YouTube Will Remove Ads, Downgrade Discoverability of Channels Posting Offensive Videos (techcrunch.com) 181
Earlier today, YouTube barred Logan Paul from serving ads on his video channel in response to a "recent pattern of behavior" from him. Now, YouTube has announced a more formal and wider set of sanctions it's prepared to level on any creator that starts to post videos that are harmful to viewers, others in the YouTube community, or advertisers. TechCrunch reports: "We may remove a channel's eligibility to be recommended on YouTube, such as appearing on our home page, trending tab or watch next," Ariel Bardin, Vice President of Product Management at YouTube, writes in a blog post.
The full list of steps, as outlined by YouTube:
1. Premium Monetization Programs, Promotion and Content Development Partnerships. We may remove a channel from Google Preferred and also suspend, cancel or remove a creator's YouTube Original.
2. Monetization and Creator Support Privileges. We may suspend a channel's ability to serve ads, ability to earn revenue and potentially remove a channel from the YouTube Partner Program, including creator support and access to our YouTube Spaces.
3. Video Recommendations. We may remove a channel's eligibility to be recommended on YouTube, such as appearing on our home page, trending tab or watch next.
The changes are significant not just because they could really hit creators where it hurts, but because they also point to a real shift for the platform. YouTube has long been known as a home for edgy videos filled with pranks and potentially offensive content, made in the name of comedy or freedom of expression. Now, the site is turning over a new leaf, using a large team of human curators and AI to track the content of what's being posted, and these videos have a much bigger chance of falling afoul of YouTube's rules and getting dinged.
It's more or less still all that (Score:5, Insightful)
Yes, I am so glad that they demonetise and demote videos that have cursing in them. My overly-sensitive, PC/SJW, white knighting, privileged, entitled, irresponsible ears were literally being harmed by that.
spineless, overly-sensitive, limp-wristed, snowflake crybaby, no doubt
I don't think Trump has a Slashdot account. Could be wrong, though.
but they're not going to pay you to do it. Given some of the crap I've seen folks do online (there's one guy who was basically abusing his kids for views) it's probably a good thing. Jerks like these brought the hammer down on a lot of stuff that was just good fun because they don't have the sense to know where the line should be drawn. Go to a spooky forest? Ok. Show a recent suicide? No, not Ok. If you can't tell why you need to step back from making videos (or watching them).
No, it's not a good thing. It is ripe for abuse and it already is abused arbitrarily: explain why Cody's Lab had to be sanctioned multiple times? it's one of the most sciency channels on YouTube, but because of that perverse censorship mentality like yours, the guy can't post new vdeos.
Fuck censors, fuck the YouTube cunt of a CEO and fuck you all all others like you, who condone censorship.
No, it's not a good thing. It is ripe for abuse and it already is abused arbitrarily: explain why Cody's Lab had to be sanctioned multiple times? it's one of the most sciency channels on YouTube, but because of that perverse censorship mentality like yours, the guy can't post new vdeos.
Fuck censors, fuck the YouTube cunt of a CEO and fuck you all all others like you, who condone censorship.
Cody's lab is one of my favourite channels on Youtube. And fuck youtube for being dicks about it.
It's still not bloody
It's still not bloody censorship and all this dog-whistling does nothing but cheapen the word. He is not being stopped from speaking.
He cannot upload new videos ----> he cannot speak. Just how stupid do you have to be to deny that?
Re:It's more or less still all that (Score:4)
He cannot upload new videos ----> he cannot speak. Just how stupid do you have to be to deny that?
You tube is not the only place it's possible to speak. How stupid do you have to be to think that?
Nonetheless, Youtube are censoring him. That's censorship.
How stupid would I have to be to not think that?
Nonetheless, Youtube are censoring him. That's censorship.
How stupid would I have to be to not think that?
Censorship on a private platform is neither a right nor "he cannot speak". Otherwise you'd be forcing every website to pay the costs of displaying everyone's views.
Don't mistake trolls and poor implementation for policy.
Trolls like to mass flag videos so that YouTube takes away their advertising. You can go over to 4chan and see them organising right now.
YouTube's system for handling this is terrible. But it's not a policy issue, it's an implementation issue.
