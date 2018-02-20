Venezuela Launches Oil-Backed Cryptocurrency 84
Venezuela has launched a cryptocurrency backed by oil in an attempt to bypass tough economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. government. "The 'Petro' is intended to bolster the country's crumbling economy, which has been suffering from hyperinflation and devaluation for years," reports the BBC. "Venezuela claims it is the world's first sovereign cryptocurrency." From the report: Critics say the move is a desperate attempt by Caracas to raise cash at a time when Venezuela lacks the ability to repay its $150 billion of foreign debt. Opposition leaders said the sale constitutes an illegal issuing of debt, while the US Treasury Department warned it may violate sanctions imposed last year. The government says the currency aims to circumvent US sanctions on the economy. President Nicolas Maduro has said each tokens will be backed by a barrel of Venezuelan crude. The Latin American country has the world's largest proven oil reserves. A total of 100 million Petros will be sold, with an initial value set at $60, based on the price of a barrel of Venezuelan crude in mid-January. The official website published a guide to setting up a virtual wallet in which to hold the cryptocurrency, but did not provide a link for actually doing so on Tuesday.
The best of all three worlds! (Score:5, Funny)
You've got Venezuela, Oil prices AND Cryptocurrencies! All hallmarks of financial stability and trust! Excellent work. Where do I send my gold?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
This is the slickest CC to date!
You mean greasiest...
Re:What is it really? (Score:5, Informative)
Is the issuer worthy of trust regarding the exchange of these coins with oil at some undetermined time in the future?
Yes. Venezuela is trustworthy, and for good reason. They have huge overseas assets. They own Citgo, a refinery in the US. They own their own tankers, since many other shippers avoid shipping Venezuelan oil because of sanctions. These overseas assets can be seized in a debt default, which would shut off Venezuela's lifeline of oil revenue.
They may let their own people starve, but they will not default on international debt. If you bought Venezuela's dollar denominated bonds a year ago, you would now have a fantastic ROI.
Here is an article [economist.com] that explains it better than I did.
Re: The best of all three worlds! (Score:1)
What's the transaction cost of one barrel to Sweden?
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. With Venezuela's essentially broken economy, sustained low oil prices (with little indication of any significant rise in the near future), what does it matter whether the currency Venezuela is floating is conventional or crypto-currency?
Re: (Score:3)
If Venezuela only had oil as means for an economy, it would make sense. However, it used to also significant other assets, goods and services in addition to petroleum. Basing all their decisions on one commodity is a sure fire way to collapse an economy when alternative sources for said commodity exist. The problem isn't the people (rarely is), it is the government that knows better than everyone else what's good for everyone else. I'm sure the leaders in that country aren't suffering.
Re: (Score:3)
That joke sounds a bit crude to me.
Re: The best of all three worlds! (Score:1)
Well you're a barrel of laughs...
Re: (Score:1)
They aren't on the map, because they can't afford to record crime statistics any more.
Re: (Score:1)
Venezuela is bashed by right for "socialism", but they have done some things well.
Come for the socialism, stay for the starvation (and fewer firearm deaths).
Unfortunate for the folks that have to live through the misery, but thank goodness Venezuela is happening now because useful idiots like you have no leg to stand on to convince the next generation that socialism is cool.
Re:Venezuela is an interesting country... (Score:4, Insightful)
Lots of people are dying in Venezuela, because all the "right" people have guns. I'd like to believe the parent's post is a bit of sarcasm, but I'm not so sure...
Re: (Score:2)
I'd like to believe the parent's post is a bit of sarcasm, but I'm not so sure...
I hope so too, but I've seen so many loony leftists float socialistic utopian ideas that really amount to oppressive totalitarianism when implemented to not be jaded about such things...
Re: (Score:2)
You understand Venezuela is broke, and oil prices are pretty low, with US producers just pumping it up regardless of anything OPEC or anyone else can do. Yes, it will be a cryptocurrency, but so what?
Re:Venezuela is an interesting country... (Score:5, Informative)
https://www.reuters.com/articl... [reuters.com]
With more than three killings per hour, Venezuela last year was the worldâ(TM)s second most murderous nation after El Salvador, a local crime monitoring group said. The homicide rate in Caracas alone was a staggering 140 per 100,000 people, according to the group, the Venezuelan Observatory of Violence.
