AI Communications Media The Internet

Pornhub Is Banning AI-Generated 'Deepfakes' Porn Videos

Posted by BeauHD from the not-on-my-watch dept.
On Tuesday, Pornhub told Motherboard that it considers deepfakes to be nonconsensual porn and that it will ban these videos. "Deepfakes" is a community originally named after a Redditor who enjoys face-swapping celebrity faces onto porn performers' bodies using a machine learning algorithm. Motherboard reports: "We do not tolerate any nonconsensual content on the site and we remove all said content as soon as we are made aware of it," a spokesperson told me in an email. "Nonconsensual content directly violates our TOS [terms of service] and consists of content such as revenge porn, deepfakes or anything published without a person's consent or permission." Pornhub previously told Mashable that it has removed deepfakes that are flagged by users. Pornhub's position on deepfakes is similar to statements made by Discord and Gfycat, and in line with its existing terms of service, which prohibit content that "impersonates another person or falsely state or otherwise misrepresent your affiliation with a person."

Pornhub Is Banning AI-Generated 'Deepfakes' Porn Videos

  • Judging by how often a search yields videos that have none of the tags or anything to do with the search, other than having sexual content, I don't see how they can pretend to give a crap about this.

    It will be allowed, and tagged as something completely different, just like all the other videos uploaded.

  • I am profoundly relieved, because that nasty Scarlett Johansson person will be unable to post videos featuring my face grafted onto the bodies of her lovers. The chance that my dignity might be outraged in this way been worrying me ever since "deepfakes" became a thing.

  • Just call it what it is (Score:3, Interesting)

    by DeplorableCodeMonkey ( 4828467 ) on Wednesday February 07, 2018 @05:59AM (#56082439)

    You are using an algorithm to appropriate the likeness of another person without their consent. The wording they've chosen, intentionally or not, makes it sound more like rape when it's really just a matter of defamation and IP infringement.

    The need to shoehorn every sexual matter into "consent" to determine the moral qualities is like how everyone goes "muh dumbocracy" over everything they don't like that a legitimately elected government does. These terms get so overloaded with rhetorical baggage that they become meaningless.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Not entirely sure it would be considered IP infringement if you are using photos in public domain or that you've taken yourself.
      The porn video used is probably copyrighted, but if you use your own amateur footage then you have the rights on it.

      Defamation is possibly to go for, but if the person already has pornographic content out there then it will be hard to argue that the new video caused any harm.
      You would have to argue that it would be shameful if people got the impression that you had sex with the oth

  • Porn parodies (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So, what about all of those "porn parody" videos? Those have been sold for years by commercial studios ("Who's Nailin' Palin" comes to mind). Will they be banning all of those videos, too? Are they passing moral judgment on SNL sketches, too (like Alec Baldwin's Trump sketches), even though they are not explicit? Can we expect demands for SNL to be banned in the future?

    (personally, I wouldn't mind if SNL were banned - they haven't been funny in many, many years. And even back then, their funny moments were

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mjwx ( 966435 )

      So, what about all of those "porn parody" videos? Those have been sold for years by commercial studios ("Who's Nailin' Palin" comes to mind). Will they be banning all of those videos, too? Are they passing moral judgment on SNL sketches, too (like Alec Baldwin's Trump sketches), even though they are not explicit? Can we expect demands for SNL to be banned in the future?

      (personally, I wouldn't mind if SNL were banned - they haven't been funny in many, many years. And even back then, their funny moments were very few and far between.)

      Parodies are clearly marked as such (I.E. actors will be credited). Photoshopping the face onto someone else and calling it "Secret Angelina Jolie sex tape" is misrepresentation at the very least, deformation and possibly slander as well. PH are just covering their arses by restricting it (which is ironic for a porn site).

