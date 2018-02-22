Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Antarctica Is Losing Ice Faster Every Year (qz.com) 112

Posted by BeauHD from the cutting-edge dept.
A survey of satellite data published in the journal Cryosphere confirms what scientists have suspected for a while now: ice loss from the critical region of Antarctica is happening at an increasingly fast pace. Quartz reports: In total, researchers found that Antarctica lost roughly 1,929 gigatons of ice in 2015, which amounts to an increase of roughly 36 gigatons per year every year since 2008. (A gigaton is one billion tons.) Nearly 90% of that increase in loss occurred in West Antarctica, "probably in response to ocean warming," according to NASA. The new data analysis mostly confirms other recent research, but does so with a higher degree of precision by using a new technique that can process a larger amount of satellite data than was possible before.

West Antarctica has been losing a lot of ice in recent years, and at an ever-growing pace, while East Antarctica is losing ice more steadily. The West Antarctic ice sheet is of particular concern because, like a building that stands on an uneven foundation, it is inherently unstable, making it especially vulnerable to the warming climate. If the entire ice sheet were destabilized and melted into the sea, researchers estimate it would lead to 3 meters (9 feet) of sea level rise globally. Models suggest that under a low-emissions scenario, where the world commits to "peaking" and then steadily reducing emissions in the near future, complete destabilization of the West Antarctic ice sheet is possible to avoid. But under medium- or high-emissions scenarios, the loss of the ice sheet becomes inevitable.

  • Sadly (Score:3, Insightful)

    by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @08:38PM (#56173291) Journal
    Even when the ice melt has destroyed cities, creating new borders for nations with lands near sea level, there will still be deniers claiming a population of 7 billion humans had nothing to do with it... despite the historic release of sequestered carbon associated with our species' selfish, expected level of comfort.

    • Re: (Score:1, Redundant)

      by sexconker ( 1179573 )

      Earth has a radius of about 3960 miles.

      Taking Earth as a sphere, its volume is 4/3 pi 3960^3 cubic miles.
      A 1 foot rise in sea level, assuming 100% of the planet was covered by ocean, would yield a volume of 4/3 pi 3960.75^3 cubic miles.

      4/3 pi 3960.75^3 - 4/3 pi 3960^3 = 4/3 pi (3960.75^3 - 3960^3) = 147823591.42729045764684076422549 cubic miles. Multiply by 70% for the amount of surface the oceans cover and you get 103476513.99910332035278853495784 cubic miles.

      Over 100 million cubic miles of additional sea

      • If it was that only Antarctica was melting...: [nationalgeographic.com]

        tldr:

        When temperatures rise and ice melts, more water flows to the seas from glaciers and ice caps, and ocean water warms and expands in volume. This combination of effects has played the major role in raising average global sea level between four and eight inches (10 and 20 centimeters) in the past hundred years, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

      • Re:Sadly (Score:4, Insightful)

        by Zaelath ( 2588189 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @09:14PM (#56173469)

        You know how I can tell there's no science in any of that bullshit you just posted?

        No one does science in "cubic miles".

        • You know how I can tell there's no science in any of that bullshit you just posted?

          No one does science in "cubic miles".

          Keep pounding away at that typewriter - it's arguments like these that will eventually win the day.

          Some quick online research shows that Antarctica is about 14 million square kilometers [google.com] covered with ice, and about 15 million square kilometers [google.com] of Earth are covered with glacial ice.

          So multiply the original estimate by 2 to include glaciers. That assumes that glacial ice is as thick as Antarctic ice, which is a big overestimation.

          Also the Byrd sub-glacial basin [google.com], at about 2500 meters below sea level, would fill

          • Sure man, it's the rest of the scientific community that can't estimate likely sea level rises properly. Captain cubic miles is dead on balls accurate.

      • Since when is one foot = 0.75 of a mile?

        And a better approach would be the surface area of a sphere, 4 pi r ^ 2.

        4 * pi * 6378 * 6378 = 500,000,000 km^2 according to my trusty slide rule.

        Volume of 1 m coverage is 500,000,000,000,000 m^2 or 500,000 giga tonnes of water if I have not slipped a few zeros.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Jeremi ( 14640 )

        Unless you're an expert on the subject, back-of-the-envelope calculations in a Slashdot post are probably not the most accurate way to estimate sea level rise.

        Fortunately, more knowledgeable people have done more sophisticated analyses of this very hypothetical, and they put their estimates [antarcticglaciers.org] closer to 3.44 meters, aka 11 feet of sea-level rise.

