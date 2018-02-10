'Sinking' Pacific Nation Tuvalu Is Actually Getting Bigger (phys.org) 109
mi shares a report from Phys.Org: The Pacific nation of Tuvalu -- long seen as a prime candidate to disappear as climate change forces up sea levels -- is actually growing in size, new research shows. A University of Auckland study examined changes in the geography of Tuvalu's nine atolls and 101 reef islands between 1971 and 2014, using aerial photographs and satellite imagery. It found eight of the atolls and almost three-quarters of the islands grew during the study period, lifting Tuvalu's total land area by 2.9 percent, even though sea levels in the country rose at twice the global average. Co-author Paul Kench said the research, published Friday in the journal Nature Communications, challenged the assumption that low-lying island nations would be swamped as the sea rose. It found factors such as wave patterns and sediment dumped by storms could offset the erosion caused by rising water levels.
An interesting prospect, but also an edge case (Score:5, Insightful)
Sea levels that have been rising at the same slow consistent rate since the end of the last ice age....
No they haven't. In the last couple of thousand years there's been a slight drop in sea levels. Until about 1900 that is when sea level rise has been consistent and accelerating. Here's an interesting article on SLR over the past several thousand years.
Sea level isn't level-Ocean siphoning, levered continents and the Holocene sea level highstand [skepticalscience.com]
Skeptical science dot com? You might as well have posted from dailykos or Fox News for all those biased jerks are worth reading.
My comment stands. Oceans have continued to rise at same slow pace since last ice age (despite false claims from faked up pseudo science web sites).
"Unless you can cite some real reason to discount the source"
Easy-peasy - it's all lies from the pit of Hell and God is still in charge
At least SkepticalScience references peer reviews scientific literature. If you dig into the scientific literature on sea level rise over the past 4 or 5000 years you find that sea level remained pretty steady and if anything dropped a bit during the Little Ice Age. Since 1900 sea level rise has gone from around 1 mm/year to 2 mm/year in the middle of the 20th Century and over 3 mm/year since around 1993. That looks like acceleration to me.
Here in Sweden it's rather land which has lifted. Because the weight of all that ice matter.
"This" does not assume anything but a particular study. It's you who are presuming assumption.
There could be inland areas below sea level.
These atoll dwelling critters are a bunch of whining bowheads. They just need to put their villages up on stilts. Plenty of folks in South East Asia do that:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Tourists love to stay in those waterworld resorts, so a foreign investor would probably bankroll it.
Additionally, they could just accept a super-container ship full of junk cars, and dump them on the atoll. Add a healthy tanker full of coral fertilizer and steroids from Monsanto, and the cars will be beautiful ree
OTOH, at times in the past Atolls have grown when the sea rose (or the land subsided) because of increased coral growth. I have no idea, however, how rapidly that happened.
So someone ought to look for that. Probably, of course, far enough from the equator that the coral won't be experiencing bleaching events.
Re:An interesting prospect, but also an edge case (Score:4, Informative)
You're right about the peaks being worse than the mean, but the mean is bad enough.
Great. I'm glad you're so eager to start relocating people away from the coasts.
How many refugees are you willing to board in your home?
Of course he didn't mean to relocate them to where he lives; that would be silly.
Surely there must be a shithole country that will take them
Except that the islands of Tuvalu are what is know as "floating islands", where the amount of solid matter rises and falls with the sea level. Basically, they exist at the balance point between erosion and deposition, and any change in sea level that shifts the balance point causes the island height to shift as well.
Tuvalu will be fine at 3-4mm per year. If it goes to 10x that, there'll be problems... but that's less likely than the next ice age rendering the entire problem meaningless in 10K years.
So, a problem in 500 years or so, then? Yah, I'll remind my great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great grandchildren to remind their great-grea-great-great-great-great grandchildren to look into fixing things before they get out of hand....
So Tuvalu only has what, 590 more years before it's under water?
Yeah, cause as long as your house is 4mm above *average* sea level, everything is fine. Duh.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Well first, that was supposed to be a metaphor for faith, and second, the world's tallest skyscraper is now built on sand, so any practical message in the metaphor is just another thing in the Bible that's hilariously outdated, like its complete lack of criticism for the institution of slavery.
If by "on sand", you mean on top of nearly a thousand pilings that go up to 282 feet down into the sand, then yes.
:-) I think that stretches the metaphor a bit much, though.
