Pornhub Is Banning AI-Generated 'Deepfakes' Porn Videos (vice.com) 33
On Tuesday, Pornhub told Motherboard that it considers deepfakes to be nonconsensual porn and that it will ban these videos. "Deepfakes" is a community originally named after a Redditor who enjoys face-swapping celebrity faces onto porn performers' bodies using a machine learning algorithm. Motherboard reports: "We do not tolerate any nonconsensual content on the site and we remove all said content as soon as we are made aware of it," a spokesperson told me in an email. "Nonconsensual content directly violates our TOS [terms of service] and consists of content such as revenge porn, deepfakes or anything published without a person's consent or permission." Pornhub previously told Mashable that it has removed deepfakes that are flagged by users. Pornhub's position on deepfakes is similar to statements made by Discord and Gfycat, and in line with its existing terms of service, which prohibit content that "impersonates another person or falsely state or otherwise misrepresent your affiliation with a person."
Re: (Score:2)
Just for the lulz
:)
In order to do this, you would need a porn video of President Trump. Do you happen to have any? Perhaps urolagnia themed?
There's no quality control on Internet porn (Score:1)
Judging by how often a search yields videos that have none of the tags or anything to do with the search, other than having sexual content, I don't see how they can pretend to give a crap about this.
It will be allowed, and tagged as something completely different, just like all the other videos uploaded.
Re:There's no quality control on Internet porn (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
They should be, without network neutrality it is very possible that the united states or states within the union would ban these websites.
This has absolutely nothing to do with net neutrality.
Re: (Score:2)
Example
:
Trump is bad for just about everything, economy, environment, people etc. People want to argue about this even though it is obvious.
Javascript is the best scripting language. People still want to pretend it is terrible because it took over because it was so good.
I'm sorry but your examples are not as `obvious` as you think. Opinions differ, for a reason.
I'd not vote for Trump, but i also don't think everything he does is wrong. And actually, how he is pictured here in Europe is only testifying non-objective press.
Same for javascript. It's popular because it filled a niche, and came at the right time at the right place. Apart that it indeed is a horrible language.
Things are not always perfect. Things not always have to be perfect. And any/most downsides have an upsi
Re: (Score:2)
nothing non-objective about that
What? Of course there is. Everyone sensible holds the opinion that Trump is a bumbling buffoon, but it remains a matter of opinion.
Re: (Score:2)
"Trump got chosen cause a majority voted so."
um
... no. Not even close.
Re: (Score:3)
I love how every shitty company and their dog always point to their ToS like it's the word of god.. As if anybody gives a tiny rat's ass about them.
A pair of handcuffs are harmless...until you find them on your wrists.
Same goes for ToS. No one gives a tiny rat's ass about them...until you find yourself standing next to a lawyer in a courtroom spending thousands defending your ignorance regarding their word of god.
Re: (Score:1)
To be fair, the ToS are more about covering their own asses than anything user related.
Also in civilized countries (aka NOT the USA) most ToS nonsense isn't even enforceable to begin with.
It took long enough! (Score:2)
I am profoundly relieved, because that nasty Scarlett Johansson person will be unable to post videos featuring my face grafted onto the bodies of her lovers. The chance that my dignity might be outraged in this way been worrying me ever since "deepfakes" became a thing.
Just call it what it is (Score:3, Interesting)
You are using an algorithm to appropriate the likeness of another person without their consent. The wording they've chosen, intentionally or not, makes it sound more like rape when it's really just a matter of defamation and IP infringement.
The need to shoehorn every sexual matter into "consent" to determine the moral qualities is like how everyone goes "muh dumbocracy" over everything they don't like that a legitimately elected government does. These terms get so overloaded with rhetorical baggage that they become meaningless.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Not entirely sure it would be considered IP infringement if you are using photos in public domain or that you've taken yourself.
The porn video used is probably copyrighted, but if you use your own amateur footage then you have the rights on it.
Defamation is possibly to go for, but if the person already has pornographic content out there then it will be hard to argue that the new video caused any harm.
You would have to argue that it would be shameful if people got the impression that you had sex with the oth
Porn parodies (Score:1)
So, what about all of those "porn parody" videos? Those have been sold for years by commercial studios ("Who's Nailin' Palin" comes to mind). Will they be banning all of those videos, too? Are they passing moral judgment on SNL sketches, too (like Alec Baldwin's Trump sketches), even though they are not explicit? Can we expect demands for SNL to be banned in the future?
(personally, I wouldn't mind if SNL were banned - they haven't been funny in many, many years. And even back then, their funny moments were
Re: (Score:2)
(personally, I wouldn't mind if SNL were banned - they haven't been funny in many, many years. And even back then, their funny moments were very few and far between.)
Going off topic but then the topic sucks anyhow but people that say SNL has not been funny for years has not been watching it for years. The intro up to "IT'S SATURDAY NIGHT!" is usually funny, the guest host monologue has rarely ever been funny (Tiffany Haddish an exception, now that was funny!). Over all it's history the skits are hit & miss, no surprise there. What's been consistently hilarious, laugh out loud, is Weekend Update. Currently Colin Jost & Michel Che are doing a great job. I've b
Re: (Score:2)
So, what about all of those "porn parody" videos? Those have been sold for years by commercial studios ("Who's Nailin' Palin" comes to mind). Will they be banning all of those videos, too? Are they passing moral judgment on SNL sketches, too (like Alec Baldwin's Trump sketches), even though they are not explicit? Can we expect demands for SNL to be banned in the future?
(personally, I wouldn't mind if SNL were banned - they haven't been funny in many, many years. And even back then, their funny moments were very few and far between.)
Parodies are clearly marked as such (I.E. actors will be credited). Photoshopping the face onto someone else and calling it "Secret Angelina Jolie sex tape" is misrepresentation at the very least, deformation and possibly slander as well. PH are just covering their arses by restricting it (which is ironic for a porn site).