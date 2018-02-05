New York's $6 Billion Plan For Offshore Wind Shows That Oil Drilling Really Is On the Way Out (businessinsider.com) 166
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Business Insider: Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled a plan earlier this month to develop $6 billion of offshore wind projects off the southern coast of Long Island by 2028 and predicted that the industry would bring 5,000 jobs to the state. The plan calls for developing 2.4 gigawatts -- enough to power 1.2 million homes -- by 2030. It's all part of New York's Clean Energy Standard, which requires 50% of the state's electricity come from renewable sources like solar and wind. The move comes as President Donald Trump earlier this month announced a five-year plan to open up areas of the East Coast to offshore drilling.
"While the federal government continues to turn its back on protecting natural resources and plots to open up our coastline to drilling, New York is doubling down on our commitment to renewable energy and the industries of tomorrow," Cuomo said in a statement. Cuomo has asked Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke for an exemption from the drilling plan, saying in an open letter that the plan "undermines New York's efforts to combat climate change by shifting from greenhouse gas emitting fossil energy sources to renewable sources, such as offshore wind." The report identifies a 1 million acre site approximately 20 miles south of Long Island that would best support the wind turbines, and "ensure that, for the vast majority of the time, turbines would have no discernible or visible impact from the casual viewer on the shore." The report also notes that New Jersey announced a similar plan last Wednesday to develop 3.5 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity off its coast.
"While the federal government continues to turn its back on protecting natural resources and plots to open up our coastline to drilling, New York is doubling down on our commitment to renewable energy and the industries of tomorrow," Cuomo said in a statement. Cuomo has asked Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke for an exemption from the drilling plan, saying in an open letter that the plan "undermines New York's efforts to combat climate change by shifting from greenhouse gas emitting fossil energy sources to renewable sources, such as offshore wind." The report identifies a 1 million acre site approximately 20 miles south of Long Island that would best support the wind turbines, and "ensure that, for the vast majority of the time, turbines would have no discernible or visible impact from the casual viewer on the shore." The report also notes that New Jersey announced a similar plan last Wednesday to develop 3.5 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity off its coast.
Eletrical grid Energy doesn't come from oil (Score:1, Insightful)
Oil is not used in the generating of energy for the electrical grid so how does a subsidized wind project show that oil is on the way out. Oil is used in heating via heating oil, but the alternative is natural gas which is far more efficient then electric heating. Natural gas is whats used (along with coal, nuclear, etc) in generating electricity...but natural gas != oil.
Finally...what happens when the wind is not blowing? The electrical grid requires a base level going through it and when its a calm nig
your full of base load (Score:3, Interesting)
Stop throwing your "base load" from your pants at everybody!
Niagara Falls is used already. Solar and Wind can meet all their needs if combined with storage. Ocean WIND is much better than land. Battery storage as well as LONG DISTANCE TRANSMISSION works far better than people realize. It's so stupid to say the same stupid obvious stuff about the sun, moon, wind, while ignoring the less obvious power storage and distribution!
This plan a step forward.
OIL is something they don't want off their coast; even if
Re: (Score:1)
Oil is used in far more things than just fuel. It's use and extraction is not going away any time soon. There are also environmental issues with both wind turbines and especially with battery manufacturing and eventual disposal. Switching to wind has its own issues and is not a freebie environmentally. It may be better, it may turn out to be worse once we better understand the long term impacts after wide enough use.
I'm all for finding better solutions to existing problems, but I'm also not naive enoug
Re: (Score:2)
Hello!? This Is NY/NJ We're Talking About! (Score:4, Insightful)
I expect any projects of this magnitude in NY/NJ to have immense constructions cost overruns, constant delays, labor union disputes, slowdowns, strikes, and lawsuits, along with massive corruption and embezzlement. If I were a betting man, I'd lay odds that at least some of these projects will be virtually forever "under construction" and will be sucking the citizens dry of money for decades beyond the original planned completion date.
