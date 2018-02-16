The Future of Free and Open-Source Maps (emacsen.net) 39
Grady Martin writes: Former OpenStreetMap contributor and Google Summer of Code mentor Serge Wroclawski has outlined why OpenStreetMap is in serious trouble, citing unclear usage policies, poor geocoding (address-to-coordinate conversion), and a lack of a review model as reasons for the project's decline in quality. Perhaps more interesting, however, are the problems purported to stem from OpenStreetMap's power structure. Wroclawski writes: "In the case of OpenStreetMap, there is a formal entity which owns the data, called the OpenStreetMap Foundation. But at the same time, the ultimate choices for the website, the geographic database and the infrastructure are not under the direct control of the Foundation, but instead rest largely on one individual, who (while personally friendly) ranges from skeptical to openly hostile to change."
I really, really wanted OSM to succeed, I even donated money to them. But the mobile app is such a massive collection of fail and suckage that after using it for a few months I just couldn't bear it any more and moved to others, just anything but OSM. Dear God, they managed to make a maps app so bad that it could be used as a teaching tool for now not to do a maps app. That's why they're in trouble, not because of some hang-wringing over policies and review models and whatnot
Maybe talk to these guys... (Score:2)
https://map.what3words.com/kicks.pasta.steer [what3words.com]
You're kidding, right? what three words is just a coordinate system where three words are mathematically mapped to a rectangle in lat/long coordinates. There's no data, no roads, no lines, no nothing, just a formless sphereoid.
The map data you see on that site is just Google maps.
Gamin maps... (Score:3)
Google Maps are downloadable for offline use and have been for awhile now. It's a life saver when I'm out of cell range or out of country.
Google Maps are downloadable for offline use and have been for awhile now. It's a life saver when I'm out of cell range or out of country.
But there are significant limitations on what is downloadable compared to OSM, where you can just download the entire country and run it completely offline.
My solution on trips is to have both.
We used Google maps and Waze when we had cell service and the Google maps are much much better. And free... as long as you have cellular service.
Welcome to the 21st century!
We're just surprised it took you this long.
The only people still using old maps are drivers with big trucks and double-decker buses that don't want to get stuck under a bridge, but even that's becoming a problem since they're taking too long to update them after constructions.
Question: How is it that Google maps are head and shoulders better than Garmin maps and Garmin charges out the wazoo???
Have you noticed? A similar tension exists between traditional encyclopedias and Wikipedia.
Google doesn't sell user data. It sells ads instead. User data is its asset.
It's only going to rent the use of its asset, not sell it outright.
Garmin is bad at literally everything now (Score:3)
Garmin must have fired or lost some of their key technical employees, and/or decided to let marketing run things, because they have gone straight into the toilet. My first GPS, which I still own, is a Garmin GPS 12. This was one of the early 12-satellite GPSes and it has a serial port connector, which is why I bought it in the first place. It is great in every way for what it is; durable, usable (the UI was good for its day) and above all reliable.
Not enough interest? (Score:1)
They can't take the fork in the road?
Based on what? Are you saying that if I do the work of launching satellites, taking photographs, catalogue and index them, and then build the earth-based infrastructure to load and display them to end users while simultaneously building an interface that a user can then put origination and destination points and get accurate directions to those points that all of that is not considered work? I don't deserve to be paid? Pr
why exactly does the data need to be owned? (Score:1)
? Seems to go against the whole 'open' thing, or perhaps what we really need is FreeAndOpenStreetMaps
To what extent is it even owned? (Score:1)
If you can fork it - without legal repercussions - it can be free. It's just a matter of effort and organization. How badly do we want freedom? How capable of we of protecting said freedom?
Can we just take our ball and go home?
GNUMaps?
So, not so open after all? (Score:1)
But really. What's to stop someone from forking the whole shebang and then running the fork properly? The nuclear option.
quality is not the problem (Score:1)
Tooling is. It shouldn't take 2 weeks to import the DB. A 65GB DB shouldn't turn into a 2TB one once restored. Serving tiles shouldn't require a convoluted stack of 20 apps which ultimately take up gigs of RAM and 20% cpu just to sit idle.
Just for starters...
He's right. (Score:2)
Reading his rant I could identify with many of the problems. But the solution lies with the foundation itself and the board of directors. The board of directors needs to be ran by the president in a professional, transparent, ethical manner, that follows its rules especially as it might relate to conflicts of interest. I suggest finding a way to invoke parliamentary procedure to the board even if they need to hire a professional parliamentarian for meetings. Rewrite the bylaws as necessary to correct the de
Well, I guess I agree, especially about the financial conflicts of interest, but the technical issues sound pretty daunting as well. Their database doesn't have a concept of layers - only tags? Node ID's can be reused or repurposed? Non-standardized/enforced/validated data entry schemes?
I admit I know nothing about mapping software and databases, but these types of features seem pretty inherently obvious to any sort of developer, simply based on how we've seen other map systems work.
It depends (Score:1)
The quality of the data is very much dependent on volunteers. In the Netherlands, the data is actually pretty good and detailed.
Certain details are in the map that HERE/TeleAtlas/Google/Waze don't have, like pedestrian tunnels, paths in woods, animal-crossings, etc. There are many people keeping things up-to-date.
But, if you're somewhere in a third world country, outside of a city, chances are higher that your road is missing or incorrect.
Geocoding quality (Score:2)
Geocoding requires two things:
1. Accurate and complete data. It is well acknowledged that in many areas, full street addresses are not yet there in Openstreetmap, but you can geocode at street-level. I've had many cases where Google's geolocation for addresses is way out, and doesn't even give a warning that it's only managed a partial match on the geographic centre of the district.
2. Context. Depending on your application, you may only be interested in the 'Station Road' nearest you. How's the geocoding se
True, the OSM has got (Score:2)
