Ubuntu Wants To Collect Data About Your System -- Starting With 18.04 LTS (fossbytes.com) 113
In an announcement on Ubuntu mailing list, Will Cooke, on behalf of the Ubuntu Desktop team, announced Canonical's plans to collect some data related to the users' system configuration and the packages installed on their machines. From a report: Before you read anything further, it's important to note that users will have the option to opt-out of this data collection. The company plans to add a checkbox to the installer, which would be checked by default. The option could be like: "Send diagnostics information to help improve Ubuntu." As per your convenience, you can opt-out during the installation. An option to do the same will also be made available in the Privacy panel of GNOME Settings. With this data collection, the team wishes to improve the daily experiences of the Ubuntu users. It's worth noting that the collected data will be sent over encrypted connections and no IP addresses will be tracked. To be precise, the collected data will include: flavour and version of Ubuntu, network connectivity or not, CPU family, RAM, disk(s) size, screen(s) resolution, GPU vendor and model, OEM manufacturer, location (based on the location selection made during install), no IP information, time taken for Installation, auto-login enabled or not, disk layout selected, third party software selected or not, download updates during install or not, livePatch enabled or not.
The vrms program will analyze the set of currently-installed packages on a Debian-based system, and report all of the packages from the non-free and contrib trees which are currently installed.
Re: Debian Popularity Contest (Score:4, Interesting)
I'd suppose they're tracking whether there's network connectivity during the installation process (to make decisions about building options that require it), which can be remembered and reported later on once connectivity has been established hours or days later. Also the type of connectivity (wired vs. wifi vs. cellular) could be relevant.
Opt in! (Score:5, Insightful)
> Before you read anything further, it's important to note that users will have the option to opt-out of this data collection.
or maybe users should have the option to opt-in instead?
fwiw, typing this on kubuntu 17.04 because 17.10 borks vmware.
Hopefully 18.04 will be better, but this makes me consider a different distro when it's time to upgrade.
Most of the "best linux distro for vmware" articles talk about linux as the guest; any ideas on which linux desktop (prefer with kde) also makes a good vmware host?
openSUSE Leap 42.3 or openSUSE Tumbleweed
openSUSE Leap contains stable versions of software released on a periodic cycle.
openSUSE Tumbleweed is a rolling distribution that always contains the latest stable versions of software.
Both support KDE and GNOME but they default to KDE.
Last time I installed Tumbleweed (about 4 months ago?) in a VMware Workstation VM, the keyboard didn't even work....
Collection practice is always going to be "on" by default so the person who doesn't know anything or is click happy is going to feed into it. I don't blame any corp for going that route, so long as they give me the option up front to opt out.
The only part I have an issue with is "auto-login enabled or not" because of security implications. That should always default to off.
As long as it's prominently featured in the installation process and not hidden in some user config without a sensible user interface and given some cryptic name, it isn't that big a difference. Anyone who values his privacy will uncheck that box, and anyone who doesn't doesn't care either way anyway.
or maybe users should have the option to opt-in instead?
Yeah, but you know, the vast majority of users would never check that box, even if that could actually help us. If it really helps the Ubuntu folks (and us eventually), we need to know exactly what is sent, and if it's anonymous. Furthermore, Ubuntu is open source ; the devs would not dare to retrieve the kind of private data we don't want to make public.
Already cleaned the userbase (Score:1)
Anyone who really cares already left Ubuntu with the search fiasco.
OK, so it's not just me!
find . -iname "*$whatever*" works, but a real windows XP type (blasphemy, I know; get over it) graphical search would be very convenient.
No network connectivity (Score:5, Funny)
"Fascinating! We haven't received a single report that indicated no network connectivity."
It's reasonable to make "on" the default. First, anyone who installs Linux for the first time will not know what to choose and will probably rather go with the default than change something that might break something. And these are the people that, if I was the developer, I want to know the most about. Because first impressions and all that. If I notice that people install my system for the first time and I never hear from them again while there are others that continue using it, I want to know what caused
Switch to eelo? (Score:1)
Just wait (Score:2)
Pretty soon all of
/etc will be stored in a binary database. Then you'll need a fancy GUI editor to make changes. Can't wait for this feature!
Nah, who would be that stupid to call it something that sounds like you sign up for something? Would you execute something that deals with "registry"? I would expect this to actually make contact with some place and sign me up for something I don't want.
Call it something sensible, will ya?
Yup. And that was a reply to this having been yet another "smart" move by MS.
Uploaded by "magic" (Score:2)
... network connectivity or not,
...
So... if there's no network connectivity, is the data uploaded by "magic"?
Unpopular decision to get virtually nothing?! (Score:4, Interesting)
Note that I am currently using Ubuntu and, in principle, will install this new LTS version. Curiously, I have recently moved my main machine from Windows to Linux precisely to escape from Windows 10 invasive, controlling, imposing, etc. actions. I will not stop using Linux but, if Canonical starts going in certain direction, I would certainly stop using Ubuntu and all their products.
There is some value in knowing that only 0.1% of your customers use some obscure hardware or software -- if your goal is to discontinue support for those items.
