Hulu, NBC Experience Glitches During Super Bowl Telecast (theverge.com) 42
Variety reports: NBC's coverage of Super Bowl LII briefly went dark for nearly 30 seconds on Sunday night. NBC released a brief statement attributing the outage to an equipment failure... "We had a brief equipment failure that we quickly resolved," the statement read. "No game action or commercial time were missed." The outage happened during a commercial pause in the action between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.
And anonymous reader shared another story from The Verge: Hulu's live TV subscription service cut off the end of tonight's Super Bowl in some markets during the climactic final moments of the Eagles/Patriots game. Tom Brady was making a last-ditch push down the field in hopes of tying the 41-33 contest when Hulu customers lost all video and audio from NBC and U.S. Bank Stadium. Not everyone experienced the abrupt cutoff, which occurred at approximately 10:00PM ET. But those who did received an error screen before the game's conclusion. Error messages ranged from "no content available" to one that said the game couldn't be shown due to rights restrictions. Complaints immediately surged on Twitter and Reddit... In a tweet, the company said there had been "a technical issue" and said users could restart their Hulu app to restore the game feed.
And anonymous reader shared another story from The Verge: Hulu's live TV subscription service cut off the end of tonight's Super Bowl in some markets during the climactic final moments of the Eagles/Patriots game. Tom Brady was making a last-ditch push down the field in hopes of tying the 41-33 contest when Hulu customers lost all video and audio from NBC and U.S. Bank Stadium. Not everyone experienced the abrupt cutoff, which occurred at approximately 10:00PM ET. But those who did received an error screen before the game's conclusion. Error messages ranged from "no content available" to one that said the game couldn't be shown due to rights restrictions. Complaints immediately surged on Twitter and Reddit... In a tweet, the company said there had been "a technical issue" and said users could restart their Hulu app to restore the game feed.
Re: (Score:2)
The what?
Re: (Score:2)
The NBC technical staff were just taking a kneel, apparently.
Laughing so hard I can hardly type this (Score:1)
So, who won the match after Harry fell off his broom?
Super Bowl LII ??? Latin is a dead language. (Score:2)
This was before Harry. The evidence is the use of Latin numbers, "Super Bowl LII". Latin has been a dead language since the 1400s.
30 seconds of dead time best commercial of game (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
>setting aside 4 hours of your life for the explicit purpose of watching advertisements
I believe this falls squarely under the definition of "Consumer Whore".
the game was good this year! (Score:2)
the game was good this year!
Re: (Score:1)
Agreed! I was sweating the possibility that the New England Deflators might pull out another win at the end... but Old Man Brady wasn't quite up to it.
The commercials have been underwhelming for quite a few years now... also, what's with all the commercials this year which had nothing to do with the product? I mean, the para-olympic athlete had a great story, sure - but what's the tie-in with the car company? And using MLK's "call to service" speech to sell trucks - what the heck is that about?
Re:Pats lost (Score:4, Funny)
Does it ever get tiring thinking up ways to shoehorn your Trump-hate into literally everything that ever happens in the world, or as a symptom of your pathological obsession is it a purely subconscious act that requires no noticeable effort on your part?
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, you sweet summer child.
Re: (Score:1)
Brady and Pats management did a pretty good job of tying themselves to Trump with no sports reason to do so. They signed themselves up to be hated for it.
Re: (Score:1)
I would mod you up, but I hate both Trump and the NFL equally and so I want to speak up here.
I hate the NFL because about 25 years ago I got sick and tired of "my" team losing because the owner seemed more interested in making money than winning, which is why that team doesn't exist anymore and never went to a Super Bowl
.
It was only "my" team in the sense that I went to a bunch of games and watched them on TV when I wasn't there in person. I'm sure nobody on the team would know who the hell I was.
Anyway
Re: (Score:2)
Does it ever get tiring thinking up ways to shoehorn your Trump-hate into literally everything that ever happens in the world, or as a symptom of your pathological obsession is it a purely subconscious act that requires no noticeable effort on your part?
I know, it's tiring. Samo with the old Obama hate, I couldn't figure out why any and every topic would be politicized, before that it was Bush hate...etc.
It appears that hate is recursive.
Re: (Score:2)
was at party and had to hit info on cable remote t (Score:2)
was at an party and had to hit info on cable remote (mini client box at the tv I was viewing at the time) to check and see if it has still up.
Re: (Score:1)
Probably the Russians trying to destroy our civilization.
Re: (Score:2)
Considering the glitch happened *ON* live cable TV, I don't think that message was successful
NBC apps are worthless (Score:3)
Black screen buffering... death happen every half an hour even without Superbowl. Then in the middle of the game, NBC Roku app told me to install NBS Sports, which took time away from interesting moments and showed the rest of the game in blurry resolution AND with more buffering deaths. I don't understand why NFL can't find a more reliable streaming partner for Superbowl. ABC does not seem to have any of these problems.
Re: (Score:2)
The NFL auctions off the rights. NBC outbids ABC.
I ended up liking that blank section (Score:2)
That 30 second black screen looked exactly like my TV 3-4 hours earlier. I had visions of rebooting everything (a good 5-10 minute deal) to missing the rest of the game.
Re: (Score:2)
Ivan! It's Superbowl Sunday! Can't you have a *little* reverence!
Re: (Score:2)
get a fucking TV antenna you loser
I can get exactly one station well enough to be "worth" watching (and it's one of the major network stations, so it's not actually worth watching anyway) with an antenna.
you're an idiot for thinking that your mickey mouse networking is going to be reliable
you're an idiot for thinking that the USA has functioning infrastructure