Do you remember Sunday School?
No, luckily my parents did not take me to be brainwashed into an ancient cult as a child.
Have you already tried altering the original data? Maybe by photoshopping the picture of the island so that it's smaller after all. That seems to be the generally accepted go-to plan when data doesn't support the worst-case scenario. (I'm referring, of course, to the satellite temperature measurements being altered because they don't show warming. That was after ground temperature measurements were altered.... Whoops, forgot to save the original data, guess you'll just have to trust us!)
A brief recap:
There have been wild predictions of "runaway greenhouse effects" and of "new ice ages", back-and-forth, for 35+ years now.
The people making these claims have been consistently wrong, within just one or two years of making their great predictions.
So then they got the bright idea to change to warning of "climate change", so then they don't need to predict what will happen at all... They want yo
Literally here today, gone tomorrow (well sometime soon in the future).
Totally bogus conclusion.
This is a new twist on climate denial.
If the authors are so confident they should be buying land in Tuvalu, everyone there is trying to sell to get out.
the story is BULL$#1T
Scientists say it's growing. Slashdot troll trolls.
Or we could cherry pick and only listen to scientists when they say what matches our religious beliefs.
Yes, the Church of the Great Denier is very popular, it's full of preaching scientists.
Actually, I would bet that what they said is that "it has been growing", which is a very different statement.
OTOH, I do wonder is there is a lot of new area suitable for the growth of coral, which would create a barrier reef around the atoll. Of course, this assumes that Tuvalu is far enough from the equator that the water doesn't get too warm for the corals. And I also wonder how fast that would happen.
All of their island is literally a sediment. For it is a dead coral reef.
Coral reef is not sediment. FWIW my house is built on sediment. It is 600 feet aboove present day sea level in hills of red sandstone, sandstone being sand compressed and re-crystalised until it has become rock. Sandstone, limestone, chalk and slate are all sedimentary rocks.
If it's an atoll, then it's broken up coral skeletons. But that's not the whole story, coral only grows in shallow water, so underneath there must have been a volcano. It may once have extended above the then current sea level, with coral growing on it's sides. As it eroded away the sediments were caught by the coral to form a shallow plateau just under the surface of the water, and coral grew on top of that until it got too shallow. Over time the sea level rose and fell. Rising sea levels would put ev
If you try to sway public opinion by using extreme and corner cases to alarm them, then it's hypocritical to cry foul when extreme and corner cases are used to refute you. Stick to using median and mean data and you won't have this problem.
Size doesn't matter (Score:5, Informative)
Coral reefs are alive (Score:5, Informative)
These islands don't happen to be just above the water by pure chance, but because coral reefs grow until they hit the surface and then stop. When the sea level rises, the reefs will grow to match it.
Unless coral bleaching kills the reef before that can happen
Re:Coral reefs are alive (Score:5, Informative)
These islands don't happen to be just above the water by pure chance, but because coral reefs grow until they hit the surface and then stop. When the sea level rises, the reefs will grow to match it.
Eventually. But coral reefs grow very slowly, so it could be that rising sea levels will outpace reef growth and the island will sink for a few thousand years, then reappear. Also, it may take time for corals to adapt to rising temperatures and declining pH levels, further delaying reef growth.
Yes, but it depends on the rates. Reefs also drown in such settings if they can't keep up with the pace of sea level rise or subsidence. There are many examples of seamounts (peaks below sea level) with coral reef deposits on top of them that are hundreds of metres below where the reefs can actually grow anymore. These are examples of situations where the seamount used to be an ocean island but sank beneath the waves faster than the corals could grow upwards.
An additional factor is coral bleaching events
Exactly. The whole 'global sea level rise means island nations will drown' narrative is fake news.
It's more complicated than that
https://news.nationalgeographi... [nationalgeographic.com]
NOOO! (Score:2, Funny)
It's a local phenomenon! (Score:1)
Sure, in some places the sea level is dropping, but in others it is rising much more. You have to look at the global picture!
Where is the sea level dropping? I know it's rising more slowly along the US East Coast, but I didn't know it was dropping anywhere.
The headline omits what's important (Score:4, Insightful)
Stability and agriculture are the primary concerns, not just landmass. If the ocean is washing up new sandbars from storms while the island is sinking, and there's saline intrusion into the soil, the land area can increase while the island loses its arable soil, which is going to sap the islander's means to feed and support themselves.
