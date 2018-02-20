Lawmakers Worry About Rise of Fake Video Technology (thehill.com) 117
Lawmakers are concerned that advances in video manipulation technology could set off a new era of fake news. Now legislators say they want to start working on fixes to the problem before it's too late. From a report: Technology experts have begun to sound the alarm on the new software, which lets users take existing videos and make high-quality altered video and audio that appears real. The emergence of the technology opens up a new world of hoaxes driven by doctored audio or video, and threatens to shake faith in the media even further. Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), one of the most vocal members of Congress on tech issues, painted a grim picture about what the advances could mean for the future of discerning truth in media. "Since we can't rely on the responsibility of individual actors or the platforms they use, I fully expect there will be a proliferation of these sorts of fictions to a degree that nearly drowns out actual facts," Wyden told The Hill. "For those who value real information, there will still be some reliable publications and news outlets, and their credibility will need to be guarded all the more intently by professional journalists," he added.
The media desperately want to keep a lock on being the only ones who can manipulate video for propaganda use.
Don't be stupid, the media want to make money and sell their news. Besides, even if the media manipulated video for propaganda use, then having tens of thousands of additional lunatics manipulate videos in their mom's basement won't do any good either.
Making it common turns people's filter defaults into "It's probably fake" unlike before. The Falcon Heavy launch was an example for this. Lots of people thought it was fake until friends or friends of friends in florida confirmed it was real.
Making it common turns people's filter defaults into "It's probably fake" unlike before.
That's the proper way to do it. Hopefully we'll see the same attitude towards politicians and advertising in general.
Either one beats the hell out of blind acceptance just because of the source. And besides, the business of politics and advertising is pretty incredulous.
The point is that if it's in a reputable medium (as opposed to Fox news or CNN), then it's probably not fake.
You are irredeemably mentally deficient. The media hasn't been profitable for decades from consumer sales, they exist exclusively to pump out paid-for articles on behalf of corporations, government, political parties, and others willing to pay for fake news. Truth in journalism hasn't existed for at least 2 decades, and there is public information suggesting the government has been manipulating the media since at least the 40's without stop.
Kind of like the Wolves guarding the sheep.
Probably the only thing you can do is to develop and mandate some kind of technology to embed encryption of some kind into video. So maybe laws mandating that all video that is edited be so noted and how it was edited...not unlike the message you see on TV movies that has, "been modified to fit on our screen"
I have no idea how, but we have already seen the "professional journalist" manipulate videos. Techn
Right. Because people editing video with the intent to commit fraud are going to use such software. Are you this much of an idiot in real life, or is it a slashdot persona?
Fair point. However, at least for video distributed by net, signatures should be a possibility, so it can at least be determined whether that video really was put out by CNN or whether someone altered something to look like it. Broadcast may (for a while at least) have to stick with "nobody else has a transmitter on that frequency" but digital channels can probably fit signatures in too, with some protocol tweaking.
You don't really need any special skills to take a snip-it out of context altering the video or audio is not required.
oh, no disagreement. But with signatures I can now prove that your clip is not the whole thing, and therefore that there is likely missing context. Yeah, that should be obvious in the context of a clip, but it does have an effect.
At least if lies are pointed out you can find the source.
However we are in a world were nearly all information cannot be trusted anymore. The validity of the information is up to our own sense, which is faulty, because our own bias true or not will be in affect.
I welcome news that challenges my world view, However if I cannot trust it (because other then truth they are pandering to other world views), I need to default back to my world view. I do not work in journalism, I don't have the time or resources
"I use NPR as my primary news source, as I find it the most trustworthy, "
In my case it' TheOnion, because albeit 'fake' at least it's funny.
I welcome news that challenges my world view, However if I cannot trust it (because other then truth they are pandering to other world views), I need to default back to my world view.
Trust isn't binary, it's a scale. I tend to trust the BBC quite a lot, for example, because although I don't always agree with their characterisation of events the factual stuff is usually right, and they post corrections.
There has been a push by those who benefit from fake news to make people think that one mistake makes a source completely untrustworthy to the point where you can safely ignore anything it says that contradicts your preferred reality. The BBC make an error once, CNN made some misleading st
Threatens to shake faith in the media even further (Score:3)
I trust the media but I do not trust the people working in it nor the people they interview.
"To summarize [...]: people are a problem." — Douglas Adams
It gets even better.... (Score:3)
...there is absolutely Fuck-All they can do about it.
The biggest threat to Trump is the gullibility of morons like you. The dems have been FAR FAR FAR more creative with the truth than Trump could ever be.
I'd like to see what your big smoking #1 yuuuge terrific example is. As far as creativity & truth goes in the USoF, the rightwing has been better at it than the left for a long time.
Hell of a claim...
Got any examples?
* For fuck's sake, Trump has been pathologically lying, crossing and conning people for basically all his miserable life. *
You say that just because he has been sued >1300 times.