Same with bogus copyright claims. Don't mistake incompetence for malice.
I hope you're being facetious. First amendment applies only to the government silencing people.
Also, YouTube isn't silencing anyone - they are just not placing ads and putting them in a spotlight. It's their platform. Don't like it? Don't use it.
You're quite correct. They are free to implement any lawful policies, rules, terms, conditions, etc that they wish as it's a private company not a government entity and thus not bound by the 1stA.
What they're *not* free to do however is to enforce policies, terms, and rules arbitrarily, unequally, and unfairly. I believe there's likely more than enough evidence for a lawsuit and/or unfair trade practices case prevail against Google/YT. Of course IANAL, but still it seems at first glance that there's got to
Cody is not getting just demonetized, he's getting actual youtube strikes that can ban him from the platform completely.
Re: It's more or less still all that (Score:2)
And I think that videos promoting flat earth and religion are offensive. But I choose to not watch them.
Censorship always starts with the water getting more comfortably warm. But it ends with the water boiling.
I've watched a lot of Cody's videos, and I've seen a few of his youtube rants.
First of all, it isn't really "science" as much as "science class at home." He's just dorking around on video. Nerds should love it, but that doesn't make it science.
Next, his rants are really weak. If you're making videos with home made explosives, it is perfectly normal that the company hosting your videos might "pause" some part of the service for a few days while they review the material. That's really to be expected. He was m
Re: It's more or less still all that (Score:1)
Of course, the "review" period is long enough to cover most of the views, effectively stealing the content with an "oops, sorry" afterwards.
How about Defensive videos? (Score:2)
This sounds like it will be arbitrary (Score:5, Insightful)
I watch a machinist/handyman channel that fairly regularly makes fun of others who try to do handyman/maker things, but his making fun of them is usually well-deserved. There was one clip in-particular where the subject had enlarged a hole in wood by holding the wood in his hand on the other side from the drill, with the bit basically making arcs across his palm as he ran it. If he slipped at all he would have cut into his hand.
My guess is that despite the original youtuber doing something patently stupid, it would be this guy who made fun of it that would run afoul of the rules, not the original moron.
I find ignorance offensive (Score:1)
You do not know what that term means. When testing a rule for reasonableness, the appropriate thing to do is find the best possible case in which it could run afoul of common sense. That is indeed a literal straw man intended to be knocked down, but is not a straw man fallacy.
A straw man fallacy is an informal fallacy where an opposing view's argument is reconstructed poorly in order to "knock it down". What the parent poster did was to utilize the rules, or intent of rules as written at this point in time
Okay, I laughed. I forgot about most of the ads because I don't normally see them anyway.
Offensive to who? (Score:4, Insightful)
Subjective criterion will no be abused right?!
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
I, personally, am offended by all the videos.
Also, by Justin Bieber.
And Windows 10.
Hopefully all those things can now get demonitized.
Justin Bieber doesn't offend me. I'm only upset that he doesn't see a doctor about his VD, make up (or out) with the Hanson brothers and then do a MMMBop cover.
Now that is real music.
Yep, what offends me might not offend you.
I had a friend that was so offended by a church that paid to have a booth at a city holiday festival that he complained that it violated the separation of church and state.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
My guess would be SJW and whiny liberals.
*insert SJW's don't exist* and *whiny neo-puritain liberals are mainstream you stupid conservative* here.
Re: Offensive to who? (Score:2)
Neo-puritan SJW authoritarians are DEFINITELY NOT liberals. So far as I can tell they are dead set against free speech, tolerance, individuality, and pretty much everything else that liberals favor.
That's what they label themselves as, even using the progressive label. Maybe there's a serious problem in the left with crazies right now that needs to be taken care of?
Re: (Score:2)
I should not be called an "ecofriend" if i constantly bash baby seals dead with clubs just because i call myself an ecofriend.
Titles and descriptions are earned by action, not words.
Neo-puritan SJW authoritarians are DEFINITELY NOT liberals. So far as I can tell they are dead set against free speech, tolerance, individuality, and pretty much everything else that liberals favor.
