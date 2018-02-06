Senator Warns YouTube Algorithm May Be Open To Manipulation By 'Bad Actors' (theguardian.com) 161
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: The top-ranking Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee has warned that YouTube's powerful recommendation algorithm may be "optimizing for outrageous, salacious and often fraudulent content" or susceptible to "manipulation by bad actors, including foreign intelligence entities." Senator Mark Warner, of Virginia, made the stark warning after an investigation by the Guardian found that the Google-owned video platform was systematically promoting divisive and conspiratorial videos that were damaging to Hillary Clinton's campaign in the months leading up to the 2016 election.
"Companies like YouTube have immense power and influence in shaping the media and content that users see," Warner said. "I've been increasingly concerned that the recommendation engine algorithms behind platforms like YouTube are, at best, intrinsically flawed in optimizing for outrageous, salacious and often fraudulent content." He added: "At worst, they can be highly susceptible to gaming and manipulation by bad actors, including foreign intelligence entities." YouTube's algorithm determines which videos to promote in the "Up next" column beside the video player. The Guardian found that "the algorithm was six times more likely to recommend videos that was damaging to Clinton than Trump, and also tended to amplify wild conspiracy theories about the former secretary of state."
Divisive (Score:2)
I still haven't even figured out why some assholes think being "divisive" is a bad thing. People do have differing opinions/goals/values and that is an objective fact. People need to talk out their disagreements. Division is a good thing to see, because division is a real thing that exists.
Granted, lots of lies are spoken (and that's not the same thing as a differing opinions/goals/values) and that sucks. But I'd rather fight bullshit -- no, I'd rather live in a world full of bullshit up to my fucking neck
Lemme guess? It's RUSSIAAAAA!!!! (Score:1, Insightful)
More Russia! Russia! Russia! from BeauHD
Republican said the same (Score:5, Interesting)
Ok the Republicans said the same about Democratic videos popping up against Trump. So which is real? Can we can the # of times that pro-Trump and pro-Hillary videos actually ran and unique views by person? We never will because it would reveal too much about Google's algorithms.
Gee, which is more likely? The SJW company promoting Trump or Clinton videos? HMMMM which could it be?
Or Youtube tailoring content based on past behavior? Nope. Must be a nefarious conspiracy. I blame Pelosi.
No, you'll never find out because it's against the narrative. Now be a good boy and stop questioning ingsoc otherwise the police will come and have a chat with you.
But to be semi-fair and not joking on this, you only need to look at the general bias. The republicans are saying "bad actors" in general but democrats are screeching "russia" and all that. If it seems heavily slanted all in one direction and telling you that it 100% truly, absolutely, and really is this one thing. It's likely the opposite or
Yeah. If only we had some sort of official intelligence report [dni.gov] confirming Russia's interference in the 2016 elections...
Unfortunately, even the way both of these accusations come up are divisive -- if either party says "the platform was systematically promoting divisive and conspiratorial videos that were damaging to BOTH campaigns" then maybe someone other than their
Well the video title "Socialism isn't cool" got demonetized and the video titles "Capitalism isn't cool" did not. lol
So there appears to be some bias in the algorithm.
Can we can the # of times that pro-Trump and pro-Hillary videos actually ran and unique views by person?
First people would have to agree on which videos are pro-Trump, which are pro-Hillary, and which are neither. I doubt you would make it past that step given that both sides are going to be inclined to bucket borderline videos in a way favorable to them, and both sides would well understand the bucketing fundamentally drives the conclusion.
Re: (Score:3)
This isn't really a political issue, it's to do with the way that YouTube's algorithms decide what to suggest.
YouTube doesn't just look at the ratio of thumbs up and thumbs down votes, it looks at the amount of "interaction" the video gets. Down votes count as interaction. Watching the whole video counts as interaction, watching 10 seconds of the video counts as (less) interaction. Commenting counts as interaction.
The problem with this is that it tends to push conspiracy theories and other nonsense to the t
Social media as propaganda tool: Shocker! (Score:3)
If we stipulate that (shudder) Youtube, Facebook, and other influential social media outlets are places where political opinion is formed, then they are news sites.
Even if users are unable or unwilling to recognize this fact, folks whose business it is to shape public opinion realize and exploit these forums... including their founders and overseers.
