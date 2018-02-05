Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Lauri Love Ruling 'Sets Precedent' For Trying Hacking Suspects in UK (theguardian.com) 140

A high court ruling blocking extradition to the US of Lauri Love, a student accused of breaking into US government websites, has been welcomed by lawyers and human rights groups as a precedent for trying hacking suspects in the UK in future. From a report: The decision delivered by the lord chief justice, Lord Burnett of Maldon, is highly critical of the conditions Love would have endured in US jails, warning of the risk of suicide. Lawyers for the 33-year-old, who lives in Suffolk, had argued that Love should be tried in Britain for allegedly hacking into US government websites and that he would be at risk of killing himself if sent to the US. There was cheering and applause in court on Monday when Burnett announced his decision. He asked supporters to be quiet, saying: "This is a court, not a theatre." In his judgment, Burnett said: "It would not be oppressive to prosecute Mr Love in England for the offences alleged against him. Far from it. Much of Mr Love's argument was based on the contention that this is indeed where he should be prosecuted

  • As a citizen I am scared to be in America at the moment. The current leadership hard line approach to nearly everything with little to no thinking of any ethical ramification. With laws (such as the recent Tax bill) designed to punish states who didn't vote for the current leadership majority.

    At this moment having a foreigner tried in American Court isn't the best place for justice. I currently have more faith in a fare trial in the UK.
     

    • Re: Avoid the USA for the time being. (Score:5, Insightful)

      by c6gunner ( 950153 ) on Monday February 05, 2018 @12:24PM (#56071349)

      As a citizen I am scared to be in America at the moment.

      Of course you are. Just like many conservatives were terrified to be in the US under Obama. That's what happens when you have a carroonish view of politics and react emotionally whenever you're not getting your way.

      • Just like many conservatives were terrified to be in the US under Obama.

        Who are these conservatives who were terrified to be in the US under Obama, and what were they afraid of?

        • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Well, i'm one of those.

          What was I afraid of? The to-the-hilt PR support the left and our media gave him, and the things he got away clean on. because of it.

          things like extra-judicially executing american citizens. negotiating with terrorists, paying terrorists, paying ransoms? those _Absolutely Horrify_ me. Because we CANNOT do that, there's no long term positive and the long term negatives Are Awful.

          Then you look at his using our intelligence apparatus politically, from the IRS targeting his political oppo

          • things like extra-judicially executing american citizens. negotiating with terrorists, paying terrorists, paying ransoms?

            So, you were worried that Barack Obama was going to extra-judicially execute you? You lived for eight years "scared to death" of being extra-judicially executed?

            God man, being afraid all the time is no way to live.

            • things like extra-judicially executing american citizens. negotiating with terrorists, paying terrorists, paying ransoms?

              So, you were worried that Barack Obama was going to extra-judicially execute you? You lived for eight years "scared to death" of being extra-judicially executed?

              God man, being afraid all the time is no way to live.

              Obviously, he's terrified of the consequences for the nation that extra-judicial executions implicate.

              But, you knew that. Why deliberately misinterpret his post?

              Every POTUS has faults and does bad stuff. HWB GWB, BC, BHO, *all* have done bad stuff.

              We need to call out the individual bad actions/decisions and not hand-wave them away just because of the party they belong to, and on the f

      • Re: (Score:1, Insightful)

        by Gravis Zero ( 934156 )

        That's what happens when you have a carroonish view of politics and react emotionally whenever you're not getting your way.

        To be fair, Trump is a caricature of a politician, his administration follows his lead and he has congress backing him. He's also appointed many less than qualified federal judges, is attempting to discredit the FBI and undermine faith in the free press. His extreme behavior is very similar to dictators (which he admires). This is not normal.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by bluelip ( 123578 )

          The FBI did themselves in.
          Trump would like the press to be full of actual news, not tabloid headlines. Demanding the press stick to facts instead of fabricating stories in a great thing.

          People follow him because he is a good leader.

          Look at Pelosi and Booker. They thought they were in an acting audition for a HS musical during the SOTU. They're not leaders.

          America is lucky to have Trump as president.

      • Re: Avoid the USA for the time being. (Score:5, Interesting)

        by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Monday February 05, 2018 @01:31PM (#56071841)
        That's what happens when you have a carroonish view of politics

        I assume you meant cartoonish. I view of US politics is cartoonish right now, because the people at the top are cartoonish. I don't know what planet you're living on where what's happening in the US is *not* cartoonish.

      • Under George W Bush, while I disagreed with the policies, I wasn't worried about the country direction as I am now. Policies even if I disagree with them based on moderated reasoning, and for the most part with the general interest of the country at hand I can deal with and willing to put up with a policy I don't like for 4-8 years while using my rights as a citizen to disagree with it.
        However today I don't feel the in power party is out for anyone's interests expect for that of the party. They are looking

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Of course you are. Just like many conservatives were terrified to be in the US under Obama.

        Why would conservatives ever be terrified in a country that alternates between moderately conservative and extremely conservative policies?

    • If ye love wealth better than liberty, the tranquility of servitude better than the animating contest of freedom, go from us in peace. We ask not your counsels or arms. Crouch down and lick the hands which feed you. May your chains set lightly upon you, and may posterity forget that ye were our countrymen.

    • The current leadership hard line approach to nearly everything with little to no thinking of any ethical ramification.