And what about asking directly? Via opinion polls or publishing upcoming plans and seeing the reaction of the community or simply relying on existing statistics (from the vendors or from the quite a few companies which care about these things). There are usually lots of alternatives to compensate whatever user data collection is expected to accomplish; or, at least, to minimise the bad advertisement that such actions provoke. The most ironic part is that a big proportion of these massive data sets are proba
Re: (Score:2)
Its not like you couldn't have seen this coming, Canonical pioneered sending your search results to Amazon.
Canonical is clearly a mass-market oriented company, at least for the Linux world. I don't think that this is necessarily bad as long as they don't forget their defining essence. They can include additional features which might be appealing to whatever new subset of users and which I might ignore. But they should better make sure that I can continue relying on Linux and on all what it is supposed to represent.
I could actually see some value in this for the customer. Knowing what your user base uses in hardware helps focusing your resources on the problems they may have. Personally, I'd hope that most of their users have nVidia cards so they could FINALLY justify throwing some manpower behind fixing that annoying "blank screen during install" problem (yes, I know the workaround, but how many people who never installed Ubuntu know it?).
I think it's also a pretty good tool to find out what people who don't know a l
Knowing what their users want to do with their system and putting their effort behind making this a priority is sensible.
There is always a justification or, better, an excuse to defend this or any other action. Microsoft wasn't probably thinking about world domination or random user invasion when deciding to implement telemetry in Windows 10. This isn't even a matter of doubting about the honest intentions of the companies performing these actions. This is simply beyond what some people are willing to tolerate in their trade-off with for-profit companies. The more a company knows about you, the more likely is that they can bu
So what we have is them threatening me with producing something that I'd actually want and a diffuse threat of "something bad could happen". Did I sum that up correctly?
The main difference between this and the shenanigans MS is pulling with Win10 is that in this case, you can fully audit what Canonical is getting about you. You can even change it if you so please by changing the underlying code. With Win10, you're facing a black box that sends data containing whatever information to its master.
I do hope you
Of course, the IP address isn't collected. Well, actively collected... it just comes along for the ride with the HTTPS origin packet.
I understand how this info can be used to help with making Ubuntu better, but with all this in a database, as the parent stated, this makes a big juicy target for a data breach, as it can provide internal IPs and topology of some potentially restricted environments.
Ideally, this should have been opt-in. For a lot of machines, I don't mind this stuff collected. However, ther
I can only think of one type of actions: spamming, targetted advertisement or any other form of custom nagging.
This speaks volumes about you, and very little about Canonical. I don't even use Ubuntu and my first thought was "Hey, I'll bet they could use this to prioritize patches and focus development". The first step of being responsive to your users is to know what they need, and one way to know what they need is to know what they have/use. No need to waste money on further development or support for a package that only 0.8% of your user base has installed. Likewise, if you're trying to prioritize bug fixing effor
This speaks volumes about you, and very little about Canonical. I don't even use Ubuntu and my first thought was "Hey, I'll bet they could use this to prioritize patches and focus development".
Better: speaks volumes about what I think of big software companies. Or even better: speaks volumes of the kind of behaviours which are unfortunately very common in the software industry. Note that I have never spammed anyone or supported any kind of random advertisement on these lines. I am actually a quite advertisement-incompatible person, always caring about doing things properly rather than about maximising the impact of the way in which I transmit what I do.
The first step of being responsive to your users is to know what they need, and one way to know what they need is to know what they have/use
As written in a previous post, the more a co
This is literally what Steam collects.
http://store.steampowered.com/... [steampowered.com]
I'm sure nobody here bitching runs Steam, right? Because that'd make you a complete hypocrite and we know nobody here is a massive raging hypocrite.
If Canonical wasn't run by complete morons, they would have called it a "Hardware Survey".
finding another nail for the coffin huh? (Score:3)
Before you read anything further, it's important to note that users will have the option to opt-out of this data collection.
Mark mark mark, this isnt how it works. Users should have options and they should opt into them. Its akin to going to an Applebees, sitting down, and being immediately presented with a plate of fried cheese sticks before I even order. Sure, I'll opt out of them because my weekend plans dont include crippling gas and constipation, but it would have been simpler for everyone if I were allowed to decide if i wanted the item or not. you see?
now, im not equating consentless data collection with a plate of dry salty and unhealthy cheese that enters the human body without an exit strategy and tastes like a hot fried mess. However, you can certainly see that if you continue to do things like enforce toxic contributor agreements, predatory marketing tie ins through the gnome search tool, and implied consent collection like this, then most users will find a new distro. I mean, do you seriously think privacy and security are going away in 2018 just because its Ubuntu?
You're not going to talk Shuttleworth out of such things. Telemetry and pseudo-anonymous information is the great peek under your skirt that marketers die for.
If you must (and you should), you can already null-route the 127+ Windows straws into your system's brain, as well as Apple's 11 major MacOS routes.
It's only a matter of time until the whimpering processes cry you a river, not having touched the mothership. So many industries have become barnacles and parasites on your data, that killing such informat
Great, now I'm hungry...
