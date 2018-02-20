Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Bitcoin The Almighty Buck The Internet United States

Venezuela Launches Oil-Backed Cryptocurrency 84

Posted by BeauHD from the crypto-asset dept.
Venezuela has launched a cryptocurrency backed by oil in an attempt to bypass tough economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. government. "The 'Petro' is intended to bolster the country's crumbling economy, which has been suffering from hyperinflation and devaluation for years," reports the BBC. "Venezuela claims it is the world's first sovereign cryptocurrency." From the report: Critics say the move is a desperate attempt by Caracas to raise cash at a time when Venezuela lacks the ability to repay its $150 billion of foreign debt. Opposition leaders said the sale constitutes an illegal issuing of debt, while the US Treasury Department warned it may violate sanctions imposed last year. The government says the currency aims to circumvent US sanctions on the economy. President Nicolas Maduro has said each tokens will be backed by a barrel of Venezuelan crude. The Latin American country has the world's largest proven oil reserves. A total of 100 million Petros will be sold, with an initial value set at $60, based on the price of a barrel of Venezuelan crude in mid-January. The official website published a guide to setting up a virtual wallet in which to hold the cryptocurrency, but did not provide a link for actually doing so on Tuesday.

Venezuela Launches Oil-Backed Cryptocurrency More | Reply

Venezuela Launches Oil-Backed Cryptocurrency

Comments Filter:

  • The best of all three worlds! (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @06:36PM (#56160581)

    You've got Venezuela, Oil prices AND Cryptocurrencies! All hallmarks of financial stability and trust! Excellent work. Where do I send my gold?

    • Just send it to me Priority Mail.. I'm sure I can arrange to dispose of your disposable income in a more capitalistic way...
    • This is the slickest CC to date!

    • Indeed. With Venezuela's essentially broken economy, sustained low oil prices (with little indication of any significant rise in the near future), what does it matter whether the currency Venezuela is floating is conventional or crypto-currency?

      • If Venezuela only had oil as means for an economy, it would make sense. However, it used to also significant other assets, goods and services in addition to petroleum. Basing all their decisions on one commodity is a sure fire way to collapse an economy when alternative sources for said commodity exist. The problem isn't the people (rarely is), it is the government that knows better than everyone else what's good for everyone else. I'm sure the leaders in that country aren't suffering.

    • That joke sounds a bit crude to me.

  • Oil backing not needed. (Score:3)

    by Ecuador ( 740021 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @06:40PM (#56160599) Homepage

    Meh, oil backing is overkill. Bitcoin is doing great backed just by thin air. ICO FTW!

    (Yes, I am pissed for not thinking about it first. I'd at least make up for the cost of the extra guest at the London Embassy...)

    • Well, it's all the same anyway. What they don't advertise is that the oil that "backs" the currency is oil that's...still in the ground.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      What socialism? This is classic oligarch-ism that has to pretend to be anything except what it is in order to exploit the masses.

      Also see West Virginia, Alabama, Texas, Russia, Trump University and North Korea.

       

  • No dollars for oil? (Score:3)

    by known_coward_69 ( 4151743 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @06:41PM (#56160615)

    Freedom via the USA coming next month. 82nd Airborne a carrier air group and the air force along with a Marine Brigade

  • If you amass enough Venezuelan oil coin (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This [flickr.com] is what you can redeem it for.

  • WRONG (Score:3)

    by XSportSeeker ( 4641865 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @06:46PM (#56160657)

    This isn't being backed by oil, it's being backed by Maduro, a compulsive liar prototype dictator that has fallen back on his promises over and over and over again. It's the guy who seized a whole lot of private foreign assets.
    You'll be safer putting your money on practically anything else.

    • Great way to put it.

      He's basically trying to sell shares in an industry his government forcibly privatized a couple of decades ago. What makes you think he's going to actually trade a barrel of oil for a Petro? All he has to say is "no" and you have zero recourse when trying to collect... What are you going to do, show up at a port with a barrel and demand he fill it? And you think he will?

  • The Clowns are getting desperate (Score:3)

    by bobbied ( 2522392 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @06:47PM (#56160667)

    Crypto currency backed by Venezuelan oil? You mean you want to privatize that industry your government took over for a profit?

    So if I want to trade my Petro for a barrel of crude is it FOB origin, shipping point or FOB destination shipping paid? My guess is it's like the Gold Standard used to be.... Forget trying to cash in.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mccrew ( 62494 )
      You beat me to the punch. Was going to say that you can smell the desperation all the way up here.

  • Or, more to the point, South Sea shares in baleen whale futures

  • Even if there are enough gullible investors to make the ICO a success for the bankrupt regime of Maduro: Foreign agencies that will not miss the opportunity to steal whatever crypto-currencies are accumulated. Given that Venezuela has no computer hardware they could trust not to be back-doored, this is just too easy not to be done.

  • Only because they're broke... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Venezuela is only getting trying to get into Crypto currencies because they're totally and completely broke because of corruption, mismanagement and trying to implement a failed "socialist" economy, which isn't even socialist at all, they're just plain fascist. The Venezuelan government is "lead" by a bus driver, Maduro, who only wants to stay in power with all the "Chavistas" goons so they can keep all the money and power they're accumulated for almost 20 years since Chavez got into power in 1999.

    The only

  • Can someone reminds me why US did cast financial sanctions against Venezuela?

    It may have to do with Obama's executive order calling Venezuela a US national security threat, but I am not sure I recall why it was a threat.

  • This is a crude idea.

  • Venezuela's crypto-currency is no more of a crap shoot than the stock market, if you're just one of the little fish devoured by the thousands every day by predators like Goldman Sachs.

Slashdot Top Deals

Chairman of the Bored.

Close