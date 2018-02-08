Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Tesla Burns Through $2 Billion In 2017 (theverge.com) 91

Posted by BeauHD from the spend-money-to-make-money dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Tesla reported record revenue for 2017, floated by customer deposits of the recently announced Semi truck and Roadster sports car. Despite its optimistic sales numbers, Model 3 production issues and cash flow problems haunt the company, but Tesla insists its on track to meet its production goals of 5,000 cars a week by mid-2018. Tesla reported $3.3 billion in revenue, which was expected, but also posted a $771 million quarterly loss -- its largest quarterly loss ever. The company reported a negative free cash flow of $276.7 million. And it reported a net loss of $2.24 billion in 2017, a significant increase over the $773 million net loss it reported in 2016.

    • It's just accounting.

      He can claim the 140 million miles to Mars his red convertible makes this year as business expense ($0.54 per mile)

      Perhaps he also got a bill from SpaceX for the publicity stunt that he an claim as well. :-)

  • Many people: "TESLA IS A FAILURE" (Score:5, Insightful)

    by darkain ( 749283 ) on Thursday February 08, 2018 @04:52PM (#56091711) Homepage

    Inb4 all the comments of Telsa being a failure for the amount of money they are losing. But, in reality, that money isn't a loss. It is investment. Look how long Amazon lasted before they turned their first profit.

    • Sunk Costs Fallacy (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The money they've spent is more or less gone whether they make another dime or not.

      Calling it an investment depends on how they do going forward: if they're able to ramp up production of the model 3 and newer models going forward then you're right.

      If not then it's only a matter of time before they burn through their current cash and they stop getting deposits, cause at a certain point people stop falling for the whole "no trust me THIS time we've got it figured out"

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by letthelightin ( 4946683 )

        People don't mind tossing their money into the Tesla furnace because it offers hope in the future in terms of real social value, as opposed to financial numbers value. They are the only public facing company making any significant efforts toward a better future.

        • They are the only public facing company making any significant efforts toward a better future.

          Wow, what a cynical (and unsupported) opinion.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by rsborg ( 111459 )

            They are the only public facing company making any significant efforts toward a better future.

            Wow, what a cynical (and unsupported) opinion.

            Your comment is completely useful - not. Hyperbole aside, some people actually feel like Tesla is the only company building for a better future.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by ttsai ( 135075 )

              They are the only public facing company making any significant efforts toward a better future.

              Wow, what a cynical (and unsupported) opinion.

              Your comment is completely useful - not. Hyperbole aside, some people actually feel like Tesla is the only company building for a better future.

              Why is Tesla the only such beneficent or visionary company? It can't be because they build electric cars, batteries, solar systems, spacecraft, or other leading-edge technologies because they're not the only such company. It can't be because they treat their employees better than other companies because numbers such as salaries and benefits and other new articles don't seem to support that idea. Maybe the reason is that Elon Musk has Steve Jobs magic fairy dust and is the fount of innovation?

              Seriously, I

    • Tesla is a success ... at graft (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Over 8 Billion dollars in subsidies, and they're still bleeding billions a year. Where's the money going?

      Sources -
        http://www.latimes.com/business/la-fi-hy-musk-subsidies-20150531-story.html
        http://www.businessinsider.com/tesla-stock-price-california-state-government-bailing-out-2017-7

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Wookie Monster ( 605020 )
      ...except Amazon has had little competition. There's a quite a few other companies producing successful electric and hybrid models, and they have been for many years. Is Tesla a failure? Only if they try to compete in the mass market. As a luxury brand they should do fine, but they decided to play with the big boys and it's not going to work out well. Especially considering that the Model 3 is a terrible design from a usability standpoint. If I could buy a Model 3 today, it's the last choice I'd make, elect

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Idou ( 572394 )
        >...except Amazon has had little competition.
        Any competitor list [investopedia.com] that includes "Walmart" is not "little competition."
        • Back in the days that Amazon was burning cash and not posting any profits they were still mostly known as being an e-commerce book company. And today there's no company that competes with them on selection, prices, delivery speed, and customer service. When you want to go buy something online, where do you go first most of the time? The only real competition they face right now is in streaming media and cloud services.

          • So Amazon is the go-to for online purchases of general merchandise. Which they are still not making much if any money at.

      • Uh, Tesla outsells all EVs and Hybrids, except for Hybrids in China.
        Assuming that Tesla will hit 5000 cars / week with M3 by june, then they will be #1 in the world of all EVs/hHybrids.

    • Inb4 all the comments of Telsa being a failure for the amount of money they are losing. But, in reality, that money isn't a loss. It is investment. Look how long Amazon lasted before they turned their first profit.

      There is a difference with Amazon in that their expenses were largely fixed (building out their infrastructure) and their per-transaction cost was very low. It was fairly clear that at any point they could just tune down the investments and R&D and profit off their ecommerce margins.

      Tesla's problem is that building a car is still really expensive, especially when you take into account things like recalls. And the R&D and factory construction are huge sunk costs. There's a real risk they can't sell e

    • Amazon didn't *LOSE* 2 billion dollars a year. The just didn't make much of a profit for a company that had so much revenue.

  • Or at least an electric scooter. Come on, Tesla! Gimme something here.