So, representing this as any counter to Tuvalu's crisis is obtuse.
First, moving the bar. The previous research predicted sinking islands, this new research refutes that. The important point is that "Climate Change" hysteria is overblown, and that nature has automatic processes to lessen the effects of the change.
Second, how much "agriculture" was going on previously? Are you saying that previously, there was no salt at all, and their major export was grain?
I grew up on a tropical island. It has always rained salt during the storms. Many plants can't grow because of that,
Well, I think coconut trees can grow right on the beach, so that's something. And I hear that in places mangrove trees even grow out into the ocean.
OTOH, it probably takes a whole bunch of coconut trees to support one person (and that would require trading off the island) and I don't know what the economic utility of mangroves is. But they do require fresh water to reduce the salinity, and an underlying layer of mud.
Uh, this isn't a boat or an iceberg we're talking about. An island that is getting bigger, by definition, isn't sinking, because 'island' only refers to the part above water.
But it seems some people would rather attack the messenger, rather than look for a scientific way that both things might be true, or otherwise not conflict. (I mean come on, it's right there in the summary, a suggestion that the bigger storms -- you know, the ones that global warming people say are the bad outcome of global warming -- a
Nature isn't linear, despite us constantly trying to model it linearly. Tuvalu isn't rising and it isn't sinking. Sedimentation raises and extends its shores some, but overall It's still the same height, and the water surrounding it is still rising. The highest point of the entire country is 5 meters above sea level. A larger but (relatively) shallower island will be much more prone to flooding.
Re: (Score:2)
It's likely to create lagoons on land that had previously been coastal.
The Netherlands is mostly below the sea level, and it is an OK place to live.
Yup. It turns out that if you can think and plan ahead it's possible to live below sea level with much more primitive technology than we have today - basically earth walls.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
The construction method of dikes has changed over the centuries. Popular in the Middle Ages were wierdijken, earth dikes with a protective layer of seaweed. An earth embankment was cut vertically on the sea-facing side. Seaweed was then stacked against this edge, held into place with poles. Compression and rotting processes resulted in a solid residue that proved very effective against wave action and they needed very little maintenance. In places where seaweed was unavailable other materials such as reeds or wicker mats were used.
Another system used much and for a long time was that of a vertical screen of timbers backed by an earth bank. Technically these vertical constructions were less successful as vibration from crashing waves and washing out of the dike foundations weakened the dike.
Much damage was done to these wood constructions with the arrival of the shipworm (Teredo navalis), a bivalve thought to have been brought to the Netherlands by VOC trading ships, that ate its way through Dutch sea defenses around 1730. The change was made from wood to using stone for reinforcement. This was a great financial setback as there is no natural occurring rock in the Netherlands and it all had to be imported from abroad.
Current dikes are made with a core of sand, covered by a thick layer of clay to provide waterproofing and resistance against erosion. Dikes without a foreland have a layer of crushed rock below the waterline to slow wave action. Up to the high waterline the dike is often covered with carefully laid basalt stones or a layer of tarmac. The remainder is covered by grass and maintained by grazing sheep. Sheep keep the grass dense and compact the soil, in contrast to cattle.
But hey, not everyone can pass the marshmallow test [youtube.com] like Northern Europeans I suppose. So they blame Northern Europeans for climate change and demand cash.
Re: Can you believe these lying Republican punkass (Score:5, Insightful)
But hey, not everyone can pass the marshmallow test [youtube.com] like Northern Europeans I suppose. So they blame Northern Europeans for climate change and demand cash.
The U.S. is failing the marshmallow test as we speak - huge tax cuts and massive spending increases at a time when the economy is already strong, and the GOP controls ALL branches of government. Apparently there are no longer any adults in charge who realize that if you don't pay down your debt during the good times, things will get really ugly in the bad times.
Yup, that budget is a travesty.
Correction for You (Score:2)
https://www.thebalance.com/us-... [thebalance.com]
It's a single source, so of course could be complete hogwash, but it's a start. According to the records there, every single US president all the way back to Herbert Hoover [directly before Franklin D. Roosevelt] added to the US Debt.
Unfortunately,
Yeah? And did they get that way by doing nothing?
It found factors such as wave patterns and sediment dumped by storms could offset the erosion caused by rising water levels.
Please explain how you got "totally negated oceanwide" from the study's conclusion.