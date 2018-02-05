Lauri Love Ruling 'Sets Precedent' For Trying Hacking Suspects in UK (theguardian.com) 140
A high court ruling blocking extradition to the US of Lauri Love, a student accused of breaking into US government websites, has been welcomed by lawyers and human rights groups as a precedent for trying hacking suspects in the UK in future. From a report: The decision delivered by the lord chief justice, Lord Burnett of Maldon, is highly critical of the conditions Love would have endured in US jails, warning of the risk of suicide. Lawyers for the 33-year-old, who lives in Suffolk, had argued that Love should be tried in Britain for allegedly hacking into US government websites and that he would be at risk of killing himself if sent to the US. There was cheering and applause in court on Monday when Burnett announced his decision. He asked supporters to be quiet, saying: "This is a court, not a theatre." In his judgment, Burnett said: "It would not be oppressive to prosecute Mr Love in England for the offences alleged against him. Far from it. Much of Mr Love's argument was based on the contention that this is indeed where he should be prosecuted
Re: (Score:2)
Is this something common in the UK? Sounds like a girls name in the US.
Or, is this a Bruce Jenner "change of life" type thing in this case?
Re: Lord Butthurt of Maldon (Score:2, Informative)
He's half Finnish. Lauri is a common male name there.
Re: Lord Butthurt of Maldon (Score:2)
The man behind the Hydraulic Press Channel is named Lauri, in fact.
Re: (Score:1)
Just to upset you some more. It is quite possible for an English male to be named "Vivian".
Over there in the states you have guys named "Randy" for goodness sake.
Re:Why would he be extradited in the first place? (Score:4, Insightful)
The computers that were attacked were on US Soil. So the crime was committed in the US.
Re: (Score:1)
But the criminal act was committed in the UK.
Re: (Score:1)
Not that I disagree with the ruling (US courts/prisons are a mess), but crimes are generally prosecuted where the offense occurs. For example if you are standing on the border in Ohio but shoot at someone across the border in Pennsylvania you're most likely going to end up being prosecuted in Pennsylvania. Shooting the gun isn't necessarily the crime (in this case using a computer) but the bullets whizzing past (or even hitting) someone is.
Re:Why would he be extradited in the first place? (Score:5, Insightful)
The US Court system is the fairest one one the world.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!
LOL - wait, you WERE *joking*, right? RIGHT?
You realize that the US incarcerates more people PER CAPITA, than ANY *OTHER* country - on the whole planet.
The only way you can reconcile that fact with your statement is if you accept that USians are at least - at *LEAST* - twice as criminal as any other population/culture in the world.
Re: (Score:1, Informative)
No, it's because the US actually punishes its criminals.
The UK? How about this story of a guy with 77 convictions, that was serving two simultaneous 'suspended' sentences, caught while committing another [telegraph.co.uk] - and when convicted AGAIN, let go without any punishment because he hurt himself during his crime?
Or maybe the fact that police in the UK just don't record, investigate, or prosecute 'low-level' crime? [dailymail.co.uk]
When your police are lazy and corrupt, and lie about crime statistics, it sure does make your country loo
Re: (Score:3)
Well yeah. There are a ton of criminals in America. I don't think that comes as a surprise to anyone. Other countries are corrupt and either don't arrest them or let them out for a bribe. Not surprising the prisons fill up.
And you might want to drop that "USian" crap, it marks you as a drooling person whose arguments are not to be taken seriously.
Re: (Score:1)
"You can plead guilty now and get 6 months, or you can stand trial and if convicted you'll get 15+ years"
Re:Why would he be extradited in the first place? (Score:4, Informative)
The US Court system is the fairest one one the world.
Actually, the World Justice Project collects data on the rule of law world wide, and provides a web interface in which you can easily rank countries [worldjusticeproject.org] by whatever metric you are interested in.
For example, by the fairness of the criminal court system, the top five countries in order are Finland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and Singapore. The US is in eighteenth place. The factors taken into account include: impartiality, due process protections, timely trials, and recidivism rates.
