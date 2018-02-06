Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Sign up for the Slashdot Daily Newsletter! DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. IMPORTANT: We need just #OneMoreVote to win a CRA resolution to block the FCC's repeal of net neutrality. Contact your lawmakers now! ×
Open Source

A Look at How Indian Women Have Persevered Through Several Obstacles To Contribute to the Open Source Community (factordaily.com) 220

Posted by msmash from the let-there-be-light dept.
A fascinating story of how Indian women have persevered through various roadblocks, including cultural, to actively contribute to the open source community. An excerpt from the story: As Vaishali Thakker, a 23-year old open source programmer looked over the hall filled with around 200 people, she didn't know how to react to what she had just heard. Thakker was one of the five women on the stage at PyCon India 2017, a conference on the use of the Python programming language, in New Delhi. The topic of the discussion was "Women in open source." As the women started discussing the open source projects they had been working on, the challenges and so on, someone from the audience got up and drew the attention of the gathering to the wi-fi hotspots in the hall. They were named "Shut the fk up" and "Feminism sucks." "It was right on our faces," remembers Thakker. For their part, the organisers were upset and even warned the audience. But the event had no code of conduct for anyone to really penalise or expel the culprits.

"It's disheartening when you're talking about the problem, someone is actually giving a proof that it (gender bias) indeed is a problem. In a way, I found it funny, because how stupid can you be to give the proof that the problem actually exists," says Thakker. And how. It's just been three years in her coding career but she is familiar with the high wall that gender stereotyping puts up in the world of software scripting. More so in her chosen field of coding. Thakker is among a small -- but fast-growing -- set of women coders from India shaping the future of several open source platforms globally including the Linux kernel, the core software program behind the world's biggest eponymous open source software.

A Look at How Indian Women Have Persevered Through Several Obstacles To Contribute to the Open Source Community More | Reply

A Look at How Indian Women Have Persevered Through Several Obstacles To Contribute to the Open Source Community

Comments Filter:

  • Another /. flamebait to quickly harvest clicks (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @09:05AM (#56076217)

    This one's got everything: Indians, women, feminism, Python, gender quotas. Oh boy am I sure looking forward to all the constructive discussions that will take place here!

  • Very mature... (Score:3)

    by frank_adrian314159 ( 469671 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @09:09AM (#56076229) Homepage

    Do all open source developers have the maturity of two year-olds? It would appear so from the wifi hijinks at the conference.

    • Whenever I play some role playing game, and I have to name one of the characters, my wife's recommendations for character names are way more offensive than mine will ever be.
    • I find the following offensive. The open source community is being shamed for the actions of a single individual, and no one is calling BS because confirmation bias and the fact that it's mainly white guys in the target group.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Why does this story make you feel shame? They just complained about it happening, which is perfectly reasonable and clearly not intended to shame the entire community... Yet you feel it's shaming.

        It's it an attempt to silence the complaints by misrepresenting them? Or perhaps you want to trick people into thinking they are being attacked in order to enjoy a collective defence.

  • Maybe I'm in the wrong (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @09:27AM (#56076323)

    But I really couldn't give two shits what's between someone's legs when reading their code. The only bit that really matters is how good the code is.

  • All men vs. "some men" (Score:4, Insightful)

    by RobinH ( 124750 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @09:30AM (#56076329) Homepage
    Even if 10 or 20% of men are the culprits, I can see how that presents a significant barrier to all women wanting to enter the field. However, that's still "some men." When people claim the problem is "men," then I'd rather just tune out. The fact is, I don't behave like that, I'd speak out against that behavior if I saw it, but I just don't see it in the environments I frequent. Somehow I still get lumped in as part of the problem because I'm male. Whatever... I stopped listening when I was supposed to fix a problem I have zero control over.

    • Re:All men vs. "some men" (Score:5, Insightful)

      by The Raven ( 30575 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @09:40AM (#56076387) Homepage

      Where did you see the words 'all men' anywhere in the summary or article? You seem to be inventing a claim that was never made so you don't have to listen.

      • Re:All men vs. "some men" (Score:4, Insightful)

        by RobinH ( 124750 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @09:45AM (#56076413) Homepage
        In this particular case I applaud the efforts to bring these injustices to light. Nothing wrong with what these women are doing - it's brave. I was more just expressing a general feeling of helplessness that I feel surrounding this topic. I realize I wasn't very clear on that in my original post.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          My advice is to just ignore the people saying things like "all men", and just assume that when people say "men" they are just being a little careless or talking with previously established context. It's not always the case, but you would be surprised how often it is and you end up having an engaging, interesting debate rather than hung up on trolls and slightly poor choice of words.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by RobinH ( 124750 )

            My advice is to just ignore the people saying things like "all men", and just assume that when people say "men" they are just being a little careless or talking with previously established context. It's not always the case, but you would be surprised how often it is and you end up having an engaging, interesting debate rather than hung up on trolls and slightly poor choice of words.

