the US government, they get favors from time to time. Otherwise how would one explain the fact that *all* mainstream media basically regurgitated the government's position in previous [unfortunate and unnecessary] wars?

    These are wars that are continuing to some degree even as I write this. After causing chaos, mayhem, confusion in distant lands, the US basically stated, "It's not our problem."

    Just ask the Europeans who now have to deal with the refugee influx by what our leaders caused with no checks from the media whatsoever!!!

    • According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, PBS videos will now have the label "publicly funded American broadcaster," while RT will have this disclaimer: "RT is funded in whole or in part by the Russian government."

      Though mainstream media in the US aren't directly funded by the US government, they get favors from time to time. Otherwise how would one explain the fact that *all* mainstream media basically regurgitated the government's position in previous [unfortunate and unnecessary] wars?

      Not only that, but will videos/ads created by companies that are owned (in whole or in part) by their governments be similarly labeled? I'm thinking of Deusche Telekom, British Telecom (though it is no longer directly owned by the UK.gov), PetroBras, PDVSA (Petroleos de Venezuela). Sure, they aren't media companies, but what is to stop them from producing "propaganda" that suits their ends?

      Also what makes government-funded propaganda so much worse than corporate or political party or any other s

    • ...how would one explain the fact that *all* mainstream media basically regurgitated the government's position in previous [unfortunate and unnecessary] wars?

      The United States is an oligarchy and those media conglomerates that promoted the war have financial ties to the military/industrial complex.

  • Now we just need... (Score:2, Interesting)

    by mysidia ( 191772 )

    Disclaimers on SPECIAL-INTEREST/ACTIVIST GROUP funded broadcasts and also CORPORATE funded broadcasts.

    Also, Comments made to government officials by people being paid by a corporation should be required to contain a disclaimer identifying the relationship and whether they are being paid in general, or whether they are being paid to influence government officials, And any comment to a town hall or regulatory body's comment process paid for by a corporation must begin with disclaimer "This comment is a

  • This Will Backfire (Score:5, Interesting)

    by NicknameUnavailable ( 4134147 ) on Friday February 02, 2018 @04:52PM (#56058511)
    People don't trust CNN, MSNBC, etc because they lie fucking constantly. If you start saying all the guys not lying are foreign government sponsored people will just start to like those governments.

    • I know this is probably a lost concept on you, but the idea here is that people will be more capable of admitting to themselves that they are being lied to if they can correlate advertisements with known motives.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by T.E.D. ( 34228 )

      People don't trust CNN, MSNBC, etc because they say things that don't help my favorite political party fucking constantly

      FTFY

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Just have a dictatorship, monarchy, theocracy invite a "private sector" broadcaster to do their news in nice locations. Nice news about holidays, sport, art and animals.
      A 100% private sector logo that is 100% gov approved and ready for social media.
      No direct gov funding but the private sector broadcaster had a lot of ad buys from that gov for "tourism".
      So many ways to use front companies or just offer direct for the private sector.
      Will every social media clip have to divulge who allowed them to a na

    • People don't trust CNN, MSNBC, etc because they lie fucking constantly. If you start saying all the guys not lying are foreign government sponsored people will just start to like those governments.

      Back to Infowars for you, BillyBob!

  • We finally remember the word for "fake news"... Propaganda

    • We finally remember the word for "fake news"... Propaganda

      The best propaganda is based on real news, and works by hiding other information.

      For instance: "dictator X is evil, we must send our army to overthrow him", while in the same time, government support many other evil dictators, and bombs will mostly harm innocent people instead of dictator X.

  • I've seen more politics on HGTV than I have seen on PBS. It's rather preposterous to claim that PBS is pushing some sort of political agenda. Their news coverage is arguably the least politically biased of any network that you can watch in the US.
    • I think that is called honesty. A foreign concept we are not used to.

    • I've seen more politics on HGTV than I have seen on PBS. It's rather preposterous to claim that PBS is pushing some sort of political agenda. Their news coverage is arguably the least politically biased of any network that you can watch in the US.

      So much this! I listen to and watch many news sources, and PBS is definitely the most even handed. I'll hit The three majors, MSNBC CNN, RT, BBC, and even Brietbart. The main reason is that ther eis a lot of news in the world, and not all can be covered, so the very choice of reportage is going to have a little bias.

      I occasionally watch Fox, but I consider that as base entertainment, along the level of Here Comes Honey BooBoo and RuPaul's drag race Superstars. I also have some concerns about who they a

  • We've seen a lot of those politically correct moves by Alphabet pushed via their various products. They even locked down private documents in drive which seemed to the parsing algorithm, AI for the rest, that it had racist content.
    You cannot trust people with internet, they are too stupid, inb4 "your to stupid", to recognize what's targeted and what's not, so they say let's start flagging what we don't like. Beware little person, Russia Today is propaganda, our beloved Hillary lost to sum damn drank adidas

  • Wait a minute (Score:3, Insightful)

    by fustakrakich ( 1673220 ) on Friday February 02, 2018 @05:55PM (#56058933) Journal

    Are they saying there's a difference between government propaganda and corporate propaganda (advertising)? That's a bit off I would say...

  • It's your own personal responsibility to consider everything critically, and the the wisdom to separate the bullshit fro the value. This used to be taught in public school. I suppose educators prefer when the kids DON'T ask tough critical questions.

    Story-time:

    I recently attended "Science night" At my Sons Jr. High. (It was really disappointing, nothing of note) my biggest takaway was the disgust I felt when I overheard what I assume to be a history teacher discussing womens suffrage. I'm paraphrasing...

    Teac

  • I wish Youtube would go back to being normal old youtube and stop trying to be the morality police. I don't know of a single category of youtuber who hasn't been complaining about the censorship and demonetization going on over there. It's not just a political thing, it's gamers and travel vloggers too. They've all been impacted.

    Everyone gets that we're watching subjective opinions on youtube. Here's a hint, there is no authoritative unbiased source of information on anything. Everyone should be skeptical o

  • Imagine the labels Hillary or the Donald would have been covered with.
  • Because no government has ever funded something surreptitiously, sending the money through five offshore bank accounts and a dozen shell companies before it arrives at the intended recipient. No sirree, that has never happened in the entirety of modern history. So this move by YouTube will completely expose government-funded propaganda.

    This is gonna backfire massively. The honest and "open" governments will get their content flagged as state-funded propaganda. The dishonest and lying governments will
  • They need a disclaimer. $20 Million from the Clinton camp and now they spew out mostly propaganda and damage-control.

    Also add MSNBC for sure -- this channel is nothing but propaganda, and CNN should have a disclaimer on who's paying them to push what narrative.

Slashdot Top Deals

This is the theory that Jack built. This is the flaw that lay in the theory that Jack built. This is the palpable verbal haze that hid the flaw that lay in...

Close