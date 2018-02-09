Amazon To Take On UPS, FedEx Via 'Shipping With Amazon' (arstechnica.com) 30
According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Amazon is planning to take on UPS and FedEx with a new shipping service named "Shipping with Amazon" (SWA). The new service will reportedly roll out in Los Angeles in the coming weeks. Ars Technica reports: Aside from first starting in LA, SWA will first serve third-party merchants that already sell on Amazon. The company plans to send drivers to pick up shipments from these businesses and deliver the packages for them. While shipping and delivery will mostly go through Amazon, anything outside of the retailer's reach will be given to the USPS and other shipping services for the "last mile" portion of the delivery. In the future, Amazon reportedly wants to open up SWA to businesses that aren't affiliated with the site -- meaning Amazon could ship and deliver packages from companies of all sizes. Amazon also believes it can compete with UPS and FedEx by making SWA more affordable for business customers, but its pricing structure hasn't been revealed.
It will probably be more "dropping your valuable item on your front porch in view of everyone - by Amazon"
It will probably be more "dropping your valuable item on your front porch in view of everyone - by Amazon"
Solution: Put a lock box on your porch, bolted to the concrete.
I have had one for years. The delivery guys always use it.
It only works for the first delivery of the day, but I have never had a stolen package.
I also have a locking mailbox [amazon.com]. The mailperson can put mail in, but I use a key to get it out.
Another reason (Score:2)
to avoid this all-compassing octopus....
Any search for something you do on a search engine, this name pops up on top. Me hates it!
Convenience is one thing, to do the right thing is something else and our world would be a different place..
Have you actually seen the internals of UPS? Their technology is actually an absolute fucking JOKE. USPS and FedEx are both light years ahead of UPS, which isn't saying much, since they all use old and clusterfucked technology.
I don't want to see inside anyone's underwear and I don't give a shit about what's behind UPS's curtain.
All I want is delivery.
I get that from any of the services I use.
Will be intresting if Amazon can out-logistics UPS & USPS
For UPS, that is easy. Their operations are not very efficient. Ask anyone who has worked there
... or dealt with them daily. For a fun activity, try to get your incompetent and arrogant UPS driver fired for negligently causing thousands of dollars of damage to deliveries. Despite dozens of video recordings from your loading dock security camera documenting his behavior, he will keep his job, and his attitude and surliness will get even worse.
USPS is much better run, and Priority Mail and Media Mail are
Your lawyer could get the insurance coverage paid, but not this person fired. We only know they didn't get the latter. They may already have the former.
Probably just buy the USPS (Score:2)
This'll suck (Score:2)
I've had pretty much all of those things happen with AMZL delivery. I have my street number posted in FOUR places around my corner lot and they still manage to screw things up regularly. I don't have much faith in Amazon competing with existing carriers. Not with the caliber of their current drivers.
Meanwhile in the middle of the country (Score:2)
Your Amazon packages will still come in the mail