Sadly, such classic liberals are no longer welcome on the left in general, or the Democratic Party in particular, anymore. I am a classic liberal myself, and I didn't leave behind the Democratic Party so much as it left me behind. It saddens me deeply to see a party that once stood for free speech and true equality slowly morph into a party of authoritarian thought police and anti-white/anti-male bigotry.
Whining is not a partisan thing, even if the subject is. There are plenty of whiny liberals tying to get things pulled for offending them. There are also plenty of whiny conservatives trying to get things pulled for offending them.
Subjective criterion will no be abused right?!
If you take a peek over here [google.com] you will see they have pretty well defined what is going to be a problem. Sure it's not going to be perfect, but it's a pretty comprehensive list what sort of material they're going to.. discourage.
Yes, some videos may toe the line on some of these rules, and subjective opinion could play a part, but, for the most part, I think a video is going to be fairly easy for any normal person to classify, given those [google.com] parameters.
Re:Offensive to who? (Score:5, Insightful)
I guarantee that such a filter will have a steadily widening target. 'Advertiser friendly' content is basically anything bland and boring enough to appear in mainstream media. Basically anything important will be demonetized unless the viewpoint conforms with the status quo pushed by large organizations, public and private.
'Advertiser friendly' is anything that gets lots of attention, but isn't going to be the subject of a significant amount of negative publicity.
Re: (Score:2)
The filter will not only widen in terms of content, also in terms of linkage. It will become contagious.If you link to a site with a low reputation your reputation will suffer. So think twice before tweeting such a subject to a friend because it will affect their reputation.
This way you achieve mass conformism.
Re:Offensive to who? (Score:4, Insightful)
Took a look at the list and three of the categories are so subjective and open to any level of 'offensiveness' as to be useless, or useful depending on how someone feels that second.
I expect the belief that 'its going to be abused or used to push an agenda' will be what we will see, all for our own good of course, we need Google to 'keep us safe' right?
Re: (Score:2)
YouTube isn't the only source of income. There is Patreon and Hatreon, and free speech warriors seem more than willing to fund these channels.
Until youtube starts to strike your channel, such as happened with Mr.Cody several times.
Are you saying that Patreon bans channels that get YouTube strikes? How do they even find out?
Patreon funds many extreme channels that YouTube doesn't.
YouTube isn't the only source of income. There is Patreon and Hatreon,
Well, I'm pretty sure no mainstream conservative or classic liberal wants to be associated with a site calling itself "Hatreon." And sadly, Patreon (being a Silicon Valley company) is also subject to the same pressure from the radical left that infects companies like Google, Facebook, et. al. Patreon has already begun banning a number of conservatives (like Lauren Southern, for example), and all indications are that this is only going to accelerate as the 2020 election approaches. It could very easily get t
Patreon gets a lot of flack for not banning some really horrible people.
Also, other services exist.
What is your alternative? Are you going to force advertisers to give people money?
The fact that the categories are subjective is not necessarily because they are hiding anything. It is more likely because they intend to go with the flow and let others decide.
.. They claim they've been tracking their web statistics over a long time and in the last year they started to decline dramatically, and it was mostly because a lot of search terms which used to return links to their site no longer did so. You have to dig deep in the
I encountered articles from a socialist site, http://www.wsws.org/ [wsws.org]
They do that already. It's a very old tactic. It predates the internet - even back then there were groups of do-gooders who organised newsletters identifying what they had decided was the latest filth on TV and urging their supporters to write letters to the channel, the regulator and the adertisers expressing their outrage and demanding it be pulled.
The people sending the complaints didn't actually watch the program they were complaining about, of course. They would never pollute their homes with it.
Subjective, arbitrary, and opaque. Even if all you do is post about old games and computer hardware, you're not immune [twitter.com].
YouTube are acting as though they're so big and attractive that the talent can't leave. That sort of thinking is only true for a limited time.
Cry me a damned river man.
What else could you possibly expect?
Facebook is a private corporation, not the commons, or a public domain-everything about Facebook including all of the content, each web page-which includes where advertising is embedded, is private property.