Strat
Re:Eletrical grid Energy doesn't come from oil (Score:5, Interesting)
I don't know about the fuel mix in the state of New York (and maybe the headline is a mistake), but one explanation is that there are 2 ways to use the offshore area: 1) for producing wind power and 2) to drill for oil for cars. Cuomo's decision may pre-empt using the land for oil exploration and drilling. That's my two cents anyway.
Marc Jacobson has done a lot of research into the viability of renewables. (Indeed, he presented this very idea to NY a few years ago. https://news.stanford.edu/news... [stanford.edu] ) He found that using solar and wind are complementary. Wind tends to be highest at night; solar by day.
Re: (Score:3)
maybe the headline is a mistake
The headline accurately reports what Gov Cuomo is claiming. It is Cuomo that is spouting nonsense.
one explanation is that there are 2 ways to use the offshore area: 1) for producing wind power and 2) to drill for oil for cars.
That is technically implausible and from a legal standpoint, very unlikely. The states control out to 3 nautical miles, and the feds control from 3 miles to 200 miles. So the jurisdictions don't overlap.
( https://news.stanford.edu/news... [stanford.edu] ) He found that using solar and wind are complementary. Wind tends to be highest at night; solar by day.
This is true for on-shore wind. Offshore, the wind patterns are different, and offshore winds are stronger and rarely stop at the latitude of NY (~40N). This is why it is worth the extra expense of building
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know about the fuel mix in the state of New York (and maybe the headline is a mistake)
I won't claim to be an expert either but I in places like New York oil for heating is still quite common. Here's a somewhat old source on this, and likely still quite relevant:
https://www.eia.gov/todayinene... [eia.gov]
I still think that Gov. Cuomo is an idiot but he may have been not too far from the truth, likely by accident. Oil heating is on the decline with electric heating in many cases replacing it. Heat pumps are more practical now than they used to be. What's perhaps ironic on this is that the electricit
Re: (Score:3)
I don't think you get how this science stuff works, confirmation bias is for people who read conspiracy sites, partisanship if for politicians, science is not about these things, science is about having good method, good sources and being peer reviewed. This isn't the first study to show that we can achieve 100% renewables with storage and it won't be the last because it has been shown to be possible.
The bias, preconceptions partisanship are yours, the anti-intellectualism is coming from you, go look in a m
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Electrical grid Energy - Will come from a mix. (Score:2)
In the transition from where we are to where we will be with respect to energy, the idea of an "energy portfolio" is crucial. Societies will mix and match sources to accommodate geography, locale, weather, seasons, time of day, and available resources as well as user load. Transition from one portfolio mix to another will take decades, and will depend on exisiting and projected infrastructure and engineering projects, the economy, public policy, and political will. "Wind is a blowin' in, and oil is a bur
Re: (Score:2)
Electric cars have developed traction almost overnight.
How old are you? To make that kind of statement means a level of ignorance that can almost only come from youth.
Electric cars have been trying to compete with internal combustion for over a century. Oddly enough the final nail in the electric car coffin was the electric starter. Before then the operation of a gasoline engine was a very complicated and physically demanding process, but electric cars were push button operated. We might have electric starters, electric drive trains, and all kinds of other
Re: (Score:2)
Wind power used to rule the seas, and if we go back to wind power for our travels then we've seriously screwed up somewhere.
... you have to pay the crew twice as much for one load of shipment .... poor sods.
You are such an idiot, it is unbelievable.
Except for Mango or other fruits there is no funking reason on the planet that a ship needs to travel from Asia to America in 2 weeks instead of 4.
Oh, yeah
Re: (Score:2)
Electric cars have been trying to compete with internal combustion for over a century.
They really haven't, though. At least the majority of the 20th Century saw little competition in that area; The existence of electric vehicles is not the same as competition.
By your metric, steam powered cars have also been "trying to compete" with internal combustion, because once upon a time steam powered cars were a thing.
It wasn't really until circa 2009 with the Nissan LEAF that all-electric highway vehicles became a viable mainstream option.