Since the default is Opt-In.. (Score:5, Insightful)
... Canonical's plans appear quite obvious... first get the data collection infrastructure in place by collecting innocent data. Then slowly, automatically "opt-in" other data to be collected. Of course, there will be the ability to opt-out. But you'll have to verify that option after each OS update because Canonical's default seems to be opt-in. And since the default will be opt-in, the data collection will be easily overlooked. Canonical's plans towards its users look pretty obvious to me.
If it's obvious, what is it? What are they trying to do?
Could they not just be collecting data in order to get a better idea on where to focus their development? The data is being made public and plus it's open source. It's anonymous but who knows maybe they are secretly keeping track of the ip addresses. But if so, why?
...If it's obvious, what is it? What are they trying to do?
...
Perhaps it would help if you had read my message.
Yeah, these seems 100% like a hardware survey and Canonical are idiots for not calling it that, and Slashdotters are idiots for not realizing that Canonical collecting the same data that Steam does, doesn't not magically turn Canonical into the NSA.
Hell, most of those statistics are logged every time you visit someone's website. And surely nobody sets their starting page to Google or Bing/Yahoo, right? RIGHT?!?! Because then they'd have our desktop depth too! (OMG 1984!)
Unlike Microsoft, Canonical has no actual market protection.
The second Ubuntu fucks over its users, they'll simply switch distros. Remember Linux Mint? It was Ubuntu without Canonical and it made them so made they disabled their repos for Mint users out of spite.
Your advice please... (Score:3)
I've been lazy and I've been using Ubuntu (or Kubuntu to be specific) since around 8.04 or so.
However, I also value privacy and I'm not fond of the data collecting business practices of major tech firms.
I value convenience (as I'm getting old) and I like the large apt package set, lots of stuff pre-packaged and ready to run by a a single command line.
I've have or had love affairs with C, Python, Zsh, Haskell, Mercurial, OpenFoam, Embedded, NetBSD (albeit 15 years ago), BeOS, and some other stuff...
I like KDE's features and configurability, but don't like the bloat. I've tried XFCE (&Co) on my lo-end machines, like the speed but they lack some features.
I don't really care if I run a BSD or Linux kernel and user space. I can download and build by source, but that should be restricted to the odd stuff. I expect to find most common stuff pre-compiled and pre-packaged. I value stability, but for some packages, I don't want them to be three years old. (Case in point: eclipse).
I've done enough X configuration for a couple of life times. Basic networking should also work out of the box.
Is it time for me to turn to Debian? Or Manjaro? Or... go hard core Arch? Am I too lazy for those?
I value convenience (as I'm getting old) and I like the large apt package set, lots of stuff pre-packaged and ready to run by a a single command line.
Debian (apt), Fedora (yum), Arch/Manjaro (pacman) or Gentoo (emerge) can do this, likely others as well. I think Debian's apt repo is quite a bit larger than Ubuntu's.
The other options like MINT, Peppermint, Bodhi, CrunchBang, etc are going to have smaller package repos than Debian, if that matters to you. I could probably list all the Linux apps I need on a Post-It note and find them in the vast majority of distros. (vim, gcc/binutils/make, SDL2, Firefox, pidgin, VLC, audacity, MilkyTracker, GIMP, LibreOff
Remeber when (Score:2)
Operating systems would boot your computer and allow you to run applications?
Questions... (Score:2)
Didn't Ubuntu already have something like this, but as an opt-in option?
I remember having to check some privacy or something in configuration to see if it wasn't spying on me.
Anyways, good place as any, regarding hardware compatibility and ease of use, what's a good distro to go for instead of Ubuntu? Preferrably some distro that won't be pulling some shit like this in at least the near future.
I'm - admitedly slowly - moving away from Windows because of crap opt-out stuff, and anti-privacy changes in update
No network connectivity... (Score:2)
To be precise, the collected data will include:
... network connectivity or not
I'm mostly impressed (or concerned) that they've found a way for machines without network connectivity to phone home.
The problem with *nix (Score:2)
as I see it: (and I speak as an Ubuntu user doing RNN research)
For a great many years, *nix seems to slavishly copy Windows (and to a lesser extend, MacOS) features and looks, all while screaming "look at me! I'm different!"
I'm trying to dump Windows for good, but being a clone of Windows, especially in functions like this (cough, telemetry) does not engender good will from me.
Here's a thought for Ubuntu and all the other distros out there prepping their photocopiers, stop adding "features" and go back to f
Sorry Ubuntu; boat has sailed. (Score:2)
This may (or may not) be well intentioned but too many people have now poisoned the well.
Always to "improve product" (Score:2)
Every outfit on the planet integrating malware into their systems say the same thing. X, Y and Z is needed to improve our products. Nobody EVER says the reason is to make the bean counters happy, gain unfair advantage or to sell out users to the highest bidder.
If they are so passionate about feedback in order to improve their product where is the feedback button in Ubuntu? Why can't it *ASK* for feedback or provide UI elements for users encouraging them to complete a survey?
