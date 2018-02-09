Android Messages May Soon Let You Text From the Web (androidpolice.com) 12
Android Police dug into the code for the latest version of Android Messages and found two very intriguing features: Rich Communication Services (RCS) support and support for all the popular web browsers. From the report: Google is developing a web interface to run on a desktop or laptop, and it will pair with your phone for sending messages. Internally, the codename for this feature is "Ditto," but it looks like it will be labeled "Messages for web" when it launches. You'll be guided to visit a website on the computer you want to pair with your phone, then simply scan a QR code. Once that's done, you'll be able to send and receive messages in the web interface and it will link with the phone to do the actual communication through your carrier. I can't say with any certainty that all mainstream browsers will be supported right away, but all of them are named, so most users should be covered.
Another major move appears to be happening with RCS, and it looks like Google may be tired of letting it progress slowly. A lot of new promotional text has been added to encourage people to "text over Wi-Fi" and suggesting that they "upgrade" immediately. There's a lot of text in that block, but most of it is purely promotional. It describes features that are already largely familiar as capabilities of RCS, including texting through a data connection, seeing messaging status (if somebody is typing) and read receipts, and sending photos. Google does put a lot of emphasis that if it's handling the photos, that they are high-quality. Android Police also notes the ability to make purchases via Messages.
Another major move appears to be happening with RCS, and it looks like Google may be tired of letting it progress slowly. A lot of new promotional text has been added to encourage people to "text over Wi-Fi" and suggesting that they "upgrade" immediately. There's a lot of text in that block, but most of it is purely promotional. It describes features that are already largely familiar as capabilities of RCS, including texting through a data connection, seeing messaging status (if somebody is typing) and read receipts, and sending photos. Google does put a lot of emphasis that if it's handling the photos, that they are high-quality. Android Police also notes the ability to make purchases via Messages.
Hangouts is dead. Long live Hangouts (Score:2)
New messenger app, same old premise. They just took this feature away from Hangouts 8 months ago. RCS makes it different, but not different enough to be significant.
Re: (Score:2)
I find hangouts TERRIBLE. Its terrible on android and has awful call quality. I'm about to go back to the OG google voice app, but then all my old messages are still stuck in hangouts. ARGH. The gmail interface is super bad. I can't stand it. You have to install the chrome app if you want to text people over the web otherwise you can only respond to existing texts.
Re: (Score:2)
Like seriously. How could they fuck something so simple up so bad?
Google iMessage? (Score:2)
Roaming? (Score:2)
When I'm on a vacation internationally, I swap my home country's SIM card with one from abroad. This avoids expensive international roaming, while allowing me to make calls locally plus a 4G data connection. And no I don't have a dual SIM model...
Does the phone need to be connected to a local number at the time or can Google spoof a number on my behalf using a gateway connected back to my home telco? (Even when my phone is physically thousands of KM away)
Say I'll be gone for a month or 3. I land in Tabarnia
Re: (Score:2)
That's supposed to be part of RCS. So...maybe. It probably depends on your carrier more than anything. I don't know how many carriers have even rolled out RCS yet. If they haven't you'll have SMS and this probably won't be possible.