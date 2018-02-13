Trump Administration Wants To Fire 248 Forecasters At the National Weather Service (fortune.com) 151
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Fortune: After a year that saw over $300 million in damages from hurricanes, wildfires, and other natural disasters, the Trump administration is proposing significant cuts to the National Weather Service (NWS) and hopes to eliminate the jobs of 248 weather forecasters. The idea, which is part of the 2019 fiscal budget proposal and caught the agency by surprise, is being derided by the NWS's labor union, which says the cuts will impact the reliability of future weather forecasts and warnings. All totaled, the Weather Service faces cuts of $75 million in the initial proposal. Some or all of those cuts could be jettisoned before the bill is voted upon. "We can't take any more cuts and still do the job that the American public needs us to do -- there simply will not be the staff available on duty to issue the forecasts and warnings upon which the country depends," said Dan Sobien, the president of the National Weather Service Employees Organization.
After a bunch of so-called deficit hawks and fiscal conservatives were finished with their 1 trillion dollar giveaway to the rich, they had to do something they could point at in November to reclaim their conservative bona fides. So they're going to attempt gutting every non-military program in the federal budget.
Instead of increasing military, it would be cheaper to give every country 250 gold and have 4 turns of peace.
That works right up to the point where Gandhi gets nukes.
Be more worried about ISIS.
I bet the Military doesn't use the NWS. Neither do most news organizations. We would lose any weather reporting accuracy, the government could use private sources for its forecasting, or its military forecast could be used for civilian applications. We could also just turn to weather.com.
Unfortunately, he is right! We won't need that many forecasters, especially as the practice gets more and more automated, despite what Dan Sobien, the president of the National Weather Service Employees Organization says.
lol,when has a Republican administration ever been "deficit hawks"? If there's one pattern in politics it's that deficits shrink under the Dems and blow out under the GOP.
Yup. That's because Democrats are "tax and spend" and Republicans are "don't tax but spend anyway".
You seem to be incapable of understanding relative measures. Given whom you defend, not a surprise.
The bloated programs that are kept alive by both military bureaucracy and congressional political issues.
And then there's absolute waste. It takes an act of congress for the military to buy almost anything, literally. So, instead of buying, they lease. The leases cost far more. Sometimes far, far more. But, they can schedule the payments so congressional action is not required. The military is a business, and this is no way to run a business. Congress is the bo
That's a nice, and in this case, very accurate addition to the "under the bus" analogy.
Donâ(TM)t need them.
I don't need 248 to tell me what a single app can do in real time with better accuracy.
Lol, right.
You don't need weather forecasters.
You don't need weather satellites.
You don't need weather stations.
You don't need weather-forecasting models.
You don't need supercomputers to run the models.
You don't need a communication infrastructure to deliver the results.
You just need an app. Wow, the savings.
Who the simple fuck do you think FEEDS the goddam apps?
Slashdot marks the posts of iPhone users in accordance with Leviticus 13:45 [biblehub.com].
Eliminate the NWs entirely, there are numerous private sources of weather forcasters so the government needs to step away from yet another unconstitutional government program.
Poe's Law is a harsh mistress.
Indeed. People have no clue how extremely difficult some things are. Fire these weather experts and you may just lose forecast accuracy for a few decades. And that may kill a lot of people and destroy a lot of property. Since mostly poor people will be hit, I am not surprises the present administration does not care.
Reminds me of the utter stupidity when some Italian earthquake experts got dragged into court because they were wrong. So not more earthquake forecasts worth a damn in Italy. This is inherently
And why 248, anyway? It doesn't make any sense whatsoever. Now, needing 128 or 256 forecasters, I can understand.
10 bits, I mean forecasters are reserved for system use.
And then you talk to an actual expert and find out that technology only provides input for the forecasters. They then take their experience and knowledge of local peculiarities a create an actual forecast from that. In the case of natural disasters, that may be the difference of a few more hours to evacuate, for example. So no, technology is (once again) not nearly as advanced as some people like to think.
This man has a point.
Ah yes, separation of clue and state. I forgot about that one!
That one also has the effect of the clue just leaving when the state goes down the drains. Because while the clue is mobile, the state (and its payload of morons) is not.
Why do I get the horrifying feeling... (Score:2)
... that Trump wants to fire them in order to hold them responsible for the bad weather?
TDS [steemit.com] is a real thing, get it checked out while you still can.
