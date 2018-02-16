Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Posted by BeauHD
John Biggs via TechCrunch reports of the slow demise of Barnes & Noble, which he has been chronicling for several years now. There have been many signs of trouble for the bookseller chain over the years, but none have been more apparent than the recent layoffs made earlier this week. From the report: On Monday the company laid off 1,800 people. This offered a cost savings of $40 million. [...] In fact, what B&N did was fire all full time employees at 781 stores. Further, the company laid off many shipping receivers around the holidays, resulting in bare shelves and a customer escape to Amazon. In December 2017, usually B&N's key month, sales dropped 6 percent to $953 million. Online sales fell 4.5 percent. It is important to note that when other big box retailers, namely Circuit City, went the route of firing all highly paid employees and bringing in minimum wage cashiers, stockers, and salespeople it signaled the beginning of the end.

  • Just Like Circuit City (Score:3)

    by UdoKeir ( 239957 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @07:12PM (#56138892)
    The expensive management that steered the ship into the rocks don't get cut: https://www1.salary.com/barnes... [salary.com]

    • Re:Just Like Circuit City (Score:4, Insightful)

      by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @08:34PM (#56139410)

      The expensive management that steered the ship into the rocks don't get cut:

      Different management would have made no difference. Retail bookselling was doomed. Nothing could have saved it.

      • Maybe, maybe not, but those extravagant salaries certainly accelerated the decline. That $40 million in savings from firing 1800 people could have been had by firing a single CEO, and probably triple that could have been had removing the entire management team and replacing them with someone that knew the business and had a vision for the future.

        B&N was doomed by an inability by lack of vision, the created the first Android based Ebook reader and they gave up the market through negligence. The managemen

  • B&N went from best-middle of the road (Score:4, Interesting)

    by gurps_npc ( 621217 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @07:14PM (#56138914) Homepage

    I hate amazon. It's prevalence makes searching for other sellers harder. That said, B&N is no better.

    Barnes and Nobles used to be the best book store. That is why it outlasted all the other big chains.

    Now, when I go to a B&N, they give the same crappy service that the old chains do. They used to have a section for the new science fiction/fantasy books, not anymore. The new ones are shelved alphabetically. Same for Mysteries.

    As for the Nook, they do stupid things like storing samples as if they were books. When you read a sample, no link to buy the book (let alone opening the new book to the end of the sample and deleting the sample).

    Their service has gone down hill. They decided to try and out-cheap Amazon. They failed.

    • weird, cause amazon is full of third party sellers to the point it's impossible to buy something from amazon itself. they are the best thing to happen to small business in decades

      • Note the word "third party seller". I'm the first party, Amazon is the SECOND party.

        Amazon inserted itself as a middleman into all those transactions. They are not the best thing to happen to small business - internet sales are the best thing.

        Amazon made it slightly easier for the seller by taking a slice of their profit and also making it MUCH harder for anyone that doesn't want to give Amazon that slice of the profit.

        Worse, it makes deep searches much harder. Do a search for anything that is for sale a

        • Amazon inserted itself as a middleman into all those transactions.

          Amazon didn't insert itself anywhere. Those third party sellers are there because those third party sellers asked to be there.

          They are not the best thing to happen to small business - internet sales are the best thing.

          Amazon is how many internet sales take place, providing the storefront for those third party sellers so they don't have to spend the money doing it themselves.

          and also making it MUCH harder for anyone that doesn't want to give Amazon that slice of the profit.

          A seller that wants to run his own website doesn't find the job harder because of Amazon. In fact, they may be doing it on an AWS cloud server, which means Amazon makes it easier. But no harder.

          The word for that is Monopoly

          No, the word for that is "very

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Teckla ( 630646 )

        weird, cause amazon is full of third party sellers to the point it's impossible to buy something from amazon itself. they are the best thing to happen to small business in decades

        Ugh, I avoid almost all of Amazon's third party sellers like the plague, because there are so damn many shady companies, many of them selling counterfeits, used items as new, broken items, etc. -- and Amazon does not seem particularly interested in policing the problem...

    • Re:B&N went from best-middle of the road (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Teckla ( 630646 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @07:42PM (#56139110)

      I started going to B&N less and less because it upset me that they wouldn't give me the good price unless I signed up for their damn club. I hate that shit.

      • If they didn't charge $50/year to sign up for their club, I would. I simply don't buy enough books to be worth it, and books are significantly cheaper at Costco and on Amazon.

  • Sad (Score:3)

    by Locke2005 ( 849178 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @07:48PM (#56139140)
    I thought they had saved themselves with the Nook (unlike Borders). But their business model is fundamentally flawed; you can't compete with Amazon prices while paying high-end department store lease costs! In December, it looked like they were trying to be a toy store to bring margins up, but that didn't work for them either (and Toy-R-Us is going out of business too.) Can anybody compete with Amazon?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AvitarX ( 172628 )

      I'm a printer, and we can.

      We have a customer that sells using Amazon fulfillment.

      It's cheaper to use us and have us ship packages to Amazon warehouses than to use Amazon.

    • When I was younger I was very angry with Borders for not developing an e-reader. I waited a good long while before buying a kindle and abandoning Borders as my place for book get. In retrospect, just being a huge bookseller probably didn't mean they had the clout to develop that kind of infrastructure.

