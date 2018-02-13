New York Times CEO: Print Journalism Has Maybe Another 10 Years (cnbc.com) 44
New York Times CEO Mark Thompson believes that the newspaper printing presses may have another decade of life in them, but not much more. "I believe at least 10 years is what we can see in the U.S. for our print products," Thompson said on "Power Lunch." He said he'd like to have the print edition "survive and thrive as long as it can," but admitted it might face an expiration date. "We'll decide that simply on economics," he said. "There may come a point when the economics of [the print paper] no longer make sense for us. The key thing for us is that we're pivoting. Our plan is to go on serving our loyal print subscribers as long as we can. But meanwhile to build up the digital business, so that we have a successful growing company and a successful news operation long after print is gone." CNBC reports: Digital subscriptions, in fact, may be what's keeping the New York Times afloat for a new generation of readers. While Thompson said the number of print subscribers is relatively constant, "with a little bit of a decline every time," the company said last week that it added 157,000 digital subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2017. The majority were new subscribers, but that number also included cooking and crossword subscriptions. Revenue from digital subscriptions increased more than 51 percent in the quarter compared with a year earlier. Overall subscription revenue increased 19.2 percent. Meanwhile, the company's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts expectations, "even though the print side of the business is still somewhat challenged," Thompson said. Total revenue rose 10 percent from a year earlier to $484.1 million. New York Times' shares have risen more than 20 percent this year. "Without question we make more money on a print subscriber," Thompson added. "But the point about digital is that we believe we can grow many, many more of them. We've already got more digital than print subscribers. Digital is growing very rapidly. Ultimately, there will be many times the number of digital subscribers compared to print."
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Not really, a lot of people like to have a physical newspaper, especially the elderly.
Of course the use of paper is terrible for the environment, all the millions of newspapers printed every day not to mention all the worthless advertising junk that gets delivered to people on a daily basis which gets thrown away without ever being read.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Of course the use of paper is terrible for the environment
Only if it is recycled. If paper is dumped into landfills, thus sequestering the carbon, it is a great way to mitigate AGW.
They thought vinyl was dead, too... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Digital-only is where print goes to die.
Been at least 25 years since (Score:3, Informative)
Maybe if the print media kept a more just the news stance and made even a small attempt to keep opinions in the editorial sections they might be doing better.
Just my 2 cents
Re: (Score:2)
We can pretty much blame Fox for this on the "professional" side of things. Outlets like CNN used to be straight-up journalism not far removed from CSPAN, turning their nose up at Fox's brand of emotional partisan reporting. Fox made a ton of advertising money as a result, so of course everyone else had to follow in the end.
I don't think that's an accurate description. CNN started the problem of crappy TV news and Fox just exacerbated the problem. I would elaborate, but I think the best argument for my case is Anchorman 2. That's an amazing satire if I ever saw one.
Fortunately, 60 Minutes is still on the air.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Optimism (Score:3)
Given what passes for "journalism", that might be a bit of an optimistic assessment.
Re: (Score:2)
Given what passes for "journalism", that might be a bit of an optimistic assessment.
I think the biggest problem with journalism is that there are actually too many choices. There's great investigative journalism out there, probably more than at any time in history, but there's also a boatload of crap. It's easy to monetize crap. It's difficult to monetize great investigative journalism. It's more expensive to produce and attracts less eyeballs. Most people who complain about the state of journalism are the same people who consume the crap. If you want to read good journalism, all you have
there is the prison market unless they get e-mags (Score:1)
there is the prison market unless they get e-mags
Dammit! I depend on print journalism... (Score:2)
... to supply me with quality crossword puzzles each week.
Sadly true (Score:2)
I commute into a major US city every day and just today noticed someone reading an actual newspaper on the train. I can't even remember when the last time I saw that. Between me with my book and him with his newspaper, we really stood out among the rest of the passengers. If newspapers and books aren't for commuters, who are they for? And commuters have left them by. Sadly, I think this is an accurate assessment..
Re: (Score:1)
Between me with my book and him with his newspaper, we really stood out among the rest of the passengers
Except nobody noticed because they were reading their books and news on their phones, which are much more convenient.
Re: (Score:1)
50 words at a time. You are so right. Way more convenient. Are you 12?
You haven't seen a long tail yet. (Score:1)
Paper will have a longer tail than any tech before it. At the end of the day, it's the internet before the internet, and self publishing will be impossible to extinguish. Try extinguishing the internet and see how that works out for you.
There's no end for print journalism. Even if you cut it's reach in half every year, I suspect most here know that you'll never get there.
Re: (Score:1)
Here in Seattle the PI was killed since this place is infested with Republicans. Now the Times is dying since they're so CONservative that communists have protested in front of their building which proves them to hate the people. Hate the people.
Newspapers? (Score:4, Interesting)
There are two newspaper groups nationally, and they attempted to merge with each other last year. Thankfully the regulator told them they were dreaming.
Their real problems are the fact that they have no idea who their audience is any more. They print an endless parade of celebrity tittle-tattle and no world news to speak of. Their opinion pieces are all written by 25 year-old who who know fuck-all about anything because they got rid of anyone with any real experience years ago.
Even the standard of the photography is rubbish now, because they laid off all the photographers.
The idiot managers do however wonder why no-one wants to pay for their product.
Re: (Score:1)
problem with digital subscriptions (Score:2)
Subscription fatigue (Score:2)
I wouldn't mind paying someone like Amazon or Google $10/month for access to every meaningful newspaper in America (with Google dividing it up among the papers I read that month), but I refuse to get sucked into a half-dozen monthly subscriptions... especially when seemingly all of them are "pay {some reasonable} rate for the first {n} weeks, then {get ass-raped} thereafter until you notice and cancel". I MIGHT do it if there were an option to automatically end the subscription once the promo rate expires,