Why do I get the horrifying feeling that Trump wants to fire them in order to hold them responsible for the bad weather?
Because you're so busy dreaming up fantasy cartoon villain crap that doesn't exist to avoid confronting the actually evil crap that your preferred political camp was doing to prevent anyone but Herself from being crowned.
Fastest transition to 3rd world nation? (Score:2, Interesting)
have any other countries/societies/cultures fallen so far, so quickly, due to their own stupidity, as suddenly as the US?
Na, our slide has been going on for quite a while now. See my sig.
Yes, that far ago.
Basically, after Apollo, it's been one long slide, only in the past 20 years has it been really accelerating and becoming quite apparent. And this guy now? The \ has turned into a |
And it ain't just us, bub. It's the UK, too. And Japan had their moment of "oh... shit.." what.. 20 years ago and are *still* recovering?
I quite agree. Trump is a symptom, not the cause. When an obvious moron gets voted in to run the show, then the problem is the voters. The voters cannot be fixed, unfortunately. They will sink the ship now, evermore trying to vote themselves bread and games and glory ("Make America great again!"), unless nothing is left anymore and everything collapses.
Actually I truly believe Trump will #MAGA, in the same way that a good Alcoholic blackout can be transformative.
You'd just better hope you can find a good Claudius to undo all the damage done by your current Caligula.
* who would make an excellent VP, BTW.
"The direct access to information the Internet provides is inherently subversive." - Howard Rheingold
Now where the hell did I put the rest of that MDM
Does not look like that to me. Does more look like people stubbornly voting for the one that promises the most, no matter how little gets delivered. They then will claim that they actually got what they wanted (despite strong evidence to the contrary) and continue with the self-destruction. It is called confirmation bias and it destroys societies. History is full of examples.
I guess those who believe one Bitcoin will be worth one million U.S. dollars will see their dream come true after all, but not exactly as they thought it would.
US is nowhere near a 3rd world nation, and a proposed plan (that will probably not pass) to fire a bunch of weathermen doesn't portend its slide into 3rd world status.
US has the world's largest economy, 9 out of the 10 best universities in the world, the world's largest entertainment & cultural industry, the world's largest companies, half the world's Nobel Prizes last year, we've won the World Series for like 23 years straight....
Do you find yourself watching Rocky 4 and rooting for Ivan Drago?
I'm curious what you think the 10 best universities in the world are.
And the World Series line was a joke, right?
This list [thebestschools.org], for one, says 16 of the top 18 in the world are US.
Maybe you disagree, maybe it's really only 14 of the top 18. Still, it's a long way from 3rd world status. Now go back to telling us how the Nokia N900 was way better than the iPhone 1 or whatever it is European apologists like to do on Slashdot.
To be fair, the US was 2rd world in many regards (infrastructure, medical insurance, education system, legal system,
...) before. So the distance is not that big.
However, look to the Brits for an example of how to ruin a country fast because of a small set of huge egos and a general inability to recognize an existential threat when it stares you in the face.
Well, the Soviet Union of course. But they seem to be on their way back.
I mean, it's not like there have been any weather events that caused Americans any problems last year.
And if there were once-in-a-century hurricanes, etc that caused problems last year, then we probably won't need those forecasters because what are the odds we're going to get two years in a row of weather disasters, amirite? I say we should drain the National Weather Service, because they're all
Well I can see that the moderators didn't like actual direct sources. Surprise, surprise.
In any event, you seemed to gloss over a key portion which contradicts, well, basically your entire dismissal (so easily predicted, by the way), which I'll quote:
Oh, and just so you don't dismiss me as a Trumpkin (even though you or someone else probably will), I'm not a supporter, and there's a lot to despise in Trump's budgetary plans. Calling for more military bloat for an already bloated military, for example, is pretty cringe-worthy to me. Still, even if substantial budgetary increases to the military are the wrong call, minor decreases to the weather service may in fact be the correct call to make. It's a major, really unsupportable, leap to suggest that the weather service decrease is a shortcut to 3rd world status, and it just makes you look, well, childish.
Really, great job illustrating my point. It's almost as if you're a stimulus-response engine.
I'm with you brother. The National Weather Service only reports the liberal weather anyway. What was the last time you heard a weather report for Norman, Oklahoma or Elkins, West Virginia? They're covering up conservative weather, I tell you!
I can hear it already...
"There is no global warming! You people must be wrong. Fake weather news!!!!!!"
