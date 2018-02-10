'Sinking' Pacific Nation Tuvalu Is Actually Getting Bigger (phys.org) 43
mi shares a report from Phys.Org: The Pacific nation of Tuvalu -- long seen as a prime candidate to disappear as climate change forces up sea levels -- is actually growing in size, new research shows. A University of Auckland study examined changes in the geography of Tuvalu's nine atolls and 101 reef islands between 1971 and 2014, using aerial photographs and satellite imagery. It found eight of the atolls and almost three-quarters of the islands grew during the study period, lifting Tuvalu's total land area by 2.9 percent, even though sea levels in the country rose at twice the global average. Co-author Paul Kench said the research, published Friday in the journal Nature Communications, challenged the assumption that low-lying island nations would be swamped as the sea rose. It found factors such as wave patterns and sediment dumped by storms could offset the erosion caused by rising water levels.
You're right about the peaks being worse than the mean, but the mean is bad enough.
Sea levels that have been rising at the same slow consistent rate since the end of the last ice age....
"This" does not assume anything but a particular study. It's you who are presuming assumption.
Nature isn't linear, despite us constantly trying to model it linearly. Tuvalu isn't rising and it isn't sinking. Sedimentation raises and extends its shores some, but overall It's still the same height, and the water surrounding it is still rising. The highest point of the entire country is 5 meters above sea level. A larger but (relatively) shallower island will be much more prone to flooding.
Well first, that was supposed to be a metaphor for faith, and second, the world's tallest skyscraper is now built on sand, so any practical message in the metaphor is just another thing in the Bible that's hilariously outdated, like its complete lack of criticism for the institution of slavery.
It found factors such as wave patterns and sediment dumped by storms could offset the erosion caused by rising water levels.
Please explain how you got "totally negated oceanwide" from the study's conclusion.
Literally here today, gone tomorrow (well sometime soon in the future).
Totally bogus conclusion.
This is a new twist on climate denial.
If the authors are so confident they should be buying land in Tuvalu, everyone there is trying to sell to get out.
the story is BULL$#1T
All of their island is literally a sediment. For it is a dead coral reef.
Coral reef is not sediment. FWIW my house is built on sediment. It is 600 feet aboove present day sea level in hills of red sandstone, sandstone being sand compressed and re-crystalised until it has become rock. Sandstone, limestone, chalk and slate are all sedimentary rocks.
Size doesn't matter (Score:3)
Coral reefs are alive (Score:3)
These islands don't happen to be just above the water by pure chance, but because coral reefs grow until they hit the surface and then stop. When the sea level rises, the reefs will grow to match it.
It's a local phenomenon! (Score:2)
Sure, in some places the sea level is dropping, but in others it is rising much more. You have to look at the global picture!
