Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Could Come with Snap Apps Preinstalled (omgubuntu.co.uk) 107
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS 'Bionic Beaver' could ship with Snap apps installed by default. From a report: A proposal from Ubuntu developer Steve Langasek suggests that Snapcraft now stand as a 'first-class' alternative to traditional packages, making them ripe for inclusion. "As more software becomes available as snaps, we want to take advantage of this body of packages as part of the default Ubuntu experience," he writes. As part of his proposal -- which is just a suggestion for the moment, so don't get excited/angry -- Langasek wants to iron out policy and rules around seeded snap app. This is to ensure they are updated and maintained accordingly, inline with Ubuntu practice. While Snaps by default would be something of a first for the regular version Ubuntu, it wouldn't be a first in general. That honour goes to Ubuntu MATE 17.10, the first distro to ship with a preinstalled Snap app.
Re:
I'll just be happy if CUPS works correctly (Score:2)
Re:
Complain to Apple who owns CUPS
Indeed they do but the Ubuntu folks decide which version of CUPS to ship with a given version of Ubuntu. Some versions work better than others (obviously); they happened to choose poorly this time. Hopefully 18.04 ships with a CUPS version that is better tested for Ubuntu.
Re:
I love living in Linux Land. Thanks again to Linus and all those who contributed to get us here. I was just remarking to someone recently about how what I loved about running Linux, is that I never feel held back by someone else. I can dig and root around on my computer as far as I can imagine and/or comprehend. There are no walls.
This place doesn't suit everyone, but I love living here.....
Re:
Security concerns? (Score:1)
Re:
I'm curious what kind of horrendous security wholes this would open up?
Is that better or worse than security halves?
Re:
Because if a shared library is updated for a security problem, the "app" doesn't get it until it is updated too.
Re:
I'm just glad I always stuck with a boring, business-friendly distro from the RedHat family.
If you're wallowing in a toxic cesspool of malware, it is probably because you used the same distro as the Cool Kids(TM). And Cool Kids(TM) need a lot of code thrash. Security is that boring stuff that some killjoy adds right before the brogrammers get fed up and switch to New Black 0.1.
Plus and minus for security (Score:2)
A Snap is a container package which runs in a confined space and includes both the binary and its dependencies. It doesn't have, or need, access to the rest of the system.
It can run on any distribution because it isn't dependent on libraries installed in the district.
There are some positives in terms of security. A snap application is in some ways isolated from the rest of the system, so a security issue with one snap app doesn't affect the rest of the system as much. In particular, just because you have
Re:
A Snap is a container package which runs in a confined space and includes both the binary and its dependencies. It doesn't have, or need, access to the rest of the system.
Yes, they basically re-invented static linking, because disk space is now, apparently, cheap enough to waste and have multiple copies of every library used (updated independently). And, yes, I understand the (at least, supposed) benefits of containerized applications, but am still not sold on using snaps over traditionally packaged applications and actually shared libraries.
Yes, and updating backward compatible libs (Score:2)
> have multiple copies of every library used (updated independently)
Which, besides disk space, is good and bad for security.
If an old program needs an old copy of a lib that old (insecure) lib is only used by that one snap. On the other hand, with shared libraries, updating the one system copy of the lib updates it for all applications. There is no reason to think that ALL snaps using a library will update every time the library is updated. Unless of course that were built into the system, but I don't t
A Question on the Difference (Score:4)
If I understand this particular argument, the author is making a case that "snap apps" have the ability to "stay current" - something which may be relevant for software packages on fairly short release cycles, such as browsers [Firefox] or office suites [LibreOffice].
But what is not clear from this section of the article is whether snaps contain some inherent functionality that makes them more suitable for this than traditional Debian-pased
Re:
I'm too lazy to look into it myself, but I would have to guess that each app would have to have a separate copy of every dependent library instead of using the system-wide one. Tons of disk space, slower loading, and more RAM usage would be the obvious side effects.
Re:
You get, of course, all of the issues of out of date libraries being used by the snaps.
Re:
They can "stay current" as in upstream can release a snap for their new version that then every system using snap can use immediately. So upstream does not have to provide a separate version for Debian 7, Debian 8, 10 versions of Ubuntu, 2 versions of RHEL and so on. I.e devs and companies that are familiar with the Windows model wants this because they see the normal distribution model of Linux a fragmented and that fragmented is bad.
I and lot's of other devs that are used to how things work in Linux-land
Re:
That's a silly claim. That isn't what it is for, obviously, because this expands the number of different packages that have to be maintained.
Different distros use different packages for actual reasons.
This is a new flavor for the debian family, which is already badly fragmented, and it expands their fragmentation. But don't expect RHEL to join them in that mess! That's a silly-sauce prediction.