"The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive." [twitter.com]
-- from the twitter feed of @realDonaldTrump
Over 5000 employees, and over a billion dollar annual budget.
248 jobs is a 5% reduction in staffing overall. $75 million is less that 7.5% of their budget. And these numbers were bandied about with the expectation that they'd be lowered after push back.
When most of the work in forecasting is increasingly automated and computerized, it makes sense to trim the fat.
But of course the labor union is going to get upset. That's what labor unions do when told the truth.
I do agree we need to scale our military way back, but people will find it just as easy to complain about any other cuts. Maybe even easier. "We're already saving $X from the military cuts, why can't we use that for this program I like???"
Re: (Score:2)
Except that for decades, the truth has been hidden from us. It's not the fat that's the problem, it's salt and sugar!
Trimming the fat would be getting rid of the janitors. Getting rid of forecasters is fucking moronic. The real fat we need to get rid of is surrounding Trump's body like seal blubber.
Lay off the crack, man. 5,000 - 248 != 0
5000 - 248 = 19896.
Calculated on my Intel Pentium processor.
Story of King Canute needs up update (Score:2, Interesting)
Perhaps in the future, the parable of futility will be President Trump, holding back climate change.
Perhaps in the future, the parable of futility will be President Trump, holding back climate change.
You have the wrong president [cato.org] there, lol
robots can forecast, too. (Score:1)
Cause he didn't like their predictions? (Score:2)
the Trump administration is proposing significant cuts to the National Weather Service (NWS) and hopes to eliminate the jobs of 248 weather forecasters
Geez, who rained on his parade?
It was his inauguration that got rained on. And then the stupid weathermen didn't back him up when he claimed he was so divinely blessed that the rain itself stood still until he took the oath of office [independent.co.uk].
Not only that, but massive amounts of technology have made their jobs much easier. There need to be less of them.
A government agency screaming disaster if they take any cuts is nothing you do not hear from every single agency.
True, but sometimes their screaming is justified. You'd have to look into it beyond the assumption that government == bad.
Further, the union president is the last credible source. His primary job is to extract money from the treasury to line pockets.
No, his job is to protect the jobs of union-members. That makes him a biased source, but not necessarily a dishonest one.
Shouldn't they have seen it coming if they were any good at their jobs?
Because... (Score:2)
Oops, I forgot the #1 rule of cutting government spending. You don't cut the waste where it's painless, you cut the meat where it hurts like hell. Then the politicians say "See! they don't like it when we cut spending!".
I've never witnessed a hurricane.
A few tropical cyclones maybe, but never a hurricane.
Somebody really has no clue (Score:2)
Obviously these cuts were selected by who is expected to fight back the least, not how critical the work done there is. A sure way into disaster and one prepared by utter incompetents.
Re: (Score:2)
Has there ever been an actual year on year cut? (Score:2)
To government bureaucrats a decrease in their next years budget increase is a hideous cut that will kill millions.
I say we compromise with a 10% across the board real cut to all non-defense, discretionary
*Using publicly funded satellite and sensor data. But we'll just 'add some value' and sell it back to you.
That was Rick Santorum's brilliant plan, too, not too many years ago. In his case, he was pushing the idea to benefit The Weather Channel. (If memory serves.)
And... didn't Trump's just-proposed budget slash funding for NASA's Earth-observing programs? There's no climate change if nobody can see it. How do you know there's no polar ice any more? Did you personally see it disappear?
After a year that saw over $300 million in damages from hurricanes, wildfires, and other natural disasters...
Well, with a track record like that, they clearly had it coming, didn’t they?
Those firings ought to teach the remaining staff a lesson!
Make the weather great again!
This widget fell apart because there's not enough screws holding it together! I know, let's punish it by pulling out more screws! That'll teach it for falling apart.
In other words, Trump is pushing against the water for three years, [...]
He could always just declare war on Neptune.
(Yes, I know Caligula didn't really do that. Don't care, it's a good story.)
You obviously know absolutely nothing about how weather forecasting works.
It's not a lie if you believe in it?
Yea, the app downloads the reports from NWS and delivers them to your phone combined with ads and market research trackers. It's almost pure profit and they'll have to raise the price to $10 if we eliminate free NWS access for parasitic app businesses.
Because it would take every single adult in USA paying $5 a year to make up the billion dollars it costs to run NWS
I suppose they could add a levy on everything that depends on it
Like flying, fishing, farming, construction, anything involving satellites...