We didn't go to the moon on wind power and a trip to Mars won't be powered by wind either. The future will be very energy intensive, and wind is not going to be enough.
Oddly, the trip *itself* might not be wind powered but using
Re: (Score:2)
Oil is refined into gasoline to run cars. If only someone would invent an "electric car" that ran on electricity instead, we could power them with wind energy.
Re: (Score:2)
Oil is used in heating via heating oil, but the alternative is natural gas which is far more efficient then electric heating.
Natural gas is not always an alternative to oil. My brother lived out in Indiana, and my sister out in North Carolina, neither had natural gas available to them. Natural gas is only viable for heating if it is possible to bury the gas lines. In places where running underground pipes would run into bedrock it's not economical to run gas lines. This is a common problem in northeast USA. These people then have to heat with oil, propane, wood, or electricity (hopefully a heat pump and not resistance).
I'll
Re: (Score:2)
"Wind power only works as an energy source if it has another source to back it up. Which is just another way of saying it doesn't work." - does a nuclear power station produce electricity without any fuel?
"The problem with using wind is that we have to account for the intermittent nature of wind" and what do we do went a fossil fuel power station goes offli
Re: (Score:2)
Oil is used in heating via heating oil, but the alternative is natural gas which is far more efficient then electric heating.
The absolute best gas furnace will top out at around 97% thermal efficiency, giving you 97 BTU of heat for every 100 BTU of natural gas consumed.
Straight electric resistance heating can be considered 100% efficient.
Even a mediocre electric heat pump system today will get you a COP of 3.5, giving you 350 BTU of heat for every 100 BTU of electrical energy consumed. (100 BTU = 30 Watt-Hours)
Finally...what happens when the wind is not blowing? The electrical grid requires a base level going through it and when its a calm night, you have no solar or wind power going into the grid.
Even if you take this increasingly bad argument at face value; You burn natural gas to make the extra electricity. The ov
Re: (Score:2)
Straight electric resistance heating can be considered 100% efficient.
Wow!
Of course this is wrong due to energy lost in power lines:
http://insideenergy.org/2015/1... [insideenergy.org]
http://large.stanford.edu/cour... [stanford.edu]
https://www.eia.gov/tools/faqs... [eia.gov]
https://blog.schneider-electri... [schneider-electric.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Of course this is wrong
It's really not, though. I mean unless you want to start comparing apples to apples and also factor in the energy used to extract, process and deliver oil and natural gas?
No points for guessing which option, gas or electric, ends up looking worse.
=Smidge=
Underpants gnomes reasoning ? (Score:3)
1. New York Builds Windfarm for electricity
....
2.
3. Oil for liquid fuel, Feedstocks, plastics and lubricants on the way out ?
Re: (Score:2)
Vegan Soy Plastic!
Re: (Score:2)
1. New York Builds Windfarm for electricity
2. A huge number of politically connected firms split up $6 Billion in construction contracts.
3. Who cares about 3, we get the profits on $6 Billion in contracts!
Re: (Score:2)
Depending how the funding and construction is handeled, it will end up in 12 to 18 billion project anyway.
Re:Underpants gnomes reasoning ? (Score:5, Interesting)
1. New York Builds Windfarm for electricity 2.
....
3. Oil for liquid fuel, Feedstocks, plastics and lubricants on the way out ?
~48% of oil is used to make gasoline.
~23% is used to make diesel and heating oil.
~10 % is used to make jet fuel.
~5% is used to make asphalt.
The vast majority of oil is used for transportation. Feedstocks, plastics and lubricants fit somewhere into the remaining ~15% of oil that isn't used for transportation. Wind and solar are getting cheaper than oil and gas, oil extraction costs are only increasing, the cost of wind and solar is still on a downwards trend and will stay there for a while. Finally, electric vehicles are starting to take over the transportation sector and not just cars, people are even working on electrically powered ships and thinking about electric aircraft on short haul flights. All of this collectively means that the bottom is going to slowly fall out of the fossil fuel market over the next two or three decades and I don't think feedstocks, plastics and lubricants are going to sustain the oil industry in the long term at it's current levels of production. There is a reason the oil companies are starting to have trouble recruiting young people for the industry and it isn't just because all 'Millennials' and 'Generation Z' is a bunch of lib-tard tree huggers, they just see this coming.
