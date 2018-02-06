US Startups Don't Want To Go Public Anymore (qz.com) 33
According to a new working paper from the National Bureau of Economics, the number of American firms listed publicly in the U.S. has dropped more than half. In 1997, more than 7,500 American firms were listed publicly in the U.S. Nearly two decades later, in 2016, the number had dropped to 3,618 firms. Quartz reports: The crux of the issue is that U.S. startups are increasingly shunning stock market boards. That could have worrying implications for America's long-term economic prospects. One big reason young companies are shying away from IPOs is that public listings don't offer much benefit to promising startups, say the paper's authors, economists Craig Doidge, Kathleen Kahle, Andrew Karolyi, and Rene Stulz. In fact, going public can hurt them. The upside of public listing is that it lets companies raise huge sums of capital, issue more shares, issue debt with relative ease, and use equity to fund acquisitions. But because of the ways the American economy has evolved, those advantages are less important than they once were.
When industry powered U.S. growth, companies grew by spending on capital investments like factories and machinery. Back in 1975, firms once spent six times more on capital investments than they did on research and development. But as the U.S. shifted toward a services and knowledge-based economy, intangible investments became increasingly important. In 2002, R&D expenditures for the average firm surpassed capital expenditures for the first time. It's stayed that way since; nowadays, average R&D spending is roughly twice that of capital expenditures. The problem is, two features of public listings -- disclosure and accounting standards -- make things tough on companies with more intangible assets. U.S. securities law requires companies to disclose their activities in detail. But startups are wary of sharing information that might benefit their competitors.
Once upon a time, people buying stock looked at a company and tried to decide the long time worth for that company. Essentially, did you, the investor, belive in the company and its products/services. For investing in it you got dividends if it was profitable.
Now, when you can trade immediately and it is more profitable, not to wait for dividends but rather selling the stock to someone else, many investors are not interested in the company itself, but the changes in the perceived value of the company. You don't care if the company goes belly up after you sell your shares, as long as you did a profit in selling them. There is very little incentive for long term investment for the good of the company.
So, now tell me, why a starting company would like those kinds of investors?
On the other side of the coin, the company has the relative freedom to focus on what should matter; the customer. Once upon a time, stock increasing in value was a side effect of a company performing well, providing viable products and service to consumers. Fast forward, and companies will do anything to increase value for the shareholder. That's backwards and damaging. You end up with short term solutions like mass layoffs, skimping on quality and offshoring, which ultimately hurt the company in the long r
but no one is in it for the long run anymore.
No, that's not true. Shareholders are not in it for the long haul. Private investors are in it for the long haul.
Once upon a time, people buying stock looked at a company and tried to decide the long time worth for that company. Essentially, did you, the investor, belive in the company and its products/services. For investing in it you got dividends if it was profitable.
That's a nice little fairy tale you are telling yourself. The reality is that people were day trading way back in the 1920s [longreads.com]. The notion that investors back in the day were any different from investors today is demonstrably nonsense. Human greed hasn't evolved or changed in the last 100 years. The technology to facilitated it has advanced but the basic behavior of people in a stock market is no different today. It just moves faster is all.
So, now tell me, why a starting company would like those kinds of investors?
Why go pubic? you need a viable business plan and other annoyances like profits and disclosure to do that.
It's much more comfy to be bank rolled by VCs and stay in dreamland.
This is just another result of the concentration of wealth (and, in particularly, fiat wealth) in society.
An interesting assessment. My question is, what should we do about this?
Should we tax the wealth from these people? I fail to see how this helps the middle class. Taking their money because they have "too much" seems rather arbitrary. How much is "too much"? Is it just those in the 1%? Well, mathematically speaking there is always someone in the top 1%. The people in this top 1% isn't always the same people all the time either. Some people lose some wealth and fall out of this status. Some gain thi
If your company makes consistent profits, as Valve does with Steam, what is the motivation to go public?
There are legitimate reasons, if it enables you to go into other markets quicker, or expand faster than you could otherwise it could be the right course of action.
If your share of the profit of the larger company after issuing shares is larger than your share of the profit of the existing smaller company then it makes sense.
The cost of compliance with information disclosure regulations is also part of the issue, here. Sarbanes-Oxley is estimated to cost more than $500K/year. That is no small sum for companies with a few million in profit, so the bar for going public is concomitantly raised. A good rule of thumb is that you need to be at $100M+ of revenue to even consider this. Lots of very good, profitable companies do not make that threshold.
Let them first establish a profitable business using privately raised money. (We wouldn't have had the Dot Com Bubble if people had acted in this responsible manner.)