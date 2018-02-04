Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Media Television

Hulu, NBC Experience Glitches During Super Bowl Telecast (theverge.com) 42

Posted by EditorDavid from the two-minute-waning dept.
Variety reports: NBC's coverage of Super Bowl LII briefly went dark for nearly 30 seconds on Sunday night. NBC released a brief statement attributing the outage to an equipment failure... "We had a brief equipment failure that we quickly resolved," the statement read. "No game action or commercial time were missed." The outage happened during a commercial pause in the action between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.
And anonymous reader shared another story from The Verge: Hulu's live TV subscription service cut off the end of tonight's Super Bowl in some markets during the climactic final moments of the Eagles/Patriots game. Tom Brady was making a last-ditch push down the field in hopes of tying the 41-33 contest when Hulu customers lost all video and audio from NBC and U.S. Bank Stadium. Not everyone experienced the abrupt cutoff, which occurred at approximately 10:00PM ET. But those who did received an error screen before the game's conclusion. Error messages ranged from "no content available" to one that said the game couldn't be shown due to rights restrictions. Complaints immediately surged on Twitter and Reddit... In a tweet, the company said there had been "a technical issue" and said users could restart their Hulu app to restore the game feed.

Hulu, NBC Experience Glitches During Super Bowl Telecast More | Reply

Hulu, NBC Experience Glitches During Super Bowl Telecast

Comments Filter:

  • Laughing so hard I can hardly type this (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So, who won the match after Harry fell off his broom?

  • 30 seconds of dead time best commercial of game (Score:4, Insightful)

    by JoeyRox ( 2711699 ) on Sunday February 04, 2018 @11:48PM (#56068913)
    It was a nice reprieve from what was otherwise a pretty underwhelming set of commercials this Super Bowl.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      >setting aside 4 hours of your life for the explicit purpose of watching advertisements

      I believe this falls squarely under the definition of "Consumer Whore".

    • the game was good this year!

      • Agreed! I was sweating the possibility that the New England Deflators might pull out another win at the end... but Old Man Brady wasn't quite up to it.

        The commercials have been underwhelming for quite a few years now... also, what's with all the commercials this year which had nothing to do with the product? I mean, the para-olympic athlete had a great story, sure - but what's the tie-in with the car company? And using MLK's "call to service" speech to sell trucks - what the heck is that about?

  • was at an party and had to hit info on cable remote (mini client box at the tv I was viewing at the time) to check and see if it has still up.

  • NBC apps are worthless (Score:3)

    by iamacat ( 583406 ) on Monday February 05, 2018 @01:32AM (#56069129)

    Black screen buffering... death happen every half an hour even without Superbowl. Then in the middle of the game, NBC Roku app told me to install NBS Sports, which took time away from interesting moments and showed the rest of the game in blurry resolution AND with more buffering deaths. I don't understand why NFL can't find a more reliable streaming partner for Superbowl. ABC does not seem to have any of these problems.

  • Today, Superb Owl Sunday, my U-Verse went out about 12:30 PM PST. Game start is 3:30. I spent an hour rebooting things and googling (yeah, I verified my internet was working then used it). Finally the att website said U-Verse was down in my area and hold my panties for a bit. TV came back about 2:30, hour before the game starts.

    That 30 second black screen looked exactly like my TV 3-4 hours earlier. I had visions of rebooting everything (a good 5-10 minute deal) to missing the rest of the game.

Slashdot Top Deals

To the systems programmer, users and applications serve only to provide a test load.

Close