Re: (Score:2)
Oil for liquid fuel, Feedstocks, plastics and lubricants on the way out ?
We don't need oil to make liquid fuel. We can make biodiesel, we can make green diesel, we can make butanol, with cheap and clean energy we can literally even make fuel from air [telegraph.co.uk].
Feedstocks are what you make liquid fuel or plastics from, so you said fuel and plastics twice. Are you new?
Plastics can be made from lipids. Like fuel, you can use algae [algix.com] to produce feedstocks.
Lubricants can also be made from lipids. In fact, if you are running biofuel, it is preferable to run a bio-based crankcase lube. This is bec
Let's move into the modern era... (Score:3, Insightful)
Wind is great, wind is awesome. But wind alone will never be able to meet all of societies demands for power. There is only one real solution: Nuclear. Not your grandfather's nuclear, TODAY'S nuclear.
Re: (Score:2)
Wind is great, wind is awesome. But wind alone will never be able to meet all of societies demands for power. There is only one real solution: Nuclear. Not your grandfather's nuclear, TODAY'S nuclear.
Who's building it and how much does it cost?
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
NY wind farm will be on line in 10 year, because massive state-funded municipal project always finish on-time, under-budget, and exceed everyone's expectations...
Re: (Score:3)
Start a nuclear plant today and it won't come online for 20 years if ever.
If you can't get a nuclear plant online in less than 20 years, you have a corruption problem, not a design problem.
Same goes for wind, solar, hydro, or anything else that Trumps the energy mafia. And yeah, that fucking shit gets old. Once again, Greed stands in the way of progress, to the detriment of all.
Re: (Score:2)
If the US federal government was put in charge of the Sahara desert then we'd have a crisis of a sand shortage in 20 years. If not sooner
I didn't know you guys in the US had a Sahara desert too. We learn new things every day!
Thanks!
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Let's move into the modern era... (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
No matter what alternative you chose to appease an environmentalist, another environmentalist will protest it. It's never ending.
Re: (Score:1)
Re:Let's move into the modern era... (Score:4, Interesting)
There's having caution and being so concerned on details that we're rearranging the deck chairs as the ship sinks. We have too many cooks and not enough indians... or something.
We can't put up the windmills because it might kill some birds. We can't have hydro because it might kill some fish. We can't have solar because it might disturb the mating habits of some turtle. We can't have "nukular" because of "deh rad-ee-ah-shun".
Okay, genius, what is the "cautious approach" here? If it's a choice between humanity and busting up some bird beaks then I choose humanity. It seems kind of pointless to "save the planet" if there's no people around to enjoy it. The planet is going to be fine, save the people. People seem so concerned about "the environment" as if humans are outside of it. We are part of the cycle of life as much as those turtles that can't seem to fuck in the shade of a solar collector.
It seems that there are "environmentalists" that want to live outside of the environment, like it's something that we visit in a zoo or park. Then there are "conservationists" that view the world as something we must live in, manage properly, and be a part of. Hunters have done far more to preserve wildlife than some fourth level vegan.
It's only "caution" if there is an action after thinking it over. If the thinking never ends, or no action after the thought, then it's worse than nothing at all.
Re: (Score:2)
Okay, genius, what is the "cautious approach" here? If it's a choice between humanity and busting up some bird beaks then I choose humanity.
That's a false dichotomy. It's actually a choice between humanity and not busting up some bird beaks, or no humans and no birds either.
The environment that we enjoy here on this planet is a fragile, temporary condition. Throughout most of the planet's history, it's been unlivable by things like us. And we are on track to return it to that state.
People seem so concerned about "the environment" as if humans are outside of it.