Try to strike him down... (Score:1)
This is the biggest threat to the Donald Trump presidency... that people will uncover the facts and display them on the internet
Yeah that's what Trump Haters keep saying but every time truth comes out he just gets more popular.
I especially enjoyed the most recent escapade of the media where they thought revealing he had sex with porn stars and Playboy models would make him LESS popular. Hilarious, and at the same time destroyed the old meme they had been trying to spread that he was fat and ugly.
And THAT is your fatal flaw, and the reason that You Don't Get It.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dunningâ"Kruger_effect
Sounds like one of those deliberately instigating troll posts to me...
Not entirely true. There are already techniques that can detect most of the fakes, like electric network frequency analysis. [wikipedia.org]. There are ways around it, but they require more planning an organization that the average Cheetos stained loser in Mommy's basement can manage.
"media" back to reporters? (Score:1)
So, what they're saying is the media has to hire real journalists now and actually do their job correctly instead of bumming off reddit and twitter posts?
Remember when they tried to control crypto? (Score:1)
That worked out well, didn't it?
AI (Score:3)
A story that mentions digital image manipulation that doesn't contain the word "AI".
. . . they also failed to mention that the videos' integrity will be verified using Blockchain technology.
. . . and that no humans will be involved since it will use Automation technology.
" journalistic integrity" how else to profit from all the "good news" about cloud blockchain AI.
Remember the Amiga (Score:3)
The said that with the Amiga's Video Toaster. Yes kiddies, that was a thing. What we need is for the media to get out of our lives and people to turn of their devices and see what reality really is. I feel like we live in a Videodrome more and more each day.
The Amiga is roughly equivalent (Score:2)
A ton of work has been done on real time "photoshop". Like a lot of things the vanguard here was Adult movies and advertisements (I'm reminded of another old movie [wikipedia.org]). Folks have been thinking about this and working on it for decades.
What we need is more education (and clean, lead free water and air). We probably also need to lessen deep seated religious devotion (since it tends to foster unquestioned obedience to authorities).
Blame the technology (Score:4, Insightful)
CNN Welcomes it (Score:1)
I liked the video of a CNN cameraman acting as a protestor and the host back in the studio accidently called him out.
Or the other CNN video where the woman on the street was telling them how to act when they went live a few seconds before she realized it.
Or the other CNN video with the focus group where the interviewer of the group was coaching the person what to say when they ended up live a few seconds early again.
Now at least CNN can make the claim that they are fake videos and not them making up the new
It's gotten so bad even people of like mind are starting to get wise and tune out.
Perhaps with time, your anger will subside, and you won't feel the need to rant about it online in a thinly veiled effort to defend your President.
You know he's great. What does it matter that others disagree?
"The loss of faith in MSM is entirely self inflicted. "
Not at all, Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) works great for me.
They've been caught time and again faking on location scenes, reporting entirely unfounded stories which when disproved they are slow to retract, and they bias their stories with a slant to their political ideology.
Don't fall for this. Yes, there are problems, but just because someone publishes a blog "debunking" some story and 8 minutes later it's still up on Reuters even though it's been pointed out that it's FAKE NEWS and an obvious product of Clinton's bought and paid for leftist "journalists" doesn't mean... Well, it doesn't mean shit.
There is fake news, but there is probably even more fake fake news trying to convince you that real news is fake.
They've been caught time and again faking on location scenes, reporting entirely unfounded stories which when disproved they are slow to retract, and they bias their stories with a slant to their political ideology.
Don't fall for this.
The problem is that it's true. That still doesn't mean some jerkoff in his basement is a more trustworthy source of news, but all of the above statements are true.
The problem with that truth, however, is that the MSM isn't one thing with one goal. That's a good thing! However, it's become closer to being one thing with one goal with more media consolidation. And that media is overwhelmingly being consolidated in conservative hands. And we know that conservatives spread the vast majority of false news. And s
It's gotten so bad even people of like mind are starting to get wise and tune out. Whenever I see a "breaking news" headline now I look for at least five sources before I even consider it might be real.
Well the person who believes nothing will still believe something, no matter how raggedy the source. Maybe you're the exception but at least 9 out of 10 people I hear making blanket dismissals of MSM has found their own gospel on some sort of alt-news site which is like the real truth MSM isn't telling you. Yeah quality is down the drain with QA thrown out the window to be first with the breaking news and even the real news have turned into click bait headlines and cheap fluff. But with the Internet I'm not
The dawn of a new age of empiricism (Score:1)
If you can't trust anything digital you can only believe your own eyes.
ALL NEWS IS FAKE NEWS! (Score:2)
Welcome to the future.
HAHAHAHAHAHA (Score:1)
"there will still be some reliable publications and news outlets, and their credibility will need to be guarded all the more intently by professional journalists,"
He said professional journalists.... hahahahahaha
There are none. Everyone is a hack, working for someone with an agenda. Right, Left... it does not matter which.
