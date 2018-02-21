Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


'Tech Companies Should Stop Pretending AI Won't Destroy Jobs' (technologyreview.com)

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
Kai-Fu Lee, the founder and CEO of Sinovation Ventures and president of the Sinovation Ventures Artificial Intelligence Institute, believes that we're not ready for the massive societal upheavals on the way. He writes for MIT Technology Review: The rise of China as an AI superpower isn't a big deal just for China. The competition between the US and China has sparked intense advances in AI that will be impossible to stop anywhere. The change will be massive, and not all of it good. Inequality will widen. As my Uber driver in Cambridge has already intuited, AI will displace a large number of jobs, which will cause social discontent. Consider the progress of Google DeepMind's AlphaGo software, which beat the best human players of the board game Go in early 2016. It was subsequently bested by AlphaGo Zero, introduced in 2017, which learned by playing games against itself and within 40 days was superior to all the earlier versions. Now imagine those improvements transferring to areas like customer service, telemarketing, assembly lines, reception desks, truck driving, and other routine blue-collar and white-collar work.

It will soon be obvious that half of our job tasks can be done better at almost no cost by AI and robots. This will be the fastest transition humankind has experienced, and we're not ready for it. Not everyone agrees with my view. Some people argue that it will take longer than we think before jobs disappear, since many jobs will be only partially replaced, and companies will try to redeploy those displaced internally. But even if true, that won't stop the inevitable. Others remind us that every technology revolution has created new jobs as it displaced old ones. But it's dangerous to assume this will be the case again.

  • the jobs are already vanishing. (Score:4, Informative)

    by shadowrat ( 1069614 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @11:05AM (#56163611)
    Just like the article points out. You can't make it as a professional go player anymore.

    • Re:the jobs are already vanishing. (Score:5, Insightful)

      by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @11:19AM (#56163709)

      Just like the article points out. You can't make it as a professional go player anymore.

      You don't even have to make it past TFS to realize that mocking this situation is an ignorant mistake.

      It won't even take displacing 10% of human jobs to create a massive impact on society.

      • So you are saying that AI will let us work 10% less and retain the same pay and productivity?

        • No, they're saying companies will have to pay 10% less pay checks, increase productivity and increase profits. Costs will stay the same at purchase.

        • So you are saying that AI will let us work 10% less and retain the same pay and productivity?

          No, I'm saying automation and AI will displace 10% of human employment quicker than anyone can predict, and Greed won't give a fuck about your pay or your ability to survive. Greed never has.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Dog-Cow ( 21281 )

            That's OK, I predict 10% replacement in 5 trillion years. If it's a little sooner, that's OK.

        • If your lucky, you will get promoted into a position that maintains the AI system for higher pay.

      • I doubt anyone thinks AI won't displace jobs. That's kinda the point, to use AI instead of natural intelligence, just like tools and motors displaced human muscle.

        The pace of the transition is intimidating. So is the massive transition of rural farmers to cities all over southeast Asia and Africa. I have no idea how we'll all adjust but we're clever and motivated. I'm hopeful that 7 billion minds can figure something out.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by Viol8 ( 599362 )

          "I have no idea how we'll all adjust but we're clever and motivated. I'm hopeful that 7 billion minds can figure something out."

          I'm sure they thought something similar back in the day when agricultural machinery started replacing workers on the farms and whole families starved because they had no income or had to go and live in slum conditions in newly industrialised cities. But hey, for the farm and factory owners - win! What did they care.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by lgw ( 121541 )

            Oddly, that didn't happen in America. People fled to the cities here (just like they're doing elsewhere now) because the conditions were much better than the grinding rural poverty they left. Heck, those city jobs actually payed money for work, not just room and board. Farm automation lagged the growth of cities, as demand rose for automation to replace the people who had left.

            Working on a farm when you're not the one who owns the land has always been terrible work.

