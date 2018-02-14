Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


YouTube TV Is Adding More Channels, But It's Also Getting More Expensive (theverge.com) 51

Posted by BeauHD from the cheaper-by-the-dozen dept.
YouTube's internet TV streaming service is expanding its programming with the addition of several Turner networks including TBS, TNT, CNN, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, truTV, and Turner Classic Movies. YouTube TV is also bringing NBA TV and MLB Network to the base lineup. NBA All Access and MLB.TV will be offered as optional paid add-ons "in the coming months." The downside? The price of the service is going up. The Verge reports: Starting March 13th, YouTube TV's monthly subscription cost will rise from $35 to $40. All customers who join the service prior to the 13th will be able to keep the lower $35 monthly rate going forward. And if you've been waiting for YouTube to add Viacom channels, that still hasn't happened yet. Hopefully these jumps in subscription cost won't happen very often. Otherwise these internet TV businesses might suddenly start feeling more like cable (and not in a good way). The Verge also mentions that YouTube TV is adding a bunch of new markets including: Lexington, Dayton, Honolulu, El Paso, Burlington, Plattsburgh, Richmond, Petersburg, Mobile, Syracuse, Champaign, Springfield, Columbia, Charleston, Harlingen, Wichita, Wilkes-Barre, and Scranton.

  • In many of these places, the ISP that's fast enough to watch this on a big screen also provides TV, and at a marginal cost of less than $40 if you buy the bundle.
    • exactly. i mean whats the point? If you are close to dead even staying with your cable co. or the equivalent, its not worth the hassle. I have spectrum and if i just choose the basic internet plan (which i think is 75 mbps). its $80 + tax. So i go with youtube and pay $40 + tax and now i'm paying as much or more than what i pay for the previously mentioned basic internet plan + the lowest tier cable package.

    • A lot of times the /base/ price is about the same, but then they nickle and dime you for HD, DVRs, etc. And then on top of that often the low pricing is just introductory and then goes up after a year, and you're locked into a year or more contract. Also, cable companies always seem about a decade behind the times when it comes to user interfaces on their crappy set-top boxes.

      I was on Dish then SlingTV (plus a few others to get the specific channels I wanted) and then switched to YoutubeTV once their Roku a

  • Need a new law named (Score:4, Insightful)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Wednesday February 14, 2018 @06:48PM (#56125725)

    We need some kind of new law, that states something along the lines of :

    "Any collection of video will eventually expand until it costs $50 a month to access, and contains only 5% desirable content".

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      and contains only 5% desirable content"

      Youtube wishes it could get to 5% desirable content.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by taustin ( 171655 )

      5%? You're an optimist, aren't you?

      $35 is already more than I pay for actual cable. With more channels. Which are also full of crap.

  • Call me when they go global.

  • Do not want. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by SeaFox ( 739806 ) on Wednesday February 14, 2018 @07:07PM (#56125811)

    YouTube TV is also bringing NBA TV and MLB Network to the base lineup. NBA All Access and MLB.TV will be offered as optional paid add-ons "in the coming months." The downside? The price of the service is going up.

    Did Google miss that the reason lots of cord cutters "cut the cord" was because they were sick of paying for sports networks they had no interest in?

  • Pay more for less! Evil included! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So what's the benefit of this compared to regular cable?
    Does it have automatically removal or skipping of commericals? Nope...
    Does it have on demand viewing? Nope...
    Does it have offline viewing? Nope..
    Does it have à la carte? Nope...
    Does it have more channels? Nope...
    Does it have all local channels? Nope, only the main ones... but I guess most cable companies do this too and don't carry the sbuchannels

  • So YouTube TV is $40/mo. Which doesn't really replace Disney's $5/mo for ESPN plus, at least for sports fans.

    Amazon subscription pricing (for reference, I don't recommend them):
    HBO - $15/mo
    Cinemax - $10/mo
    HBO + Cinemax - $22/mo (a $3 savings!)

    I could fill this post with all the various subscription streaming services
    By the time very middle man has gotten their cut, I'll be paying 2x more than cable form this "cord cutting". I think cord cutting mainly works for people who pirate or w

    • Netflix is more about original content at this point.

      https://www.netflix.com/origin... [netflix.com]

      What do I watch?

      Movies: I like horror.
      * The Babysitter was the most fun movie I've seen since Evil Dead 2 (Satanism!!!).
      * Death Note should have been rated R as it was too creepy.
      * 1922 was messed up (a son helps his father murder the mother).

      TV shows: Ozark, Stranger Things, Narcos, those are the ones I've liked the best.

      And offline download which I use a lot, all of their original stuff is portable.

  • Typical post-2007 Google product (Score:3)

    by alternative_right ( 4678499 ) on Wednesday February 14, 2018 @07:18PM (#56125855) Homepage Journal

    Instead of what we want, which is a la carte access to certain shows and movies, they want to sell us cable television over the internet. Brilliant. Hopefully no one falls for this.

    Antitrust cannot reap Google too soon...

  • Youtube has been alienating users and while there's no other comparable platform, they invented the patreon thing to get alphabet of their back(youtubers). Youtube sees ads go down, advertisers leave, youtubers keep uploading content but don't care about ads because of patreon, many of the gamers already have monetized streaming on twitch and youtube is just the trunk with their videos... So unless alphabet goes back to 2010 tactics, youtube is kill, but a slow kill.

  • The whole point of the interwebs is I consume what I want (pull) not what an ad exec wants me to watch (push.)

  • The moment Youtube forces me to pay for anything, that's the moment I stop using Youtube.

    It's 98% trash anyway, it's not like I'll lay awake in bed losing sleep over anything Youtube does or doesn't do.

    It's the tragedy of success...as soon as something becomes popular it starts to go downhill and gradually turns to shit. Sometimes not so gradually.

  • The amazing thing to me is that anyone is willing to spend $35 a month on Youtube.