Think of it this way: Facebook is like some rich mofo's BIGASS backyard. The rich mofo invited a bunch of kids to hang out on his lawn. At some point some of the kids started tearing up the yard, mostly by shitting all over it. Finally the
I think you're the one who needs an education. An authoritarian can be of any political persuasion, idiot.
Sorry, I share his ignorance. I don't like using labels but even I recognise 'authoritarian progressives' as a valid description of how many people act and behave.
Could you perhaps help educate us both by posting something a little more informative than "I've heard it all"?
Blocking channels (Score:5, Insightful)
Google doesn't understand filters, or being user friendly.
Re: (Score:3)
There is no mechanism in YourTube to block a channel.
While this is technically true, if you pound that dislike button on a video you don't like, not only is it MUCH less likely you'll ever be recommended a video from that channel again, you are less likely to get suggested any similar content from other channels.
I personally am pretty amazed at how good YouTube's algorithms are at suggesting stuff I might actually want to see. And almost never suggests anything I probably wouldn't like.
However, I am aware, as everyone should be, once you 'train' YouTube, it'
> I personally am pretty amazed at how good
> YouTube's algorithms are at suggesting stuff I might
> actually want to see. And almost never suggests
> anything I probably wouldn't like.
And yet, YouTube... jaw-dropping amazingly, considering that they're part of Google... has gotten it's targeted *advertising* so wrong that it's somewhere between comically bad and outright dumbfounding. It doesn't matter has many times you tell me that it's the "champagne of beers", I will never be a customer of mi
You might get Miller ads because you are in a certain geographic location, or because you have interest in certain activities (sports?) closely associated with the beer drinking populace.
Shovelwars online games? Interest in video games, computers and technology.
The Samsung ads are a no-brainer: they know you use Apple and Samsung paid them to show their ads to users of their main competitor. That’s one “Duh” right there.
Re: (Score:2)
If YouTube suggestions work so well for you, you probably have very mainstream interests. For me personally they not once have been of any relevance.
Re: (Score:2)
> How would they collect data or make money off of videos I don't watch?
Advertisers track what people don't watch, when offered as much as what people do watch. In digital advertising, it's one description of "optimization" and the brand-alignment retargeting (oh, you didn't click on Honda, I'll sell your preferences to Toyota and Ford and whoever else) has been dejour for decades (DoubleClick to thank for that). Youtube does something similar for content targeting and will attempt to serve you popular
As they should (Score:2)
I have no issue with dumb/offensive/edgy/whatever videos, but YouTube has no obligation to pay the creators. Advertisers have started making clear they don't want to be associated with these "creators" anyhow. Win/win as far as I can tell.
For a certain definition of "offensive" (Score:2)
Somehow I'm sure, Che Guevara will not be deemed offensive [dailycaller.com]...
Yes, Google has full right to do what they please with their servers and services. Just wish that they — and other people defending this right of theirs — were consistent and allowed other people and companies to exercise the same rights.
Other people and companies can and do exercise the same rights.
You should see what they show on xwhateveritscalled! And Jenny Cam.
Not quite [slashdot.org]...
Yeah, I'm sure some sort of "post boy" can be found to justify the censorship
... And then apply it to whatever else the censors find disagreeable.
The First Amendment makes it illegal for the government to do it, but most of the arguments behind the Amendment apply to private entities just as well.
Somehow I'm sure, Che Guevara will not be deemed offensive...
Somehow I don't think Che Guevara will mind if he's demonetised.
That's what I've pointed out earlier. If you privatize the channels for free speech you get a huge freedom to censor free speech.
What is happening here is that the big social media players and Google are on board for forms of censorship, but they leave it open what this will include. It's negotiable. The result is the game is on for the strong players to start pushing out the weak ones. Weak in the sense of politically weak. So all dissident voices will be targeted, oppressed groups, designated enemies, sta
Why would he? He's dead, nobody gives a fuck about him anymore. He's essentially the political equivalent of a cat video.
Wait... what? (Score:1)
THIS ADVERTISEMENT IS HERE TO DEFRAY THE COST TO YOUTUBE.COM OF HOSTING THIS VIDEO; THE ADVERTISER IS IN NO WAY ENDORSING THIS VIDEO OR ITS CONTENT, AND THE ACCOUNT ASSOCIATED WITH THIS VIDEO RECEIVES NO REVENUE FROM PLAYS OR SUBSCRIPTIONS DUE TO OFFENSIVE CONTENT.