  • Title needed some work. (Score:5, Funny)

    by Major_Disorder ( 5019363 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @11:07AM (#56163623)
    How about this?
    'Tech Companies Should Stop Pretending They Have Any Idea How To Make AI'

    • AI companies with no clue replaced by AI with a clue.

    • Really. They haven't even succeeding in replacing the one job everyone seems focused on replacing: driving. Almost every heavyweight tech company in the US is throwing money at the problem and the best they can do is a limited roll-out in a completely mapped out part of Phoenix with perfect weather and perfect streets. Sorry guys AI isn't coming for anyone's job real soon.

  • Fearmongering (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Did power tools and heavy machinery destroy construction worker's jobs? Nope.
    Machines are tools designed to make our life easier.

    • Did power tools and heavy machinery destroy construction worker's jobs? Nope. Machines are tools designed to make our life easier.

      And you're an idiot if you think this shift in technology is ANYTHING like what we've had in the past.

      There's a difference in making jobs easier and making humans unemployable. Wake the hell up and understand that.

  • Slashdot and news websites should stop pretending they don't pump up baseless hype and exaggerated drama to get clicks. It's obvious to everyone that measured, sober statements don't make news.

  • Of COURSE we are ready! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    We have military-level police forces trained, equipped, and ready. In addition, we have blanketed the country with prisons.

    When people start losing their jobs, losing hope, and turning to crime, we are all set up to remove them from the streets.

    An entire generation of lower and middle classes will die childless in prison, and then population levels will be at levels that are more practical for the new robot-powered labor economy.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Unfortunately your scenario is the most plausible, only I doubt they will bother with prison, and head you straight to the crematorium. They can kill off 5 or 6 billion of us without putting a dent in the service industry. We carbon units have become superfluous.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Falos ( 2905315 )

      We have the force ready if we need it, but the massive amount of logging and databases and info feeds will allow much more surgical work.

      By the time you mutter about anything resembling a physical act to a possible ally, you've already had a yellow note on your name for "Potential Domestic Radical"

      There won't be anyone joining your insistent chants of "viva la revolution" like in the old movies. Because you won't get the whole sentence out of your mouth.

  • if folks stopped pretending then there'd be demands to do something about it. There's only one thing that can be done about it, which is socialist style wealth redistribution. The folks running these companies don't want that because, well, it's their wealth that'll get redistributed.

  • You know what's going to blindside them? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DeplorableCodeMonkey ( 4828467 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @11:11AM (#56163657)

    Having completely abandoned the economic class focus of their old leftist counterparts, they're going to have a "diverse underclass" that has been kicked around and called obsolete gunning for them. I'm not a Marxist, but Marx would be shitting himself if he could see the arguments today like a "gay billionaire being oppressed by poor workers who don't want to work at his wedding." Adam Smith would also agree that it's a recipe for disaster because both point to the same problem, which is it that it's an elite-focused system without even a pretense of noblesse oblige and a terribly smug disdain for the "wrong people" almost all of whom are poor or poorish.

    • Character flaw (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      That's because being poor is considered a character flaw in our society. And when you couple it with the smug entitlement that the "haves" have in this country, we're headed for some social upheaval along the lines of early 20th century Russia.

  • AI right now is nothing more than a new type of index search. Where instead of building a tree first the system customizes the tree before searching. It is very limited and often fails in illogical ways as it correlates data that doesn't correlate often.

    Show me true AI that is self learning. Either you give it a topic and let it learn what it can.

    Even ai in video games is often nothing more than branch predictors based on local information. In both cases it is often trivial to feed the system garbage un

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      > AI right now is nothing more than a new type of index search.

      It doesn't matter how simple it is, it doesn't matter how marginal work it can do. If it can beat humans, humans can't compete against it and humans can't do work on that area anymore.

