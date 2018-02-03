'How I Coined the Term Open Source' (opensource.com) 67
Today is the 20th anniversary of the phrase "open source software," which was coined by the executive director of the Foresight Institute, a nonprofit think tank focused on nanotech and artificial intelligence. The phrase first entered the world on February 3rd, 1998. Christine Peterson writes: Of course, there are a number of accounts of the coining of the term, for example by Eric Raymond and Richard Stallman, yet this is mine, written on January 2, 2006. It has never been published, until today. The introduction of the term "open source software" was a deliberate effort to make this field of endeavor more understandable to newcomers and to business, which was viewed as necessary to its spread to a broader community of users... Interest in free software was starting to grow outside the programming community, and it was increasingly clear that an opportunity was coming to change the world... [W]e discussed the need for a new term due to the confusion factor. The argument was as follows: those new to the term "free software" assume it is referring to the price. Oldtimers must then launch into an explanation, usually given as follows: "We mean free as in freedom, not free as in beer." At this point, a discussion on software has turned into one about the price of an alcoholic beverage...
Between meetings that week, I was still focused on the need for a better name and came up with the term "open source software." While not ideal, it struck me as good enough. I ran it by at least four others: Eric Drexler, Mark Miller, and Todd Anderson liked it, while a friend in marketing and public relations felt the term "open" had been overused and abused and believed we could do better. He was right in theory; however, I didn't have a better idea... Later that week, on February 5, 1998, a group was assembled at VA Research to brainstorm on strategy. Attending -- in addition to Eric Raymond, Todd, and me -- were Larry Augustin, Sam Ockman, and attending by phone, Jon "maddog" Hall... Todd was on the ball. Instead of making an assertion that the community should use this specific new term, he did something less directive -- a smart thing to do with this community of strong-willed individuals. He simply used the term in a sentence on another topic -- just dropped it into the conversation to see what happened.... A few minutes later, one of the others used the term, evidently without noticing, still discussing a topic other than terminology. Todd and I looked at each other out of the corners of our eyes to check: yes, we had both noticed what happened...
Toward the end of the meeting, the question of terminology was brought up explicitly, probably by Todd or Eric. Maddog mentioned "freely distributable" as an earlier term, and "cooperatively developed" as a newer term. Eric listed "free software," "open source," and "sourceware" as the main options. Todd advocated the "open source" model, and Eric endorsed this... Eric Raymond was far better positioned to spread the new meme, and he did. Bruce Perens signed on to the effort immediately, helping set up Opensource.org and playing a key role in spreading the new term... By late February, both O'Reilly & Associates and Netscape had started to use the term. After this, there was a period during which the term was promoted by Eric Raymond to the media, by Tim O'Reilly to business, and by both to the programming community. It seemed to spread very quickly.
Peterson remembers that "These months were extremely exciting for open source," adding "Every week, it seemed, a new company announced plans to participate. Reading Slashdot became a necessity, even for those like me who were only peripherally involved. I strongly believe that the new term was helpful in enabling this rapid spread into business, which then enabled wider use by the public."
Wikipedia notes that Linus Torvalds endorsed the term the day after it was announced, that Phil Hughes backed it in Linux Journal, and that Richard Stallman "initially seemed to adopt the term, but later changed his mind."
Re:You refuse to give credit (Score:4, Informative)
For anyone who has any doubt about this claim:
Here's the truth: https://web.archive.org/web/19... [archive.org]
We brainstormed about tactics and a new label. `Open source', contributed by Chris Peterson, was the best thing we came up with.
Re: (Score:1)
Except that, Open Source was used as a term to describe the software before it became a marketing term. I was alive and involved in the computing and "open source" software community (BBSes) at the time... I remember being confused as to why everyone was so excited that it "finally" achieved buzzword status. To me, it felt like the privileged were once again coopting grass-roots terms for their own egotistical benefit. Some things never change.
Re: (Score:2)
If there's documentation of this out there link it! Better to get it straight now before it all gets lost to time.
Re: (Score:1)
What might you might need to reconsider is what matters most to you in this topic.
Re:You refuse to give credit (Score:5, Informative)
For anyone who has any doubt about this claim:
Here's the truth:
Caldera Announces Open Source for DOS, Sept. 10, 1996 [xent.com]. There, FTFY. I know people have become a bit tired of me harping on about this [hyperlogos.org], but the fact is that the phrase "Open Source" was in well-established usage years before any of these people claim to have invented it. And what's more, all of them should know it. Caldera didn't invent the term either! It was already in common use among internet-savvy programmer types when Caldera used it! "Open" has been used to describe the interoperability of Unix systems since at least the 1980s, and the phrase "Open Source" was already being used around communities like Santa Cruz (where SCO was, hence the name) which were heavy on software developers to describe software whose source code you could get your hands on for free. If only Google hadn't completely neutered the search interface on Groups, I'm sure I could find more citations...
Re: (Score:2)
Thank you for correcting me! I only verified her claim not the larger claim of inventing the term, I should know better!
/. please bury my original comment!
