How Does Chinese Tech Stack Up Against American Tech? 101
The Economist: China's tech leaders love visiting California, and invest there, but are no longer awed by it [Editor's note: the link may be paywalled]. By market value the Middle Kingdom's giants, Alibaba and Tencent, are in the same league as Alphabet and Facebook. New stars may float their shares in 2018-19, including Didi Chuxing (taxi rides), Ant Financial (payments) and Lufax (wealth management). China's e-commerce sales are double America's and the Chinese send 11 times more money by mobile phones than Americans, who still scribble cheques.
The venture-capital (VC) industry is booming. American visitors return from Beijing, Hangzhou and Shenzhen blown away by the entrepreneurial work ethic. Last year the government decreed that China would lead globally in artificial intelligence (AI) by 2030. The plan covers a startlingly vast range of activities, including developing smart cities and autonomous cars and setting global tech standards. Like Japanese industry in the 1960s, private Chinese firms take this "administrative guidance" seriously.
What would you call an algorithm that can figure out solutions on it's own? Self-modifying? Learning? Automated?
I'd call it a finite state machine that is programmed to extrapolate data from a specified data type.
None of that crap is "tech". e-commerce? Taxi rides? That isn't tech. And AI isn't real, so just stop.
Yea no shit. It's like saying you publish literature when you print vacuum cleaner advertisements. Then having an industry award ceremony about all the great copy your business has printed for other businesses.
Slow down that thought train (Score:4, Insightful)
lol. technology advancement != progressiveness or whatever that word means.
chill. go visit china. they are moving fast in tech, that's all this article is implying.
lol. technology advancement != progressiveness or whatever that word means. chill. go visit china. they are moving fast in tech, that's all this article is implying.
I don't want to give them any credit whatsoever for technology advancement. Technology advancement without freedom to dissent is meaningless.
then you are a retard, by ignoring such advancements you allow the other kind of suppression to flourish, only by bringing them into the world so they can see and reap the benefits of being more open will the human rights problem ever be fixed. Not that most of the west has any right to speak on human rights as the US is still one of the worst offenders with that too.
as the US is still one of the worst offenders with that too.
Maybe americans don't want to pay 50% income and 25% vat in order to pay for your ever expanding list of government 'human rights.'
not torturing prisoners, holding them without trial or bombing civilians is hardly a huge added expense. regardless it is the hypocrisy that is the issue. don't whine about rights violations when you have your foot on the necks of others.
The first solid fuel rockets were from China,
and the first liquid fuel rockets was from Goddard in America in the 1915-1920.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
What really scares me is that as China gets wealthier and more powerful is that they'll begin to export their political model around the world. This could be in the form of selling/giving away surveillance tech or military hardware, undermining democracies with fake news and buying up their media or outright military invasion. Regardless of which way it happens i'm increasingly worried about our ability to stop it.
Re: Slow down that thought train (Score:3, Insightful)
some Israeli tech companies are about as amoral as they come.
Arent the cell phone stinger systems made in Israel? Isnt the company that says it can bust the encryption on Iphones from Israel? isnt one of the better dpi (deep packet inspection) and other internet inspection hardware providers from Israel?
Re:Slow down that thought train (Score:4, Insightful)
A lot of people believe in the China Model. There will never be a Trump in China, and that alone has a lot of endorsement. The Chinese government need not waste its time in friction when it can be turned into momentum. No endless chatter on news shows or fake news memos issued by political partisans in Congress. Instead, China makes a decision, and then *does* it. That has a lot of attraction as a way forward to the future. Heck, the New York Times itself publicly admired the China Model and did not retract or apologize for the story.
America never really was a "Global Force for Good" in my lifetime (born after 1945). I've experienced the US as being one of the most expansionist powers in modern history that refused to sign most human rights treaties, isn't a party to the International Criminal Court, all too willing to cozy up to dictators and in a state of perpetual war.
The faux "Pax Americana" brought us unprovoked wars, illegal coups, regime changes, shock and awe, ultra-right wing or jihadi proxy armies, cluster bombs, depleted uranium, agent orange, CIA backed mujahideen, death squads, torture, assassinations, extraordinary renditions, black sites, Guantanamo, drone wars, big brother and the surveillance state, etc.
