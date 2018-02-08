Tesla Burns Through $2 Billion In 2017 (theverge.com) 91
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Tesla reported record revenue for 2017, floated by customer deposits of the recently announced Semi truck and Roadster sports car. Despite its optimistic sales numbers, Model 3 production issues and cash flow problems haunt the company, but Tesla insists its on track to meet its production goals of 5,000 cars a week by mid-2018. Tesla reported $3.3 billion in revenue, which was expected, but also posted a $771 million quarterly loss -- its largest quarterly loss ever. The company reported a negative free cash flow of $276.7 million. And it reported a net loss of $2.24 billion in 2017, a significant increase over the $773 million net loss it reported in 2016.
Re: (Score:3)
You gotta do things in order to get things done.
You gotta spend money to make money.
Except if you spend too much money and don't get enough results, bankruptcy for you. It doesn't matter how good your idea is or if it's going to change the world for the better. In most of the world, it only matters whether it can achieve ROI and there are constraints in the form of how much VC a firm is willing to put into your company before they don't think you're going to do anything else other than throw them under a bus.
Re:Gotta break eggs to make an Omelet. (Score:5, Interesting)
So far, Tesla has produced enough so that people are eager to throw money at it. No problem raising funds.
They are making cars and have plans for new models and trucks and energy storage and solar panels and roofs. That takes money. As long as they deliver, they can continue to raise money to grow. If they stopped spending on new stuff today, they would be profitable but wouldn't have much of a future.
It took Amazon years to become profitable and now Bezos is world's richest man.
High Risk, High Reward (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
There's risk to everything, including doing nothing.
That's actually one of the excuses for Gambler's Fallacy [wikipedia.org]. There is also risk in drinking alcohol, having unprotected sex, smoking cigarettes, etc. That doesn't mean you should do it.
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed. However, that does not mean that there is not a considerable risk attached to this approach too. One serious failure and it could all come crashing down.
That's precisely what happened when the dotcom bubble burst. A very low percentage of startups are successful. Information regarding that:
https://www.entrepreneur.com/a... [entrepreneur.com]
https://www.forbes.com/sites/n... [forbes.com]
https://www.quora.com/What-per... [quora.com]
Re: (Score:2)
"No problem raising funds." This is actually not true. Last time they raised funds they did so by selling bonds. Their corporate debt is rated below investment grade (in other words, they are "junk bonds."). I don't think they can easily issue new stock. That would have to be approved by the board and the shareholders.
It doesn't matter how high the stock price is. That doesn't really help them raise money in any significant way.
Re: (Score:2)
Let me get this straight. Tesla is booking significant revenue from cars they haven't yet built and likely won't build for years and THEY ARE STILL LOSING MONEY? Did Elon take a business management course from Donald Trump?
Yes, Tesla has a great story, but
...
Not all great stories have a happy ending. In this case, there may be a great success story. But looks like there is a significant chance that the company name and some products will survive as a division of some other car maker, but the current in
If it gives me another Starman (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's just accounting.
He can claim the 140 million miles to Mars his red convertible makes this year as business expense ($0.54 per mile)
Perhaps he also got a bill from SpaceX for the publicity stunt that he an claim as well.
:-)
Re: (Score:2)
Solar CIty was doing fine, except towards the end, a number of companies were targeting SC. And now, SC, who has 1/3 of the installation, will be back to do so.
Huh. Tesla sold a product at a profit that has now saved Aus. state gov millions of $. As such, nearly all of the Aussie states want to work with Tesla so that all make money. And yes, Tesla made money on that contract.
Many people: "TESLA IS A FAILURE" (Score:5, Insightful)
Inb4 all the comments of Telsa being a failure for the amount of money they are losing. But, in reality, that money isn't a loss. It is investment. Look how long Amazon lasted before they turned their first profit.
Sunk Costs Fallacy (Score:1)
The money they've spent is more or less gone whether they make another dime or not.
Calling it an investment depends on how they do going forward: if they're able to ramp up production of the model 3 and newer models going forward then you're right.
If not then it's only a matter of time before they burn through their current cash and they stop getting deposits, cause at a certain point people stop falling for the whole "no trust me THIS time we've got it figured out"
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
People don't mind tossing their money into the Tesla furnace because it offers hope in the future in terms of real social value, as opposed to financial numbers value. They are the only public facing company making any significant efforts toward a better future.
Re: (Score:1)
They are the only public facing company making any significant efforts toward a better future.