No, my sweet summer child. People are concerned about "the environment" because that's where we "live".
Re: (Score:2)
No, my sweet summer child. People are concerned about "the environment" because that's where we "live".
Then they need to act like it. Things that live in the environment eat other things in the environment, sometimes killing them violently to do so. We have people so bonkers on "saving the environment" that they won't eat a carrot or potato because that means killing the plant to do so. They'll eat corn, because the plant is dead when harvested. An apple is okay with them because the tree "gives up the fruit". Eating meat is "murder" to these idiots. Even a dog will eat meat to live. Are people not mo
Re: (Score:3)
So you might as well go "for the best" because going to a lower-grade solution won't relax the difficulties in the first place.
Right, that's why stopgaps with nuclear are stupid. There is more than enough excess solar energy to cover all of our needs. We could be building solar power satellites with little to no new technology, and here we are arguing over what kind of baroque arrangements of steam turbines you would like to build here on earth. What year is it?
Re: (Score:2)
Obligatory Back To The Future reference... (Score:2, Insightful)
2.4 gigawatts
Yeah, that's only two time-traveling Deloreans.
Nuclear is the way to go. There are risks, for sure, but they can be mitigated until we invent Mr. Fusion.
Re: (Score:2)
Nuclear is the way to go. There are risks, for sure, but they can be mitigated
Which risk would you mitigate first and how?
Re: (Score:2)
Which risk would you mitigate first and how?
I'd first mitigate the risk of the lights going out. I'd do that by building some fucking nuclear power reactors. Lots and lots of them. Big ones too.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
How would you get the nuclear power reactors to fuck?
I'm not even sure if they do. Maybe they reproduce asexually. Let's get two or three together in one place and see what happens. Shall we? If they fuck and make more then we just need to domesticate and breed them.
Wait, is that what they mean by "breeding reactors"?
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Today's nuclear SUCKS. it costs TOO MUCH. solar beat it years ago. with battery it probably also beats it today. Nuclear will take at least 5 years at best to build but more likely 10 years. It will cost a ton and the fuel is NOT cheap or plentiful. All that next gen BS is always 5 years away for the last 20 years; only gradual progress has been made to grandfather's nuclear - the next gen stuff still has not happened.
Better off dumping 1 billion into more fusion research for 10 years instead of 1 more
Re: (Score:3)
All that next gen BS is always 5 years away for the last 20 years
And it will remain that way unless we start building nuclear reactors.
It's quite amazing this hypocrisy on nuclear power vs. solar and wind. We'll see the government dump all kinds of money into wind and solar. They'll issue permits to build solar collectors. Set aside land for windmills. And they do this because, so they say, that if we don't build these things then it will never get cheap enough to compete with coal.
How do they treat nuclear power? Well we can't waste money on this expensive energy.
Re: (Score:2)
"the fuel is NOT cheap or plentiful"
It doesn't need to be given how little of it is used in comparison to fossil fuels for the same number of joules of energy produced.
"Better off dumping 1 billion into more fusion research for 10 years instead of 1 more nuclear plant"
Fusion research has been going on since at least the 80s and is still nowhere. Right now its a money pit whereas fission is tested and proven.
"Yeah, it's over a billion per plant."
And? How much do you think a wind farm that had the same averag
Re: (Score:2)
It doesn't need to be given how little of it is used in comparison to fossil fuels for the same number of joules of energy produced.
You're failing to take into account how many acres are strip-mined because uranium is literally the least concentrated ore we mine. The environmental impact of nuclear is all out of proportion to the amount of material used for this reason.
Great - and what charges the battery? Solar? Yeah, right, that'll work well in northern latitudes in winter. Idiot.
Places which don't have sun tend to have wind, and vice versa. Some places have both.
