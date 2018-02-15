FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Is Under Investigation Over $3.9 Billion Media Deal 54
According to a report in The New York Times (Warning: source may be paywalled), Ajit Pai and the FCC approved a set of rules in 2017 to allow television broadcasters to increase the number of stations they own. Weeks after the rules were approved, Sinclair Broadcasting announced a $3.9 billion deal to buy Tribune Media. PC Gamer reports: The deal was made possible by the new set of rules, which subsequently raised some eyebrows. Notably, the FCC's inspector general is reportedly investigating if Pai and his aides abused their position by pushing for the rule changes that would make the deal possible, and timing them to benefit Sinclair. The extent of the investigation is not clear, nor is how long it will take. However, it does bring up the question of whether Pai had coordinated with Sinclair, and it could force him to publicly address the topic, which he hasn't really done up to this point.
Legislators first pushed for an investigation into this matter last November. At the time, a spokesman for the FCC representing Pai called the allegations "baseless" and alluded to it being a partisan play by those who oppose the chairman. "For many years, Chairman Pai has called on the FCC to update its media ownership regulations," the FCC spokesman said. "The chairman is sticking to his long-held views, and given the strong case for modernizing these rules, it's not surprising that those who disagree with him would prefer to do whatever they can to distract from the merits of his proposals."
It would be nice... (Score:4, Insightful)
... to see Ajit Pai in an orange jumpsuit being led off to prison in handcuffs. Maybe that would wipe the stupd shit-eating grin off his face. He is an arrogant sociopathic twat, and I would love to see justice served. But I don't expect to.
Club Fed's are not like that (Score:2)
Club Fed's are not like that
Re: (Score:2)
It is not the current name of a condition used for diagnosis today because it is split into two more specific conditions: Antisocial Personality Disorder (ASPD) and Dissocial Personality Disorder (DPD). So it the condition is not imaginary nor did it disappear, it is simply not how it is currently classified for the purposes of medical diagnosis.
But unless you are psychologist or a psychiatrist, it is a perfectly reasonable and well understood term for the lay public to use.
Re: (Score:2)
Developing trend is that psychopaths are born and the various forms of sociopaths are made, most often by psychopaths the source of the abuse that turns norms into various anti-social disorders. Get rid of the psychopaths and you will have a whole lot less people suffering from social disorders as a result of interactions with psychopaths. Technically as it is genetic, you can nip the whole problem in the bud or is that womb.
Nobody likes a fuckup and Ajit made a huge mess of mass internet censorship, even
In other news... (Score:4, Informative)
The fox has been put in charge of investigating missing chickens. The chickens have not been seen since last week and the fox, who has been guarding the henhouse for a month now, has promised to get to the bottom of this.
"I won't sleep until I find out what happened to those delicious chickens," he said, his breath smelling strongly of Listerine.
They'll pay a fine (Score:1)
No one ever goes to jail. This country is so fucking corrupt.
Swamp Thing (Score:5, Insightful)
Serious question: Did Donald Trump appoint anyone who isn't corrupt, tied to neo-nazis or doesn't beat women? I mean, you'd think that by accident he'd have chosen at least one person for some department who isn't crooked or in some other manner fucked up. There's been so much turnover in the administration, at some point he will run out of shitty people to appoint.
If any of you know of any member of the current administration who doesn't have the stink of corruption on them, could you please list them? I'll wait here. I really want to be proven wrong, because otherwise I'd have to accept Donald Trump as the world's greatest supervillain, and that would make me have to give him some grudging respect.
Re:Swamp Thing (Score:4)
Trump drained the swamp alright - he drained it right into his administration. What a scam his whole campaign turns out to be - surprise surprise!
Re: (Score:2)
I'm even wondering if the trump & staff trades pics of black and blue women they have beaten like pedophiles do with kiddie porn. Ivana claimed he raped her back in the day. Melanie does not stand close to him in photos.
Re: (Score:2)
He was appointed by Obama in 2015.
Re: (Score:2)
But no, as it turns out the ambassador to El Salvador is a woman appointed by Obama. At least we still have an ambassador to El Salvador.
Re: (Score:2)
"Serious question: Did Donald Trump appoint anyone who isn't corrupt, tied to neo-nazis or doesn't beat women? I mean, you'd think that by accident he'd have chosen at least one person for some department who isn't crooked or in some other manner fucked up. There's been so much turnover in the administration, at some point he will run out of shitty people to appoint"
Rod Rosenstein? He did appoint Bob Mueller to head the investigation into Russian electoral interference which has caused Trump's orange symbio
Re: (Score:2)
You make a good point. It would be better if Trump hasn't been trying to fire Rosenstein for the past six months, but OK, I'll take it.
Re: (Score:2)
Pai was at the FCC before Trump.
Re: (Score:2)
Trump made him the chairman of the FCC, so he gets to set the agenda on all rules and regs.
Obama was required by convention to appoint a certain number of Republican jackoffs, but as long as they were safely in the minority, it wasn't a problem.
Re: (Score:2)
Sure, there seem to be quite a few:
Ben Carson: I have no reason to think he's corrupt or beats women, and he certainly isn't tied to neo-nazis. Now, whether he's competent in his current position, or any political position, is a different question.
Rex Tillerson: He seems to be apathetic about his job, and not having fun, but he doesn't seem corrupt. Does have some high level ties to Russia in the past, but I'm not sure we've seen it effect his performance..
Jim Mattis: Other than getting involved in Thera
I don't see a problem (Score:3)
If we had one single company that owned all the TV stations all the magazines all the radio stations and all the Internet infrastructure i'm sure we would get better customer service and the pricing would probably be better too. Why do liberals keep wanting to harm corporations who are just trying to innovate?
What's the difference, politican or criminal? (Score:2)
Getting caught publicly.
Couldn't happen to a more deserving person.
hard to call (Score:2)
On one side, too good to be true. On the other side, Pai's unapologetic modus operandi.
I'm 50-50 whether this story pans out.
Just Like They "Updated" Glass-Steagall (Score:2)
It appears that it means to "gut" or "abolish" regulations.
Modernizing? (Score:2)
Yeah, "modernizing" a rule means forgetting what corruption led up to making the rules in the first place. Forget learning from past mistakes - corporations are better now. Less evil.