Amazon To Take On UPS, FedEx Via 'Shipping With Amazon'

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Amazon is planning to take on UPS and FedEx with a new shipping service named "Shipping with Amazon" (SWA). The new service will reportedly roll out in Los Angeles in the coming weeks. Ars Technica reports: Aside from first starting in LA, SWA will first serve third-party merchants that already sell on Amazon. The company plans to send drivers to pick up shipments from these businesses and deliver the packages for them. While shipping and delivery will mostly go through Amazon, anything outside of the retailer's reach will be given to the USPS and other shipping services for the "last mile" portion of the delivery. In the future, Amazon reportedly wants to open up SWA to businesses that aren't affiliated with the site -- meaning Amazon could ship and deliver packages from companies of all sizes. Amazon also believes it can compete with UPS and FedEx by making SWA more affordable for business customers, but its pricing structure hasn't been revealed.

  • Yeah right (Score:3)

    by Toshito ( 452851 ) on Friday February 09, 2018 @06:30PM (#56098013)

    It will probably be more "dropping your valuable item on your front porch in view of everyone - by Amazon"

    • It will probably be more "dropping your valuable item on your front porch in view of everyone - by Amazon"

      Solution: Put a lock box on your porch, bolted to the concrete.

      I have had one for years. The delivery guys always use it.

      It only works for the first delivery of the day, but I have never had a stolen package.

      I also have a locking mailbox [amazon.com]. The mailperson can put mail in, but I use a key to get it out.

  • to avoid this all-compassing octopus....
    Any search for something you do on a search engine, this name pops up on top. Me hates it!

    Convenience is one thing, to do the right thing is something else and our world would be a different place..

  • When the postal service goes bankrupt, Amazon will pick it up for a song.
  • UPS and FedEx pay alright. I know some folks who 'ship' for Amazon. It's like Uber. Crap pay, psuedo contact work and no benefits. Something to do when your full time job isn't enough to make rent. Welcome to the new economy.

  • Your Amazon packages will still come in the mail