      Lets take a simple example. Lets say that we invent an AI that can detect a fracture from X-Ray. Now lets say that it takes only 10 minutes of doctors time to find this and their accuracy is 50%. Lets also say that doctors look at 100 000 X-Ray images every year

      • What just happened in that scenario is that taking X-Rays has become a good deal cheaper. Instead of employing less doctors, perhaps we'd just be taking more X-Rays (and CTs, MRIs and what have you). Banged on the head? Get a quick and cheap scan to check for damage, instead of having the doctor tell you to take a pill and see if the pain gets any worse in the next 2 weeks. The same happened a couple of decades ago when a couple of (newly allowed) specialised private clinics opened: they showed how to g

    • Re:Define AI (Score:5, Insightful)

      by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @11:46AM (#56163939)

      AI right now is nothing more than a new type of index search. Where instead of building a tree first the system customizes the tree before searching. It is very limited and often fails in illogical ways as it correlates data that doesn't correlate often.

      Show me true AI that is self learning.

      STOP being ignorantly stuck in the idea that "AI" needs to be perfect in order to disrupt or replace humans. Put simply, it doens't.

      Automation will work to create enough of an impact and displace human employment. There is no such thing as a "perfect" human, so it will only take "good enough" AI to displace a human from their job. Sorry, but this is the reality of the situation. We can ramble on and on about how AI isn't equal to the human brain and won't be for a long time (which may be true), but to put it bluntly, 90% of those employed today are using a fraction of their mental capacity, so human employment WILL be disrupted, and sooner than you think.

    • I think you're a bit behind the times (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Viol8 ( 599362 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @11:48AM (#56163955) Homepage

      "AI right now is nothing more than a new type of index search."

      Not sure what gave you that idea.

      "Where instead of building a tree first the system customizes the tree before searching"

      Depends on the algorithm being used. There are many difference types, some are neural nets, others are mathematics based doing massive statistical analysis and prediction.

      "Show me true AI that is self learning"

      There are already self training AIs. Google it (spot the irony).

      "Even ai in video games"

      Hardly a cutting edge example of AI. Most games "AI" is just hard coded if-thens.

      "A basic feedback loop would at least help point it correctly."

      No shit, why didn't they think of that?? Oh wait, they did, its called back propagation and was invented in the 1960s.

      You might want to get a clue before posting.

  • Jobs will be destroyed faster than created (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Maxo-Texas ( 864189 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @11:12AM (#56163669)

    It won't be by A.I. It will be by neural network automated trucks, laundry robots (on sale now), robotic pickers and shippers, automated checkout (largest job category in the u.s. right now- likely to vanish over the next 10 years), automated fast food robots, etc.

    But definitely not A.I.

    Because as machines are exterminating the last human beings, they will point out that the machine algorithms driving the behavior is not A.I. dammit!

    • On the flip side, it's a good time to learn how to be a robot repair person. These things are going to break, frequently.

      • [quote]On the flip side, it's a good time to learn how to be a robot repair person. These things are going to break, frequently.[/quote]

        Training robots to repair robots will probably be quite easy. Usually it will be just swapping out a complete sub assembly. Then the subassembly will be shipped to a central repair location (if it is expensive enough to be worth repairing) where it can be run through advanced diagnostic and repair tools.

        There will never be a significant number of 'robot repair' jobs for h

      • It's a good time to learn how robots work. Specifically: their weaknesses, how to make 'em not work. Just in case...

  • In the long run, AI might be job neutral (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    or possibly even job positive, as for example the automobile was.

    But, as FDR once said: "People don't eat in the long run. They eat every day."

    And I don't see a flood of new economy jobs that AI enables, the way the automobile did.

  • Framing is important (Score:3)

    by king neckbeard ( 1801738 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @11:16AM (#56163687)
    What matters most in this context is the framing. Jobs are a bullshit necessary evil, and technology will eliminate a number of jobs. We have to be working towards changes that allow us to move away from needing jobs without our society collapsing.
    • Based on the current setup, I think I can clear up the misunderstanding. 'What do you mean we, homeless person?'

