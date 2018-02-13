Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Earth Businesses Government United States Politics

Trump Administration Wants To Fire 248 Forecasters At the National Weather Service (fortune.com) 151

Posted by BeauHD from the drain-the-swamp dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Fortune: After a year that saw over $300 million in damages from hurricanes, wildfires, and other natural disasters, the Trump administration is proposing significant cuts to the National Weather Service (NWS) and hopes to eliminate the jobs of 248 weather forecasters. The idea, which is part of the 2019 fiscal budget proposal and caught the agency by surprise, is being derided by the NWS's labor union, which says the cuts will impact the reliability of future weather forecasts and warnings. All totaled, the Weather Service faces cuts of $75 million in the initial proposal. Some or all of those cuts could be jettisoned before the bill is voted upon. "We can't take any more cuts and still do the job that the American public needs us to do -- there simply will not be the staff available on duty to issue the forecasts and warnings upon which the country depends," said Dan Sobien, the president of the National Weather Service Employees Organization.

Further reading: The Washington Post

Trump Administration Wants To Fire 248 Forecasters At the National Weather Service More | Reply

Trump Administration Wants To Fire 248 Forecasters At the National Weather Service

Comments Filter:

  • What did you expect? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Tuesday February 13, 2018 @07:54PM (#56119351)

    After a bunch of so-called deficit hawks and fiscal conservatives were finished with their 1 trillion dollar giveaway to the rich, they had to do something they could point at in November to reclaim their conservative bona fides. So they're going to attempt gutting every non-military program in the federal budget.

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Instead of increasing military, it would be cheaper to give every country 250 gold and have 4 turns of peace.

      • That works right up to the point where Gandhi gets nukes.

        • The Indian's have had nukes for over a decade.
          Be more worried about ISIS.

        • I bet the Military doesn't use the NWS. Neither do most news organizations. We would lose any weather reporting accuracy, the government could use private sources for its forecasting, or its military forecast could be used for civilian applications. We could also just turn to weather.com.

          Unfortunately, he is right! We won't need that many forecasters, especially as the practice gets more and more automated, despite what Dan Sobien, the president of the National Weather Service Employees Organization says.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      lol,when has a Republican administration ever been "deficit hawks"? If there's one pattern in politics it's that deficits shrink under the Dems and blow out under the GOP.

    • Weird...nobody gave anything "away to the rich". People did get their government to stop taking a little bit less of their money....you probably meant that, right?

      Ferret

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        You seem to be incapable of understanding relative measures. Given whom you defend, not a surprise.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by g01d4 ( 888748 )
      It's frustrating. Trump's fundamental belief du jour is military good, everything else bad. There's no option for discussion, let alone argument. This is what he's being told his core supporters believe so he's along for the ride. What he said in the past [cnn.com] about military waste be damned.
      • There are two sides to military waste.
        The bloated programs that are kept alive by both military bureaucracy and congressional political issues.
        And then there's absolute waste. It takes an act of congress for the military to buy almost anything, literally. So, instead of buying, they lease. The leases cost far more. Sometimes far, far more. But, they can schedule the payments so congressional action is not required. The military is a business, and this is no way to run a business. Congress is the bo

  • Good (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Donâ(TM)t need them.

  • Trump isn't going far enough (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Eliminate the NWs entirely, there are numerous private sources of weather forcasters so the government needs to step away from yet another unconstitutional government program.

    • Re:Trump isn't going far enough (Score:4, Informative)

      by Art Challenor ( 2621733 ) on Tuesday February 13, 2018 @08:03PM (#56119423)
      Someone needs to mod the parent as funny. I assume it has to be a joke unless there are really people out there who think that, say weather.com, the weather channel, etc. are actually forecasting. They almost all use the NWS forecast, they may add a little to it, but the heavy lifting is done by that government agency.

      • Poe's Law is a harsh mistress.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        Indeed. People have no clue how extremely difficult some things are. Fire these weather experts and you may just lose forecast accuracy for a few decades. And that may kill a lot of people and destroy a lot of property. Since mostly poor people will be hit, I am not surprises the present administration does not care.

        Reminds me of the utter stupidity when some Italian earthquake experts got dragged into court because they were wrong. So not more earthquake forecasts worth a damn in Italy. This is inherently

    • Did you really just claim that the Constitution doesn't allow governments to participate in scientific endeavors? Ah yes, separation of clue and state. I forgot about that one!

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        Ah yes, separation of clue and state. I forgot about that one!

        That one also has the effect of the clue just leaving when the state goes down the drains. Because while the clue is mobile, the state (and its payload of morons) is not.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rfengr ( 910026 )
      No one watches the weather for the weather, only to look at the bimbos. Fire the old codgers at the NWS and replace them with more bimbos with big boobs.

  • ... that Trump wants to fire them in order to hold them responsible for the bad weather?

    • TDS [steemit.com] is a real thing, get it checked out while you still can.

    • Why do I get the horrifying feeling that Trump wants to fire them in order to hold them responsible for the bad weather?

