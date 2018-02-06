Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


US Startups Don't Want To Go Public Anymore

According to a new working paper from the National Bureau of Economics, the number of American firms listed publicly in the U.S. has dropped more than half. In 1997, more than 7,500 American firms were listed publicly in the U.S. Nearly two decades later, in 2016, the number had dropped to 3,618 firms. Quartz reports: The crux of the issue is that U.S. startups are increasingly shunning stock market boards. That could have worrying implications for America's long-term economic prospects. One big reason young companies are shying away from IPOs is that public listings don't offer much benefit to promising startups, say the paper's authors, economists Craig Doidge, Kathleen Kahle, Andrew Karolyi, and Rene Stulz. In fact, going public can hurt them. The upside of public listing is that it lets companies raise huge sums of capital, issue more shares, issue debt with relative ease, and use equity to fund acquisitions. But because of the ways the American economy has evolved, those advantages are less important than they once were.

When industry powered U.S. growth, companies grew by spending on capital investments like factories and machinery. Back in 1975, firms once spent six times more on capital investments than they did on research and development. But as the U.S. shifted toward a services and knowledge-based economy, intangible investments became increasingly important. In 2002, R&D expenditures for the average firm surpassed capital expenditures for the first time. It's stayed that way since; nowadays, average R&D spending is roughly twice that of capital expenditures. The problem is, two features of public listings -- disclosure and accounting standards -- make things tough on companies with more intangible assets. U.S. securities law requires companies to disclose their activities in detail. But startups are wary of sharing information that might benefit their competitors.

  • Why go public? (Score:3)

    by LostMonk ( 1839248 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @05:49AM (#56075591)

    Why go pubic? you need a viable business plan and other annoyances like profits and disclosure to do that.

    It's much more comfy to be bank rolled by VCs and stay in dreamland.

  • Of course! (Score:4)

    by GerryGilmore ( 663905 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @06:04AM (#56075637)
    Here's the operative sentence from TFS: "That could have worrying implications for America's long-term economic prospects." which is completely wrong! "Public" companies are vampires for "shareholders", which is great if you're one of them. Otherwise, you're at the shitty end of Piketty's r>g equation.

  • Regulatory Compliance is Also a Problem (Score:4, Insightful)

    by rogerz ( 78608 ) <roger@3playmed[ ]com ['ia.' in gap]> on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @07:04AM (#56075771)

    The cost of compliance with information disclosure regulations is also part of the issue, here. Sarbanes-Oxley is estimated to cost more than $500K/year. That is no small sum for companies with a few million in profit, so the bar for going public is concomitantly raised. A good rule of thumb is that you need to be at $100M+ of revenue to even consider this. Lots of very good, profitable companies do not make that threshold.

  • Let them first establish a profitable business using privately raised money. (We wouldn't have had the Dot Com Bubble if people had acted in this responsible manner.)