For civil cases, the Netherlands takes top place, with US placing 25th. Factors include affordability of access to civil justice, timeliness, impartiality, effective enforcement of judgments, and absence of political interference.
In general the US is nowhere near the top in these rule-of-law factors, but it's far from a dystopia; in general it's above average, keeping company with countries like France, Spain, and South Korea. It's the Nordic countries that score the best in most categories, with Singapore scoring high in measures of efficiency, security, regulatory enforcement and non-corruption but posting mediocre scores in government transparency, constraints on government, and individual rights.
Re:Why would he be extradited in the first place? (Score:5, Insightful)
Sooo, if I gamble online and the server is in Elbonia, I'm not breaking any US laws? 'Cuz the U.S. government does not agree.
Only point being, international jurisdiction is about as grey as gray can be, no matter how you spell it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You will be fine gambling in Elbonia, just as long as that ill gotten money doesn't flow to the US.
Re: (Score:2)
If some gringo in Mexico fires a gun across the border and kills someone in the US, how rabidly do you think they'd pursue extradition?
Re: (Score:2)
Well, if it's a "gringo" in Mexico, he's probably an American, so the analogy is even muddier.
Re: (Score:1)
I remember growing up in Europe when the USA was seen as a beacon of justice, truth and liberty for the world.
How are you enjoying your retirement?
Re: (Score:2)
"To define and punish Piracies and Felonies committed on the high Seas, and Offences against the Law of Nations"
Other nations should remember that "Shores of Tripoli" and "Halls of Montezuma" part of a hymn.
The USA will come looking and its well funded legal system is always on the job.
Avoid the USA for the time being. (Score:1, Interesting)
As a citizen I am scared to be in America at the moment. The current leadership hard line approach to nearly everything with little to no thinking of any ethical ramification. With laws (such as the recent Tax bill) designed to punish states who didn't vote for the current leadership majority.
At this moment having a foreigner tried in American Court isn't the best place for justice. I currently have more faith in a fare trial in the UK.
Re: Avoid the USA for the time being. (Score:5, Insightful)
As a citizen I am scared to be in America at the moment.
Of course you are. Just like many conservatives were terrified to be in the US under Obama. That's what happens when you have a carroonish view of politics and react emotionally whenever you're not getting your way.
Re: (Score:1)
Who are these conservatives who were terrified to be in the US under Obama, and what were they afraid of?
Re: (Score:1)
I never heard of him until Meghan Kelly interviewed him on NBC (or whatever MSM thing she's on these days).
To say that there are enough Alex Jones like people in the world that it should have its own genre is disturbing and very different from what I've seen out there.
Re: (Score:1)
A leading right-wing conspiracy is that soy makes you gay. Now, you want to give me an example of a left-wing conspiracy that's "just as loony"?
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
You think anti-vax is a leftwing conspiracy theory? Hmm.
https://twitter.com/realdonald... [twitter.com]
https://www.infowars.com/resea... [infowars.com]
This doesn't exist.
9/11 "false flag" conspiracies are a conservative phenomenon.
http://www.slate.com/articles/... [slate.com]
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Well, i'm one of those.
What was I afraid of? The to-the-hilt PR support the left and our media gave him, and the things he got away clean on. because of it.
things like extra-judicially executing american citizens. negotiating with terrorists, paying terrorists, paying ransoms? those _Absolutely Horrify_ me. Because we CANNOT do that, there's no long term positive and the long term negatives Are Awful.
Then you look at his using our intelligence apparatus politically, from the IRS targeting his political oppo
Re: (Score:3)
So, you were worried that Barack Obama was going to extra-judicially execute you? You lived for eight years "scared to death" of being extra-judicially executed?
God man, being afraid all the time is no way to live.
Re: (Score:2)
Obviously, he's terrified of the consequences for the nation that extra-judicial executions implicate.
But, you knew that. Why deliberately misinterpret his post?
Every POTUS has faults and does bad stuff. HWB GWB, BC, BHO, *all* have done bad stuff.