            It's understandable, but it's not right and it needs to be challenged. My wife was recently at a conference, and around her table were only women. As they were talking, one of the other women commented that she accepted everyone... "except men... I hate men," she said. Nobody else at the table agreed with this woman, but nobody said anything or spoke up about it either. They just let it pass.

            I say, don't get bent out of shape about it, but point it out.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by RedK ( 112790 )

        Where did you see the words 'all men' anywhere in the summary or article? You seem to be inventing a claim that was never made so you don't have to listen.

        Wait, why does he have to listen in the first place ? He doesn't have to listen, and he doesn't need a reason to not care or listen.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by pots ( 5047349 )
        Right here: "A Look at How Indian Women Have Persevered Through Several Obstacles To Contribute to the Open Source Community"

        The title should have been: "A Look at How One Group of Indian Women Have Persevered Through Several Obstacles To Contribute to the Open Source Community"

        It's a small thing, and wouldn't have reduced the effect of the article, but the title as it is comes off as stereotyping and arrogant, as stereotyping often is.

    • Re:All men vs. "some men" + and some women (Score:5, Interesting)

      by mrops ( 927562 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @09:59AM (#56076493)

      I recall being in a car (back in india) where the wife of my friend, who I had mostly respected, a staunch feminist, was in a discussion with my friend, her spouse. A short while into the discussion, see grabbed an apply my friend was eating and threw it out the window, "focus on me when I am talking" she said. I thought it was odd but hey, I will just shut up, nonetheless it stuck in my head. Few years later, they did end up having a divorce when this incident just popped in my thoughts. The whole process was bit of a feminist from hell. A bunch of feminist organizations backed her up initially, until they realized she was abusing the rights they had fought for every women, as an example, she falsely accused the family of this individual of demanding dowry. A severe crime in India, this is the only crime where legally, "you are guilty and must prove your innocence". It finally all settled after she has extorted a lot of dough from her in-laws and husband.

      This lady did a lot of harm to feminism. Only silver lining, when the dust settled she was not welcomed at a lot of these organizations, nonetheless all those who witnessed had a mental stereotype of a feminist. It took few years for me to evaluate that my sole example was actually a bad person and this is not what feminism stands for.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by Ol Olsoc ( 1175323 )

      Even if 10 or 20% of men are the culprits, I can see how that presents a significant barrier to all women wanting to enter the field. However, that's still "some men." When people claim the problem is "men," then I'd rather just tune out. The fact is, I don't behave like that, I'd speak out against that behavior if I saw it, but I just don't see it in the environments I frequent. Somehow I still get lumped in as part of the problem because I'm male. Whatever... I stopped listening when I was supposed to fix a problem I have zero control over.

      I think that the issue you mention is that so many women identify first as women, while most men identify as individuals. Thia causes some problems later, when there s an assumption that men also identify as an overarching group. A female coder (see the female mentioned first?) is likely to assume that coders who happen to to be male will also identify first as their gender.

      So all men have named those WiFi spots as "Feminism Sucks" or "Shut the Fuck Up"

      What is unfortunate is that it is pointed out as a

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by RedK ( 112790 )

        Ridiculing the bad behavior works much better. I don't know how many women were at this conference, but I would spread the word around to the ladies that they were to connect only to the "Feminism Sucks" WiFi, and leave the Shut the Fuck Up wifi to the men. Put it in a few PowerPoints, and print out some notes to sit at the tables.

        Bullies wither when under ridicule

        Or you know, instead, join in on the fun. Make up your own WiFi SSIDs like "NoPatriarchyAllowed" and "ArmPitHairisGreat" and poke fun both at the concept of using SSIDs to discuss and poke fun at yourself, showing you're actually open to exchange.

        You'll get more people on your side if you stop being combatitive and instead act as if you're "part of the group". The more you push back against people, even by trying to "ridicule them", the more push back you'll suffer yourself.

      • Well,
        my first linux machine was called Cunilinux ... running Slackware 0.9x or was it 0.8 ... don't remember (was mid 1993).
        No idea if that is anti feminist or sexist ... I liked the name.

  • I wonder if she encounters more prejudice as a result of her gender, her ethnicity, or her choice of language. My guess would be choice of language...