Re:Slow down that thought train (Score:4, Interesting)
A lot of people believe in the China Model. There will never be a Trump in China, and that alone has a lot of endorsement
I strongly believe that the most effective and efficient form of government is a benevolent dictatorship. China has effectively the latter and as long as it can grasp onto the former, it can do tremendous things. However, past history in China and indeed in all countries over all time has shown that the grasp on benevolence in leadership is fleeting. The emergence of a Trump and worse in China, the US, and elsewhere is a near certainty. In the US, we can get rid or at least wait out our Trumps in just a few years and with nonviolent elections. That's not the case in China, Russia, North Korea, etc. There, we have seen in our own lifetimes that the passage of non-benevolent leadership in these totalitarian regimes requires the passage of decades and millions of lives.
For all its many faults, I vastly prefer the US system of systematic inefficiency over the benevolently unstable Chinese system.
Great Leap Starvation (Score:3)
And indeed, that is the point.
Xi Jinping has been concentrating power, and doing everything he can to squash even the mildest forms of dissent. As he gets holder, he will likely get more conservative.
The Confucian ethic obeys authority. But then we have this strong contradictory force of entrepreneurial energy. And a large and growing body of middle class Chinese that have spent time in the west, outside the great firewall.
It is unstable and frightening. Hopefully it will resolve peacefully, but if Xi (
A lot of people believe in the China Model.
I never understood why someone who expresses disdain for assassinations, extraordinary renditions, human rights abuses, big brother and surveillance state, sees the China Model as "the way forward." There is an extraordinary amount of misunderstanding about the authoritarian government of China, which does all of these and does it more.
Most chinese don't care (Score:1)
No thanks to Chinese tech (Score:4, Insightful)
Ta hell with the idea of social-credit systems.
Ta hell with mass surveillance of the kind that even the NSA can't dream of in Urumqi.
Ta hell with body scanners and mass privacy invasion on public transport.
Thank G-d the West isn't China. We have some pretty scummy governments, but nothing as evil and intrusive as China yet.
How does stolen US tech compare to US tech? (Score:1)
It's the same shit.
Re:How does stolen US tech compare to US tech? (Score:5, Insightful)
If you've ever worked in technology and actually thought about what you were doing, you'd realize that you're building on the ideas of others.
If the only thing China were capable of doing is copying US tech, then US tech companies and the US military would have no real worries from Chinese tech espionage. By the time they got the tech working, we'd be onto the next big thing.
But China is a lot more capable than that. They're a huge country sitting on a huge talent pool with a regime that understands the value of technological research. When they steal US tech secrets they aren't just stealing grist for their mill; they're stealing seed corn.
I don't agree. Look at the way that they have organized their society. It's authoritarian, conformist, centrally controlled, a place where independent ideas and free thinking are discouraged and severely punished. Creativity requires safety and freedom to think and experiment without fear of reprisals. Does that sound like Communist China to you?
China hasn't been communist except in name for quite some time, it's much closer to fascist. No strategic industry makes it big in China without strong ties to the Chinese government, it's why Google and Facebook is big everywhere but China. It's not the inefficient and stagnant economy of Soviet Russia, they're much closer to Hitler's Germany. A regime that almost forced the capitulation of the whole of Europe, if it wasn't for the English channel, if they had pushed forward at Dunkirk, if Turing hadn't br
All countries tend to do this. US tech didn't spring up out the blue, it was stolen by someone from someone else.
At least if you insist on using the stolen term. Knowledge is meant to be shared. Human history demonstrates this. It is only within capitalist ideology that we somehow think ideas are owned.
Of course I'm aware that the word "stolen" in this context isn't the same as someone "stealing" your bike. "Misappropriated" if you prefer, but trying to get the world onboard with your preferred word usage is like trying to nail jello to the wall, even if it's the very best jello.
Google is making self-driving cars... which is hot right now.
And Facebook was at the heart of social media... which was hot back in.... 2006?
Yahoo was hot back when searching the Internet was a big deal. Back in the 90's.