We need to call out the individual bad actions/decisions and not hand-wave them away just because of the party they belong to, and on the f
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
That's what happens when you have a carroonish view of politics and react emotionally whenever you're not getting your way.
To be fair, Trump is a caricature of a politician, his administration follows his lead and he has congress backing him. He's also appointed many less than qualified federal judges, is attempting to discredit the FBI and undermine faith in the free press. His extreme behavior is very similar to dictators (which he admires). This is not normal.
Re: (Score:1)
The FBI did themselves in.
Trump would like the press to be full of actual news, not tabloid headlines. Demanding the press stick to facts instead of fabricating stories in a great thing.
People follow him because he is a good leader.
Look at Pelosi and Booker. They thought they were in an acting audition for a HS musical during the SOTU. They're not leaders.
America is lucky to have Trump as president.
Re: Avoid the USA for the time being. (Score:5, Interesting)
I assume you meant cartoonish. I view of US politics is cartoonish right now, because the people at the top are cartoonish. I don't know what planet you're living on where what's happening in the US is *not* cartoonish.
Re: (Score:2)
Under George W Bush, while I disagreed with the policies, I wasn't worried about the country direction as I am now. Policies even if I disagree with them based on moderated reasoning, and for the most part with the general interest of the country at hand I can deal with and willing to put up with a policy I don't like for 4-8 years while using my rights as a citizen to disagree with it.
However today I don't feel the in power party is out for anyone's interests expect for that of the party. They are looking
Re: (Score:1)
Of course you are. Just like many conservatives were terrified to be in the US under Obama.
Why would conservatives ever be terrified in a country that alternates between moderately conservative and extremely conservative policies?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
The current leadership hard line approach to nearly everything with little to no thinking of any ethical ramification.
Don't be so dramatic. Every administration has taken a hard line approach when it comes to hackers. We put them in prison and throw away the key. While white collar criminals that rip off billions of dollars are out after a year, if punished at all. And murderers, actual fucking murderers, can get out sooner than a hacker.
The US government had made it clear for decades. Hackers are scum and have no rights. It's not Trump doing this, it's something baked into the culture of our legislature and executive bran
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Why does a rich continent of 500 million people depend on a distant nation of 300 million to defend it against much poorer and weaker threats on its borders? Why do the nations of Europe outsource this most sacred of national responsibilities?
People in Europe go on ad nauseum about how America thinks it can police the world and butt its nose in every country's business. America has been hated for this especially since the Vietnam war. Well, we are doing less of that and they're whining that we are desertin
Re:Avoid the USA for the time being. (Score:5, Insightful)
Europe has thrived while the US defended them from internal and external strife. Now, Europe just is going to have to face the fact that they are going to have to have armies and navies again and have to spend a chunk of their GDP so they don't get overrun. Of course, they can easily continue the Merkel Doctrine and be overrun with Syrians, and the whole European identity be wiped off the face of the globe, just like how the Taliban and Daesh have destroyed all Buddhist and other cultures in Iraq and Afghanistan, wiping that from the pages of history.
Let Europe find its own way. They have nothing but contempt for the hand that feeds them.
Re: (Score:1)
If you think America is "defending Europe" in any way other than just protecting its own interests, I've got a bridge to sell you. No-one takes that seriously in any way. We've had to pay the dane-geld in terms of military bases, occupied land etc.
America is interested in one thing only: America. "World's Policeman" is about as realistic as the Easter Bunny. It's a menacing bully with a massive armed force. The moment that the bases aren't profitable in terms of the US economy they'll disappear. Just about
Re: (Score:3)
It's not profitable at all for America to occupy Europe. In fact, it is hugely expensive. Europeans refuse to pay for their own defense and reacted quite angrily when Trump presented them with a bill for failing to reach their (quite low) 2% spending minimum.
