Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Earth Medicine Science

73 Percent of Fish In the Northwestern Atlantic Have Microplastics In Their Guts 52

Posted by BeauHD from the full-circle dept.
According to a new study published today in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science, microplastics have been found in the stomachs of nearly three out of every four mesopelagic fish caught in the Northwest Atlantic. "These findings are worrying, as the affected fish could spread microplastics throughout the ocean," reports Phys.Org. "The fish are also prey for fish eaten by humans, meaning that microplastics could indirectly contaminate our food supply through the transfer of associated microplastic toxins." From the report: Microplastics are small plastic fragments that have accumulated in the marine environment following decades of pollution. These fragments can cause significant issues for marine organisms that ingest them, including inflammation, reduced feeding and weight-loss. Microplastic contamination may also spread from organism to organism when prey is eaten by predators. Since the fragments can bind to chemical pollutants, these associated toxins could accumulate in predator species. Mesopelagic fish serve as a food source for a large variety of marine animals, including tuna, swordfish, dolphins, seals and sea birds. Typically living at depths of 200-1,000 meters, these fish swim to the surface at night to feed then return to deeper waters during the day.

The researchers caught mesopelagic fish at varying depths, then examined their stomachs for microplastics back in the lab. They used a specialized air filter so as not to introduce airborne plastic fibers from the lab environment. The team found a wide array of microplastics in the fish stomachs -- with a whopping 73% of the fish having ingested the pollutants.

73 Percent of Fish In the Northwestern Atlantic Have Microplastics In Their Guts More | Reply

73 Percent of Fish In the Northwestern Atlantic Have Microplastics In Their Guts

Comments Filter:

  • What percentage have *grit*? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    And what percentage have grit in their guts? Or sand in their guts? Or bits of coral in their guts?

    I can see where you're heading with this, but you haven't established anything special about microplastics in the food chain, vs other grit in the food chain. There's just nothing special about one class of inert crap, vs any other class of inert crap.

  • I'm not an "apologist" for polluters, it seems the oceans have become quite the dump for plastic waste, and it's a shame.

    However...
    Do these microplastics affect the fish's health and / or significantly impact their lifespan? If not then is there some other reason to be concerned?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Even if you don't care about the fish, eating fish which are contaminated with micro-plastics also affects human health.

    • Did you read the summary? Not only do the plastics bind to chemical pollutants, the stomachs or the fish get full of plastic leading to reduced feeding. Both those things will lead to lower lifespans and likely, reduced reproduction rates. When you consider bio accumulation as you work up the food chain, it just makes life even harder for animals like tuna and dolphins.

      Over long time scales, this will work itself out, but who knows how long that will take and how species will be impacted by the time they ev

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Do these microplastics affect the fish's health and / or significantly impact their lifespan? If not then is there some other reason to be concerned?

      Well, the problem is with science itself. Or rather with the way science is covered in the media [youtube.com]. The media wants answers, but the first step in science is finding good questions. You can't answer a question like that until you know the phenomenon exists, but people want to jump straight to what it means.

      If there were one thing I wish the educational system instilled in people, it would be the capacity of being concerned without necessarily being alarmed. People come out with basically two easy options

  • Bioaccumulation (Score:2, Interesting)

    by mentil ( 1748130 )

    Good thing I don't eat the stomachs of fish. Now if their meat were contaminated with microplastics, then I might worry about it accumulating in my body. Some quick research [plattsburgh.edu] suggests that microplastics bioaccumulate, as implied by the summary. What really irks me is that 'farm-raised' fish, which should theoretically be free of bioaccumulation problems present in the wild, are fed cut-up wild-caught fish, so the pollutants get fed to them anyway. Where's my grass-fed Kobe fish?!

    • The problem seem to be that those microplastic bullet are by nature accumulating some chemicals on their surface you might not want to end in fish while floating in water (there were a few article last month about that), then releasing in while in the stomach of the fish. The problem is not per see the microplastic bullet, but those "rider" chemicals...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by PPH ( 736903 )

        But if these chemicals bind to plastics and these plastics stay in fishes' guts, that's a good thing*. It's less chemicals that pass into their bloodstream and muscles, which we do eat.

        *Well of course not having the chemicals in the water in the first place would be better.

  • Fish are comprised of small hydro-carbon molecules. What a surprise.

    Who the fuck gets paid to publish this nonsense?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dwywit ( 1109409 )

      Your statement reveals that you don't understand it all.

      Let me explain it to you - micro-particles of non-digestible or difficult-to-digest stuff gives intestines more to deal with than they should otherwise.

      This means they have to work harder, or work less efficiently, or the good work is overpowered by the "dealing-with-shit" stuff. This means that the organism they support doesn't reach its full potential.

      TL:DR version: non-digestible input means your guts work less better. Get it?

      If that's too difficult

      • If that's too difficult for you to cope with, then try supplementing your diet with 20% decomposed plastic bags and get back to us.

        I find myself curious: where did you find the "20% decomposed plastic bags" figure? TFA only mentions that 73% of mesopelagic fish had some amount of microplastics in their stomachs, without mentioning an actual amount....

        Absent a source for your number, I've got to assume you're just scaremongering (IOW you made up a scary number to try to bolster an argument - your prvilieg

  • How much? (Score:3, Interesting)

    by cirby ( 2599 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @06:59AM (#56141138)

    They examined the stomach contents of fish. Okay.

    They found "microplastics" in about three out of four fish. Okay.

    How much? It couldn't be a lot, because they were worried about contaminating the samples with microplastics from the air itself.

    That means that the amounts they were looking for were literally microscopic, and very, very low in volume.

    It's more a testament to the ability to find incredibly small amounts of the stuff than any indication that the amount they found was large.

    This is a lot like the "we found Fukushima radiation in the ocean off the US coast" story - where the amount of cesium was unimaginably small - three ATOMS of the stuff per cubic meter...

  • i am pure veg
  • By George Carlin:
    The air and the water will recover, the earth will be renewed, and if it’s true that plastic is not degradable well, the planet will simply incorporate plastic into a new paradigm: the earth plus plastic.
    The earth doesn’t share our prejudice towards plastic. Plastic came out of the earth. The earth probably sees plastic as just another one of its children. Could be the only reason the earth allows us to be spawned from it in the first place: it wanted plastic for itself. Didn

  • Right now, fish that are not farmed are advertised as "wild caught" because, you know, that sounds better. The term makes us think of pristine Alaskan streams. If farmed fish raised in filtered water canbe advertised as "plastic free," this will flip.

  • I predict this will be the response after reading followup studies on ocean health.

Slashdot Top Deals

"If Diet Coke did not exist it would have been neccessary to invent it." -- Karl Lehenbauer

Close