      Then again, they did for a time feature Sony's struggling e-reader. Those two could probably have been able to meaningfully compete with the Kindle. Might not have mattered anyway; I stopped going there when t

      • I stopped going there when they scrapped Cafe Valos for Seattle's best and stopped carrying Vanilla Mystic Chai.

        You abandoned a bookstore because their coffee shop wasn't to your liking? Wasn't much of a bookstore then, was it? I mean, you should be going to a bookstore to buy books, not to sit around treating it like a library reading room while drinking coffee. You were turning all those "new" books into "used" books without the dealer being honest enough to sell them as such.

        • Depends on what you mean by books. Every weekend it had been my habit to drive to Borders, read some role-playing manuals, and then buy a novel. I stopped, well, partly it was the coffee shop, and partly it was because 4th edition of D&D came out. World of Dungeoncraft manuals are boring and not enjoyable to read through. They also just plain trimmed down the RPG section. Before then they had a lot of semi-obscure stuff like A|State.

          Did I particularly convert those manuals to 'used' status? Not to my kn

          • Depends on what you mean by books.

            What depends on that? You quoted nothing, so there is no context for that statement.

            Every weekend it had been my habit to drive to Borders, read some role-playing manuals, and then buy a novel.

            Those would be "books", as sold in a bookstore. Why did you think that you should be able to treat the bookstore like a library, other than their stupid decision to put a coffee shop and chairs in their bookstore?

            Did I particularly convert those manuals to 'used' status? Not to my knowledge;

            Yes, by using them you made them "used". They certainly weren't new anymore. This is worse with magazines, but books have the same issues. I've picked up "new" books (and magazines) that showed more wear and tear t

            • Fisking is lame.

              • Quoting what you are specifically replying to is good practice. What's lame is expecting bookstores to provide free reading of their wares and not paying them for the privilege, as is dismissing opposing ideas with sound-byte inanities.

                • Ah, now I 'expected' it of them. I think your lack of coherence emerges when you can't do line by line rebuttals to make yourself look witty. Fisking is lame.

                  • Ah, now I 'expected' it of them.

                    Quoting words that weren't used is lame, as is trying to debate the meaning of the word "books". Do you next try asking what the meaning of "is" is?

                    Why did you think you should be able to use a bookstore as a library? They're spending a lot of money so you can sit and read their books for free, and now we wonder why they're failing? Libraries get support from tax dollars; bookstores need to show a profit to remain open. You don't go to a bookstore because the coffee isn't the right brand? Do you have a res

    • Toys R Us is going through bankruptcy, but they have a huge debt load from a leveraged buyout and may be able to survive with that discharged.

  • 50% markup over Amazon (Score:3)

    by rfengr ( 910026 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @07:57PM (#56139194)
    B&N sells the books for list price, which is typically 50% over Amazon. That’s too damn much, physical store or not.

    • B&N sells the books for list price, which is typically 50% over Amazon. Thatâ(TM)s too damn much, physical store or not.

      They are, however, about the only reliable periodical dealer left. You can still go in and pay cash for magazines you don't necessarily want connected to you.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by CG_Man ( 993435 ) *
      Every time I thought of grabbing a book at B&N in the past few years, the price premium over Amazon -- and their own online store! -- prompted me to order online, usually from Amazon where Prime gets me a quick, free delivery. Too bad. I do enjoy sitting in their cafe from time to time reading or working on my laptop.
  • As somebody in successful, growing retail, I'm shocked at how management at so many big retailers make such bad decisions. Almost universally, they react to increased competition by cutting costs. They make a short term gain at the expense of the company. Almost every major, national retailer has, or is in the process of doing this. We went the other way, and we're competing just fine.

    • There's a certain amount of cash coming in. When that's reduced, the decision makers don't want to take a pay cut. So they cut costs. It just goes to show a) how good they are at managing and b) where their priorities lie (not with the long-term health of the organization).

  • I hope they stay in business (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    There is something pleasing about being able to walk into a Barnes and Noble and look through physical books. Pick them up, leaf through them and make a purchase decision. Back when it was a war between Borders and B&N, B&N won handily with its quieter, classier atmosphere. HOWEVER - their pricing model is all kinds of messed up. They will not honor their internet price at their stores for local pickup. In this day and age, that is ass-backwards. To maintain relevance, they absolutely need to

  • There's so many books that they can only possibly stock a tiny percentage of them in the store. Unless I'm going to by some just out best-seller, it's unlikely the book I want is going to be there.

    Sure I could order it, but then why not just order from Amazon? It takes the same amount of time to arrive at that point and I saved myself two trips to the mall.

    If brick and mortar book stars were going to survive, the needed to switch over to some sort of print on demand system like the Espresso Book Machine that could spit out any book a customer might want in an hour.

  • Providing good books at very low prices makes for a boom. Providing good books for high prices ensures failure. This happens all across all elements of the economy. Inflation is one issue and greed is a real kicker. For example anyone that can make a really good mid size motorcycle will earn billions if the machine is $1500 new out the door. Build a similar machine at $18,000 and you will struggle to stay alive. Many items would be more of a profit if it were simply much less expensive.

  • ...have libraries. Along with computers and scanners they will be able to preserve humankind's legacy.

  • My son was looking for a new book, went in and got him Hitchhikers Guide. Brought it to the checkout, $16???? for a 150 page book?