Wow, what a cynical (and unsupported) opinion.
Re: (Score:2)
They are the only public facing company making any significant efforts toward a better future.
Wow, what a cynical (and unsupported) opinion.
Your comment is completely useful - not. Hyperbole aside, some people actually feel like Tesla is the only company building for a better future.
Re: (Score:2)
They are the only public facing company making any significant efforts toward a better future.
Wow, what a cynical (and unsupported) opinion.
Your comment is completely useful - not. Hyperbole aside, some people actually feel like Tesla is the only company building for a better future.
Why is Tesla the only such beneficent or visionary company? It can't be because they build electric cars, batteries, solar systems, spacecraft, or other leading-edge technologies because they're not the only such company. It can't be because they treat their employees better than other companies because numbers such as salaries and benefits and other new articles don't seem to support that idea. Maybe the reason is that Elon Musk has Steve Jobs magic fairy dust and is the fount of innovation?
Seriously, I
Tesla is a success ... at graft (Score:1)
Over 8 Billion dollars in subsidies, and they're still bleeding billions a year. Where's the money going?
Sources -
http://www.latimes.com/business/la-fi-hy-musk-subsidies-20150531-story.html
http://www.businessinsider.com/tesla-stock-price-california-state-government-bailing-out-2017-7
Re: (Score:2)
The feds have never subsidized Tesla other than a LOW-INTEREST LOAN, which was paid off ahead of time . BTW, that contrast to GM, Chrsyler and YES, FORD, who have taken massive subsidies AND/OR no-interest loans. In fact, Ford will not pay of their no-interest loan until 2022.
OTOH, the states HAVE done subsidies to GET TESLA THERE. Basically, California, Nevada, and New York have all
Re: (Score:2)
"Tesla loses money on every car it sells."
You told us the same thing when Amazon lost money on every book it sold.
Re: (Score:2)
More important is that Tesla's competitors didn't just fall off a turnip truck. They are perfectly capable of and are building EVs, hybrids and plug-in hybrids. In the mass market, their offerings look quite competitive with Tesla. Maybe better. In some cases cheaper. It's far from clear that the Model 3 can sell in huge numbers at a price that will allow Tesla to make profits, pay down its debt, and eventually return cash to investors.
Re: (Score:2)
Sure, they are building and PUSHING Hybrids, but that is because it is far more profitable to builders AND dealers.
As such, they will continue to push such crap until Tesla really cuts into their sales.
Right now, Telsa has not cut into anything except for luxury sedans above $40K. The MX is cutting into luxury X-overs, but, not as large as MS/M3 have cut into sedans.
And it remains to be seen if the competitors CAN AND WILL buil
Re: (Score:2)
Since you are, I hope that you have put EVERYTHING that you have and shorted Tesla.
I am sure that you will get what you should if you will just dump everything that you own and short Tesla.
Go ahead. Trust in yourself.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Any competitor list [investopedia.com] that includes "Walmart" is not "little competition."
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
So Amazon is the go-to for online purchases of general merchandise. Which they are still not making much if any money at.
Re: (Score:2)
Assuming that Tesla will hit 5000 cars / week with M3 by june, then they will be #1 in the world of all EVs/hHybrids.
Re: (Score:2)
Inb4 all the comments of Telsa being a failure for the amount of money they are losing. But, in reality, that money isn't a loss. It is investment. Look how long Amazon lasted before they turned their first profit.
There is a difference with Amazon in that their expenses were largely fixed (building out their infrastructure) and their per-transaction cost was very low. It was fairly clear that at any point they could just tune down the investments and R&D and profit off their ecommerce margins.
Tesla's problem is that building a car is still really expensive, especially when you take into account things like recalls. And the R&D and factory construction are huge sunk costs. There's a real risk they can't sell e
Tesla is NOT Amazon (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The only money that they have had is from states fighting to have them manufacture there: CA, NV, and NY. And both CA and NV have actually made back the money that they invested into Tesla. NY still has not, but, Tesla is just scaling up that plant.
Sick of cars. I want a personal flying machine. (Score:2)
Or at least an electric scooter. Come on, Tesla! Gimme something here.
Re:Sick of cars. I want a personal flying machine. (Score:5, Funny)
Maybe you can arrange to be the driver of the next Tesla to go into space.
Re: (Score:1)
I doubt if GP commenter is an experienced (publicity) stunt driver.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: ACCOUNTING is a failure (Score:2)
Does Tesla? AFAIK, theyâ(TM)re non-GAAP for generating their numbers. That, plus the junk bond issuance? Run.