Not disagreeing in principle. But omitting the left's fake news from your list makes you just another liar.
Add NYTimes, McClatchy, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, CBS to your list of useless crap. Still not complete, but sort of representative.
Lets not forget to give 60 minutes a nod. For being the modern original american fake news. They were editing different questions in front of responses from their beginning. Got away with it for DECADES.
that's gonna totally work! (Score:5, Insightful)
Yeah, they are going to ban fake videos! It's gonna work just as well as banning underage drinking, poverty, pot smoking, illegal guns, prostitution, and all the other things Washington has banned! If you don't like something, pass a law against it, and it magically disappears! That's what Ron Wyden believes, and he doesn't let facts get in the way of what he holds dear and true!
I would go a step further and make watching it illegal. Imagine the power you have if everybody has a criminal record.
:"Hey, we are a democratic republic and everybody can vote, except the people who are criminals. So yea, that is all 7 of them."
i smell a Manchurian actor like usual.
So do I. Don't look now - he's inside your post!
lack of journalists (Score:2)
Back in the usenet days someone posted about TV news saying Dan Rather and Barbara Walters are celebrities not journalists. He went on about as a journalist he walks the walk and talks the talk. He interviewed more politicians and criminals than anyone else would care to do. And he simply would write what he saw and heard.
But simply reporting what happened can be problematic as pointed out in other comments many thought of FH launch as fake. Then you have the other topic about "fake videos" where the simu
Back in the usenet days someone posted about TV news saying Dan Rather and Barbara Walters are celebrities not journalists. He went on about as a journalist he walks the walk and talks the talk. He interviewed more politicians and criminals than anyone else would care to do. And he simply would write what he saw and heard.
The thing wrong with his analysis is that it doesn't matter what he does, people will still choose their media sources based on their own personal bias. If people want news which claims to not do anything but report facts, they will get the idea that such-and-such reporter is a good person and they will be inclined to believe that what he reports is fact. If people want news which explains the facts to them, then they will get the idea that whoever provides explanations that make sense to them is a good per
Why worry? (Score:3)
Fake news and the people who look at it are a self-perpetuating echo chamber. The rise of new ways to create fake news doesn't change the impact or prevalence as those who believe in that garbage don't need some advanced fake video to cement their beliefs. As it is they aren't swayed by logic or reality so why should these videos make the situation any worse?
Just search for youtube conspiracies that that prove the planes hitting the WTC were digital fakes to see what I mean.
This won't change the status quo.
Indeed. Even those videos that could be fake but we believe are real are hardly ever useful in general. What is useful is what helps you conduct your day to day life better and I can't remember when was the last time I saw a video -- other than someone giving a presentation or instructions -- where it was useful in that sense.
Inevetible: Total Recall predicted this (Score:3, Insightful)
This was all inevitable. I knew this would happen ever since I saw Total Recall.
First or second one? And you never thought it when reading the story? I know. I should be carefull showing my age. Logans run taught be that.
How do you maintain trust? (Score:2)
Umm, how about digital signatures?
The idea of fake news isn't new. It's been easy to print complete fabrications since Gutenberg. The real problem is uncritical consumption of "information."
Makes me wonder if it's technologically possible to digi-sign video as it is being filmed with a digital camera so that at least it can be traced back to a device with a degree of certainty. If there is a relatively cheap way to do this, all major camera brands would incorporate one.
How is this new? (Score:2)
Photoshop's a thing.
We all know that pictures can be seamlessly and basically indetectibly edited...so we're skeptical, even of images.
This just extends that to video.
Personally, I believe that the only people who should fear this are the people WHO HAVE ALREADY HAD THAT CAPABILITY, effectively losing (or at least devaluing) their secret monopoly.
So tell me again why I should be sadface that the government and media don't like people generally having this capability?
cheating (Score:2)
To my mind out and out presenting faked footage is like doping in sport, it's cheating.
The news is fake in part because we like it that way. Sure we know that the person on screen is lying and misleading but it's part of the entertainment. When it's done well we can admire how people onscreen are able to misrepresent reality better than we could. For example I respect Kelly Conway's skills (especially compared to Sarah Sanders' amateurish attempts) and that would be a lost art if the alternative were to s
Low tech counter measure, for now. (Score:1)
Not that this is overly practical or ultimately secure. But the problem is that the *original* can now easily be altered by too many evil monkeys (not that this is a surprise).
One counter measure that offers some–if not even nearly perfect–protection would be to go back to analog/analogue. Sure, photographic film has always been retouched and altered for ill reasons (seems all totalitarian regimes are experts in that – hey, Russia
...). But altering movie film is fairly painful, especially
When did 60 minutes lose a libel case? Because they've been openly and notoriously deceptive editing interviews for decades.
Their favorite trick is to change the questions, so the answers come off as incredibly weasley.
They still have credibility, with morons, to this day. It's really amazing...