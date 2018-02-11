Games Organizers at Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Confirm Cyber Attack, Won't Reveal Source (reuters.com) 32
Pyeongchang Winter Olympics organizers confirmed on Sunday that the Games had fallen victim to a cyber attack during Friday's opening ceremony, but they refused to reveal the source. From a report: The Games' systems, including the internet and television services, were affected by the hack two days ago but organizers said it had not compromised any critical part of their operations. "Maintaining secure operations is our purpose," said International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams. "We are not going to comment on the issue. It is one we are dealing with. We are making sure our systems are secure and they are secure."
Well, that means... (Score:1)
...the NORKS did it.
Re: (Score:2)
What a time to be alive.
Re: (Score:2)
Hey the athletes formerly known as Russians had no gold medals but now the scoreboard says 10 and something rude about NATO.
Two guesses... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
the hackers from Russia
Re: (Score:2)
Why not do both? ""\_(^.^)_/""
Re: (Score:2)
Russia or North Korea?
Just wait and see who wins all the medals.
It would be very suspicious if Canada and the Scandinavian countries left without any medals.
Re: (Score:2)
Yah, TFA said they saw indications back in Jan. Fwiw, I could see independent (or state-sponsored) hackers from many countries that would want to retaliate when the world is not fair.
No collusion (Score:2)
Famous last words (Score:1)
That last part is over-confidence. It's hard to know if one has plugged all breaches.