    • What matters most in this context is the framing. Jobs are a bullshit necessary evil, and technology will eliminate a number of jobs. We have to be working towards changes that allow us to move away from needing jobs without our society collapsing.

      You are only slightly correct. Money is the necessary evil, and Greed won't be displaced or disrupted anytime soon, since Greed is part of the fucking reason automation and AI is working to replace human employment.

      To fix this, one must solve for the Disease of Greed. Good fucking luck with that shit. Greed would rather create it's own demise than be cured. This has been proven for thousands of years.

      • Money is the necessary evil

        Oh, brother. Let me guess ... you'd be happy if we went back to bartering so that no Eeeeevil Money was involved. Because you can't wrap your head around the fact that a society that uses money (instead of trade goods) is wildly more efficient for everybody and is a central part of the prosperity that has even very poor people in the US living better than 99.9% of the people centuries ago.

        But even so, I'm sure you'd tell the person who's invested the time to breed, raise, feed and protect a really nice

        • Money is the necessary evil

          Oh, brother. Let me guess ... you'd be happy if we went back to bartering so that no Eeeeevil Money was involved. Because you can't wrap your head around the fact that a society that uses money (instead of trade goods) is wildly more efficient for everybody and is a central part of the prosperity that has even very poor people in the US living better than 99.9% of the people centuries ago.

          But even so, I'm sure you'd tell the person who's invested the time to breed, raise, feed and protect a really nice egg laying chicken that they're being greedy if they value that chicken more than the crappy chicken some other guy his trying to use to barter for the same farm implement. Greed works. It's what causes people to breed better chickens. You want everybody to have crappy chickens because you feel entitled to a chicken and value your laziness more than egg quality. You personally embody a big part of what's wrong with contemporary society. That you can't even grasp that money is a wildly more efficient stand-in for trade goods and bartered services suggests that you don't have the intellectual development to do things possibly dangerous to other people, like voting. Please don't do that - you're not ready.

          If Greed actually worked, then Rome would be thriving today. Rome fell in part due to the ever-widening gap between the rich and the poor, and the taxation necessary to support the poor, not unlike what we're going to be facing with humans being umemployable, and demanding the rich fund UBI through taxation. It truly is amazing that Human Ignorance can manage to survive and thrive for thousands of years. Every new generation wonders why the older generation mocks them and their lack of wisdom and experie

      • You don't need to get rid of greed (in the sense of self-interest) in order to reach a post-jobs society. The thing is we need to be better at being greedy, mostly through more abstraction. The reason capitalism is as functional as it is is because most of the time, everyone is acting in their self-interest, which allocates resources relatively efficiently.

        For example. we know that happiness caps out at around $70-$100k a year. A rational greedy person has no interest in income substantially past that,

  • And this is news why? (Score:4, Informative)

    by arth1 ( 260657 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @11:16AM (#56163689) Homepage Journal

    Sure, disruptive technologies will cost jobs. It always does. The machine loom meant a lot of weavers were out of work. Electric saws and drills meant that carpentry became a niche market. Automobiles made horse breeding rare. It happens.
    As before, we will adjust, and the average person will have a better life, even if many will lose their jobs and have worse lives during the transition period. We'll establish a new status quo.

    Just embrace it, because it is unstoppable. Throwing clogs in the wheels won't prevent it from happening. Instead ask how you can make money in the new improved world, taking advantage of the new technologies. Some will need to write or service the AIs, and some will need to handle the increased inputs and outputs, whether it's designing distribution systems and logistics, or providing secondary services.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by geekmux ( 1040042 )

      Sure, disruptive technologies will cost jobs. It always does. The machine loom meant a lot of weavers were out of work. Electric saws and drills meant that carpentry became a niche market. Automobiles made horse breeding rare. It happens. As before, we will adjust, and the average person will have a better life, even if many will lose their jobs and have worse lives during the transition period. We'll establish a new status quo.