...and let the offenders either pull down their videos or close their channels, or watch people NOT watch them because of ads. I suggest this because I know I am LESS likely to watch a video that has ads than one that does not, especially when the ad is annoying, or insistent, like ones that say the name of the company or product being hawked
So you're all for this if youtube deems your videos EC-10:CONDEMNED?
Works for me. Turn YouTube Adblocker on and you're golden.
And notice the fatal lack of specificity... (Score:1, Insightful)
Notice how they talk about "offensive" videos.
The problem is, "offensive" is entirely SUBJECTIVE.
So, you're now simply at the mercy of whoever's having a bad day at YouTube/Google today.
No ACTUAL standards or criteria. Just "Someone's fee fees are NOT happy with you for some reason".
So, basically YouTube can ban you for any reason (or worse, NO REASON).
Hoping a viable competitor emerges soon.
Because we're rapidly approaching the point where professional content creators are becoming unpaid labor for YouTu
Because we're rapidly approaching the point where professional content creators are becoming unpaid labor for YouTube.
Already there, most youtubers don't make more then $20/mo now. That's in the 100k+ sub category with 40-45% viewership, they only make ends meet by using things like patreon or whatever else. Of course, the same people who decided to go after those youtubers are now going after sites like patreon to get those same people kicked off. For what? Well whatever offends their sensibilities of course.
Enjoy the neo-puritanism because the backlash against it is gonna be pretty spectacular. Even our ultra-femini
Yeah. The fucking "You're a nazi" shit only works up until they've had enough and just AGREE before stomping said label-maker into a mass of blood and bruises.
Hell, we're seeing it now with the "How could you hit A WOMAN!" rioters who think pussy-pass allows them free shots on everyone...
He'd probably have gotten a better response if he'd just told the truth; his "peoplekind" comment was really a way to deflect a non-sensense question from a batshit crazy member of the audience.
That's pretty much the problem. What you'll get is this vicious cycle:
1. Loudmouths complain about "offensive" content (mostly the kind of content that debunks their pet belief which they can't refute with arguments).
2. Loudmouths from the other side retaliate by calling the content of proponents from 1. offensive.
3. Repeat 1 and 2 until what's left is cat videos, kids playing minecraft and other crap nobody gives a shit about.
By "offensive" they include moderate conservatives (Score:2, Informative)
PragerU - think of them what you will - creates videos that are certainly not offensive, or inappropriate for any age.
Yet PragerU has had many videos put into restricted mode.
Who Will Google Silence Next?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=giNJwXiktZ0
Perhaps not offensive, but certainly not accurate. PragerU produces videos that a slick, polished, and packed full of half-truths and occasional outright lies.
PragerU claims to be a university, but is just a propaganda outlet. So they are lying right from their name.
They do expose a number of political opinions I find wrong, distasteful or outright despicable, such as that Israel does not discriminate against Arabs, or that capitalism is the solution to poverty, but that does not warrant any kind of censorship. But when they venture in the territory of alternative facts, as opposed to alternative opinions, such as "global warming isn't real", then they deserve to
Well, at least in this case nothing of value was lost. I've seen some of those videos. Mostly religious bullshit debunked ages ago paraded out as if it had any scientific merit.
C'mon, if you don't have any better examples, you make YouTube look like they're actually doing their viewers a service.
The dumbing down of the internet (Score:2)
So posting a video with girls in wet t-shirts will be okay for most advertising, but posting a video that shows you how to make a nuclear weapon in your basement will be down-voted, ignored and (GASP!) demonetized. Kid videos with vapid Care Bear-like content will be okay for Super Frosted Sugar Bombs cereal but posting a kid video on how to take care of your bicycle will be put in the ignore pile and demonetized because it allows for free thought, independence and prevents the kiddy bicycle companies from
This is not new (Score:2)
They've been demonetizing and rendering less-findable videos that don't satisfy mainstream sensibilities for at least a year. This has affected political content on both the left and right.