Cloud computing peaked [google.com] around 2011. But, YES, if you set up a company revolving around self-driving cars, cloud computing, social media, or even search, you are a tech company. The field itself isn't new. But unless you bring something new to the table, you're not going to do very well
there weak IP laws let them copy all of our good s (Score:2)
there weak IP laws let them copy all of our good stuff and now they getting very good at knock offs.
it's pretty much how technology spread. why would china start from the beginning in order to catch up? why would they repeat the mistakes others already made. they obviously want to catch up to the west ASAP. even netwon said that he was standing on the shoulder of giants. don't be angry, be better.
Re:there weak IP laws let them copy all of our goo (Score:5, Informative)
In actual tech (not these web and app based services TFA calls "tech"), innovation, industrial design and quality control, the Chinese are getting there. I've worked with some first rate original Chinese software, and just this weekend got my hand on an upcoming product designed in China (not a knockoff of a Western device). First class stuff that competes with the top brands here and is actually better in some ways. Their English language manuals are actually useful now, and they are finally waking up to the fact that Times New Roman is a poor choice of font to use on buttons and equipment, and looks especially shitty when printed in gold. The coming years will will continue to see a flood of cheap rubbish coming from China... but the amount of quality Chinese original goods is set to increase. Western designers take note. And you can be sure that China will pay more attention to IP laws when that trend continues.
Re:there weak IP laws let them copy all of our goo (Score:4, Interesting)
That's what they said about Japan: they make shitty copies, no, they make good copies, wait, Japanese products are putting ours to shame. In actual tech (not these web and app based services TFA calls "tech"), innovation, industrial design and quality control, the Chinese are getting there. I've worked with some first rate original Chinese software, and just this weekend got my hand on an upcoming product designed in China (not a knockoff of a Western device). First class stuff that competes with the top brands here and is actually better in some ways. Their English language manuals are actually useful now, and they are finally waking up to the fact that Times New Roman is a poor choice of font to use on buttons and equipment, and looks especially shitty when printed in gold. The coming years will will continue to see a flood of cheap rubbish coming from China... but the amount of quality Chinese original goods is set to increase. Western designers take note. And you can be sure that China will pay more attention to IP laws when that trend continues.
Hysterical doomsayers also predicted during the 1980s that Japan threatened the very foundations of Judeo-Christian, Capitalist American civilisation, that Japan was outcompeting the US on every level and that the US was essentially doomed. None of that hysteria panned out. China will grow as an economic, political, military and technological powerhouse and with that growth will come all the same problems Europe and the US currently have. What China will not do is become the end of Judeo-Christian, Capitalist American civilisation as we know it so everybody should just calm down and untwist their panties. The only threat to Judeo-Christian, Capitalist American civilisation stems from Americans themselves and the greed, stupidity, shortsightedness and corruption of the people they elect into office.
Nitpick (Score:2)
Since the summary and article specifically refer to Americans... we write checks, not “scribble cheques”.
(And I can’t remember the last time I actually wrote a check, although I do have a checkbook - I use my debit card, and pay bills via my bank’s online bill pay)
Since the summary and article specifically refer to Americans... we write checks, not “scribble cheques”.
(And I can’t remember the last time I actually wrote a check, although I do have a checkbook - I use my debit card, and pay bills via my bank’s online bill pay)
It's just another poorly written Op/Ed article that shows just how little the author understands how the world really works. This author really exemplifies the old saying that, "Opinions are like assholes, everyone has one." And, I just proved my own point. Feel free to have a laugh at my expense.
Different patent laws larger population (Score:1)
In terms of raw entrepreneurial opportunities, the difference in patent laws makes a huge difference! When you can simply knock off a product from another company there's no more exclusivity: this means competing companies need to improve upon the product design or the manufacturing process to outdo the others. And that I'd just scratching the surface...
Chinese factories have a lot of human workers. Its cheap to do there. In fact, that's why a lot of the world outsources manufacturing to China. All these w
Great. They're not there yet but they're learning. (Score:3)
And fast.
I've been ordering from Aliexpress and Chinavasion for a long time. A lot was just knockoffs. Then there was some innovation now they're actually incrementally improving on their designs.