Funny that when not so long ago when the US president questioned the sustainability and fairness of the NATO alliance, all of a sudden NATO is important for Europe's defense. All of a sudden the Europeans who never gave the US any credit for its dis
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Why? Because quite frankly for about 5 or 6 decades, the US viewed the growth of the influence of the USSR, China, and Communism in general as an existential threat
... the idea of a world where that system of government had influence was deemed incompatible with Amer
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
"UN isn't your personal lapdogs"
OK this is just crazy. Since when has the UN been anything other than a hotbed of hate for America? The US withdrew from UNESCO in 1984 because "because the agency has been politicized leftward and is financially irresponsible." [washingtonpost.com]
Re: (Score:1)
The UN was literally invented by President Franklin D. Roosevelt (USA) together with Winston Churchill (UK), the first draft was written by them personally together with Harry Hopkins (USA), and the UN Charta was drafted in San Francisco (USA). Why do you think the UN Headquarters is located in Manhattan, New York (USA)??
Re: (Score:2)
Gosh, it isn't 1944 any more. The UN functions today as a forum for anti-Americanism. That's what it is, that's what it does, and suggesting that the UN is some kind of American puppet is really out there. America pays and pays and yet the UN feels free to bite the hand that feeds it. How else to explain the recent resounding American defeat in the Palestinian vote?
A lot of Americans have been saying for a long time that the UN needs to be kicked out. Their diplomats take all the benefits of living i
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Avoid the USA for the time being. (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Extortion? How? Old Europe refuses point-blank to spend the minimum required by NATO for defense. How's it profitable when you have to pay and pay to defend a continent full of people who hate you? America has 50,000 troops in Germany whose primary job is keep the small businesses afloat.
The US fought the Cold War to keep the Russians off Western European soil, and mitigated ethnic tensions in the region, and all we got in return was European propaganda about how imperialistic and colonial the US is fr
Re: (Score:2)
Please, stop trying to think, you're no good at it.
You needed a semicolon after "think".
The US loses money doing business with Europe. There is a huge trade imbalance that Europe refuses to make fair. The European Union, which exports lots of vehicles to the United States, has an import duty of 10 percent; ours is 2.5 percent. Car & Driver magazine reports that the 10 percent duty imposed on imports into the European Union is preventing BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen from building more factories
Re: (Score:3)
Why does a rich continent of 500 million people depend on a distant nation of 300 million to defend it against much poorer and weaker threats on its borders?
Uh, they DON'T. Full stop.
America's role as the world's policemen are coming to an end.
GOOD! Go the fuck home and leave the rest of the world alone for once. FFS.
Re: (Score:2)
Uh, hate to break it to you, but Europe depends utterly on the Americans to keep Putin's panzers out of Paris.
GOOD! Go the fuck home and leave the rest of the world alone for once. FFS.
Statements like that are exactly the kind of shitty, smug European attitude that results in Americans questioning the usefulness of NATO. Not only are you ungrateful, you go in the opposite direction and have a derisive view of the US despite how much you depend on it. Also what you just said has no grounding in reality,
Re: (Score:2)
Are you seriously aligning the interests of the globalists in the US government with the interests of the American people? We had fuck-all to do with that coup shit. Hell, the CIA did a lot of those on its own while trying to hide its involvement from the elected government. This isn't a conspiracy theory, it's established fact.
The solution, however, is not to turn away from friends and alliances which have been built up for more than half a century.
Gotta love that attitude. FUCK YOU USA and then tu
Take note, Assange haters (Score:5, Informative)
Before blowing that off as outlandish, Sweden is known for keeping suspects incommunicado for weeks [theguardian.com] without even charging them, and then deporting them to other countries to face other charges. Obama had Chelsea Manning tortured with solitary confident for months - yes it's torture [washingtonpost.com] and it causes permanent damage after a couple weeks - and she eventually attempted suicide.
Re: Take note, Assange haters (Score:2, Funny)
I like how we are constantly redefining the definition of torture. I fully expect that in 2089 your descendants will be arguing that not receiving strawberry cheesecake for desert is torture and causes lasting psychological harm.