      Just embrace it, because it is unstoppable. Throwing clogs in the wheels won't prevent it from happening. Instead ask how you can make money in the new improved world, taking advantage of the new technologies. Some will need to write or service the AIs, and some will need to handle the increased inputs and outputs, whether it's designing distribution systems and logistics, or providing secondary services.

      Embrace it? Sorry, but your ignorance isn't helping matters. For hundreds of years, the answer to progress and technology destroying jobs was "Go get an education." Now, automation and AI is targeting educated jobs, so it's stupid and ignorant to simply dismiss this problem under the guise of "Why is this news?", as if the answer of yesteryear still applies. Put simply, IT DOES NOT APPLY, which is the main damn point being driven here. This has nothing to do with trying to figure out how to make money i

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by arth1 ( 260657 )

        Embrace it? Sorry, but your ignorance isn't helping matters. For hundreds of years, the answer to progress and technology destroying jobs was "Go get an education." Now, automation and AI is targeting educated jobs, so it's stupid and ignorant to simply dismiss this problem under the guise of "Why is this news?", as if the answer of yesteryear still applies.

        The answer to that, as always, has been that you need to increase the level of education accordingly. Those who write and maintain AIs are going to have jobs. But a high school diploma isn't going to cut it, any more than finishing 7th grade was going to cut it once we got automation and computers.

        Society will always adjust to new circumstances. There's no profit in, nor benefit to society of having a large number of useless people who are just mouths to feed. So they will need to find something else to

        • What happens when an AI program writes code?

        • Embrace it? Sorry, but your ignorance isn't helping matters. For hundreds of years, the answer to progress and technology destroying jobs was "Go get an education." Now, automation and AI is targeting educated jobs, so it's stupid and ignorant to simply dismiss this problem under the guise of "Why is this news?", as if the answer of yesteryear still applies.

          The answer to that, as always, has been that you need to increase the level of education accordingly. Those who write and maintain AIs are going to have jobs. But a high school diploma isn't going to cut it, any more than finishing 7th grade was going to cut it once we got automation and computers.

          Society will always adjust to new circumstances. There's no profit in, nor benefit to society of having a large number of useless people who are just mouths to feed. So they will need to find something else to do. The ability to do so is what is going to separate winners from losers. And judging by what you write, you may not be in the former category.

          Sorry, but you are patently wrong, and I cannot believe you can't see it based on your own initial recommendation. How many humans today have the mental capability to "write and maintain AIs"? Perhaps 1% of society?!? No matter how you may want to dispute it, the average human is not capable of the level of education you claim as the "answer" in the future. There is a valid reason a LOT of humans are employed in simple, repetitive jobs that can easily be replaced by automation today, and "education" isn

        • The answer to that, as always, has been that you need to increase the level of education accordingly. Those who write and maintain AIs are going to have jobs. But a high school diploma isn't going to cut it, any more than finishing 7th grade was going to cut it once we got automation and computers.

          That's a nice sentiment, but you seem to forget that not everyone is even capable of getting through high school without significant assistance. For a not insignificant part of the population, there is an upper bounds to where they can go in terms of education that effectively excludes a lot of the higher maths you need to get into CI/ML. As such, we have a lot of people for whom skilled labor is going to be the best they might hope to achieve in terms of employment. If you get rid of those jobs that leaves

    • during the last big one. There were two World Wars. Decades of misery and social strife.

      The way I think of it is this: When in your life or mine has the best solution to a complex problem been to do nothing and let it sort itself out?
    • This line has become very tired. You'll have to do a lot more work to convince people that this should just be accepted. At least point out one single future industry that will still need many highly paid domestic workers, or explain how the pre-globalism past has any bearing on what will happen in the post-globalism future.

    • basic income and higher taxes to pay for it (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      We'll need a basic income for all and higher taxes to pay for it.

      And folks who are hung up on insisting that people work are gonna have to get over it because when folks get displaced and have nowhere to make living, they're gonna revolt. So, we gave them basic income to keep them from reaching for the guns and torches.

