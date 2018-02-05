US Regulators To Back More Oversight of Virtual Currencies

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Digital currencies such as bitcoin demand increased oversight and may require a new federal regulatory framework, the top U.S. markets regulators will tell lawmakers at a congressional hearing on Tuesday. From a report: Christopher Giancarlo, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and Jay Clayton, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will provide testimony to the Senate Banking Committee amid growing global concerns over the risks virtual currencies pose to investors and the financial system. Giancarlo and Clayton will say a patchwork of rules for cryptocurrency exchanges may need to be reviewed in favour of a rationalised federal framework, according to prepared testimony published on Monday. Congressional sources told Reuters the hearing will largely be a fact-finding exercise focusing on the powers of the SEC and CFTC to oversee cryptocurrency exchanges, how the watchdogs can protect investors from volatility and fraud, and the risks posed by cyber criminals intent on stealing digital tokens.

  • Regulating virtual currency makes about as much sense as regulating Flooz Dollars.

      Strongly disagree about crypto being a "fad". But regulation is an extremely BAD idea at this point, because
      (1) A major force behind the excitement for crypto is that "regulation" is flawwed and does more harm than good - that is the motivating force behind crypto AND the source of all the interest - Trust nobody, not even governments --- this is proven time and time again, despite peoples' best intentions ---- rules of the system are mathematical and determined by the consensus-based governance syst

      • 5) How do you enforce it? Worst case, people use VPNs. The government may be able to make examples of some low-hanging fruit, but the US doesn't have a Great Firewall, so all people do is just use TOR for their transactions, have the apps do a different function (for plausible deniability), and have some form of stego or PhonebookFS like storage of wallets, so if it is asked, one just gives up the partition showing the pr0n stash, and that's that.

        Ultimately, crypto is math, and it is tough to ban math...

      • Strongly disagree about crypto being a "fad".

        Why? I mean once the dust settles and it's a nice steady currency then what will be the point? What will you be able to do that you couldn't do before?

    • Crypto currencies have proven incredibly useful on the black market. They've been useful in facilitating the purchase of Drugs, Money Laundering, prostitution and all manner of illegal transactions. That stuff's not going away. Drugs and prostitution are likely to stay illegal and there's always room for money laundering. Ransomeware's still out there too. These things will continue to form a bedrock for the exchanges to run off of.

      Now, if you could get drugs & prostitution legalized that would be a

  • Two things that are being looked at are:

    1. the higher correlation between cryptocurrency fiat assets and "dirty" money (e.g. crime or terror related sources/uses); and

    2. the lack of traceability of cryptocurrency allowing extra-national actors (primarily rogue states like NK, or banned individuals not permitted to participate in fiat exchanges, like Russian/Iranian/etc top execs/politicos) to participate even when supposedly excluded.

    Both are risk factors.

    Both tie in to the Tulip bubbles that pump up crypto

    • ...the lack of traceability of cryptocurrency...

      You clearly don't know how a blockchain works. The only trace required is at the exchanges.

      • No, my point is to the subject, as to why they are regulating virtual currencies. The internal methodology of blockchain is a technical matter, and has nothing to do with the reason, true or overstated, that they are pushing to regulate the virtual currencies.

        It's like the Feds regulating how fast you can drive, or speed limits on highways. Neither depends on which fuel is used, although that is a technical performance matter. It may be easier to mask such "causes" using blockchain, but that's why they're r

    • The problem is that if regulators step in, what are they going to do? Lets say they do an outright ban, with penalties of 20-life minimum sentences:

      1: People will have a lot of offshore VPNs and/or TOR circuits.
      2: Someone will have a cryptocurrency or cryptocurrencies that are anonymous, perhaps with good old fashioned Chaumian blinding factors, DC-nets, or other rock-solid security.
      3: It would be a waste of money to enforce, similar to how much money gets wasted on hunting down pot smokers.
      4: It might

      • The problem is that if regulators step in, what are they going to do? Lets say they do an outright ban, with penalties of 20-life minimum sentences:

        1: People will have a lot of offshore VPNs and/or TOR circuits. 2: Someone will have a cryptocurrency or cryptocurrencies that are anonymous, perhaps with good old fashioned Chaumian blinding factors, DC-nets, or other rock-solid security. 3: It would be a waste of money to enforce, similar to how much money gets wasted on hunting down pot smokers. 4: It might cause people to just rebel and ignore the law, creating secure, private social networks, just to be able to trade securely.

        Regulation makes sense, but if it is pushed too far, people will just give a middle finger and ignore it, finding means to get around it.

        We've already got the dark web and the vast majority of people don't want to go anywhere near it, regardless of what it actually is and what's actually there. That's enough to reduce the numbers of people using it so that it doesn't become available to general consumers.

        • Very true. People tend to avoid the deep web. However, if told by the government that cryptocurrencies are bad and they will go to prison for a long time if they look at cryptocurrencies cross-eyed, they will fire up a VPN, which has little to no relation to the dark web. Not going to jail is a good incentive for people to use technologies which they wouldn't have bothered looking at in the first place.

          In fact, a good currency app will handle all the TOR functionality, perhaps using a VPN for the entranc

    ... unregulated or lightly regulated CDOs* are still a thing even after 2007. Why don't the regulators clean up the shit that has proven to be a disaster instead of pulling hypothetical risks out of their ass?

    *Now referred to as bespoke securities [wikipedia.org] so as to skirt around market valuation requirements.

    >> X Regulators To Back More Oversight of Y

    C'mon editors, this is "dog bites man". "Man bites dog" would be a regulator who wants a smaller kingdom.

    Sell?

    Where's your Trump now, hm?

  • Congressional sources told Reuters the hearing will largely be a fact-finding exercise focusing on the powers of the SEC and CFTC to oversee cryptocurrency exchanges, how the watchdogs can protect investors from volatility and fraud, and the risks posed by cyber criminals intent on stealing digital tokens.

    Translation: "We need to figure out how cryptos can't be a real choice vis-a-vis fiat money, because our pals in the 'financial system' need to keep control of your money and skim constantly off your mone

  • While everyone is running around calling it crypto-currency It's all just varying uses of a blockchain to validate a transaction or ownership while remaining anonymous and not requiring a central agency/server. I still don't fully understand it but almost every big player in web services (IBM, Microsoft, Amazon) is now offering blockchain [businessinsider.com] services to track and verify inventory. Yes banks and those shadow governments that control everything behind the scenes detest the idea that some of their control is bein
  • I think most crypto currency creators would like some sort of regulation. The big question is what kind of regulation do you want and who are you going to regulate. It's not as if there is any central authority to most crypto currencies. So maybe the original creators of a currency might fill something out, or a currency like Tether might have a way of proving that they have assets backing their currency. But something like bitcoin? We don't even know who the creators were.

  • I'm bullish on cryptocurrency, and plan to sell some of my stock portfolio to buy more BitCoin.

    **looks at stock portfolio today**

    OK, never mind. Maybe I'll sell my collection of 10 Beanie Babies, which by now must be worth several million dollars.

    • Not that I would recommend it, but if that was your plan today is a good day for it. Sure, the stock market is down 4.6%, but bitcoin is down 12.6%. So you get 9.4% more bitcoin per share (average share price) today compared to yesterday.

      • Not that I would recommend it, but if that was your plan today is a good day for it. Sure, the stock market is down 4.6%, but bitcoin is down 12.6%. So you get 9.4% more bitcoin per share (average share price) today compared to yesterday.

        I'm not sure, because I've been drinking since the markets closed, but I get the feeling there's a logical fallacy in that.

        But you could be pulling my leg. The first thing to go is the ability to discern sarcasm.