        Fortunately for us, it's unlikely that all the Antarctic ice will melt any time soon.

      • Re:Sadly (Score:4, Informative)

        by ClickOnThis ( 137803 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @10:04PM (#56173635) Journal

        4/3 pi 3960.75^3 - 4/3 pi 3960^3 = 4/3 pi (3960.75^3 - 3960^3) = 147823591.42729045764684076422549 cubic miles. Multiply by 70% for the amount of surface the oceans cover and you get 103476513.99910332035278853495784 cubic miles.

        Pro tip: if you want to convince us of your scientific prowess, don't quote so many significant digits. 32 of them are enough to express the diameter of the known universe to a precision of one micrometre.

      • Earth has a radius of about 3960 miles.

        Taking Earth as a sphere, its volume is 4/3 pi 3960^3 cubic miles. A 1 foot rise in sea level, assuming 100% of the planet was covered by ocean, would yield a volume of 4/3 pi 3960.75^3 cubic miles.

        4/3 pi 3960.75^3 - 4/3 pi 3960^3 = 4/3 pi (3960.75^3 - 3960^3) = 147823591.42729045764684076422549 cubic miles. Multiply by 70% for the amount of surface the oceans cover and you get 103476513.99910332035278853495784 cubic miles.

        Over 100 million cubic miles of additional sea water would be required to raise the level of the oceans a mere 12 inches. This ignores the additional surface area rising oceans would cover, and thus underestimates the volume of water necessary to raise the oceans a single foot.

        All of Antarctica contains between 6 and 7 million cubic miles of ice. If it all melted today, we'd get less than an inch of sea level rise.

        F*^king amateurs who think they know better than published, peer-reviewed climate scientists are a waste of space.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        Beware your lack of understanding. Gravity and rotation and the sun and the moon all have an impact. Rest assured a 3m sea level rise at high tide near the equator would not be reflected in the Antarctic at low or high tide. To understand the impact of spin and centrifugal affect, get a large lead weight on a string and start spinning around, the weight will rise at the end of the string as you spin, now hold it at head height and stop, the string will wrap around your head, pulling in the lead weight which

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by hnjjz ( 696917 )

        Earth has a radius of about 3960 miles.

        Taking Earth as a sphere, its volume is 4/3 pi 3960^3 cubic miles.
        A 1 foot rise in sea level, assuming 100% of the planet was covered by ocean, would yield a volume of 4/3 pi 3960.75^3 cubic miles.

        Why did you increase the radius by 0.75 mile? That's a hell of a lot more than 1 foot (1 foot = 1/5280 mile = 0.00018939393 mile).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by pubwvj ( 1045960 )

      Part of the problem is that it really isn't obvious to the casual observer.

      For example, I've been going to Cape Cod (Mass) for over 50 years. In that time the sea level has remained the same. It has not changed in any significant, meaningful, observable manner that has any impact on the man on the street, or at the beach.

      This lack of observable change makes it hard to appreciate.

      There is another problem and that is the hoopla about global warming distracts from a far more imminent and disastrous change that

      • Exactly. People are worrying about global warming causing cities to flood, yet don't think about how the loss of buffer habitat (swamps, etc) is what is causing flooding now. People are stupid. The most immediate danger is local pollution and habitat loss. THAT is going to kill you.

  • No it is not (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

  • That's cherry picking the region, since NOAA says Antarctica is gaining ice mass overall [nasa.gov]. You're looking at a tiny area of the continent, and worrying about it. Furthermore, Western Antarctica is also the site of a lot of geothermal activity [weather.com] which could very well be why it is losing ice. But the continent, as a whole, is gaining.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by Klaxton ( 609696 )
      Refuted by the Grace study; https://grace.jpl.nasa.gov/res... [nasa.gov] "Research based on observations from NASAâ(TM)s twin NASA/German Aerospace Centerâ(TM)s twin Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment (GRACE) satellites indicates that between 2002 and 2016, Antarctica shed approximately 125 gigatons of ice per year, causing global sea level to rise by 0.35 millimeters per year."
      • GRACE data would be affected by a magma plume. Like what is documented to be happening under West Antarctica.

    • We know global warming exists and the scientists have already voted so facts against that should be inored.

      • Feel free to provide actual meaningful observations that prove that these alternative facts are real and not something you read in the chicken gizzards.

        Not too worry, I've noticed that this is something that many denialists struggle with: that actual observed reality trumps assertions, and not the other way around.