Authorities say nongovernmental groups inflate figures to create paranoia and tarnish the government, but even so the most recent official national murder rate - 58 per 100,000 inhabitants for 2015 - was still among the worldâ(TM)s highest.
http://www.latimes.com/opinion... [latimes.com]
The Venezuelan government stopped publishing comprehensive crime data more than a decade ago, and the discrepancies between what authorities say and data released by independent organizations are extreme.
For instance, local officials announced that 17,778 Venezuelans were victims of homicide in 2015. But the Venezuelan Violence Observatory, a nongovernmental group, estimated that there were 27,875 murders that year, which would make Venezuela's homicide rate one of the highest in the world, at 90 killings per 100,000 residents. The group found that the rate climbed higher in 2016, to 92 per 100,000.
Venezuela's capital, Caracas, was proclaimed the most violent city in the world last year by the Citizens' Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice, a Mexican research group that tallies an annual index of the world's most violent cities. The homicide rate supposedly topped 119 per 100,000 residents, the group said. But there are no official statistics to support the claim and, predictably, the Venezuelan government has denied it.
One reason for the data discrepancies is that the Venezuelan government has excluded extrajudicial killings from its homicide count, while human rights groups such as violence observatory do not. Also, the government has traditionally relied on statistics gathered by the Ministry of Health, while the observatory combines this health data with unofficial information about so-called resistance deaths attributed to state security forces and other deaths being investigated by independent forensics agencies.
In the absence of concrete and comprehensive statistics, some groups are attempting to gather oblique data on Venezuela's crime wave. Our organization commissioned a study on perceptions of violence from the Latin American Public Opinion Project at Vanderbilt University. Early data indicate that 6 out of 10 Venezuelans reported at least one murder in their neighborhood over the previous 12 months. By way of comparison, only 3.5 out of 10 respondents said the same in El Salvador and Honduras, considered the two most violent countries in the world.
The public opinion project survey also found that 80% of Venezuelans are "very" or "partly" afraid of being murdered in the coming year. This fear of violence is fueling a migration crisis as Venezuelans flee to Brazil and Colombia.
There are many causes of the spiraling homicide problem in Venezuela. Political and economic crises have undermined the legitimacy of institutions. The military and police have been largely discredited. State security agencies are said to both commit and ignore lethal violence. Impunity is rife and the cost of murder low, with an estimated 92% of homicides not resulting in a conviction. And gang violence has soared in the capital city.
But without solid statistics, Venezuela has little chance of slowing the crime wave anytime soon. It is next to impossible to make effective public policy without reliable data. Over the last decade, Venezuela has implemented no less than a dozen anti-crime initiatives, with no visible results to show for them. In fact, there are signs that these operations actually worsened the situation by militarizing public security and stigmatizing poor communities.
Curiously, Venezuelans appear to be hopeful that the government can reduce violent crime. According to the Vanderbilt survey, 70% of citizens feel that public authorities should take the lead in preventing homicide, though most rejected "iron fist" measures involving repressive police action and stiffer penalties. More than 50% of Venezuelans reject the death penalty for people convicted of murder, and 63% said that prevention measures, particularly education and employment, would be the most effective way to curtail crime.
Reducing homicide is difficult, but not impossible. Many countries and cities across Latin America have successfully lowered their homicide rates after setting targets, introducing data-driven policies, and sticking to a long-term plan. Colombia has nearly cut its homicide rate in half since 2004, for instance.
Re: Venezuela is an interesting country... (Score:5, Insightful)
Venezuela has the second highest homicide rate in the world. Just how much of those killings do you think weren't firearm related? If most of them weren't, that doesn't help the pro gun control crowd at all, and in fact works very much against their argument.
Re: Venezuela is an interesting country... (Score:4, Insightful)
At least people have been relatively free to flee into neighboring countries, but neighboring countries are starting to clamp down on that because it's becoming unmanageable. Colombia is reported to have had 300,000 migrants in the last 6 months [washingtonpost.com] on top of those who fled previously. Brazil has probably seen similar numbers.
