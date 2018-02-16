The Slow Demise of Barnes & Noble (techcrunch.com) 57
John Biggs via TechCrunch reports of the slow demise of Barnes & Noble, which he has been chronicling for several years now. There have been many signs of trouble for the bookseller chain over the years, but none have been more apparent than the recent layoffs made earlier this week. From the report: On Monday the company laid off 1,800 people. This offered a cost savings of $40 million. [...] In fact, what B&N did was fire all full time employees at 781 stores. Further, the company laid off many shipping receivers around the holidays, resulting in bare shelves and a customer escape to Amazon. In December 2017, usually B&N's key month, sales dropped 6 percent to $953 million. Online sales fell 4.5 percent. It is important to note that when other big box retailers, namely Circuit City, went the route of firing all highly paid employees and bringing in minimum wage cashiers, stockers, and salespeople it signaled the beginning of the end.
Re: (Score:3)
They actually did that in the past. Some companies used to publish telephone directories of Email addresses, because they really thought that was going to be the future.
Book stores were really popular before Amazon and online internet. You could walk into a high street bookstore in a large city and it would be a paradise of advanced knowledge. Every subject in the world would be there to read; science, fiction, reference, technical, music, arts, geography.
After Amazon, those bookstores have been relegated t
Just Like Circuit City (Score:3)
Re:Just Like Circuit City (Score:4, Insightful)
The expensive management that steered the ship into the rocks don't get cut:
Different management would have made no difference. Retail bookselling was doomed. Nothing could have saved it.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe, maybe not, but those extravagant salaries certainly accelerated the decline. That $40 million in savings from firing 1800 people could have been had by firing a single CEO, and probably triple that could have been had removing the entire management team and replacing them with someone that knew the business and had a vision for the future.
B&N was doomed by an inability by lack of vision, the created the first Android based Ebook reader and they gave up the market through negligence. The managemen
B&N went from best-middle of the road (Score:4, Interesting)
I hate amazon. It's prevalence makes searching for other sellers harder. That said, B&N is no better.
Barnes and Nobles used to be the best book store. That is why it outlasted all the other big chains.
Now, when I go to a B&N, they give the same crappy service that the old chains do. They used to have a section for the new science fiction/fantasy books, not anymore. The new ones are shelved alphabetically. Same for Mysteries.
As for the Nook, they do stupid things like storing samples as if they were books. When you read a sample, no link to buy the book (let alone opening the new book to the end of the sample and deleting the sample).
Their service has gone down hill. They decided to try and out-cheap Amazon. They failed.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
weird, cause amazon is full of third party sellers to the point it's impossible to buy something from amazon itself. they are the best thing to happen to small business in decades
Re: (Score:3)
Note the word "third party seller". I'm the first party, Amazon is the SECOND party.
Amazon inserted itself as a middleman into all those transactions. They are not the best thing to happen to small business - internet sales are the best thing.
Amazon made it slightly easier for the seller by taking a slice of their profit and also making it MUCH harder for anyone that doesn't want to give Amazon that slice of the profit.
Worse, it makes deep searches much harder. Do a search for anything that is for sale a
Re: (Score:2)
Amazon inserted itself as a middleman into all those transactions.
Amazon didn't insert itself anywhere. Those third party sellers are there because those third party sellers asked to be there.
They are not the best thing to happen to small business - internet sales are the best thing.
Amazon is how many internet sales take place, providing the storefront for those third party sellers so they don't have to spend the money doing it themselves.
and also making it MUCH harder for anyone that doesn't want to give Amazon that slice of the profit.
A seller that wants to run his own website doesn't find the job harder because of Amazon. In fact, they may be doing it on an AWS cloud server, which means Amazon makes it easier. But no harder.
The word for that is Monopoly
No, the word for that is "very
Re: (Score:3)
weird, cause amazon is full of third party sellers to the point it's impossible to buy something from amazon itself. they are the best thing to happen to small business in decades
Ugh, I avoid almost all of Amazon's third party sellers like the plague, because there are so damn many shady companies, many of them selling counterfeits, used items as new, broken items, etc. -- and Amazon does not seem particularly interested in policing the problem...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
avoiding the Washington sales taxes I would have to pay if it was delivered.
You can do the same with Amazon by having your order delivered to a locker in Oregon.
But trying to get someone to help you at Walmart is a lost cause!
If you are trying to locate an item, they are helpful. If you are looking for a product recommendation then a store employee is the wrong person to ask.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
What "required expenses" do brick and mortar stores have that Amazon doesn't have?
It costs money to lease space in malls, and money to keep it open to the public. It is much cheaper to lease or build warehouse space that is open only to employees.
Re: (Score:2)
That's due to the pricing regulations that many cities impose. Some countries have warehouse style stores located downtown. They have no problem selling stock. It's the little high-street shops that have the problems. They're not large enough to have a wide variety of stock so they don't sell the latest high-end items for the hardcore enthusiast, but mainly low end stock that won't last.
That's everything from PC's to home decorations and furniture.
Re: (Score:2)
No it isn't. That's due to the market. Malls are built because they can charge rent. Developers build downtown stores because they can charge rent- high rent. You don't see warehouses downtown because the owners can make more money tearing them down and building other things. There is absolutely 0 to do with regulations here. Its all supply and demand of the real estate market. And it is a FUCKING HUGE cost of running brick and mortar stores.