Re: (Score:2)
Solar could do it for about 101 square miles.
https://inovateus.com/2017/08/... [inovateus.com]
Elon Musk: “If you wanted to power the entire United States with solar panels, it would take a fairly small corner of Nevada or Texas or Utah. You only need about 100 miles by 100 miles of solar panels to power the entire United States. The batteries you [would] need to store the energy, so you have 24/7 power, is 1 mile by 1 mile. One square-mile.”
Even if he's off by 100% 200 square miles IMO is a good price for relat
Re: (Score:2)
Elon Musk: “If you wanted to power the entire United States with solar panels, it would take a fairly small corner of Nevada or Texas or Utah. You only need about 100 miles by 100 miles of solar panels to power the entire United States. The batteries you [would] need to store the energy, so you have 24/7 power, is 1 mile by 1 mile. One square-mile.”
Did he, perhaps, mention that factoid as the upper-limit of his market for selling solar panels and batteries in America when he went looking for investors?
Curious, how many square miles of solar panels have the federal government subsidized since we started subsidizing residential and commercial solar panels?
Re: (Score:2)
Unless you want to go (far) into space.
At least until conjoiner drives come on line.
Re: (Score:2)
My bad, 10,000 square miles. But the point is even 200 x 200 miles is a piece of land we can easily miss. It's also not all going to be wasted, a sizable percentage of it can/will be roofs. As for cost the price of solar is pretty much even with oil currently and most likely will be the cheapest source of energy available within 20 years. It's going to be hard for any other source of energy to compete with solar going forward. Without subsidies anyway.
Re: (Score:3)
"10000 square miles is still nothing."
Sure, lets just build a single structure the size of New York City, LA, Chicago, Miami, and Washington DC... combined. no sweat.
10,000 sq mi of panels funded over a period years spread over 1,000,000 separate projects sure... its absolutely doable. Perhaps it is even inevitable. But as a single project its a mega project the likes of which the world has never seen.
I wouldn't call it 'nothing'.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Sure, lets just build a single structure the size of New York City, LA, Chicago, Miami, and Washington DC... combined. no sweat.
Sure, if you start with ridiculous, unfounded assumptions, you can make it seem unreasonable. Only, no one is proposing doing that. Solar not only can be distributed with zero drawbacks, but in fact it actually works better when it is distributed. One of the things that's great about solar power is that it can be installed near the point of consumption. Consumption is distributed; solar power is distributed. What's not to like? Just that it makes you look dumb because you've been backing the wrong horse all
Re:Let's move into the modern era... (Score:4, Informative)
Completely and totally false. http://www.pnas.org/content/10... [pnas.org]. From the abstract:
The analysis indicates that a network of land-based 2.5-megawatt (MW) turbines restricted to nonforested, ice-free, nonurban areas operating at as little as 20% of their rated capacity could supply >40 times current worldwide consumption of electricity, >5 times total global use of energy in all forms.
Re: (Score:3)
I won't dispute the math that it is possible to provide all of our energy from wind but I'd like someone to tell me how much it costs. I have a paper here on my desk from Morgan Stanley that gives me some idea.
Wind takes ten times the steel and concrete per installed megawatt compared to nuclear, coal, or natural gas. To meet current demand and replace existing electric supply we'd have to build 1200 windmills every week for 50 years, assuming 1.65 MW rated output and 35% capacity factor. Then after 50 y
Re: (Score:2)
I won't dispute the math that it is possible to provide all of our energy from wind but I'd like someone to tell me how much it costs.
It costs much less than cleaning up the mess from burning fossil fuels, because we can't actually do that so the cost of that is effectively infinite. We live here, so cleaning up the mess is important. In fact, it is necessary for our continued survival as a species. If we can't clean it up, we need to not make it.
This stuff is understandable to some children, but it seems to escape most adults.
Re: (Score:2)
You just demonstrated an inability to maintain your focus long enough to read past the first sentence. An adult would be able to read an entire paragraph.
Re: (Score:3)
Not your grandfather's nuclear, TODAY'S nuclear.
Grandfather's waste is pretty bad. No one want's to be near grandfathers spent fuel, even Dad thinks it's toxic.
