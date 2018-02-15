UK Blames Russia For Cyber Attack, Says Won't Tolerate Disruption (reuters.com) 84
Britain blamed Russia on Thursday for a cyber-attack last year, publicly pointing the finger at Moscow for spreading a virus which disrupted companies across Europe including UK-based Reckitt Benckiser. From a report: Russia denied the accusation, saying it was part of "Russophobic" campaign it said was being waged by some Western countries. The so-called NotPetya attack in June started in Ukraine where it crippled government and business computers before spreading around the world, halting operations at ports, factories and offices. Britain's foreign ministry said the attack originated from the Russian military. "The decision to publicly attribute this incident underlines the fact that the UK and its allies will not tolerate malicious cyber activity," the ministry said in a statement. "The attack masqueraded as a criminal enterprise but its purpose was principally to disrupt," it said.
As my friend Comrade Colonel General Koleshnikov once said "Dmitry Sonovavich, we have often noticed traitors and spies have large amounts of hazardous radioactive isotopes in their hideouts. We have no idea why this is. Maybe they put them in their tea for some reason"
This series of 6 articles [buzzfeed.com] alleges the Russian state or their Mafia allies have committed 17 politically motivated murders in the UK.
To save us all time, I'll preempt the usual Krembot objections: yes, it's Buzzfeed, the evidence is in the six articles.
The UK authorities have apparently been reluctant to do anything about it for fear of unleashing further mayhem or disturbing the huge amounts of dirty Russian money swilling around London, sorry invested in the UK.
Are we now seeing why "The Boy who Cried Wolf" and "Chicken Little" fables were important to learn when you were a child?
You wanted to blame Russia! Russia! Russia! just to undermine Trump
Thanks for the note, comrade. However, it would be more convincing if Trump himself wasn't constantly making false and pants-on-fire statements all the time. [politifact.com]
...Oh, yeah, Trump's approval ratings are now above what Obama had.
Actually, Trump's approval ratings did rise slightly since December... but, no, even with that slight up-tick, his approval ratings are still lower than Obama's. (Or Bush's, for that matter.)
https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/trump-approval-ratings/
"Country with history of lying about foreign affairs accusing another country with a history of lying about foreign affairs of lying about foreign affairs."
This story was a waste of electricity.
I don't think Her Majesty's Government would get involved in anything underhand.
At least the UK leadership did not, publicly and directly, implore Russia to involve themselves in the internal decision making process in the UK.It is kind of hard to act self-righteous if you first ask them to do it.
"the people" voted Brexit because they thought it would make the fucking brown people go away. They were asked a complicated question and responded with a fucking stupid answer. There never should have been a referendum, there's a parliament that takes care of governance, democratically elected, and populated by people who know what the EU actually is.
"..The 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back..becausethe Cold War’s been over for 20 years.”
This is why the leaders of the West should never get complacent, it's one step away from cocky and negligent.
It's not paranoia if they're really out to get you.
Russia is unlikely to improve as long as Putin, the oligarchs and the mafias are in charge. No matter how much he hypes up external threats, the 70% of the population who aren't gullible understand that, as in the west, the system is stacked in favour of the elites but unlike the west, they're not allowed even to elect a totally unsuitable leader who promises to "drain the swamp".
When even the rule of law is at the whim of the state and they see that anyone who complains too much ends up without a job or i
Oh, well
... if they won't tolerate it, that's different.
We are so sorry, comrade!
Oh, well
... if they won't tolerate it, that's different.
We are so sorry, comrade!
No Royal Wedding invitations for you!
That'll show 'em!
Maybe the SAS can toss some Corgis at Russians, as well.
Does anyone else thing it's interesting that the first 10 comments regarding a story about Russia come from anon or high number registered users that cast doubt on the story and putting it in a Republicans versus Democrats light? I'm just saying, it seems like the kind of thing Russian agents might be vying for.
Russia, Russia, Russia!
Two years ago, Russia was just another country, with a GDP about the same as Italy's.
Now, if you get a flat tire, it's Russia's fault.
And Russia is siding with right? When did that happen?
No actual evidence of course, that would be silly.
Don't tolerate it. Now what, Theresa? What exactly are you going to do about it? How, exactly are you going to not tolerate it? Nuke them? Impose sanctions or something? Who is going to listen to you and your jokes? Some poor soul somewhere on the Isle of something or other, perhaps. Some retired pinhead with a greasy fat chip in one hand and a union jack in another wailing "we don't need no immagrunts!". You left the eu, remember? Trump is all about america first so he sure as hell isn't going to back you
The only things Russia cares about are: cryptocurrency, and purchases of oil and natural gas.
Quadruple investment in Renewables and cut them off at the knees.