The degree to which your discomfort with this enrages you is in direct proportion to your political bend and who's currently winning hearts and minds.
Re:Social media as propaganda tool: Shocker! (Score:5, Interesting)
There's a difference between having your own opinions and discussing facts about a political issue on a website and outright lying - particularly when the liars are being funded by a foreign government with a particular fondness for vodka.
There is a key difference in what the Russians were able to accomplish in the last American Presidential election and what the US has been able to do meddling in the internal affairs of sovereign nations for generations: the vodka drinkers were not that influential.
Outright lying is troublesome, but not for the morality fail so much as for the number of voters who seem unable to make, or care to make, the distinction... as long as it reinforces their world view.
Re: Social media as propaganda tool: Shocker! (Score:5, Insightful)
Can you point out three instances where CNN lied? Be specific please.
"There are no sanctuary cities in the US." "The police are full of unstable war veterans." "Trump dumps fish food into koi pond, and will kill all the fish." "Trump sets precedent, takes no questions in China." "Nancy Sinatra is upset over Trump using her father's song"(paraphrased)
Are those good enough? Those are all lies, those were all reported as facts by CNN. I also seem to remember something about 3 reporters getting their asses tossed out as well.
Sanctuary cities [cnn.com], literally quoting Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel calling Chicago a "sanctuary city".
Koi pond story [cnn.com], no mention of killing fish anywhere.
Trump in China [cnn.com], an excerpt: "Former President Barack Obama also did not take questions from reporters on his first trip to China as president next to Hu Jintao, the Chinese leader at the time." Not 'paraphrased', but actually quoted.
Nancy Sinatra [cnn.com]... On this one you were kinda close. CNN did tweet that "Nancy Sinatra is not happy Trump will use her father's so
Would be more convincing if you provided links to these headlines. Of course, if you did that you might find they don't exist, or that we quickly debunk them.
Come on Mashiki, we know you keep lists of copy/paste links for when it suits you to post them.
Clinton Perjury (Score:4, Informative)
Video [youtube.com] of Gowdy getting Comey to admit under oath that Clinton lied under oath at least 6 times. We call that perjury and it is ILLEGAL. It was referred to the FBI to bring up charges, but Stroke decided to toss that referral in the trash and not follow up, which is not an exoneration but instead an obstruction of justice by Stroke.
So there you go, outright evidence of Clinton being a criminal.
Either you're intentionally lying, or you have such rose colored glasses on that I doubt you think anybody is corrupt. Unless of course you have been told to dislike somebody by somebody else.
Why the hell does everyone try to defend HIllary!? She needs to be swept out of politics with the broom she rode in on.
Why continue to attack Hillary? I couldn't care less what she did or didn't do. Last I checked, she's neither in office nor running for office. She HAS been swept out of politics. Remember when DJT won? I won't waste my time defending her; I'm just asking why anyone still cares.
Why attack Clinton? Because one, she still enjoys the support and protection of corrupt Democrats.
And two, it is still unclear whether or not she and other members of the ruling elite are above the law.
The pervasiveness and extent of the corruption in vital institutions has yet to be fully explored, and focusing on Clinton puts a magnifying glass over the heads of the swamp creatures that infest Washington DC. Noone should be allowed to act with impunity to abuse public office in order to enrich themsel
Not to mention 90% of the "Trending" political feed I see on FB is anti-Trump rhetoric from HuffPost, The Hill, Alternet , and other clearly biased media. Yahoo is the same way if not worse, every fourth news article of theirs is from Huffpost.
This senator's accusation is so delusional it's really laughable. Google being pro Trump, okay, sure, whatever.
Mirrors your attitude (Score:1)
My "Up next" column on YouTube contains good documentaries and/or Lets Plays by high quality gamers. It is comparable a mirror image of my personal preferences.
If the top-ranking Democrat on the Senate looks into a mirror and sees propaganda or "outrageous, salacious and often fraudulent content", then surely the one to blame is the mirror.
Re:Mirrors your attitude (Score:5, Interesting)
This is the salient point. The algorithms are customized to the individual, so YouTube, Google, Facebook and other social media platforms are echo chambers.