Still unrecognized in the media that you are allowed to see is that a new axis has opened in the political landscape: establishment vs anti-establishment. The six corporations (soon to be five) that control all the media are on the establishment side, of course, and they are having a tantrum over supporters of both Trump
So what's left? (Score:2)
Cat videos and 10 things that will BLOW MY MIND?
Pass. Anyone know a decent video service where people making actual content are present?
I usually sell good ideas, this one is free (Score:2)
Make a webpage. Collect all those links that YouTube wants to bury that fit your personal preference of the narrative(s), or if you're actually such a good Samaritan, actually collect all those demonetized, buried videos and create a link index for them.
I'm fairly convinced that it's quite possible to run something like that even on ads, despite what YouTube claims most advertising companies don't care too much about the content as long as you can spin it in such a way that you provide freedom of expression
Sounds like a plan (Score:2)
Sounds like a plan... if they were actually capable of detecting abuse in a reliable manner. They have clearly shown they are not; they are are continuously flagging educational and/or scientific content, frustrating content creators and driving them elsewhere. I think the success of platforms like Patreon and brilliant.org is to a large part fueled by Youtube's inability to protect valuable content creators from their incompetent bots. This will be the end of Youtube as the de facto video platform. It will
Re:So long! (Score:5, Insightful)
And the crackpot left I hope? Maybe the Nation of Islam?
This has nothing to do with morality or censorship. Advertisers don't want to be associated with this crap and YouTube has no obligation to pay anyone anything. The videos are still there.
Sorry, but that would seem to be belied by the fact that they are also not allowing said videos to be recommended.
But no no, let's just alienate entire demographics because they aren't 'correct' for us.
When we get real, vigorous Net Neutrality, Google and Facebook and all their properties will be nationalized and become the Commons that they should be.
Or at least, maybe that's where Net Neutrality will lead.
The medium shouldn't be private. When an entity expands to a certain size and becomes the dominant player on a medium mostly because they 'were there first' it's time for it to become a commons that nobody owns.
Either do I. It's just where things are headed.
Don't know? Don't care? The dude is an ass hat "youtuber" bajillionaire who does NOTHING. NOTHING contributed to society whatsoever. No talent, no brains, no intellect, no nothing. A complete waste of DNA. And your diseased, truth hating society rewards this behavior with huge buckets of money and fame.
You should care.
Basically youtube is just becoming broadcast TV: Completely useless
Youtube blocking content and removing ads to content they don't approve is just shooting themselves in the foot. Maybe the ad companies don't care if they're on those channels? Either way, I don't foresee youtube being at the forefront of video content creation anymore if this continues.
Many content creators have just resorted to patreon and other forms of donations to get money now than from ads. This is just lost revenue for youtube. Now t
Youtube [...] removing ads to content they don't approve is just shooting themselves in the foot.
Indeed, I'll support those channels on Patreon and not have to see ads (or use an ad blocker -- which I do anyway) and still use YouTube's storage and bandwidth. They're really doing us a favor when you look at it from the right perspective; they question is how long will it take them to realize they're hurting themselves worse than the channels they're demonetizing.
Sadly, Patreon (being a Silicon Valley company) is also subject to the same pressure from the radical left that infects companies like Google, Facebook, et. al. Patreon has already begun banning a number of conservatives (like Lauren Southern, for example), and all indications are that this is only going to accelerate as the 2020 election approaches. It could very easily get to the point where pretty much every conservative voice is blacklisted across almost the entire internet as we know it.
It's part of th
Once the SJW start to ban, derank, remove some topics they soon welcome many other topics to ban, report, derank, remove.
A cult or faith finds some "history" of their teaching blasphemous? Report and ban. No more on the history of the faith, no more on escaping the faith.
A movie studio finds a negative review? Remove the review, ban the account as the "celebrity" made the request to a SJW.
A university professor says som
And what did king George III think of a bunch of kids over in the "colonies" when they declared their independence, eh? I'm not saying that all jerks are worth listening to, I'm saying that some jerks are. They bucked the system, struck out for their own ideals and the result is... Umm.
Never mind. Moot point. Forget I even commented.