Upstream already doesn't provide the RHEL packages. That's what makes them "upstream."
Re:
This is exactly what it all is for. With snap you create a package that contains the application that you provide plus all it's dependencies in a self contained directory. Snapd is currently not available for RHEL afaik but they are working on it. Any snap can run on any system where snapd runs.
And btw lot's of upstream does binary distribution, and many of them provide RHEL packages so I don't really get your point here.
Re:
WTF is a snap app (Score:4)
Presumably something that installs programs?
But hip and new and calls them apps?
Come on people, the world of tech is wide and deep. You don't have to define what Ubuntu is, but you do have to define what the hell this new thing is.
Re:
From the webpage https://snapcraft.io/ [snapcraft.io]
"Snaps are containerised software packages that are simple to create and install. They auto-update and are safe to run. And because they bundle their dependencies, they work on all major Linux systems without modification."
Re:
Re:
"And because they bundle their dependencies..."
This makes it sound almost as if we didn't already have static libraries. Or as if they were a good choice for things provided by the distro. Sure, stuffing all the dependencies into an application is fine if you're distributing it directly to customers, but for distros to do that for "upstream" packages is just insane bloat.
And it seems easy and convenient until something like heartbleed happens and each application has its own bundled security hole. I'd much
It's a Linux software package (Score:2)
If true it sounds like a holy grail. Build one package to run anywhere. No more Linux app fragmentation. No more dependency hell and all day games of hunt the repository. But it also so
Re:
Re:
Their bundles are convenient and not that wasteful of space
I remember reading horror stories of a "hello world" app written in the Swift language taking several megabytes because of the size of the required Swift runtime. The overhead per bundle would appear to encourage bigger, more complicated apps as opposed to the smaller, more focused apps associated with the UNIX philosophy.
Re:
That's what we started with, with static linked libraries, so if that was the Hole Grail then dynamic libs should have never been invented.
I'm not buying it. This is not a list of advantages from something new, this is an old tradeoff that usually goes the other way, but with only the pros listed. I guess some people are falling for it because they look at the nouns instead of at the semantics. And it does indeed have a nifty new name.
Re:
Dynamic linked libraries are still better, even as snaps, because you can still update the library in a snap. Static link libraries make it impossible.
You also get the advantage of if libfoo is vulnerable, you can find all isntances of libfoo through the snaps as well. You can't if it's a static library because libfoo will be embedded inside the binary which is much more
Re:
Dynamic linked libraries are still better, even as snaps, because you can still update the library in a snap.
So just because you linked against version 1.0.0 of libfoo, doesn't mean it will work against version 1.0.1.
If 1.0.0 and earlier have a security vulnerability, but the application does not work does not work with 1.0.1 and later, what should users of the application do to transition from the application to a replacement application?
Re:
I thought TFS was talking about Snapchat, which changed its name to Snap.
So my initial take on the story was, Ubuntu will come with Snapchat preinstalled. Presumably they got paid by Snap, Inc. to do this, similar to how Mozilla gets paid by Google to be its default search engine.
Turns out this wasn't it at all.
Love snaps for my purpose (Score:2)
Re:
You've lived under a rock.
Re:
Weren't snaps the packaging format for downloadable paid apps on Canonical's phone project, Ubuntu Touch? This seems like an attempt to salvage any 'monetizable' aspects of the abandoned wreck.
By design, I don't think the dpkg format supports proprietary DRM, so if businesses want to ship paid/subscriber-only software, e.g. MS Office 365 for Ubuntu, then snaps would enable that.
Snap packages are great but (Score:5, Informative)
They're humongous and completely inefficient. Case in point, vlc:
As a Debian package (assuming you have the other libs of course):
/snap/vlc/current/ | grep total
$ apt-cache show vlc | grep Installed-Size
Installed-Size: 4828 (4.7M)
As a Snap package:
$ du -ch
771M total
Snap packages have no dependendy problems, can be installed on any platform, are dead easy to maintain and very easy and safe to install/uninstall.
BUT! They start much slower, waste a LOT more disk space and a LOT of memory - since each Snap package is self-contained, and each package has different libraries that need to be loaded.
I use Snap packages to try out software easily, or to install a testing version of some software on a stable machine without messing up all my libraries (in the case of vlc, to use the version that plays Youtube videos correctly, since the stable Debian version is hopelessly outdated). But really, having 3 of 4 of them in an otherwise normal, lean install is as much as I'm willing to put up with.
An entire distro distributed as Snap package is plain suicidal.
Re:
Wow. That is an eye opening difference!
A snap that busts your cap (Score:2)
Programs aren't the source for storage issues.
