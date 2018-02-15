UK Blames Russia For Cyber Attack, Says Won't Tolerate Disruption (reuters.com) 121
Britain blamed Russia on Thursday for a cyber-attack last year, publicly pointing the finger at Moscow for spreading a virus which disrupted companies across Europe including UK-based Reckitt Benckiser. From a report: Russia denied the accusation, saying it was part of "Russophobic" campaign it said was being waged by some Western countries. The so-called NotPetya attack in June started in Ukraine where it crippled government and business computers before spreading around the world, halting operations at ports, factories and offices. Britain's foreign ministry said the attack originated from the Russian military. "The decision to publicly attribute this incident underlines the fact that the UK and its allies will not tolerate malicious cyber activity," the ministry said in a statement. "The attack masqueraded as a criminal enterprise but its purpose was principally to disrupt," it said.
This series of 6 articles [buzzfeed.com] alleges the Russian state or their Mafia allies have committed 17 politically motivated murders in the UK.
To save us all time, I'll preempt the usual Krembot objections: yes, it's Buzzfeed, the evidence is in the six articles.
The UK authorities have apparently been reluctant to do anything about it for fear of unleashing further mayhem or disturbing the huge amounts of dirty Russian money swilling around London, sorry invested in the UK.
As my friend Comrade Colonel General Koleshnikov once said "Dmitry Sonovavich, we have often noticed traitors and spies have large amounts of hazardous radioactive isotopes in their hideouts. We have no idea why this is. Maybe they put them in their tea for some reason"
That anyone in our own agencies could have created it with the footprint of any nation. And there is plenty of motivation for our own agencies to do it. In fact, it is part and parcel for something like the CIA to do.
So this is a finger pointing shit show leaving wondering who to trust here.
The fact that the attack started with Ukraine is very strong evidence that it's Russia. They have been attacking Ukraine continuously since 2014.
It's also likely that, this time, it wasn't actually an attack aimed at Britain. Not that they wouldn't attack Britain, but this time it looks like Britain was just collateral damage of an attack on Ukraine, because turns out that malware and viruses don't stick around at the target you send them to, they spread out.
"Country with history of lying about foreign affairs accusing another country with a history of lying about foreign affairs of lying about foreign affairs."
This story was a waste of electricity.
Given what GCHQ get up to, that makes the UK government a bunch of utter grade A hypocrites.
I don't think Her Majesty's Government would get involved in anything underhand.
At least the UK leadership did not, publicly and directly, implore Russia to involve themselves in the internal decision making process in the UK.It is kind of hard to act self-righteous if you first ask them to do it.
I hope you're not admitting the Russians are guilty? Wouldn't want you to lose your job over this.
Supervisor to cubicle 101! Supervisor to cubicle 101! DNS-and-BIND leaving the script. Thoughtcrime in progress.
"the people" voted Brexit because they thought it would make the fucking brown people go away. They were asked a complicated question and responded with a fucking stupid answer. There never should have been a referendum, there's a parliament that takes care of governance, democratically elected, and populated by people who know what the EU actually is.
Authoritarian, not fascist. A monarchy, even a representative one, is inherently authoritarian.
"the people" voted Brexit because they thought it would make the fucking brown people go away.
Appeal to emotion with an extra helping of fallacy of the single cause.
This tactic gets used often because using racism as a cudgel is both fun and easy. Plenty of simple minded people fall for it.
. Instead the opinions of elites are held as correct without any critical thinking.
This is the thing, Breiters are stupid enough to believe that Boris Johnson is not one of the elites.
"..The 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back..becausethe Cold War’s been over for 20 years.”
This is why the leaders of the West should never get complacent, it's one step away from cocky and negligent.
It's not paranoia if they're really out to get you.
Russia is unlikely to improve as long as Putin, the oligarchs and the mafias are in charge. No matter how much he hypes up external threats, the 70% of the population who aren't gullible understand that, as in the west, the system is stacked in favour of the elites but unlike the west, they're not allowed even to elect a totally unsuitable leader who promises to "drain the swamp".
When even the rule of law is at the whim of the state and they see that anyone who complains too much ends up without a job or i
... if they won't tolerate it, that's different.
We are so sorry, comrade!
... if they won't tolerate it, that's different.
We are so sorry, comrade!
No Royal Wedding invitations for you!
That'll show 'em!
Maybe the SAS can toss some Corgis at Russians, as well.
Interesting comments, indeed. (Score:5, Insightful)
Does anyone else thing it's interesting that the first 10 comments regarding a story about Russia come from anon or high number registered users that cast doubt on the story and putting it in a Republicans versus Democrats light? I'm just saying, it seems like the kind of thing Russian agents might be vying for.
Noticed something similar about the Huawei phone story - lots of suspect posts with poor grammar towing the same line.
More of a conceptual misunderstanding than a grammatical error, but still.
Re: (Score:2)
Does anyone else thing it's interesting that the first 10 comments regarding a story about Russia come from anon or high number registered users that cast doubt on the story and putting it in a Republicans versus Democrats light? I'm just saying, it seems like the kind of thing Russian agents might be vying for.
I admire your hermetic seal.
Is my ID low enough for ya?
Or maybe you're a Russian trying to draw attention of the others to suit you're overlords needs. Or maybe it's Russians all the way down............
Red Scare of 2017-18.
Well, let's play Guess That Shill. We've paid democrat shills [wikipedia.org], US deep state shills from things like this [wikipedia.org] and this [congress.gov]. We've corporate shills [topseos.com] too, and definitely republican shills [heartland.org].
Personally, I noticed how Bernie Sanders was treated by the press, and how after the election with the flick of the switch all of the usual mouth pieces were on the same page with blaming fake news and russian collusion. It was actually impressive how well that was coordinated.
So now I wonder, who benefits the most from making the
Heck, I'm old enough to remember when warnings about Russia were met with "the 80's called...they want their cold war back!"
Yeah, I guess Russia was our buddy when Obama pooh-poohed Romney's citing of Russia as a major threat to the US six years ago.
Don't tolerate it. Now what, Theresa? What exactly are you going to do about it? How, exactly are you going to not tolerate it? Nuke them? Impose sanctions or something? Who is going to listen to you and your jokes? Some poor soul somewhere on the Isle of something or other, perhaps. Some retired pinhead with a greasy fat chip in one hand and a union jack in another wailing "we don't need no immagrunts!". You left the eu, remember? Trump is all about america first so he sure as hell isn't going to back you
The only things Russia cares about are: cryptocurrency, and purchases of oil and natural gas.
Quadruple investment in Renewables and cut them off at the knees.
Are we now seeing why "The Boy who Cried Wolf" and "Chicken Little" fables were important to learn when you were a child?
You wanted to blame Russia! Russia! Russia! just to undermine Trump
Thanks for the note, comrade. However, it would be more convincing if Trump himself wasn't constantly making false and pants-on-fire statements all the time. [politifact.com]
Come on then, I'll play, where should we get our facts from?
There's this: https://www.rt.com/ [rt.com]
and this: https://www.infowars.com/ [infowars.com]
...Oh, yeah, Trump's approval ratings are now above what Obama had.
Actually, Trump's approval ratings did rise slightly since December... but, no, even with that slight up-tick, his approval ratings are still lower than Obama's. (Or Bush's, for that matter.)
https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/trump-approval-ratings/