Don't speculate... (Score:4, Informative)
Finds quotes like:
The rise of murders in Venezuela following the Chávez presidency has also been attributed by experts to the corruption of Venezuelan authorities, poor gun control and a poor judiciary system.
and
According to Alessio Bruni of the United Nations Committee against Torture, "a typical problem of the prison system is gun violence, nearly circulating freely within prisons, causing hundreds and hundreds of people killed every year"
Outlawing guns without a proper judicial system is hard. And outlawing guns when they are readily available from the US is very hard.
I think it's fair to say that the ease of access to guns in the US causes a LOT of murders in south America. Where do you think Mexican cartels gets their guns from?
Also what is with the obsession of framing everything as a pro/con gun regulation argument. We know sane regulation of firearms limits the amount of damage a single person can cause... Fixing schools, education, mental healthcare, prisons, criminal justice, poverty, and running an trustworthy police force all contribute to reduction of violence, along with sane gun regulation.
The added upside to gun regulation is that it also protects neighboring countries, who currently suffer from illegal weapons import from the US.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I'm sure US involvement had absolutely nothing to do with that. They should have just pulled themselves up by their bootstraps while the US and the WTO was putting enormous economic pressure on them and the CIA was assassinating their leaders and continuously financing coups.
Re: (Score:2)
It is interesting watching them put out a cryptocurrency, which is in the planning stages later in two months. Like Germany's currency reform, it has possibilities in becoming the replacement of the petrodollar, because it is essentially hackproof and immune to things like QA.
My understanding is that the petrodollar is the practise of pricing Oil in USD in order to keep it the price stable (and simplify the actual calculation of the exchange rate).
As a national currency it's problematic since even a huge oil exporter doesn't have an economy that scales directly with the price of oil, not that they're much better managing a real currency.
And do you really trust the Venezuelan government to honour the promise of 1 Petro for 1 barrel? The true exchange rate [huffingtonpost.com] is likely to be lower, w
Not technically the problem, a cause of the proble (Score:2)
> Venezuela's problem isn't "socialism", it's utterly corrupt and incompetent governance, socialism is just the form in which the politicians choose to express themselves.
Socialism is a system in which the government controls business. In folk songs, "the people" is used as a euphemism for government, but of course each individual person doesn't vote on all business decisions, the government, the politicians, have the power.
Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Themistocles knew that 2,500
Re: Not technically the problem, a cause of the pr (Score:1)
Wealth an power are the problem in any economic system. Their accumulation should be measured and treated as the threat they potentially are to society.
Re: (Score:1)
A few thousand deaths for any reason is inconsequential in a population of +370,000,000. For those close to those killed it is devastating but that is still a very tiny amount of people when compared against the entire population of a country and the world. Even with all the killing and destruction currently raging non-stop across the planet the number of humans on the planet continues to grow. The one constant throughout the history of human civilization has been the human propensity to use violence and ma
Oil backing not needed. (Score:3)
Meh, oil backing is overkill. Bitcoin is doing great backed just by thin air. ICO FTW!
(Yes, I am pissed for not thinking about it first. I'd at least make up for the cost of the extra guest at the London Embassy...)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, it's all the same anyway. What they don't advertise is that the oil that "backs" the currency is oil that's...still in the ground.
Even more extreme gambling socialist style. (Score:2)
As if we dont know how this will turn out. 'whats your is mine'.
http://www.laht.com/article.as... [laht.com]
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-... [bbc.com]
http://www.miamiherald.com/new... [miamiherald.com]
https://www.nytimes.com/2009/0... [nytimes.com]
http://www.scmp.com/news/world... [scmp.com]
http://news.abs-cbn.com/overse... [abs-cbn.com]
Re: (Score:1)
What socialism? This is classic oligarch-ism that has to pretend to be anything except what it is in order to exploit the masses.
Also see West Virginia, Alabama, Texas, Russia, Trump University and North Korea.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't have a punchline. This is my punchline. [youtube.com]
now that's funny right there...
No dollars for oil? (Score:3)
Freedom via the USA coming next month. 82nd Airborne a carrier air group and the air force along with a Marine Brigade
If you amass enough Venezuelan oil coin (Score:1)
This [flickr.com] is what you can redeem it for.