  • The best way to get gender equality (Score:5, Interesting)

    by RedK ( 112790 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @09:43AM (#56076407)

    ...is to stop talking about gender and "gendered" issues as if they are not just created by this polarizing talk of gender all the time. Gender doesn't matter. Only code does. No one online knows you're a man, woman, brown, red, purple, with 1 leg or a missing eye until you bring it up.

    Let's face it, "Women in Open Source" as a talk is like a magnet to anyone looking to troll you and just get a rise out of you. Same as bringing in any other physical carateristics you have. People just perceive it as you trying to get attention, and the people who are more apt at giving you attention won't give you the positive kind.

    If you send a patch to a Open source projet with your e-mail being vthakker@something.com, no one can even tell if you're a man or woman unless you bring it up.

    • ...is to stop talking about gender and "gendered" issues as if they are not just created by this polarizing talk of gender all the time.

      Not talking about a problem doesn't make it go away. And as this article, and many like it, show, a problem DOES exist.

      Gender doesn't matter. Only code does.

      I agree. The problem is that "some men" haven't got the memo, or refuse to acknowledge it.

      In light of the recent examples about both childish men and extreme pseudo-feminists, conference organizers and scholars should perhaps clarify event titles and objectives, e.g. a conference called "Sexism in Open Source (debating about a problem)", instead of the more broad "Women in Open Source (w

      • And how is either relevant to the quality of open source? How does either promote or improve open source? The point is, why the fuck should I care whether it's men or women writing open source software, designing open source hardware or doing anything else open source?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by RedK ( 112790 )

        Not talking about a problem doesn't make it go away. And as this article, and many like it, show, a problem DOES exist.

        My point is talking about it creates the problem in the first place. "Oh we have a problem because there's not 50% women on your OSS project". No we don't.

        Want to submit a patch ? Go ahead. Want to submit a rant about how sexist our hetero-normative patriarchal developer roster is ? Go elsewhere, you're a troll.

        Want to get a talk going about the struggles of women in OSS ? Hint : Talk about code instead. Women would do better in the coding arena if they spent their "Con" time discussing code and codi

        • My point is talking about it creates the problem in the first place. "Oh we have a problem because there's not 50% women on your OSS project". No we don't.

          Precisely. That's why I also mentioned pseudo-feminists; they are the ones complaining about strict 50/50 gender distribution in projects which, completely agree, has nothing to do with quality of code. The problem is not you, me, or any other guy that understands this and looks beyond wheter a developer is male or female; the problem are all those butt-hurt basement-dweller child-men that don't.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by RedK ( 112790 )

            The problem is not you, me, or any other guy that understands this and looks beyond wheter a developer is male or female; the problem are all those butt-hurt basement-dweller child-men that don't.

            Except I have yet to see these "basement-dweller child-men". I see a whole lot of women trying to use their gender as a shield against criticism of their work though, and then calling their critics "Sexists" and "Mysoginists".

            Are there men who still think women are simply incapable of coding ? I'd believe it if you showed me a mailing list or forum post.

            Are these men an actual systemic or even individual problem at all ? I personally don't think so, and the fact it's always even hard to get any evidence

    • So, your "solution" is to force all women to police their writings to avoid revealing their first name. Always sign with initials + last name only (oh wait, if you're Russian, that's not enough, the last name has a feminine modifier, so have to lie about last name too), make sure never to let slip they're female.
      And then have the gall to proclaim "gender doesn't matter"?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by RobinH ( 124750 )

      Hypothetically, let's say you're a woman contributing anonymously to an open source project and someone else on the project knows you're a woman (it's sometimes a small world, after all) and points it out. Maybe they didn't even intend anything by it, but it just happened to come up one time. Then let's say, after that, a certain group of influential people on the project started treating you differently and started rejecting your pull requests, etc.

      If that actually happened, shouldn't you be able to tell

    • * The best way to get gender equality is to stop talking about gender and "gendered" issues as if they are not just created by this polarizing talk of gender all the time.

      Well, not talking about them before didn't do anything to solve them so uh the best way of stopping it is to keep on not talking about it.

      Yes, what a plan.

      Basically, you don't like women getting all uppity and the implication that someone in your community might have done something wrong, viz:

      If you send a patch to a Open source projet wi

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by RedK ( 112790 )

        In other words, women should hide the fact they're women by careful choice of username whereas men don't have to worry about that.

        No. In other words : Men don't bring up they are men and that's why they don't have to worry about.

        Women can simply do the same : Stop bringing up Gender as a reason for anything. It's not. Your code is either good or bad. And no, people saying your code is bad is not coded misogynist language for "I hate all women" just because you happen to be a woman that wrote bad code and can't admit it's bad.

        • No. In other words : Men don't bring up they are men and that's why they don't have to worry about.