      Don't be so dramatic. Every administration has taken a hard line approach when it comes to hackers. We put them in prison and throw away the key. While white collar criminals that rip off billions of dollars are out after a year, if punished at all. And murderers, actual fucking murderers, can get out sooner than a hacker.

      The US government had made it clear for decades. Hackers are scum and have no rights. It's not Trump doing this, it's something baked into the culture of our legislature and executive bran

  • Take note, Assange haters (Score:5, Informative)

    by Uberbah ( 647458 ) on Monday February 05, 2018 @12:21PM (#56071331)

    Lawyers for the 33-year-old, who lives in Suffolk, had argued that Love should be tried in Britain for allegedly hacking into US government websites and that he would be at risk of killing himself if sent to the US.

    Before blowing that off as outlandish, Sweden is known for keeping suspects incommunicado for weeks [theguardian.com] without even charging them, and then deporting them to other countries to face other charges. Obama had Chelsea Manning tortured with solitary confident for months - yes it's torture [washingtonpost.com] and it causes permanent damage after a couple weeks - and she eventually attempted suicide.

    • I like how we are constantly redefining the definition of torture. I fully expect that in 2089 your descendants will be arguing that not receiving strawberry cheesecake for desert is torture and causes lasting psychological harm.

      • Re: Take note, Assange haters (Score:4, Informative)

        by Pyramid ( 57001 ) on Monday February 05, 2018 @12:53PM (#56071571)

        What exactly is your definition of "torture"? There is a large body of evidence that shows solitary confinement causes severe psychological damage. Prisons are beginning to abolish it because it does not actually improve anything; rather, it literally drives people crazy.

        • Re: Take note, Assange haters (Score:5, Interesting)

          by bluefoxlucid ( 723572 ) on Monday February 05, 2018 @01:33PM (#56071857) Homepage Journal

          Actually, correctional systems in states such as North Dakota have started implementing policies to normalize the prison environment and improve correctional outcomes, among other things. They have a discretionary parole program there, too, to get people out of prison and instead control them via the mechanism of parole; and the governor can commute sentences at the request of the parole advisory board if they think it's a waste of resources to keep tabs on a guy with a 20-year sentence who got out on parole after 3 years and has been determined not a likely reoffender or otherwise threat to the community 6 months later.

          Between expanded in-prison programs, more inmate autonomy, a better relationship between inmates and prison staff, expanded behavioral health services, and incoming and outgoing services to keep people out of prison or to stabilize them when they get out, the amount of trouble inmates cause in prison and the rate at which inmates reoffend has dropped considerably.

          As a result of all of this, North Dakota went from having over a hundred inmates in solitary confinement to having maybe three; and they don't stay in solitary confinement for very long at all. Their caseworkers spend a lot of time with them, and they get cognitive therapy to help them improve so they can go back to general population quickly. It really is phenomenal.

          It is my intent to drive similar change across the whole of the United States.

          • It is my intent to drive similar change across the whole of the United States.

            Good for you. I mean that: no sarcasm.

            Do you have some gfood places I can read up on this? Sounds like a huge improvement

            • Right now I've been calling up some people who know more about this than I. I've spoken to ND's DoC head and learned about some of their programs. They've been pushing a program called Justice Reinvestment [nd.gov] whereby they change how their corrections system operates and reinvest the savings into making it operate even better, in a basic sense. Their legislature has a committee for this [nd.gov].

              They actually have a system where private behavioral health service providers get paid a monthly fee for their cases, and

    • Just tell the Swedes you're a Syrian refugee. They'll naturally drop rape charges.
    • Nice try. Restricting access by the public and press is not the same as solitary confinement.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Uberbah ( 647458 )

        Could always try reading the citation:

        "Gottfrid Svartholm will be kept in detention for at least two more weeks on suspicion of hacking into a Swedish IT company connected to the country's tax authorities. According to Prosecutor Henry Olin the extended detention is needed 'to prevent him from having contact with other people.' The Pirate Bay co-founder is not allowed to have visitors and is even being denied access to newspapers and television. . . .

  • This judge is a troll and fabricating a caricature of the US.

  • I seem to recall other, similar extradition requests - Gary McKinnon for one, but several others.

    What makes this one special?

    I seem to recall that Gary also had Asperger's and Depression... which doesn't seem to make this one a precedent at all.

  • First of many cases (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Monday February 05, 2018 @01:42PM (#56071931)
    In the past, physical presence was needed to commit a crime (e.g. robbery). This had the natural result of criminals being caught in the jurisdiction in which they committed the crime. Extradition was only needed for criminals who fled the country after the crime.

    The Internet changes all that. Now it's possible to reside in one jurisdiction (country), while committing a crime in another. The legal system is just coming to grips with this. c.f. the U.S. trying to get Microsoft's server data that's stored outside the country, France trying to apply its laws to the rest of the world, Kim Dotcom arrested in New Zealand at the behest of the U.S., etc.

    Extradition agreements weren't really set up for suspects who fled to another country, not for this type of remote crime. So from this point on we'll be making up new stuff as we go along. It'll probably be a few more decades before it all gets settled down. If multiple judges rule as this judge has (and the same happens when some American kid hacks UK computers), I expect the U.S. and UK will negotiate new extradition treaties which specifically cover this type of case, thereby limiting the leeway the judge had in this particular case.

