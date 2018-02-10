Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Earth United States Science

'Sinking' Pacific Nation Tuvalu Is Actually Getting Bigger (phys.org) 43

Posted by BeauHD from the defying-all-odds dept.
mi shares a report from Phys.Org: The Pacific nation of Tuvalu -- long seen as a prime candidate to disappear as climate change forces up sea levels -- is actually growing in size, new research shows. A University of Auckland study examined changes in the geography of Tuvalu's nine atolls and 101 reef islands between 1971 and 2014, using aerial photographs and satellite imagery. It found eight of the atolls and almost three-quarters of the islands grew during the study period, lifting Tuvalu's total land area by 2.9 percent, even though sea levels in the country rose at twice the global average. Co-author Paul Kench said the research, published Friday in the journal Nature Communications, challenged the assumption that low-lying island nations would be swamped as the sea rose. It found factors such as wave patterns and sediment dumped by storms could offset the erosion caused by rising water levels.

'Sinking' Pacific Nation Tuvalu Is Actually Getting Bigger More | Reply

'Sinking' Pacific Nation Tuvalu Is Actually Getting Bigger

Comments Filter:

  • An interesting prospect, but also an edge case (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Ayano ( 4882157 ) on Saturday February 10, 2018 @05:33AM (#56099587)
    This assumes that enough vulnerable locations will have such wave and storm patterns to be able to replenish what is lost by what is essentially a global flat raise of sea levels.

    • Sea levels that have been rising at the same slow consistent rate since the end of the last ice age....

    • "This" does not assume anything but a particular study. It's you who are presuming assumption.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by idji ( 984038 )
      and how much volume of the Island remains above sea level? that may have gone down.

    • These atoll dwelling critters are a bunch of whining bowheads. They just need to put their villages up on stilts. Plenty of folks in South East Asia do that:

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      Tourists love to stay in those waterworld resorts, so a foreign investor would probably bankroll it.

      Additionally, they could just accept a super-container ship full of junk cars, and dump them on the atoll. Add a healthy tanker full of coral fertilizer and steroids from Monsanto, and the cars will be beautiful ree

  • Build up in sediment beaches is not sustainable land.
    Literally here today, gone tomorrow (well sometime soon in the future).
    Totally bogus conclusion.
    This is a new twist on climate denial.
    If the authors are so confident they should be buying land in Tuvalu, everyone there is trying to sell to get out.
    the story is BULL$#1T

  • Size doesn't matter (Score:3)

    by neonfrog ( 442362 ) on Saturday February 10, 2018 @08:00AM (#56099749)
    If the ring is growing in thickness because coral is being dredged from outside the ring and then deposited on the inside of the ring by more frequent king tides that wash right over the ring, then perhaps those living right on the ring don't care about the size so much. They may care more about their thin soil being lost, salinated, and replaced by coral beach. Yes, having more surface area allows for more mitigation measures to be tried, but it is still a hard battle being fought because of sea level rise.

  • Coral reefs are alive (Score:3)

    by Hentes ( 2461350 ) on Saturday February 10, 2018 @08:20AM (#56099809)

    These islands don't happen to be just above the water by pure chance, but because coral reefs grow until they hit the surface and then stop. When the sea level rises, the reefs will grow to match it.

  • NOOO! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You meab California won't be sucked into the ocean after all?

  • Sure, in some places the sea level is dropping, but in others it is rising much more. You have to look at the global picture! ;-)

Slashdot Top Deals

"What if" is a trademark of Hewlett Packard, so stop using it in your sentences without permission, or risk being sued.

Close