Germany Considers Free Public Transport in Fight To Banish Air Pollution

"Car nation" Germany has surprised neighbours with a radical proposal to reduce road traffic by making public transport free, as Berlin scrambles to meet EU air pollution targets and avoid big fines. From a report: The move comes just over two years after Volkswagen's devastating "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal unleashed a wave of anger at the auto industry, a keystone of German prosperity. "We are considering public transport free of charge in order to reduce the number of private cars," three ministers including Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks wrote to EU Environment Commissioner Karmenu Vella in the letter seen by AFP Tuesday.
That's the ONLY reason? I'm also dissuaded by the fact that my car starts and stops closer to where I want to be.
That's the ONLY reason? I'm also dissuaded by the fact that my car starts and stops closer to where I want to be.
In European cities, the distance from the next available parking spot often will be further than the distance from the next public transport stop.
That's certainly true, but I think the GP's point is that anybody who can afford to drive will still do so, because the car runs on exactly your schedule, and goes exactly where you want to go. The route can be changed at any moment and offers much more comfort and a more pleasant experience.
Apart from this, even if parking is sparse, it will usually be much faster to drive. It depends on the city, but most people value less time spent commuting over all else.
Yes, exactly. And driving, I am not going to [experience various unpleasantries].
Well, public transport systems sure differ. Many around the world are clean, fast, and safe. I've never seen any body wastes in a subway or tram in Europe. As for going by car: do you ignore traffic accidents and the accompanying risks and costs?
I can afford to drive all the way to my job, but I leave the car mid-route and take the train to the city center. This is so to avoid the huge morning and evening traffic jams, and because I can go reading or web-browsing during half the ride. This combination takes about 1/4 longer than going all the way by car, but it's worth it.
Apart from this, even if parking is sparse, it will usually be much faster to drive. It depends on the city, but most people value less time spent commuting over all else.
The first claim is far from true for many European cities. When I moved to Munich (1995), I sold my car after it stood useless and rusting for 18 months. Going by subway, it took me about 10 minutes to get to work (and the subway ran every 10 minutes). Going by bicycle was 20 minutes. Going by car was unpredictable, but never less than 20 minutes, even with private parking at home (so no searching). Now I live in Stuttgart, and while going by car might be nominally a bit faster with no traffic, we cannot have any meetings at 9 in the morning, because during rush hour, my colleagues travel time goes up by an hour or so. The public transport system in most of the US is (intentionally or not) crippled. Try Singapore, Hong Kong, Munich or even Paris to see what it can be like.
In sensible cities you have all the stuff people want to visit built around public transport hubs. The railway station, for example, is often also a shopping centre and near to office blocks in Japan and some parts of Europe. In fact in Japan the retail attached to the station keeps the train tickets cheap and the service very high quality.
Free doesn't mean free. It means now every time your neighbor gets on a bus you have to pay a fractional cent. Paying it for them motivates them to use it more. Now it means all your neighbors.
That might work there, but where I live the bus sucks so bad I couldn't use it if it were free. It takes a minimum of three hours to get to where I want to be, less than one to drive.
It was half that. I've found any time I move close to work, work moves. Also most of the business centers of this city aren't places you want to raise kids. No, the bus system sucks. If you want to go downtown and back on a weekday during business hours you're cool. If downtown were the center of the pizza and you wanted to go to the next slice or the next one over, you have to go to the center, wait, then come back, there isn't really a slice to slice option in most cases. If you want to get anywhere
Are you too big of an idiot to think globally?
After all the problem this article is covering only exist due to globalism. If they weren't trying to be globalist they wouldn't have to worry about fines from outside of their "sovereign nation".
Nope, when reading articles about globalism I always think of what happens when we completely crater and allow it to come here.
You are forgetting that roads are also heavily subsidized. So, each time you drive to work you are taking money from a neighbor who cycles, or walks, to work. https://frontiergroup.org/repo... [frontiergroup.org]
"Aside from gas taxes and individuals’ expenditures for their own driving, U.S. households bear on average an additional burden of more than $1,100 per year in taxes and other costs imposed by driving. Including:
An estimated $597 per U.S. household per year in general tax revenue dedicated to road construction an
Two miles - if possible, walk, skateboard, scooter, skates, two miles is nothing. Where I live it may be practically impossible due to the way the roads are built to get there on foot in less than two miles if at all, but the idea stands.
...if it's free, then people abuse it (taking it for granted)...
Abuse it? Are you suggesting that people are going to start taking public transportation just for fun without anywhere to go?
Yes, because busses are warm and the outside is cold.
or because they don't want to walk 200m to where they are going, but wouldn't reasonabyl need a bus.
Well that's one affirmative to the question I asked, so I guess recreational use of public transport exists. I'm still not sure I'd use the word "abuse" or worry about it becoming a major problem. If seats taken by sight-seers displace people trying to get to work, it'll be a concern.
There's lots of people who commute every day that don't actually need to be in the office every day.
But the company decides it's more convenient and they aren't paying for the commute so they make everyone come in.
I could do 95% of my job from home, but no, I have to come in, because it's easier to yell across the office than it is to pick up the phone.
I could do 95% of my job from home, but no, I have to come in, because it's easier to yell across the office than it is to pick up the phone.
So you can't do 100% of your job from home? You've just answered why you have to go to work.
Nitpicking aside, the parents point is not lost. I can do 100% of my job from home, but I fight the old-fashioned mentality that says people "should" come to a building to sit in an office or cube. I fail to see the difference when I can do that from home and give back hundreds of wasted man hours per year spent sitting behind a steering wheel in traffic. Not to mention the considerable bump in pay when you're not pissing away hundreds every month on gas.