How is this not a pyramid scheme? (Score:1, Flamebait)
Isn't that pretty much the nature of a pyramid scheme?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Now you're getting somewhere. Let's get "Tesla Motors" spun off or sold to someone who knows something about making cars and get those Model 3's out into the world. Then little Elon can play with his rockets and subterranean choo-choos while the rest of society actually gets something that reduces our carbon footprint.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Cars and rockets have basically nothing to do with each other.
I wouldn't say that... [wikipedia.org]
And, of course, the obligatory movie clip [youtube.com]...
Rocket (Score:2)
Let's not forget about all that rocket advertising they purchased.
That must have cost quite a bit, with the payoff expected in the near future.
Tax changes (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
lol, nice try i think elon just launched his 2018 profits to mars
Re: (Score:2)
You really think people would be willing to pay him to launch multi-million dollar satellites on an untested platform? That wasn't launching profits to mars. That was setting a max limit on how high SpaceX can pile it's money after that demo.
Deposits are not revenue (Score:3)
Tesla reported record revenue for 2017, floated by customer deposits
Deposits are liabilities. They only turn into revenue when you deliver whatever it was the deposit was for.
Re: (Score:2)
Deposits are liabilities. They only turn into revenue when you deliver whatever it was the deposit was for.
Exactly, and that deposit is nothing more than a loan with interest attached to it when it costs them 1.5X the price to deliver the car.
Example: Car costs 50K. Deposit is 50K. Car costs 75K to make and deliver with overhead. 50K deposit is actually a liability for 75K.
Re: (Score:2)
Depends on how you do it.
A co-worker put down a deposit on a Model 3 and was informed that he should have it early in 2019 (it was pushed back from mid-2018). So while deposits are liabilities, as in it isn't necessarily your money to spend, if you take all those deposits and put them somewhere, you can do pretty well with the interest.
Re: (Score:2)
I can't wait for those arrogant idiots to go bankrupt.
That will never happen. They'll continue to exist as a luxury brand.
What is it with these Tesla articles? (Score:4, Insightful)
Meh.
They invest what they have in a measured fashion to realize their plan. If they hit their stride on the Model 3 by the end of Q2, they should generate positive free cash flow at a minimum. At which point, they will likely invest in a ramp-up of the Model Y, which is expected to require an assembly line in China... and consume significant cash.
If I found anything disappointing in their financials, it was the fact that the energy business isn't doing as well as I would hope-- especially on the energy storage side. It looks like the windfarm battery plant in South Australia accounted for 60%+ of that revenue. I guess the other concern is the fact that sales/manufacturing of the S and X will be constrained by availability of the 18650 cells to 100k units.
Re: (Score:2)
So far, Musk, nor any of the top tesla ppl, have said that they will do a Chinese line for MY. They have said that they will move some work in there, but they have been VERY CAREFUL on how it is phrased.
And it would be foolish and idiotic of them to put ANYTHING in China. Far better to go with Australia and EUrope first and cater to 5/6 of the planet, while ignoring 1/6 whose only interest is in destroying manufacturing in the west.
The Union bashing of Tesla seems to have stopped (Score:2)
Last year we saw a steady steam of headlines here on
/. which basically said "Tesla is Evil",
That it was because they were keeping out the unions.
The last one was in November:
Tesla Is a 'Hotbed For Racist Behavior,' Worker Claims In Lawsuit [slashdot.org]
Which followed the en masse firings of October and it's headlines.
I suspect the financial and technological challenges of breaking the traditional moulds of the motor industry are insignificant in comparison to the political challenges.
No problem for the company (Score:3)
Tesla is really going places [whereisroadster.com] in 2018.
BUT losses were better than WS expected. (Score:3)
And as has been pointed out, that once they are somewhere between 4000 to 5000 cars per week, they will be in the GAAP black.
Re: (Score:2)
The fact is, that Tesla lost LESS than what the markets had been expecting for some time.
Cite? This graph [nasdaq.com] shows earnings per share consistently more negative than forecasts for at least the past year. As a cross-check, TSLA dropped nearly 9% [google.com] the day after its earnings call.
This is why Elon is selling flamethrowers (Score:2)
I had no need to hear the quarterly results after I saw this video [space.com].
It was crystal clear that he's burning through the cash he has hand over fist and is losing the confidence of the investors who could give him more.