Re:You refuse to give credit (Score:5, Informative)
Google may have neutered the search interface, but it's still up to this particular job :
Just search for: "open source" before:1995/01/01
There's lots and lots of things that aren't what we're looking for -- but more than a few that are. Such as this from 1990 [google.com] or this from 1989 [google.com], or this from 1985 [google.com], though this last one isn't about computer software -- but the idea is still very much the same.
You get the idea.
That 1985 reference is the earliest one I find in what Google has archived of Usenet.
Re: (Score:1)
The tag "Open" was already heavily used with regards to software with a published API that could be implemented without royalty payments to the copyright holder. For example, "Open Software Foundation" dates back to the mid-80s.
Maybe this guy did come up with "Open Source". It reminds me of the Lamar Hunt, the owner of the KC Chiefs, who always bragged that he was the one who came up with the name "Super Bowl". But not the idea of having a world championship between the two big American pro football lea
free software and open software (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:3)
While this phrase was not bandied about in the press at the time, there is an example in PGP. The whole fight over encryp
Re: (Score:3)
The term "open source" existed long before this point, but not in the realm of software.
CALDERA. ANNOUNCES OPEN SOURCE CODE MODEL FOR DOS
DR DOS. + the Internet = Caldera OpenDOS
PROVO, Utah Sept. 10, 1996 Caldera. Inc. today announced that it will
openly distribute the source code for DOS via the Internet as part of
the company's plans to encourage continued development of DOS
technologies and applications, further leveling the playing field for
software develop
Caldera Announces Open Source for DOS. [xent.com]
Re: (Score:2)
There's also a reference to "Open Source File" in 1993's BYTE magazine but it's unclear what it's referencing.
Re: (Score:1)
The term is much older, it goes back to the 80s. This woman is like Shiva Ayyadurai claiming he invented email.
Re: (Score:1)
> "gratis" rather than "libre"
Yeah, that's the usual excuse. Paradoxically, I do hear this excuse over here in Germany too, dutifully translated into German *although the german "frei" doesn't have the English second meaning of "free of cost"*
There must be other forces at work here. And yes, "free" in the sense of e.g. the FSF is downright scary for the software industry and the Web 2.0 industry, because it means *freedom for the users*
If you want a good (albeit long) read on that: The Meme Hustler [thebaffler.com].
Openly Distriuted Software Development Model (Score:2)
So the cost of developing software is distributed across the entire economy for use by the entire economy in order to substantially reduce the cost post development and avoid wildly inflated licence costs based around monopoly control of segments of the digital market place.
This further extends into a properly founded education model. Where as students learn, they can contribute to existing open development software, to learn, demonstrates skill and gain employment opportunities.
Re: (Score:2)
It was a certification mark originally
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately using copyright to protect free software is a lot like using a Jackal to guard the hens.
Using copyright to protect free software is genius because most of the problems with software are caused by copyright. If software copyrights were to be abolished, then we would scarcely need it.
The GPL is just begging somebody to take it to court. Can't you just see it.
It's gone to court several times, and it's been upheld each time. There sure is a lot of trivially defeated anti-GPL FUD under this story. This is my surprised face.
Can’t say I care who “coined the term& (Score:2)
Are they arguing over who should get marketing props?
I’m glad FOSS exists, regardless of the origin of the terminology.
Re:Can’t say I care who “coined the te (Score:3)
Are they arguing over who should get marketing props?
They are, and it's pathetic, because they are ignorant at best [hyperlogos.org]. My particular dog in this fight is not wanting the OSI to be in charge of what you can call Open Source. They wanted to be in charge of it before, their legal counsel advised them against it, and they decided against attempting to establish such a trademark. Hopefully that bird has already flown the coop, but self-aggrandizement like this could lead to actual attempts. I'm not trying to make myself look great, I'm trying to prevent a hijacking.
Re: (Score:2)
Interesting... I didn’t know that about Caldera.
Also that mention of (the real) SCO from back in the day made me rather sad.
Stallman is an idiot? (Score:2)
Makes it seem like he reads "open" as sealed behind glass. Not "open" as in freely accessible.
I can understand there being a prevalence of confusion around the term "open", as source code was often available in the Unix and BSD worlds. However it does ring truer for me than "free". "Free" has never meant public domain, nor "open" during my life. "Free" has always meant "free as in beer".
Even more so, it isn't the software that is free
Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)
However it does ring truer for me than "free". "Free" has never meant public domain, nor "open" during my life. "Free" has always meant "free as in beer".
Well, guess what? Free Software does not mean "public domain", nor does it mean "open" in the sense that Unix was using it since the eighties at least — that is, interoperable. It means that the software itself cannot be suppressed. Public Domain software does not have the same user-protecting properties as Free Software.
If the only meaning you can think of for "free" is "free beer", then you're living in a position of privilege. There is also "Free at last, free at last, free at last."
