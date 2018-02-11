Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Security News

Games Organizers at Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Confirm Cyber Attack, Won't Reveal Source (reuters.com) 32

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
Pyeongchang Winter Olympics organizers confirmed on Sunday that the Games had fallen victim to a cyber attack during Friday's opening ceremony, but they refused to reveal the source. From a report: The Games' systems, including the internet and television services, were affected by the hack two days ago but organizers said it had not compromised any critical part of their operations. "Maintaining secure operations is our purpose," said International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams. "We are not going to comment on the issue. It is one we are dealing with. We are making sure our systems are secure and they are secure."

Games Organizers at Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Confirm Cyber Attack, Won't Reveal Source More | Reply

Games Organizers at Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Confirm Cyber Attack, Won't Reveal Source

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

One man's "magic" is another man's engineering. "Supernatural" is a null word. -- Robert Heinlein

Close