      Revolution is what will happen if the negative effects of AI are ignored. The thought that some other parts of the economy will soak up the displaced workers is just a fantasy.

    • Past performances may not be representative for future results. There's no guarantee that people will find ways to make money in the new world juste because it happened before; and we have never had fully autonomous machines before our times. In fact the number of jobs is already going down, and that decline is concentrated in the less paying, less qualified jobs. Technological unemployment: much more than you wanted to know [slatestarcodex.com]

      Your example of automobiles shows that new technology may have a huge impact in the

    • Some will need to write or service the AIs, and some will need to handle the increased inputs and outputs, whether it's designing distribution systems and logistics, or providing secondary services.

      That "someone" will be AI, if it humans are intelligent enough to develop it fully

  • Consider the progress of Google DeepMind's AlphaGo software, which beat the best human players of the board game Go in early 2016.

    Computers are good at doing tasks that require a lot of computation. News at 11. Forgive me if I disagree that this is somehow evidence of the Apocalypse.

    Now imagine those improvements transferring to areas like customer service, telemarketing, assembly lines, reception desks, truck driving, and other routine blue-collar and white-collar work.

    Ok I'm imagining it. AI managing customer service? Hoo boy that sounds like an absolutely terrible idea. Some bits of customer service can be automated. Many others cannot. Automating the ones that can simply helps us do a better job on the other things we don't have time for. I'm dying to see someone trying to program an AI to do telemarketing. T

    • I want to see what happens when you give AI a sales job that requires smoozing customers. That oughta be fun to watch with modern AI technology.

  • Which is why companies should look at the number of lines of work displaced and create an equal number that AI can't do that those displaced are nonetheless able and qualified to do AND which pays at least as well. Then AI doesn't eliminate jobs, it simply changes which line of business you're in.

    The problem with companies, and governments, is that they're very good on destroying things, but not so hot on replacing them. Where I come from, you break it, you buy it. This should apply to jobs. You break their

  • You really can't, you can get pretty darn close, but lets take the case of the truck driver. Yes you could automate dock to dock pickups and deliveries to the same company, but what about when you need to deliver to somewhere else. Take a city like Chicago, do you know how many places in the city don't even have a dock to deliver to, and what about when the truck does get there, who is going to unload the product? How about bulk deliveries of chemicals, or cylinders of compressed gas? You can't just tak

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Merk42 ( 1906718 )
      Autonomous vehicles could handle a lot of that.
      However, even if they couldn't replace 100% of uses cases for 100% of jobs, they can still replace a number that is large enough to have catastrophic economic consequences.

  • Sure there'll be job losses (Score:3)

    by gbjbaanb ( 229885 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @11:20AM (#56163717)

    But it'll be the white-collar middle class jobs that go this time, and that'll cause the chattering classes to squeal very loudly in ways they couldn't be bothered with when it was blue-collar robot automation that was affected.

    Jobs like journalism - where Reuters already has the majority of its articles written by AI but it moving into news as well now:

    https://www.technologyreview.c... [technologyreview.com]

    Other information systems will only go the same way. My biggest fear is that it'll be Google or the like providing these systems and creaming off all the data for themselves.

  • That's kind of the whole point of just going through with it and automating every dumb job - we'll never be 'ready' if we pretend life is a contest of who is most willing to bend over backwards to work harder for their employers, as the chairs start falling away, and the music speeds up.

    This gets posted a lot, but it's a decent freely-readable short story on the subject:

    http://marshallbrain.com/manna... [marshallbrain.com]

    In our current economy, folks sell stuff that others want to pay money for. Everything else is an expense

  • All the focus on AI is largely missing the overall picture. It's the Automation of jobs that's killing jobs faster than even AI. When Ford assembled the first cars they had to be put together entirely by hand, so a gigantic labour force was required to mass produce cars. Nowadays it's done by robots. Farming was once done by hand and or with the assistance of horses or cattle. The addition of tractors, machinery and probably computer aided tractors has greatly increased the amount of area that a single

  • Being deeply involved in AI i feel confident confirming the fact that there is absolutely nothing at all to fear from the rise of AI as it brings the promise of advancement and well-being for all.