Re: Take note, Assange haters (Score:4, Insightful)
That and the fact that Assange has offered to be interviewed by investigators at the embassy, or to return to Sweden if given a no-extradition promise to the United States. Even if you think Assange is merely posturing, such a promise would mean Ecuador would no longer have a reason to grant him asylum.
If this really was about an alleged rape case, Sweden has had years to make it clear it's only about an alleged rape case, and not a pretext to hand him over to the US.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Take note, Assange haters (Score:4, Informative)
What exactly is your definition of "torture"? There is a large body of evidence that shows solitary confinement causes severe psychological damage. Prisons are beginning to abolish it because it does not actually improve anything; rather, it literally drives people crazy.
Re: Take note, Assange haters (Score:5, Interesting)
Actually, correctional systems in states such as North Dakota have started implementing policies to normalize the prison environment and improve correctional outcomes, among other things. They have a discretionary parole program there, too, to get people out of prison and instead control them via the mechanism of parole; and the governor can commute sentences at the request of the parole advisory board if they think it's a waste of resources to keep tabs on a guy with a 20-year sentence who got out on parole after 3 years and has been determined not a likely reoffender or otherwise threat to the community 6 months later.
Between expanded in-prison programs, more inmate autonomy, a better relationship between inmates and prison staff, expanded behavioral health services, and incoming and outgoing services to keep people out of prison or to stabilize them when they get out, the amount of trouble inmates cause in prison and the rate at which inmates reoffend has dropped considerably.
As a result of all of this, North Dakota went from having over a hundred inmates in solitary confinement to having maybe three; and they don't stay in solitary confinement for very long at all. Their caseworkers spend a lot of time with them, and they get cognitive therapy to help them improve so they can go back to general population quickly. It really is phenomenal.
It is my intent to drive similar change across the whole of the United States.
Re: (Score:2)
It is my intent to drive similar change across the whole of the United States.
Good for you. I mean that: no sarcasm.
Do you have some gfood places I can read up on this? Sounds like a huge improvement
Re: (Score:2)
Right now I've been calling up some people who know more about this than I. I've spoken to ND's DoC head and learned about some of their programs. They've been pushing a program called Justice Reinvestment [nd.gov] whereby they change how their corrections system operates and reinvest the savings into making it operate even better, in a basic sense. Their legislature has a committee for this [nd.gov].
They actually have a system where private behavioral health service providers get paid a monthly fee for their cases, and
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
When Muslim is used as a synonym for Arab - which all islamophobes do whether unconsciously or not - it's definitely racism.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Could always try reading the citation:
What percent of US inmates commit suicide? (Score:1)
What percent in long term solitary confinement? (Score:2)
USG tortured Chelsea Manning - who eventually attempted suicide - with months of solitary confinement.
Why is this case a "precedent" and not others? (Score:2)
I seem to recall other, similar extradition requests - Gary McKinnon for one, but several others.
What makes this one special?
I seem to recall that Gary also had Asperger's and Depression... which doesn't seem to make this one a precedent at all.
First of many cases (Score:5, Insightful)
The Internet changes all that. Now it's possible to reside in one jurisdiction (country), while committing a crime in another. The legal system is just coming to grips with this. c.f. the U.S. trying to get Microsoft's server data that's stored outside the country, France trying to apply its laws to the rest of the world, Kim Dotcom arrested in New Zealand at the behest of the U.S., etc.
Extradition agreements weren't really set up for suspects who fled to another country, not for this type of remote crime. So from this point on we'll be making up new stuff as we go along. It'll probably be a few more decades before it all gets settled down. If multiple judges rule as this judge has (and the same happens when some American kid hacks UK computers), I expect the U.S. and UK will negotiate new extradition treaties which specifically cover this type of case, thereby limiting the leeway the judge had in this particular case.
Re: (Score:2)
I hope Julian Assange is reading this.
Re: (Score:2)
If her nickname was 'Butt'
...
Lauri "Butt: Love....
LUALZ DENG!!
Didn't make it past the title to the summary I see. It would be
...His nickname.