      Because you're so busy dreaming up fantasy cartoon villain crap that doesn't exist to avoid confronting the actually evil crap that your preferred political camp was doing to prevent anyone but Herself from being crowned.

  • Can any history nerds supply any information about a world power transforming itself into a 3rd world country as quickly as the US is? I know that other countries have fallen due to war, but have any other countries/societies/cultures fallen so far, so quickly, due to their own stupidity, as suddenly as the US?

    • have any other countries/societies/cultures fallen so far, so quickly, due to their own stupidity, as suddenly as the US?

      Na, our slide has been going on for quite a while now. See my sig.

      Yes, that far ago.

      Basically, after Apollo, it's been one long slide, only in the past 20 years has it been really accelerating and becoming quite apparent. And this guy now? The \ has turned into a |

      And it ain't just us, bub. It's the UK, too. And Japan had their moment of "oh... shit.." what.. 20 years ago and are *still* recovering?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        I quite agree. Trump is a symptom, not the cause. When an obvious moron gets voted in to run the show, then the problem is the voters. The voters cannot be fixed, unfortunately. They will sink the ship now, evermore trying to vote themselves bread and games and glory ("Make America great again!"), unless nothing is left anymore and everything collapses.

    • Actually I truly believe Trump will #MAGA, in the same way that a good Alcoholic blackout can be transformative. He is the wake up call to the masses that says "holy shit, we need to take a serious look at what we have been doing, and change".

      • Actually I truly believe Trump will #MAGA, in the same way that a good Alcoholic blackout can be transformative.

        You'd just better hope you can find a good Claudius to undo all the damage done by your current Caligula.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        Does not look like that to me. Does more look like people stubbornly voting for the one that promises the most, no matter how little gets delivered. They then will claim that they actually got what they wanted (despite strong evidence to the contrary) and continue with the self-destruction. It is called confirmation bias and it destroys societies. History is full of examples.

        • History has literally zero examples of what happens when technology remaps the fabric of society. If you think you can predict what will happen in the next 10 years, or really even at all for that matter) then you have been focusing way too much on history, and haven't been paying attention to how and why things are changing. One thing us older wiser guys know is that those who remember history are doomed to repeat it.
    • I believe Zimbabwe sets the gold standard [wikipedia.org] by having inflation increase form 48% in 1998 to 79 BILLION percent (yes, 79,000,000,000%) just 10 years later. I believe it was worse than the old Wiemar Republic inflation, and economic collapse.

      • I guess those who believe one Bitcoin will be worth one million U.S. dollars will see their dream come true after all, but not exactly as they thought it would.

    • US is nowhere near a 3rd world nation, and a proposed plan (that will probably not pass) to fire a bunch of weathermen doesn't portend its slide into 3rd world status.

      US has the world's largest economy, 9 out of the 10 best universities in the world, the world's largest entertainment & cultural industry, the world's largest companies, half the world's Nobel Prizes last year, we've won the World Series for like 23 years straight....

      Do you find yourself watching Rocky 4 and rooting for Ivan Drago?

      • I'm curious what you think the 10 best universities in the world are.

        And the World Series line was a joke, right?

        • This list [thebestschools.org], for one, says 16 of the top 18 in the world are US.

          Maybe you disagree, maybe it's really only 14 of the top 18. Still, it's a long way from 3rd world status. Now go back to telling us how the Nokia N900 was way better than the iPhone 1 or whatever it is European apologists like to do on Slashdot.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      To be fair, the US was 2rd world in many regards (infrastructure, medical insurance, education system, legal system, ...) before. So the distance is not that big.

      However, look to the Brits for an example of how to ruin a country fast because of a small set of huge egos and a general inability to recognize an existential threat when it stares you in the face.

    • Well, the Soviet Union of course. But they seem to be on their way back.

  • LOL (Score:2, Funny)

    by SeaFox ( 739806 )

    I can hear it already...

    "There is no global warming! You people must be wrong. Fake weather news!!!!!!"

  • Nah (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sexconker ( 1179573 ) on Tuesday February 13, 2018 @07:59PM (#56119383)

    Over 5000 employees, and over a billion dollar annual budget.
    248 jobs is a 5% reduction in staffing overall. $75 million is less that 7.5% of their budget. And these numbers were bandied about with the expectation that they'd be lowered after push back.
    When most of the work in forecasting is increasingly automated and computerized, it makes sense to trim the fat.

    But of course the labor union is going to get upset. That's what labor unions do when told the truth.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Ogive17 ( 691899 )
      If they'd trim the military fat at the same time, it would be harder to complain about cuts to domestic programs.

      • I do agree we need to scale our military way back, but people will find it just as easy to complain about any other cuts. Maybe even easier. "We're already saving $X from the military cuts, why can't we use that for this program I like???"

    • Yes, and firing every congressman is a less than 1% reduction in government employees! Let's also fire all the oncology doctors at the hospital. They comprise a relatively small percentage of the hospital staff!

    • When most of the work in forecasting is increasingly automated and computerized, it makes sense to trim the fat.