My current mobile computing device (without cell access) is a Vernee Active. IP68, USBC, 8-cores, dual sim, world (minus the US) capable. For cheap. It's a great phone. It looks like Vernee actually put time and effort into designing their website.
Chinese "brands" are popping up and they're doing pretty good. And their current customer service is better than Walmart. I've gotten a few bad boards, some with a design flaws, some stuff that broke and I've never had a problem getting a refund or a replacement. They're fighting each other for 5-star reviews and they'll do anything to get you to leave a 5 star review.
A good industry to have been watching is 3D printers. The product life cycle follows a fairly predictable design cycle.
Most of the early growing pains with FOSS were because the chinese simply didn't understand how it worked. I have some soft bricked devices because of bad uBoot with no source. However that's been turning around. Allwinner/sunix [linux-sunxi.org] has come a long way in the last decade. It's probably as good as Broadcom at this point but not quite Marvell.
Walmart and Amazon should be afraid because the Chinese have learned how to cut them out.
Shopping online & paying on your phone isn't t (Score:3)
Good luck to the Chinese (Score:1)
As good Christians I'm sure the average American feels exactly the same way. Love your fellow man and all that.
Seriously though folks, I have to laugh at the subtle, racist superiority complex bullshit from so many posters.
Anyone who works in cutting edge high tech in a developed nation finds him or herself surrounded by colleagues from all over the world, especially Asia.
The slack jawed yokels implying the Chinese are too stupid to innovate, I can only assume, must have grown up in a school with no Asian k
Where is this innovation coming out of China? (Score:2, Troll)
I can't think of a single breakthrough in terms of new technology coming out of China (in the modern era). China's entire education system is built around rote copying, to the point where if you teach a class in China you will frequently get the exact same paper handed in by your students. Why? Well if it's the "best paper", and you want your students to be the best, they should learn how to turn in something better that someone else made rather than turning in their own, inferior product.
In short the cultu
LOL idiot, Japan makes fake steel now (Score:1)
Japan got a head start but only made small progress in cultural change -- now they have some innovation but mostly they became the global leader in refinement, and fortunately they have a strong sense of business ethics such that success is not immediately stolen. Their ethics now mean they can't compete on production, so they're forced to compete on quality, which is why Japanese products are the best in the world for just about any product imaginable (not just for electronics, but for produce, furniture, etc.)
LOL, what an idiot, Japanese are cheaters.
The Kobe Steel scandal: What we know so far [cnn.com]
It's the latest big scandal to rock corporate Japan.
Kobe Steel (KBSTY), a century-old industrial giant, has admitted to falsifying data on products sold to top customers like Boeing (BA) and Toyota (TM).
It says as many as 500 companies could be affected, including manufacturers of Japan's famous bullet trains.
Here's the lowdown on the crisis that's rippling through major industries around the globe:
What happened?
Essentially
A look from the trenches (Score:3)
So, what is your experience? Would be good to hear.
The cynic in me says that we should focus on services. Like banking, law, public service and fashion. Leave actually making things to those that can do it better.
Patents (Score:2)
If Chinese "tech" is so good, then where are the patents?
They have a big market and they've assimilated a lot of foreign tech. But to say they've developed their own... show it?
Where is the chinese tech?
they'd have to be pretty near zero.
If Chinese "tech" is so good, then where are the patents?
If American "patents" are so good, then where is the tech?
A lot of patents are granted for stuff that never has been or never will be built.
An idea doesn't necessarily have to be useful for it to receive a patent. Go ahead and patent a laser head mount for sharks. We'll talk about it here on Slashdot a lot, but you'll never see a real shark wearing one.
don't be silly... they're talking about cellphones and laptops etc. Who owns the patents on that stuff?
It isn't china.
Who collects the license fees to make that stuff.
It isn't china.
What about chinese software? Anything you want to mention anyone cares about?
Its a garbage argument. Everyone has pointed this out. The article is autistic shit.
Decreed Entrepreneurship? (Score:1)
Can innovation really happen by order of the Chinese government? Maybe through focus and sheer scale, but how does can they sustain progress across their whole economy?
Good for China :) (Score:1)