WRONG (Score:3)
This isn't being backed by oil, it's being backed by Maduro, a compulsive liar prototype dictator that has fallen back on his promises over and over and over again. It's the guy who seized a whole lot of private foreign assets.
You'll be safer putting your money on practically anything else.
Re: (Score:2)
Great way to put it.
He's basically trying to sell shares in an industry his government forcibly privatized a couple of decades ago. What makes you think he's going to actually trade a barrel of oil for a Petro? All he has to say is "no" and you have zero recourse when trying to collect... What are you going to do, show up at a port with a barrel and demand he fill it? And you think he will?
The Clowns are getting desperate (Score:3)
Crypto currency backed by Venezuelan oil? You mean you want to privatize that industry your government took over for a profit?
So if I want to trade my Petro for a barrel of crude is it FOB origin, shipping point or FOB destination shipping paid? My guess is it's like the Gold Standard used to be.... Forget trying to cash in.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Seriously? What did we do or not do to South America?
I'm really curious.. Are we somehow responsible for the troubles down south? What did we do? Surely you cannot think we where responsible for Venezuela's failure...
This is as sound as oily Tulips (Score:1)
Or, more to the point, South Sea shares in baleen whale futures
Re:I predict a lot of folks piling in (Score:5, Insightful)
Untrue. VZ oil goes back to the 1920s.
You mean, giving it to poor people like Chavez's daughter (now worth billions).
Poor, but also agriculturally very rich. If the current administration only could maintain farming and some industry beside oil...
Silly libertarians, recoiling over such minor issues like mass starvation and dictatorship.
Re: (Score:2)
claims it is the world's first sovereign cryptocurrency
The entire point of cryptocurrencies is that they are supposed to be decentralized, meaning you don't have to rely on any one government. This is probably as trustworthy as the old currency they used. How is this any different from printing new bills to attempt to get out of their debt/other economy problems?
It isn't really any different except that "printing" it is basically free. Which at this point would be a good thing, printing bolivars is likely becoming a real strain on the country's resources when inflation is so high.
Re: (Score:2)
It differs from their old currency precisely because of it's decentralization. No dependence on a bank that can be cut out of the 'good old boys' currency exchange and inter-bank exchange mechanisms.
The problem I can see here is that, unlike Bitcoin (and others) with a fixed amount of issuable currency, the number of Petros will be based on some amount of oil reserves or actual pumped oil. Numbers that might not be easily audited.
Agencies will not miss the opportunity to steal (Score:2)
Only because they're broke... (Score:1)
Venezuela is only getting trying to get into Crypto currencies because they're totally and completely broke because of corruption, mismanagement and trying to implement a failed "socialist" economy, which isn't even socialist at all, they're just plain fascist. The Venezuelan government is "lead" by a bus driver, Maduro, who only wants to stay in power with all the "Chavistas" goons so they can keep all the money and power they're accumulated for almost 20 years since Chavez got into power in 1999.
The only
US sanctions (Score:2)
Can someone reminds me why US did cast financial sanctions against Venezuela?
It may have to do with Obama's executive order calling Venezuela a US national security threat, but I am not sure I recall why it was a threat.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Failure to play well with multi-national corporations.
Re:US sanctions (Score:5, Informative)
You can read Trump's executive order [whitehouse.gov] or Obama's executive order [ucsb.edu] yourself, but basically it boils down to human rights abuses, muzzling the press, violently suppressing your political opponents, etc. Not necessarily a threat, just "quit being such a dictatorship!"
Re: (Score:2)
human rights abuses
Depriving the US oil executives of their traditional resources and livelihood. Won't someone please think of the poor Exxon shareholders?
Re: (Score:2)
So they're pretty much like the US, but without a good PR Department.
Re: (Score:2)
It started way before that. Here's peace loving Pat Roberton back in 2004 in those Halycon Bush years:
http://www.nbcnews.com/id/9047... [nbcnews.com]
Another crypto? (Score:2)
This is a crude idea.
Let's be honest... (Score:2)
Venezuela's crypto-currency is no more of a crap shoot than the stock market, if you're just one of the little fish devoured by the thousands every day by predators like Goldman Sachs.