Re:B&N went from best-middle of the road (Score:4, Insightful)
I started going to B&N less and less because it upset me that they wouldn't give me the good price unless I signed up for their damn club. I hate that shit.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Costco also charges you an annual membership fee... and Amazon does their damnedest to do the same thing.
Re: (Score:2)
Sad (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
I'm a printer, and we can.
We have a customer that sells using Amazon fulfillment.
It's cheaper to use us and have us ship packages to Amazon warehouses than to use Amazon.
Re: (Score:1)
When I was younger I was very angry with Borders for not developing an e-reader. I waited a good long while before buying a kindle and abandoning Borders as my place for book get. In retrospect, just being a huge bookseller probably didn't mean they had the clout to develop that kind of infrastructure.
Then again, they did for a time feature Sony's struggling e-reader. Those two could probably have been able to meaningfully compete with the Kindle. Might not have mattered anyway; I stopped going there when t
Re: (Score:3)
I stopped going there when they scrapped Cafe Valos for Seattle's best and stopped carrying Vanilla Mystic Chai.
You abandoned a bookstore because their coffee shop wasn't to your liking? Wasn't much of a bookstore then, was it? I mean, you should be going to a bookstore to buy books, not to sit around treating it like a library reading room while drinking coffee. You were turning all those "new" books into "used" books without the dealer being honest enough to sell them as such.
Re: (Score:1)
Depends on what you mean by books. Every weekend it had been my habit to drive to Borders, read some role-playing manuals, and then buy a novel. I stopped, well, partly it was the coffee shop, and partly it was because 4th edition of D&D came out. World of Dungeoncraft manuals are boring and not enjoyable to read through. They also just plain trimmed down the RPG section. Before then they had a lot of semi-obscure stuff like A|State.
Did I particularly convert those manuals to 'used' status? Not to my kn
Re: (Score:2)
Depends on what you mean by books.
What depends on that? You quoted nothing, so there is no context for that statement.
Every weekend it had been my habit to drive to Borders, read some role-playing manuals, and then buy a novel.
Those would be "books", as sold in a bookstore. Why did you think that you should be able to treat the bookstore like a library, other than their stupid decision to put a coffee shop and chairs in their bookstore?
Did I particularly convert those manuals to 'used' status? Not to my knowledge;
Yes, by using them you made them "used". They certainly weren't new anymore. This is worse with magazines, but books have the same issues. I've picked up "new" books (and magazines) that showed more wear and tear t
Re: (Score:1)
Fisking is lame.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Ah, now I 'expected' it of them. I think your lack of coherence emerges when you can't do line by line rebuttals to make yourself look witty. Fisking is lame.
Re: (Score:2)
Ah, now I 'expected' it of them.
Quoting words that weren't used is lame, as is trying to debate the meaning of the word "books". Do you next try asking what the meaning of "is" is?
Why did you think you should be able to use a bookstore as a library? They're spending a lot of money so you can sit and read their books for free, and now we wonder why they're failing? Libraries get support from tax dollars; bookstores need to show a profit to remain open. You don't go to a bookstore because the coffee isn't the right brand? Do you have a res
Re: (Score:2)
Toys R Us is going through bankruptcy, but they have a huge debt load from a leveraged buyout and may be able to survive with that discharged.
50% markup over Amazon (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
B&N sells the books for list price, which is typically 50% over Amazon. Thatâ(TM)s too damn much, physical store or not.
They are, however, about the only reliable periodical dealer left. You can still go in and pay cash for magazines you don't necessarily want connected to you.
Re: (Score:1)
Dumb management (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
There's a certain amount of cash coming in. When that's reduced, the decision makers don't want to take a pay cut. So they cut costs. It just goes to show a) how good they are at managing and b) where their priorities lie (not with the long-term health of the organization).
I hope they stay in business (Score:1)
There is something pleasing about being able to walk into a Barnes and Noble and look through physical books. Pick them up, leaf through them and make a purchase decision. Back when it was a war between Borders and B&N, B&N won handily with its quieter, classier atmosphere. HOWEVER - their pricing model is all kinds of messed up. They will not honor their internet price at their stores for local pickup. In this day and age, that is ass-backwards. To maintain relevance, they absolutely need to
The Problem with Brick and Mortar Bookstores (Score:3)
There's so many books that they can only possibly stock a tiny percentage of them in the store. Unless I'm going to by some just out best-seller, it's unlikely the book I want is going to be there.
Sure I could order it, but then why not just order from Amazon? It takes the same amount of time to arrive at that point and I saved myself two trips to the mall.
If brick and mortar book stars were going to survive, the needed to switch over to some sort of print on demand system like the Espresso Book Machine that could spit out any book a customer might want in an hour.
High Prices Bring Doom (Score:2)
Thankfully, we still... (Score:2)
...have libraries. Along with computers and scanners they will be able to preserve humankind's legacy.
Wonder why (Score:2)
My son was looking for a new book, went in and got him Hitchhikers Guide. Brought it to the checkout, $16???? for a 150 page book?