Downloading new versions of programs is the source for overage issues when security updates for all the snaps that bundle a particular library cause you to redownload said snaps, in turn causing you to exceed the monthly Internet data transfer quota that your ISP imposes on your household.
RAM is twice as expensive as it used to be (Score:2)
Since when in this day and age is hard drive and memory space been an issue?
Since at least 18 months ago, the general price trend for memory space has been upward. (Source: Memory - Price Trends - PCPartPicker [pcpartpicker.com])
Re:
Re:
Since when do we muck with dependencies? You must be using distros from 15 years ago
Dependencies may not be patched (Score:2)
Dependencies in snap packages may also be behind in updates
Re:
Thank you. The majority of comments seem to side on the argument, "Well, we have space, so why should we care?" You should. Always. This is the major problem that I'm seeing with people who code now vs say, 20 years ago. Oh, lets import this entire library for one function that we probably could have optimized and created our own. So what if it takes another 4MB of ram, thats nothing. Compound that by people who never close applications, or have slightly older hardware, and it becomes an enormous mes
Re:
Perhaps they could factor out some of the libraries, and store them in some convenient place on the filesystem. Then each snap app would only need to list its required libraries, and the OS would provide the corresponding files. A dependency list, if you will.
Re:
I use Snap packages to try out software easily, or to install a testing version of some software on a stable machine without messing up all my libraries
You can install multiple versions of libraries on one machine without messing anything ip, just don't set --prefix to
/usr/bin when you run ./configure, though even then it probably won't break anything.
Re:Snap packages are great but....... (Score:2)
...not for slow connections. I can't do these without some hassle on my 1.5M DSL line......
DRAM price has trended upward (Score:2)
Even if disk space and memory aren't in short supply on full-size tower PCs nowadays, they're still in short supply on compact laptop PCs. And I thought the price of DRAM had been trending upward over the past several years.
Hadn't heard about Snapcraft, but it sounds great (Score:1)
I hadn't heard about Snapcraft until now, but taking a look at the site it sounds like it will fix some major problems and make Linux a more viable platform.
I'm just moving to Linux and have been doing a bit of development. A major drawback I've found is the trouble releasing your software, since it requires multiple builds and different packages for different distributions. The trouble distributing software has been a significant factor in putting me off Linux, but it sounds like Snapcraft will make thin
Re:
Most of all it will make windows 11 a more viable platform. This is _their_ escape from lib hell.
Re:
Another thing I've found annoying about Linux is that the software in the repositories is often extremely old and there's no way to upgrade to the latests version. It sounds like Snapcraft will solve this problem as well with auto-updates.
Snaps will have the opposite problem instead - if the software publisher doesn't update the package, you'll be stuck with out-of-date versions of every library that the application uses. This could be a major issue if there's a serious security vulnerability found in a commonly-used library. Instead of getting a single patched version of the library from the package repository, which will probably only take a day or two, you have to hope that every one of the applications that use that library are updated q
Been a while since I've been in the UBU game... (Score:2)
At some point, fellow linux user... (Score:1)
You should decide for yourself, has Ubuntu helped me learn Linux, or how to live in another walled ecosystem?
You can survive, but when somebody emails you a tarball, or something that ends with
.gz do you still have that post-it note that tells you how to install that application?
Don't get me wrong, I'm all for widespread adoption, but not at the cost of diluting the benefits, or the gene pool.
I wouldn't call myself an expert, but I still prefer the command line over the candy-colored icons myself.
So now we
Re:
You can survive, but when somebody emails you a tarball, or something that ends with
.gz do you still have that post-it note that tells you how to install that application?
No. I reply and ask them why the hell they're using that archaic compression algorithm.
That or bundle xz-utils with every package (Score:2)
No. I reply and ask them why the hell they're using that archaic compression algorithm.
Because of compatibility. Even a file compressed with "that archaic compression algorithm" is smaller than the combination of the same file compressed with a newer compression algorithm and a decompressor for the new compression algorithm that is itself compressed with "that archaic compression algorithm".
Would it be too much to ask... (Score:1)
to focus on broken things before add new crap no one wants, like hibernation and undocking my laptop without the screen screwing up.
Re:
Yes. If they did things like that, it would soon be the year of the LInux desktop, and that meme would be gone for ever!
If you want software that actually works, you are supposed to use *BSD. If you want it to work and be secure, OpenBSD - but then it will be slower, and not work with the newer, untested, hardware that fanbois love so much, and you will have to learn how to play Colossal Cave, because there are not many other games that will run.
for some reason... (Score:2)
"Bionic Beaver"
... for some reason, "Sharon Stone" comes to mine.