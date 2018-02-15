UK Blames Russia For Cyber Attack, Says Won't Tolerate Disruption (reuters.com) 34
Britain blamed Russia on Thursday for a cyber-attack last year, publicly pointing the finger at Moscow for spreading a virus which disrupted companies across Europe including UK-based Reckitt Benckiser. From a report: Russia denied the accusation, saying it was part of "Russophobic" campaign it said was being waged by some Western countries. The so-called NotPetya attack in June started in Ukraine where it crippled government and business computers before spreading around the world, halting operations at ports, factories and offices. Britain's foreign ministry said the attack originated from the Russian military. "The decision to publicly attribute this incident underlines the fact that the UK and its allies will not tolerate malicious cyber activity," the ministry said in a statement. "The attack masqueraded as a criminal enterprise but its purpose was principally to disrupt," it said.
Shouldn't we wait until UK government declassifies the autopsy of the "poisoned" before blaming anyone?
This series of 6 articles [buzzfeed.com] alleges the Russian state or their Mafia allies have committed 17 politically motivated murders in the UK.
To save us all time, I'll preempt the usual Krembot objections: yes, it's Buzzfeed, the evidence is in the six articles.
The UK authorities have apparently been reluctant to do anything about it for fear of unleashing further mayhem or disturbing the huge amounts of dirty Russian money swilling around London, sorry invested in the UK.
Are we now seeing why "The Boy who Cried Wolf" and "Chicken Little" fables were important to learn when you were a child?
Now Russia can do bad things and half the people will believe the claims about what Russia actually did do are also FAKE NEWS.
You wanted to blame Russia! Russia! Russia! just to undermine Trump because you think a "well-connected, sadistic sociopath" would be better? Well, the "news" organizations that pushed that Russia! Russia! Russia! narrative now have no credibility....
Oh, yeah, Tru
Are we now seeing why "The Boy who Cried Wolf" and "Chicken Little" fables were important to learn when you were a child?
...
You wanted to blame Russia! Russia! Russia! just to undermine Trump
Thanks for the note, comrade. However, it would be more convincing if Trump himself wasn't constantly making false and pants-on-fire statements all the time. [politifact.com]
"What do you call it when the assassin accuses the assassin?" - Abraham Lincoln
At least the UK leadership did not, publicly and directly, implore Russia to involve themselves in the internal decision making process in the UK.It is kind of hard to act self-righteous if you first ask them to do it.
"..The 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back..becausethe Cold War’s been over for 20 years.”
This is why the leaders of the West should never get complacent, it's one step away from cocky and negligent.
It's not paranoia if they're really out to get you.
Oh, well
... if they won't tolerate it, that's different.
We are so sorry, comrade!
Does anyone else thing it's interesting that the first 10 comments regarding a story about Russia come from anon or high number registered users that cast doubt on the story and putting it in a Republicans versus Democrats light? I'm just saying, it seems like the kind of thing Russian agents might be vying for.