          Yes we do. My stuff us all under [male first name][lastname] based username. Many people I know do the same.

          Women can simply do the same : Stop bringing up Gender as a reason for anything.

          You're the one whining that using your fucking name is "bringing gender into it".

  • including the Linux kernel, the core software program behind the world's biggest eponymous open source software.

    What open source software, aside from possibly Linux, a mashup of the original developer's name (LINus) and the thing he was trying to recreate (UniX), is named after it's original author?

    Is there a Mr. Containers? Ms. Drupal? Mrs. Apache? I've scan the list of books at O'Reilly and none jumps out as being named after their creator, the defining requirement for considering something as eponymous [merriam-webster.com] last I checked.

  • Is this proof of gender bias globally or a localized gender bias in India?

    Also let's not lose sight of the fact that the conference room at a programming conference in India was full of men (presumably) listening to five women talk about the struggles women programmers face in open source projects.

    I contend the issue may not be as wide-spread as some would have you believe, the packed conference room points to a general sensitivity/openness to the issue.

  • As Vaishali Thakker, a 23-year old open source programmer looked over the hall filled with around 200 people, she didn't know how to react to what she had just heard. Thakker was one of the five women on the stage at PyCon India 2017, a conference on the use of the Python programming language, in New Delhi. The topic of the discussion was "Women in open source."

    200 (mostly?) men fill a conference room to hear five women talk about "Women in open source".

    I suspect the hall was filled because it was the only session that guaranteed there would at least be women presenting, if not attending.

  • This isn't sexism ... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Qbertino ( 265505 ) <moiraNO@SPAMmodparlor.com> on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @10:31AM (#56076671)

    ... this is infantilism and/or bullying.

    Given, gender/sex is the vector by which it is put in effect, but stuff like this shouldn't even be discussed. Find the hotpotters, kick them out, no reimbursement, if they raise a stink, call the police and press charges.

    This isn't generic sexism, it's beyond that IMHO. I also think it's a problem if we slap the term sexism on to *everything*, like a 55 year old billionaire grabbing the crotch of a woman. It dilutes the term and causes it to lose any useful meaning.

    My 2 cents.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by RedK ( 112790 )

      Given, gender/sex is the vector by which it is put in effect, but stuff like this shouldn't even be discussed. Find the hotpotters, kick them out, no reimbursement, if they raise a stink, call the police and press charges.

      Overreact much ? This is exactly what the trolls want. Whatever happened to "Do not feed the Trolls".

    • This isn't sexism

      No, it literally is. Attacking women because they're women. ... this is infantilism and/or bullying.

      You know that that and sexism aren't mutually exclusive, right?

  • Is not having an internet connection

    • The only obstacle to contributing to open source is not having an internet connection

      I more or less get where you're going with that, but it is a bit more complex than internet vs. no internet. I have relatively quick internet and a good computer, but I'm not a very good contributor to OSS. I'm pretty technically literate, but my coding skills basically end at some basic batch/shell scripts and tweaking HTML. I simply don't have the mind to do it, and in college I got stuck in entry level classes for VB, Java, and assembler, with C++ in high school - and I hated every minute of every one of

  • Summary vs Article (Score:4, Informative)

    by thecombatwombat ( 571826 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @11:37AM (#56077131)

    I'm not saying it's all good and sexism is over, but this is being characterized as flamebait by a lot of comments, and it repeatedly contains things like:

    “Biases are there because at many places some people feel women aren’t good enough to code. But I haven’t encountered any such bias because the Linux kernel community is really good,” she adds.

    And this woman stating directly that having a baby was a bigger barrier than any of her male counterparts, but her modern office in India was very accommodating:

    “Sometimes I feel, when they (women) are in this field they are more aggressive because they want to prove that they are as good as their male counterparts,” she says, adding she has not faced gender bias at work yet.

    “I don’t have any complaints. I feel girls are not short on talent, it’s just that they have to stick around. Sometimes it becomes difficult if you have a maternity leave, you’re disconnected for six months from everything and you cannot complain about it because the child needs you,” she says.

    How did she cope? “I took my child to office with me, and my office supported that,” Deshpande-Dalal says.

    Those parts quoted in the article certainly exist and are important, but you know, RTFA.

  • 'someone from the audience got up and drew the attention of the gathering to the wi-fi hotspots in the hall. They were named "Shut the fk up" and "Feminism sucks."'
  • Whereas in America, it's the other way around - with Google execs demanding that white men not be allowed to participate in conferences and firing anybody who suggests that men and women may be different in noticeable ways.

Slashdot Top Deals

Any sufficiently advanced bug is indistinguishable from a feature. -- Rich Kulawiec

Close