  • So...a guy goes around and collects money to deliver X (say, a mid-priced electric car, or an underground railway), but instead shovels it into high-publicity project Y (e.g., rockets, flamethrowers) to keep the heat off himself from that group of investors, regulators and the general public.

    Isn't that pretty much the nature of a pyramid scheme?
    • Isn't that pretty much the nature of a leading question? Can't a single individual run multiple businesses without being accused of evil intentions? Cars and rockets have basically nothing to do with each other.
      • >> Cars and rockets have basically nothing to do with each other.

        Now you're getting somewhere. Let's get "Tesla Motors" spun off or sold to someone who knows something about making cars and get those Model 3's out into the world. Then little Elon can play with his rockets and subterranean choo-choos while the rest of society actually gets something that reduces our carbon footprint.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward
          How about you go do that then? Get off your butt and go do it yourself instead of complaining about how someone else is running his companies. Also, unless you're a Tesla investor yourself then get off your high horse and stop being outraged on someone else's behalf. They don't need you to white knight for them and nobody else cares about your virtue signalling.

      • Cars and rockets have basically nothing to do with each other.

        I wouldn't say that... [wikipedia.org]

        And, of course, the obligatory movie clip [youtube.com]...

  • Let's not forget about all that rocket advertising they purchased.
    That must have cost quite a bit, with the payoff expected in the near future.

  • Tax changes (Score:5, Interesting)

    by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Thursday February 08, 2018 @05:14PM (#56091855)
    Everybody's taking a loss in 2017 and posting profits in 2018 to take advantage of the tax changes.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zlives ( 2009072 )

      lol, nice try i think elon just launched his 2018 profits to mars

      • You really think people would be willing to pay him to launch multi-million dollar satellites on an untested platform? That wasn't launching profits to mars. That was setting a max limit on how high SpaceX can pile it's money after that demo.

  • Deposits are not revenue (Score:3)

    by magarity ( 164372 ) on Thursday February 08, 2018 @05:17PM (#56091869)

    Tesla reported record revenue for 2017, floated by customer deposits

    Deposits are liabilities. They only turn into revenue when you deliver whatever it was the deposit was for.

    • Deposits are liabilities. They only turn into revenue when you deliver whatever it was the deposit was for.

      Exactly, and that deposit is nothing more than a loan with interest attached to it when it costs them 1.5X the price to deliver the car.

      Example: Car costs 50K. Deposit is 50K. Car costs 75K to make and deliver with overhead. 50K deposit is actually a liability for 75K.

    • Depends on how you do it.

      A co-worker put down a deposit on a Model 3 and was informed that he should have it early in 2019 (it was pushed back from mid-2018). So while deposits are liabilities, as in it isn't necessarily your money to spend, if you take all those deposits and put them somewhere, you can do pretty well with the interest.

  • What is it with these Tesla articles? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by aaarrrgggh ( 9205 ) on Thursday February 08, 2018 @06:04PM (#56092183)

    Meh.

    They invest what they have in a measured fashion to realize their plan. If they hit their stride on the Model 3 by the end of Q2, they should generate positive free cash flow at a minimum. At which point, they will likely invest in a ramp-up of the Model Y, which is expected to require an assembly line in China... and consume significant cash.

    If I found anything disappointing in their financials, it was the fact that the energy business isn't doing as well as I would hope-- especially on the energy storage side. It looks like the windfarm battery plant in South Australia accounted for 60%+ of that revenue. I guess the other concern is the fact that sales/manufacturing of the S and X will be constrained by availability of the 18650 cells to 100k units.

    • uh no.
      So far, Musk, nor any of the top tesla ppl, have said that they will do a Chinese line for MY. They have said that they will move some work in there, but they have been VERY CAREFUL on how it is phrased.
      And it would be foolish and idiotic of them to put ANYTHING in China. Far better to go with Australia and EUrope first and cater to 5/6 of the planet, while ignoring 1/6 whose only interest is in destroying manufacturing in the west.

  • Last year we saw a steady steam of headlines here on /. which basically said "Tesla is Evil",
    That it was because they were keeping out the unions.
    The last one was in November:
    Tesla Is a 'Hotbed For Racist Behavior,' Worker Claims In Lawsuit [slashdot.org]
    Which followed the en masse firings of October and it's headlines.
    I suspect the financial and technological challenges of breaking the traditional moulds of the motor industry are insignificant in comparison to the political challenges.

  • No problem for the company (Score:3)

    by Trogre ( 513942 ) on Thursday February 08, 2018 @07:00PM (#56092435) Homepage

    Tesla is really going places [whereisroadster.com] in 2018.

  • BUT losses were better than WS expected. (Score:3)

    by WindBourne ( 631190 ) on Thursday February 08, 2018 @08:13PM (#56092719) Journal
    The fact is, that Tesla lost LESS than what the markets had been expecting for some time.
    And as has been pointed out, that once they are somewhere between 4000 to 5000 cars per week, they will be in the GAAP black.

    • The fact is, that Tesla lost LESS than what the markets had been expecting for some time.

      Cite? This graph [nasdaq.com] shows earnings per share consistently more negative than forecasts for at least the past year. As a cross-check, TSLA dropped nearly 9% [google.com] the day after its earnings call.

  • I had no need to hear the quarterly results after I saw this video [space.com].

    It was crystal clear that he's burning through the cash he has hand over fist and is losing the confidence of the investors who could give him more.