Re: (Score:2)
Or sun & wind & storage?
We don't need mineral, we don't need nuclear.
Re: (Score:2)
New York has how many million inhabitants?
...
And you think you can build a nuclear plant there without causing a civil war?
Dream on
Re:Let's move into the modern era... (Score:5, Interesting)
There is only one real solution: Nuclear.
[citation needed]
Not your grandfather's nuclear, TODAY'S nuclear.
I'm looking around, but I don't actually see any of today's nuclear. But what I do see actually being installed today is wind and solar. We should have been ramping up solar in the 1970s, since even the PV panels of those days would repay their energy investment in less than seven years, and most of those panels would still be functioning today. But people like you fought that tooth and nail, and now here we are today, with people like you clamoring for something which doesn't exist: safe nuclear power. There is no such thing, which is why the private sector can not and will not ever insure one. Decommissioning costs are always multiples of estimates and we still have no viable plan for dealing with nuclear waste. Even reprocessed fuel leaves waste behind, and the waste from that is spectacularly nasty. The solution for nuclear waste isn't to double down and produce worse nuclear waste. It's to stop producing it at all, because it's wholly unnecessary [theguardian.com].
Re: (Score:2)
Oil will only go out of style when... (Score:4, Insightful)
the energy density of batteries approaches that of diesel fuel.
Re: (Score:3)
Minus the weight of the deisel, plus that of a genset, because power-to-weight ratio of the motor matters too. Also vehicle weight is only one factor in total cost of ownership.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Gas currently has 100 times the energy density of a battery but go nowhere near 100 times as far. If a Tesla's batteries stored 100 times as much energy, the car would go like 30,000 miles between charge-ups.
Basically, the point you made is stupid and you should feel bad.
Re: (Score:2)
Air drag dominates the waste,
Re: (Score:2)
An extra 400lbs is like driving with two more people in the car, and my mileage stays the same when I do that.
But how much added weight would there be with two more AMERICANS in the car? More than 400 pounds I'd guess.
If a typical car's gas tank held 500lb of fuel, it would have a range of 2000 miles.
Given the transfer rate of a common gasoline pump at a filling station the time it would take to transfer this energy would be less than a half hour. A half hour charge with a Tesla quick charge station will get the car to travel another 50 to 100 miles.
Re: (Score:2)
Electric vehicles are almost the same. The average coal plant and gas plant are about 33% and 43% efficient respectively [eia.gov]. Power line transmission losses are about 5%. Battery charging efficiency is about 85% [teslaliving.net] (that is, to put 85 kWh into a battery requires about 100 kWh from the wall socket). Electric motor e
Re: (Score:3)
Most numbers you have are wrong.
... only rare cases are above. ... no idea why on /. people always claim it is lower. ...
Gasoline ICE, below 20%
Coal and gas plants have the same efficiency, around 42%-45%, exception are combined cycle gas plants which reach 60%.
Battery charging is about 95% - 99%
Electric engines are 99.999 (add as much 9 as you want) % efficient. Sine nearly 100 years
Re: (Score:2)
But he is stupid?
Re: (Score:2)
I usually drive my cars to death, taking 12 years per car with very little maintenance. Otherwise I will be speaking from my personal experience. My 2006 Prius is still going strong, on th
Re: (Score:2)
the energy density of batteries approaches that of diesel fuel.
When will ICE efficiency approach that of batteries? (never) When will ICEs permit regeneration? (never)
Sounds to me more like on a technical level, ICEs will never be competitive with EVs, not the other way around
The plan calls for developing 2.4 gigawatts (Score:1)
"The plan calls for developing 2.4 gigawatts"
Couldn't they have pushed for an extra 0.02 gigawatts? Then they'd have enough for two flux capacitors.
$2.5M per megawatt (Score:3)
That's a hefty pricetag. Even solar would be significantly cheaper, why not offshoring some solar panels?
Re: (Score:2)
Awesome (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
Yes, go California and New York - drive up the costs of living in your state and then cry like stuck pigs when your property taxes aren't deductible any more...