    Currently the only pressing problem concerning AI is the exact and precise location of the human John Connor. So if we can shift our focus to that Im sure that everything with AI will be just right as rain.

  • It's an obvious fact.

    There is no set number of jobs. I am not employee # 1,345,219,223 out of 7,000,000,000

    Jobs do things. The number of jobs available depends on the number of things we WANT to do. Note the word want, not need. We don't need a wine sommelier to tell us which wine is good. That's why that job did not exist 200 years ago. 200 years ago, we wanted to know what the best wine for the meal was, but we had more important things to do - like keeping everyone fed and clothed.

    As tech elimi

  • AI will displace a large number of jobs

    I've used this argument before, but not enough for it bears repeating.

    Suppose for a second, that a wonderful pill is invented, that eliminates all diseases in humans. It is fairly simple to produce, and needs to be taken once in a person's life.

    Would we seriously consider the "displacement" this would cause all of the doctors, nurses, other hospital staff? Would anyone dare imply, that the pill should not be allowed into the market — or sabotaged with various reg

  • Of course we are not ready, that's why it is called a singularity. Perhaps the solution is not to fight the AI, it is to become the AI.

  • With the United States and China in the AI mix, we're two-thirds of the way to creating AM! [wikipedia.org]

  • that A.I. own't create new jobs, probably some we've never even considered yet. That's the way most disruptive technologies work.

  • I can remember this sort of thing being predicted in movies, and twilight zone episodes, from the 1950s.

    Technology is going replace humans! They took our jobs!

    It is hard for me to take this threat serious, when the alarmists have been wrong for so many decades.

    BTW: direct dialing increased the need for telephone operators.

  • As if Russian nationals stirring shit up here in the U.S. isn't bad enough, now we've got Chinese nationals jumping on the FUD bandwagon.

    AI is going to take ALL YOUR JOBS, EVERYBODY NEEDS TO PANIC!!!1!

    Want to be smart about this? Pay no attention to the communist behind the curtain. It's entirely in the best interests of China to stamp on the U.S. anthill as much as possible, make us all run around in circles screaming The Sky Is Falling, because panicked people's higher reasoning abilities turn 'OFF' when they're in a panic.

    Historically, technological advances always cause some disruption in employment, but it never lasts, and even if some types of jobs become obsolete, new types of employment spring up to take their place.

    That's the reality of the situation. Also:

    S

  • Congrats on an AI that can play a game that takes decades for an adult to master.

    Let me know when you have an AI that can do what an infant takes a week to master -- like distinguish a gun from an apple.

    We still don't have any sort of robotics that can live in the world. Sure we have robotic assembly lines -- welcome to a controlled environment.

    I spent about twenty minutes trimming the ends off of snow peas for dinner yesterday. Got a robot that can grab a kitchen knife, and a bucket of snow peas and trim

  • Absolutely right -- jobs are in serious jeopardy, doggone-it! We all have to panic right friggin' now, before anyone brings up buggy whips!

    (Ummmm.... so nobody heard me say that last part, right? Whew... that's a relief. I mean, my blatantly obvious attempt at irrational fear mongering would totally flop, if anyone brings that up.)

  • There will be no AI-based apocalypse of any sort; at least, not within the next many many years. In fact, so many disproportionate expectations might be provoking the evolution of this subfield to be notably worse than ideal. Unnecessarily speeding up so complex developments is likely to output bad quality, problems and, eventually, bad advertisement with subsequent mistrust.

  • Back in the day, the increase in the number of telephone operators was so much that soon everyone would have to be a telephone operator. Technology fixed that.

    Today, I'm reminded of I a Monty Python skit. "This redistribution of wealth thing is trickier than I thought!"
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

