UK Blames Russia For Cyber Attack, Says Won't Tolerate Disruption

Posted by msmash
Britain blamed Russia on Thursday for a cyber-attack last year, publicly pointing the finger at Moscow for spreading a virus which disrupted companies across Europe including UK-based Reckitt Benckiser. From a report: Russia denied the accusation, saying it was part of "Russophobic" campaign it said was being waged by some Western countries. The so-called NotPetya attack in June started in Ukraine where it crippled government and business computers before spreading around the world, halting operations at ports, factories and offices. Britain's foreign ministry said the attack originated from the Russian military. "The decision to publicly attribute this incident underlines the fact that the UK and its allies will not tolerate malicious cyber activity," the ministry said in a statement. "The attack masqueraded as a criminal enterprise but its purpose was principally to disrupt," it said.

  • Ironic irony (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Badlight ( 2696267 )

    "Country with history of lying about foreign affairs accusing another country with a history of lying about foreign affairs of lying about foreign affairs."

    This story was a waste of electricity.

  • At least the UK leadership did not, publicly and directly, implore Russia to involve themselves in the internal decision making process in the UK.It is kind of hard to act self-righteous if you first ask them to do it.

  • "..The 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back..becausethe Cold War’s been over for 20 years.”

    This is why the leaders of the West should never get complacent, it's one step away from cocky and negligent.
    It's not paranoia if they're really out to get you.

  • Oh, well ... if they won't tolerate it, that's different.

    We are so sorry, comrade!

    • Oh, well ... if they won't tolerate it, that's different.

      We are so sorry, comrade!

      No Royal Wedding invitations for you!

      That'll show 'em!

      Maybe the SAS can toss some Corgis at Russians, as well.

  • Interesting comments, indeed. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Thursday February 15, 2018 @11:10AM (#56128720)

    Does anyone else thing it's interesting that the first 10 comments regarding a story about Russia come from anon or high number registered users that cast doubt on the story and putting it in a Republicans versus Democrats light? I'm just saying, it seems like the kind of thing Russian agents might be vying for.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Maritz ( 1829006 )
      Well, it's working perfectly, so I don't expect them to stop any time soon.
    • If you think Slashdot these days has any "reach" and is thus worth the efforts of paid shills, you're kidding yourself. Stories struggle to get 100 comments, something common years ago. Maybe, just maybe, there are people out there with opinions you disagree with. This doesn't make them "dirty foreigners". We have met the enemy, and he is us.

  • Russia, Russia, Russia!

    Two years ago, Russia was just another country, with a GDP about the same as Italy's.

    Now, if you get a flat tire, it's Russia's fault.

    And Russia is siding with right? When did that happen?

    No actual evidence of course, that would be silly.

    • Heck, I'm old enough to remember when warnings about Russia were met with "the 80's called...they want their cold war back!"

  • Don't tolerate it. Now what, Theresa? What exactly are you going to do about it? How, exactly are you going to not tolerate it? Nuke them? Impose sanctions or something? Who is going to listen to you and your jokes? Some poor soul somewhere on the Isle of something or other, perhaps. Some retired pinhead with a greasy fat chip in one hand and a union jack in another wailing "we don't need no immagrunts!". You left the eu, remember? Trump is all about america first so he sure as hell isn't going to back you

  • The only things Russia cares about are: cryptocurrency, and purchases of oil and natural gas.

    Quadruple investment in Renewables and cut them off at the knees.