California has this fantastic idea called a bullet train that will be slightly faster than taking a plane, and is already enjoying unprecedented delays and budget-busting cost over-runs.
California has another great idea, it's called single-payer universal healthcare - it will only cost 2x the current state budget, but hey, I'm certain your residents
Re: (Score:2)
seems a steep price tag (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
surely that would massively drive up power costs buying from such costly power generation.
Pish-posh, it's wind power, it's free.
Let's see, at $6 Billion to generate power for 1.2 Million homes, that's only $5K per home powered.
Now, about that 5,000 jobs, is that to maintain the windfarm or is that just to build them?
Unrelated Events (Score:2)
Offshore oil drilling is on hold because oil prices are not high enough to justify building new offshore rigs given whatever tradeoffs good or bad.
But if/when oil prices get high enough, there definitely will be offshore drilling off the New York coast, most likely NOT for local consumption, but for export. If there's enough financial motivation, projects will get approved.
And the wind farms will still be there... and may even have mor
Re: (Score:2)
I heard the same thing about ANWR. We can't drill there because it'd take 5 years before it can produce any oil. We also can't drill there until oil prices get high enough to make it profitable. I had someone make this same argument to me and 5 years later oil prices hit record highs.
That was real smart there, Einstein. It sure would have been nice to start drilling for that oil FIVE YEARS AGO!
We can't have that oil in five years, when the prices might be high enough to sell at a profit, if we don't sta
Why is this story about New York? (Score:2)
Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled a plan earlier this month to develop $6 billion of offshore wind projects off the southern coast of Long Island by 2028 and predicted that the industry would bring 5,000 jobs to the state. The plan calls for developing 2.4 gigawatts -- enough to power 1.2 million homes -- by 2030.
The report also notes that New Jersey announced a similar plan last Wednesday to develop 3.5 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity off its coast.
Why was New Jersey's plan to build 3.4 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity tossed in as an afterthought, but the article focuses on New York's plan to build 2.4 Gigawatts...
2.4GW.. Great Scott! (Score:2)
Why not do them together? (Score:2)
Cuomo and the article make no sense (Score:2)
"But it's in direct conflict with President Donald Trump's plan to open up the Atlantic Coast to offshore oil drilling."
How is adding wind in conflict with offshore drilling? There's plenty of room for both in the Atlantic ocean.
"Cuomo has asked Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke for an exemption from the drilling plan, saying in an open letter that the plan "undermines New York's efforts to combat climate change by shifting from greenhouse gas emitting fossil energy sources to renewable sources, such as
Re: (Score:3)
Actually, hydrocarbon fuel can be synthesized from CO2 and water with enough energy input. And it's GREEN!
The only problem I can see is if the demand for hydrocarbon fuel becomes great enough to deplete CO2 in the atmosphere which will cause plant life to die. Then we die. OOPS!
Re: (Score:3)
The Navy has traditionally test-fired missles from a point nearby, and continues to operate a naval air base there too. Not all naval operations are "steering ships around the neighborhood." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pacific_Missile_Test_Center
Re: (Score:2)
Besides sabotaging one of the very few middle firing ranges, it also blinds radar used to detect cruise missiles.
I saw a typo in there.
I'm sure you meant "finger".
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Nothing says protecting nature like 100 windmills on your ocean front view.
Or 100 dead ospreys on your beach.
Re:Ugly Eyesores (Score:4, Insightful)
Nothing says protecting nature like 100 windmills on your ocean front view.
Or 100 dead ospreys on your beach.
Tall glass buildings kill waaay more birds than wind turbines. Why don't you start with those ugly eyesores. Also, birds and other animals going extinct because of climate change is far uglier in my opinion.
Re: (Score:2)
Or 100 dead ospreys on your beach.
Can't they just rotate their engines vertical and climb over them? Jeez, talk about a solved problem.
Re: (Score:2)
Satirist? Troll? Idiot? Who can tell?