I can do almost 100% of my work from home. There are rare occasions when equipment fails out of scope (lightning, power outage, upgrades/replacements) that require me to go onsite, but still that isn't my "office" work.
Quick Math, for those that can't do it in their heads.
40 Hours (std work week) * 95% work at home = 38 hours work at home, and 2 hours at the office.
My guess, is that 2 hours are stupid meetings, that should have been a memo in email, or *GASP* a teleconference. Lets just double it, and for the sake of it double it again. That means you can come to the office for two half days a week, and spend three full days, two half days working from where ever. That's 80% (original 95%) work from home.
If there is only 1 bus every day, even if the bus is free, I will not take that bus.
I live 6km from my work, there is a bus that stop just in front of my house every hour. I still take my car to go to work. Why?
By car it take me 15-20min to go to work in the morning and 8-10min to go back in the evening.
By bus with a change for a metro it take me ~20min in the morning and between 45min and 1h15 in the evening.
Even if the bus and metro were free, I still value the time lost way higher than the price of riding with my car.
6km is a pretty easy walk or a 15 minute bike ride.
I think the point is, that it takes longer on the bus than it does to walk 6 km. That has been my experience for the most part. The only place where buses make any semblance of sense is when they run every 15 minutes.
Definately true. Busses are a joke, at least in the US.
I can't believe that all these AC libertarian comments on this article are for real. Nobody can be as dumb as this post is. It has to be trolling, right?
Also, it's "vicious" not "virtuous", you dope.
You do know how taxes work, don't you?
Then it isn't free, is it? Lets obfuscate the cost, and then nobody really knows how much anything really costs.
Here's the thing: It costs billions and billions, and billions to make and maintain those roads. That's considered a worthy service built by shared effort of the society. The additional cost of running buses across those roads is much less, basically a small percentage of cost to increase the the capacity and utility of those roads more.
It makes the overall society more efficient, since those tax dollars are saving millions of individuals much more money over time, usually folks who actually spend money in the economy instead of the savings/investment classes that tend to shelter their activities from the economy at large.
Ad described, at least, makes sense to me - and would be nice to use if I ever visit there.
Ryan Fenton
Roads receive "investment", public transport (including rail) receives "subsidy". As if a layer of tarmac is somehow going to earn money on its own if only enough were spent on it.
Politicians love to play these verbal sleights of hand to fool the stupid and unfortunately it works a lot of the time.
This is what frustrates me about the argument against nationalising the railway (here in the UK). Opponents proclaim that if the states run it, it will run at a loss, and therefore the state should not run it. But that ignores the secondary benefits - running a frequent and free train service would, for example, allow people to live further away, increasing the supply of viable housing and so easing the housing crisis in urban areas. People would save money, not just in travel costs but on things like nursery care, because they might actually be able to get home at a reasonable hour. The state might lose money on the train service but get it back from economic boosts (of people spending their extra disposable income, increased productivity as some people use their time savings to do more work) or reduced costs (e.g. the health costs of pollution, the cost of social housing when housing is scarce, etc).
Do you have any studies or numbers to back this up?
Some cities such as Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, etc. are so spread out that providing reasonable public transportation, even if people are paying, is impossible. Europe has dense urban cores in their cities, and even car-centric German cities haven't spread out so much that providing transportation is a problem. A place like Dallas with zero natural boundaries has spread out to hundreds of square miles. In cities like that, public transportation isn't generally used as a way to get to work...it connects low-income housing with places of employment, hospitals and shopping areas because that's where the limited funds are best spent.
Other US cities like New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington are at least candidates. Metro NY has a decent regional transportation system...there are 3 commuter railroads and several suburban bus lines, and a good amount of development has grown up around the rail lines. And of course, the city itself has subways and buses. Unless they absolutely need their cars to get around during the day, or are super-wealthy and don't care about parking costs, most people who are working normal-schedule jobs take the train or bus into the city. In other cities, you'd need way more than free fares to get people out of their cars.
Fare revenue from public transportation doesn't come anywhere close to paying for the real cost of running the system. Getting rid of it would make it even harder to run, unless everyone decided that it was a public good and should be paid for with taxes or reduced spending on roads. Also, people would have to understand that they can't externalize the cost of living on a 3-acre lot in a super-far flung suburb...making bigger roads just encourages more sprawl-based development. And that's a lifestyle change I don't think most Americans can handle.
Free.
"You keep using that word, but I do not think it means what you think it means."
Per Netflix's Dirty Money [ibtimes.com], all of the major car manufacturers are putting out cars that break their own emissions standards - and NOBODY in their own governments is doing anything about it. It's as if they've all been bought off.
Maybe the corrupt... er, "green"... German government should go after the lawbreakers before trying radical (and potentially really disruptive) ideas like giving services for free.
BTW - If you haven't seen that Dirty Money episode about Volkswagon, take an hour out and watch it. Amid the surprising depths of dishonesty that higher-level executives will go to turn an ever-bigger profit, the part about the Volkswagon-employed Germans actually considering gassing people (and monkeys) to win a PR war is darkly hilarious.
People abuse it and don't take care of anything that is "Free"
Look at any public bathroom, NASTY!
Same for a Bus or a Train, Dirty, Smelly, NASTY!
Pretty much the moment California gave Drivers Licenses to illegals public transport use PLUNGED.
They don't want to be in a Nasty bus or train either. Even an 40 year old beater car is better than public transportation.
In Germany pubic transport is rather clean and efficient.