So when the guardian writes:
One must ask, to who? Who is the user that is getting served up this content, and what have they been doing online?
It would be absolutely stunning if a Google company was an overall net negative to the Clinton campaign. Alphabet (Google parent company) Chairman Eric Schmidt worked closely with the Clinton campaign and created the company "The Groundwork" [qz.com] for the purpose. With deep knowledge of the algorithms used by Google and YouTube and a slew of engineers from the companies, The Groundwork has direct ties into the backend at Google.
Claiming that YouTube was manipulated to shill for Trump (overall) would be like claiming that William Randolph Hurst's papers were shilling against his favored candidates. It just doesn't make any sense at all.
When I'm on youtube, the next video usually will either be more music (most often AC/DC) or more bad European drivers.
In fact, the last time I tried to find a divisive political video, I couldn't seem to find the right search terms for it. That was last week.
Let's give up on fixing Stupid already. (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm really getting tired of hearing about how Facebook, YouTube, or any other form of social media is "manipulating the masses". Social Media is supposed to be entertainment, not a fucking source of news, facts, and shit you use to guide you in your life's decisions.
I think we should give up on trying to fix Stupid. Find a way to quarantine it off or something. Colonize a new country of citizens that still believe in common sense, rational thought, and intelligent discourse. One thing is for certain; if we continue to monetize and reward stupidity, you can expect the devolution to continue.
Yes and no. They are intended for entertainment but sometimes hard news is disseminated on these platforms. You can't deny this.
And sometimes the National Enquirer tabloid rag has a fact in it. That doesn't exactly justify it's existence or my need to read it. If the hard news is worthy enough, it will be picked up and reported on by reputable sources, without having to wade through the other 99% of bullshit click-bait.
There are credible, independent journalists on youtube like Tim Pool. Youtube does everything they can to dissuade people like Tim from reporting news. They consistently demonetize his videos, for instance.
An entertainment channel demonetizes someone insisting on using it as a news channel?
Gee, I'm shocked. And perhaps even a little bit thankful. I know that makes Tim's job a struggle, but the bottom line is YouTube in this case is trying to also pound the message home that they are in the social media business, not the news business. And if society chooses to continue to blur the line between the two, then expect to create a world where facts are the needle in a bullshit-filled haystack, and the manipula
Yes and no. They are intended for entertainment but sometimes hard news is disseminated on these platforms. You can't deny this.
And sometimes the National Enquirer tabloid rag has a fact in it. That doesn't exactly justify it's existence or my need to read it. If the hard news is worthy enough, it will be picked up and reported on by reputable sources, without having to wade through the other 99% of bullshit click-bait.
And sometimes the National Enquirer tabloid rag has a fact in it. That doesn't exactly justify it's existence or my need to read it.
The president of the USA cites the National Enquirer [cnn.com] as a reliable source. He says it has a very good record. [thehill.com] Possibly some of that affection comes from the fact that they have engaged in at least one cover up [fortune.com] on Trump's behalf.
Ultimately it doesn't matter whether you or I can recognize bullshit. The president of the USA is susceptible. Likely a sizable group of voters are as well. As you say, we can't fix stupid, but if we want an informed democracy then we shouldn't promote it.
Colonize a new country of citizens that still believe in common sense, rational thought, and intelligent discourse.
That's already a thing. [seasteading.org]
Or you could wait for the BFR and move to Mars. [spacex.com]
Who determines what social media is and is not supposed to be a source of? I mean, Slashdot is a form of social media. Not a very modern one at that, but the existence of the karma system as well as a friend system makes it a social media even though the topics being discussed are (mainly) news. So are you saying that we should get rid of the social dimensions of this si
Everything you hear will have an influence on you, be it positive or negative. It also means that they can use it to sell you stuff. Be it soap or ideas.
No, it is not. (Score:1)
Disclaimer: i work at Google.
Check the prior (Score:4, Insightful)
Are there more anti-Clinton videos than anti-Trump videos on YouTube? If so, most Bayesian methods will recommend you an anti-Clinton video... unless if you apply a completely partisan bias that enforces equal time for both sides (or even mute out the other side).