      Except that for decades, the truth has been hidden from us. It's not the fat that's the problem, it's salt and sugar!

    • Trimming the fat would be getting rid of the janitors. Getting rid of forecasters is fucking moronic. The real fat we need to get rid of is surrounding Trump's body like seal blubber.

  • 300 million is the hurricane damage to a single yacht.

  • Perhaps in the future, the parable of futility will be President Trump, holding back climate change.

  • What could go wrong? (Score:3)

    by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Tuesday February 13, 2018 @08:01PM (#56119403)
    It's not like any big things like emergency preparedness will be effected. In case the previous sentence did not come across properly, it was intended to be incredibly sarcastic. Weather forecasters help emergency management agencies and accurate forecasts are critical for helping to save lives and avert disasters.

  • the Trump administration is proposing significant cuts to the National Weather Service (NWS) and hopes to eliminate the jobs of 248 weather forecasters

    Geez, who rained on his parade?

    • the Trump administration is proposing significant cuts to the National Weather Service (NWS) and hopes to eliminate the jobs of 248 weather forecasters

      Geez, who rained on his parade?

      It was his inauguration that got rained on. And then the stupid weathermen didn't back him up when he claimed he was so divinely blessed that the rain itself stood still until he took the oath of office [independent.co.uk].

  • A government agency screaming disaster if they take any cuts is nothing you do not hear from every single agency.

    Not only that, but massive amounts of technology have made their jobs much easier. There need to be less of them.
    • Hey dumbshit ... You hear it because it is true. People are going homeless and hungry without more cuts. And no, it isn't because they are lazy and don't want to work. In fact the Dotard hates the immigrants who are willing to work 100 teams harder than he ever has the most. He doesn't resent them because they are "their worst". He hates them because they emphasize what a useless, lazy, incompetent and retarded fuckwad he is.

    • A government agency screaming disaster if they take any cuts is nothing you do not hear from every single agency.

      True, but sometimes their screaming is justified. You'd have to look into it beyond the assumption that government == bad.

  • It's so they can piss on us and say it's raining.
  • This actually makes sense. We don't really need someone to predict how many times Trump will help those devestated by natural disasters and when he will do it. Zero, and never. Climate change isn't real if nobody pays attention to the climate! It's the Trump-Schroedinger principle!

  • Shouldn't they have seen it coming if they were any good at their jobs?

  • ... their forecasts are FAKE NEWS. Sad. Listen, don't blame the hurricane only. Their were bad houses as well, ok? Bad things on both sides.
  • Not for any silly reasons regarding hypothetical global warming, just that it seems a bit short-sighted given the need to, you know, watch and predict weather and issue warnings and forecasts and stuff. I think this idea is kinda dumb, definitely.

    Ferret
  • Why not eliminate 247 white house staffing positions? The country saves money, the public doesn't notice anything different, we're good, right?

    Oops, I forgot the #1 rule of cutting government spending. You don't cut the waste where it's painless, you cut the meat where it hurts like hell. Then the politicians say "See! they don't like it when we cut spending!".

  • I've never witnessed a hurricane.

    A few tropical cyclones maybe, but never a hurricane.

  • Obviously these cuts were selected by who is expected to fight back the least, not how critical the work done there is. A sure way into disaster and one prepared by utter incompetents.

  • "We can't take any more cuts and still do the job that the American public needs us to do -- there simply will not be the staff available on duty to issue the forecasts and warnings upon which the country depends," said Dan Sobien, the president of the National Weather Service Employees Organization.

    To government bureaucrats a decrease in their next years budget increase is a hideous cut that will kill millions.

    I say we compromise with a 10% across the board real cut to all non-defense, discretionary

  • ... wanted to privatize the NWS. You pay private forecasters* for whatever quality of report you want. Actually, I think he might have succeeded, as American (public) weather modeling falls far short [nytimes.com] of European and private technology*. We'll just go ahead and cripple the public offering if there's any chance that it might compete with a product that private enterprise wants to sell.

    *Using publicly funded satellite and sensor data. But we'll just 'add some value' and sell it back to you.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rnturn ( 11092 )

      That was Rick Santorum's brilliant plan, too, not too many years ago. In his case, he was pushing the idea to benefit The Weather Channel. (If memory serves.)

      And... didn't Trump's just-proposed budget slash funding for NASA's Earth-observing programs? There's no climate change if nobody can see it. How do you know there's no polar ice any more? Did you personally see it disappear?

  • After a year that saw over $300 million in damages from hurricanes, wildfires, and other natural disasters...

    Well, with a track record like that, they clearly had it coming, didn’t they?
    Those firings ought to teach the remaining staff a lesson!
    Make the weather great again!

  • This widget fell apart because there's not enough screws holding it together! I know, let's punish it by pulling out more screws! That'll teach it for falling apart.

Slashdot Top Deals

Business is a good game -- lots of competition and minimum of rules. You keep score with money. -- Nolan Bushnell, founder of Atari

Close