Re: Stallman is an idiot? (Score:2)
The phrase doesn't make any logical sense, and so is quickly dismissed by my brain. "Free as in freedom" is for living creatures, or systems which can do more, not code which is fairly static. Perhaps from the author or publisher's viewpoint the code has been set free, but from an end user perspective, I'm looking to cage it up again
Re: (Score:2)
Free as in freedom doesn't really click when it comes to software. What does it mean for software to be "free"? What can software do when it is free to do whatever it wants?
It can do whatever the users can make it do, and they can distribute the results, too — because no one is in control of those results. Therefore, the software has been freed from interference. This has the most positive ramifications for the user.
Re: Stallman is an idiot? (Score:2)
We are arguing about terminology and interpretation, not the intended meaning. It is about how it will be received, not what it expresses. "Free software" may express one thing, but the other party hears something else entirely. This is why Stallman said they needed to "shock" recipients, or use additional language.
The biggest problem is tha
Re: Stallman is an idiot? (Score:2)
In the order I was introduced:
Nintendo
Windows
"Free Software": Freeware/Shareware
MacOS
Linux
Open Source Software
Closed Source Software
Servers
Unix/BSD
"Free Software"
MacOS X
iOS (iPhone)
Android
iOS (Cisco)
"Open" Software
I was in the building during the meeting... (Score:4, Interesting)
I remember when the guys (Larry, Eric, etc..) came out of the room from this meeting. Eric was telling me about this newly coined phrase "Open Source". Chris DiBona and I'm not sure if Joe was there... several other guys too. It was really a great time to be alive and for me, being a fly on the wall.... it was amazing. The Feb 98 meeting is the first time I heard the term "Open Source" and I'm inclined to believe that was it's birth. Not sure about anything else.
Now it can be told (Score:3)
I'm the one who first coined the term, "RAM" to describe random access memory. It took me weeks to come up with it. Finally, after drinking half a bottle of absinthe, one night I had a dream about having sex with a sheep and...VOILA!...it came to me. RAM. Yep, that was all me.
Why not just "open software" (Score:2)
I prefer the term "open software".
The term "open source" on face value only implies "source available". But I believe the most important feature of open software is that it allows people to create and distribute modified versions. "Open Source", as defined by OSI, should be capitalized, which it isn't in this summary.
Yes, the term "Free Software" on face value only implies that one can use it without payment, which it does under its Freedom 0. This freedom is I believe is less important than the freedo
Re:Why not just "open software" (Score:4, Insightful)
I prefer the term "open software".
Absent explanation, the term "open" in computing means interoperable. Since the eighties, Unix systems have been described as "open" due to their conformance to published standards.
The term "open source" on face value only implies "source available".
Yep. And that's all it means.
But I believe the most important feature of open software is that it allows people to create and distribute modified versions.
Nope. All it means is source code access. It doesn't imply the freedom to redistribute changed binaries, only patches.
"Open Source", as defined by OSI, should be capitalized, which it isn't in this summary.
The OSI does not get to define the phrase Open Source [hyperlogos.org], because they did not invent it (not even, as they claim, pertaining solely to software!)
Yes, the term "Free Software" on face value only implies that one can use it without payment,
That's only if you hear "free" and automatically think "I don't have to pay". Some people hear "free" and think "not in bondage". In some countries, Free Software is called Software Libre, which suggests freedom. But "Open Source" is, frankly, an even worse term. You can construe that to mean basically anything — and the OSI is trying.
There are ways to licence software that, while its source can be viewed, modified, and re-published, requires payment for production use. I'd still call such packages "open software",
You can call them whatever you want, but if the users can get the sources, then they're Open Source by definition. Whose definition? The people who were using it as such before the OSI even existed. In fact, the people that the leading lights of the OSI certainly heard the phrase from, before they claim to have invented it.
Re: (Score:3)
Absent explanation, the term "open" in computing means interoperable. Since the eighties, Unix systems have been described as "open" due to their conformance to published standards.
Few think that "open" means "open standard". Proprietary software that's interoperable because one can interface with a published API certainly isn't called "open".
The term "open source" on face value only implies "source available".
Yep. And that's all it means.
Uncapitalized and on face value yes. But the OSI definition [opensource.org] includes the full libre criteria, and most developers now associate the uncapitalized term with this definition (even in this article).
But I believe the most important feature of open software is that it allows people to create and distribute modified versions.
Nope. All it means is source code access. It doesn't imply the freedom to redistribute changed binaries, only patches.
I'm not talking about terms and definitions here, but calling out what I see as the most important aspect of Free Software.
"Open Source", as defined by OSI, should be capitalized, which it isn't in this summary.
The OSI does not get to define the phrase Open Source [hyperlogos.org], because they did not invent it (not even, as they claim, pertaining solely to software!)
OSI did invent the term "open
Glad it Exists (Score:2)
The "marketing", not the "coining" is interesting (Score:1)
The really fascinating part of the story is the inner workings of a subtle campaign to defang the Free Software movement of its social component: meme engineering, "education", and publisher-Wikipedia feedback loops: https://thebaffler.com/salvos/... [thebaffler.com].
A long read, but worth every minute.