In my opinion, the reason there are more anti-Clinton videos on YouTube is simply because there are just too many people who can't find their views represented in the mainstream media. So, if the mainstream media will just stop calling everyone who doesn't echo their agenda an "alt-right", and instead, reason with them, the videos will most likely just go away.
Today Democrats still have close to the entire mainstream media firmly behind their narrative, and Colbert's show is still the most viewed on YouTube. So why the paranoia?
Remember, strike out their voices, and they will become powerful than you could possibly imagine.
Re:Check the prior (Score:4, Informative)
Are there more anti-Clinton videos than anti-Trump videos on YouTube? If so, most Bayesian methods will recommend you an anti-Clinton video... unless if you apply a completely partisan bias that enforces equal time for both sides (or even mute out the other side)
Only if it's an entirely trivial algorithm. More likely, it will take other factors such as number of comments, number of views, and so on into account. Given the information that Google collects, it will probably also take into account the amount of time that people spent watching them, the things that other people geographically close to you watched, the things that other people who read the same kinds of new sources as you read (if they've got Google ads, Google knows whether you prefer an R- or D-leaning news site), what news apps you have installed on your Android phone, how many times the word Trump and Hillary appear in emails that you've sent and received with GMail (and with what modifiers, such as whether 'lying' appears near 'Hillary' or 'treason' appears near 'Trump') and so on.
Blocking ads stops a lot of that, and with the way ads have become malicious, and high security risk exploits able to be ran from JS, i would expect everybody have a decent adblocker by now...
Backing up your point, YouTube is all about serving you what you'd like to see (at least as best they can guess). A couple of months back, the Skeptic's Guide to the Universe mentioned a resurgence of Flat Earth conspiracy theorists. Wondering what in the world they were talking about, I Googled it and pulled up a couple of trippy videos on YouTube. (I highly recommend it, if you are into circus side-show style entertainment on the web)
Ever since then, I'll get a flat earth video mixed in on my sidebar, a
The Dems don't have mainstream media (Score:2)
As for the parties, The Dems have Chuck Shumer and Fienstien. The Rs have, well.... pretty much the entire party. On the Dem side I've at least got Bernie Sanders and Liz Warren. I don't think I can point to a single R that has consistently voted in favor of the working class. The tax bill, for example, is us borrowing a $1 trillion dollars to give it away to the richest 1%.
Still, the only folks offering real solutions are the real left. Go look up Justice Democrats, which is the left wing movement in the Dem party, if you want to see anything actually get fixed.
There's no hope for the Justice Dems if even in their infancy they are eating their own over immature comments made over a decade ago. I don't know how you can have confidence in a party that will likely fracture every time someone fails the SJW purity test.
But your point about corporatists controlling mainstream media is well received, and suggests the real reasons why there will be a continuous crackdown of free speech on massive platforms such as Youtube and Twitter. Not to root out fake news or click
No shit (Score:3)
I'm sure the same thing happens at a smaller scale. Channels know the keywords to use, the video stills to advertise the content, the baiting language to get the views. Once the views go up the ranking algorithm makes the video more prominent, perpetuating the process. And if it can be done for commercial reasons it surely can be done for political or propaganda purposes.
I usually get to youtube from a search from google that ends in "video". I've only seen the front page a couple times in the past year.
And I don't have a youtube account to log into.
Yes, it is that bad. (Score:5, Insightful)
This is really just another "failure" like Tey where the problem is just that it is a reflection of how people want to use the technology. The algorithm is "failing" because divisiveness, tribalism, hatred, not challenging people to think and a deep seated pride in willful ignorance fuled by confidence in whatever you believe is real is what the free market wants because that's what people want. The real bad actors are those that don't teach people to think critically from a young age, if you don't know what's real it's not even possible to act in your own self interest - people make choices they never would have if they only had a clear understanding of reality.
Critical thinking is a morally dubious and decadent liberal ploy to destroy our way of life
You cannot teach critical thinking when it comes to religion or politics. There is something that goes on deep in the brain that causes people to cling to ideologies. It applies to all ideologies and almost all people.
I and many studies disagree with you, if you include children. Children aren't born Christian or Muslim that bullcrap needs to be pushed in while the brain is still malleable and will believe anything. The same thing goes for teaching kids morals. You provide no direction and it defaults to anything goes mob rule might makes right instead of a moral system that is fair and respects people's freedoms. I actually liked lying to my kids about santa and the tooth fairy. My oldest has figured it out on hi
Tom Cruise
bad actors such as Alphabet (Score:1)
Sign of the times -- or nothing new? (Score:5, Insightful)
As Isaac Asimov said, many years ago...
"Anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge."
Social media has its place - entertaining, yes but certainly not informing and enlightening.
Sadly, the comfort zone 'bubble' appeals to those of all political and religious persuasions and, far from being 'social', recent system have been ever more divisive.
Research ... (Score:2)
They tried to be anonymous
... but the system saw them watching anti-hillary videos and started to tailor the content ...
The algorithm worked
... it did it's job, it started with the most popular videos (click bate), then as they searched and watched it instantly tailored to what they were doing ...
It's lascivious, salacious, outrageous! (Score:1)
In Other New, The Sky Is Blue... (Score:3)
Channels about chemistry, logical thinking, social discourse, physics, etc. are demonetized at the drop of a hat, but we have Pewdiepie, menstrual blood "art" and pop stars wearing strap-on dildoes at the top.
Social media is not about liberal notions like free speech, education, science. It's about doing everything possible to keep eyes focused on the stream of shit for as long as possible. The byproduct is the algorithms that select the carefully crafted stream of diarrhea ensure everyone stays in their same lane, comfort bubble.
Discourse, critical thinking are the backbone of western societies. We're in trouble.
Hey, Congress: Butt Out. (Score:2)
"I've been increasingly concerned that the recommendation engine algorithms behind platforms like YouTube are, at best, intrinsically flawed in optimizing for outrageous, salacious and often fraudulent content."
And how is that possibly any business of the federated government of the United States of America? It doesn't matter if it's true or not, it's none of their durn business to begin with.
Senator Warner, I know you are a smart guy, you're one of the Senators for my beloved state, but don't you think the
Not Senator. Ex Senator. (Score:2)
Hey! (Score:2)
YouTube Algorithm May Be Open To Manipulation By 'Bad Actors'
You leave Jean-Claude Van Damme alone! He tries his best.
Of course it's open to bad actors (Score:2)
Have you seen some of that Star Trek fan fiction that's posted on YouTube? It's unwatchable!
They put ST:D episodes up on Youtube? I'll be sure to not watch them there, too!
What is even more damaging (Score:2)
What is even more damaging is CNN's and Foxnews selection algorithm. The algorithm used to select headlines and editorial content by The New York Times and Washington Post are also damaging. In fact all of mainstream media could be said to have the same affliction.
Democrat here (Score:2)
Show up to your primary folks and vote these people out.
Bad Actors (Score:2)
damaging to Hillary Clinton's campaign
That describes pretty much all of Hollywood.
It was two sides against one (Score:2)
Bernie supporters and Trump/GOP supporters were pushing Hillary is bad videos, watching them, sharing them, commenting on them. So of course more anti-Hillary videos came up.
SEO? (Score:1)
Cody's Lab getting strikes (Score:2)
He has 1.3 million subscribers. I can't figure out if it is incompetence at YouTube or them being evil. I'm kinda thinking it's a combination. They certainly seem to be a lot of stupidity going on:
https://mediaequalizer.com/mar... [mediaequalizer.com]
Also, their latest 1000 subs, 4000hours limit, that won't affect all those channels who basically just copies something from other channels or TV news programs and repackage it or any of the other "bad actors".
Bad actors. Like... (Score:2)
YouTube
Google
Alphabet
Employees of all of the above.
The political party supported by all of the above.
Aha! (Score:2)
Kind of like the dancing baby.... (Score:2)
"Chaslot explains that the algorithm never stays the same. It is constantly changing the weight it gives to different signals: the viewing patterns of a user, for example, or the length of time a video is watched before someone clicks away. "
"The engineers he worked with were responsible for continuously experimenting with new formulas that would increase advertising revenues by extending the amount of time people watched videos."
So basically it doesn't care what the content is, just that peopl
Get this neocon waffle off of slashdot .. (Score:2)
The conventional media and the Washington establishment assumed that Clinton was a shoe-in for President. The fact that the majority of Americans voted for Trump demonstrated that they didn't accept the msg. T