        • I posted a NASA paper which states that ice is accumulating overall in Antarctica. And that West Antarctica has localized loss, and also has a rather marked increase in geothermal activity under the ice. That is actual observed reality for Antarctica.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by HiThere ( 15173 )

      If you notice the title of that study it says "ice sheet". I can't follow your link, because I won't allow javascript, but if I recall that study properly it was a study of floating sea ice, not of all ice, and one would expect that when Antarctica was shedding ice, a lot would end up as floating ice sheets rather than immediately melting, so there's no contradiction.

  • Looking forward to the new beachfront property (Score:3)

    by BlueCoder ( 223005 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @08:54PM (#56173377)

    I honestly looked this up two weeks ago. I live in Los Angeles and if all the ice north and south melts it really doesn't look all that much different here. To be honest most places do not have the nice warm weather we have here but it looks like that will change and there will actually be more ideal weather in higher northern latitudes. So it suggests to me I should get off my butt and save for some northern real estate. Northern California here I come.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by HiThere ( 15173 )

      Do note that 3 meter rise, however. I'm not sure whether or not that's enough to flood the San Joaquin valley, but if it is expect the weather to change massively.

      For that matter, the Salton Sea is likely to refill with salt water, and so is any place else that's low.

      OTOH, you've got a few decades to move, so no need to rush, land prices are already so high that you wouldn't gain much.

      • Do note that 3 meter rise, however. I'm not sure whether or not that's enough to flood the San Joaquin valley,

        No, not even close, actually.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by ichthus ( 72442 )

      Wow. I bet everyone loves you at dinner parties.

    • Still, it shocks me how many times I have to explain to my girl (and friends and family) why we shouldn't be god damn breeding.

      Most guys try to explain to their girl why they *should* be breeding.

    • And yet you still use the energy hungry Internet in the comfort of your home for entertainment purposes. Amazing.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by HiThere ( 15173 )

      I *think* you're too pessimistic. We won't hold to 2 degrees Centigrade, and we may not hold to 4, and it's quite probable that the sea levels will indeed rise 3 meters, or slightly more. But that's not an insuperable problem. It's going to mean hard times for lots of people, animals, plants, etc., but there are also a lot who will do well. I doubt that it will cause civilization to fall unless somebody starts WWIII.

      Expect this to cause a significantly degraded environment, largely due to the fact that

  • Sadest of All Is ... (Score:3)

    by BoRegardless ( 721219 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @09:40PM (#56173567)

    We are only 15-25,000 years out of the last ice age in a 110,000 year cycle.

    Since we are most likely to continue to warm for some 10s of thousands of years, based on past cycles, it seems inevitable that Antarctica is doomed to lose its major ice sheets, whether mankind does anything about emissions or not.

  • In other words, nothing to worry about (Score:3)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @10:13PM (#56173667)

    Given this is the most dire report, there's really no cause for alarm - because even this one says that if emissions peak the ice sheet will be fine.

    Emissions are peaking. Solar and other alternative forms of energy are on a rapid uptake now, which means emissions will naturally decline in the near future - America is obviously leading the way in that at the moment having cut our emissions well ahead of the Paris agreements, but eventually even tired old Europe will sort itself out and follow the U.S. in reducing emissions. Probably India will lead the third world countries in reduction of emissions, but that will happen too eventually, probably 10-20 years.

    One other large factor I never see mentioned is that a warmer world means quite a lot of water held by the atmosphere or more collected and held inland, by the greater rate of evaporation overall from a warmer atmosphere. That mitigates to some extent any sea level rise, as does any additional weight of water compacting the sea bed slightly.

  • Idiots on parade. (Score:3)

    by Charcharodon ( 611187 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @11:04PM (#56173949)
    Isn't that the portion of Antarctica that has a large active volcano range (as in around 100) under it. Yep there is the article.

    https://www.theguardian.com/wo... [theguardian.com]

  • "Researchers at NASA have discovered a huge upwelling of hot rock under Marie Byrd Land, which lies between the Ross Ice Shelf and the Ross Sea, is creating vast lakes and rivers under the ice sheet. The presence of a huge mantle plume could explain why the region is so unstable today"

    November 9, 2017
    https://hotair.com/headlines/archives/2017/11/nasa-discovers-mantle-plume-thats-melting-antarctica/

  • Way to incite a panic (Score:3)

    by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Friday February 23, 2018 @12:05AM (#56174173)
    1929 Gt is the absolute loss, not the net gain/loss. From the first page of the paper:

    1 Introduction

    The Antarctic ice sheet receives roughly 2000 Gt (â¼ 5.5 mm sea-level equivalent) of precipitation each year with > 90 % of this mass leaving as solid ice discharge to the ocean and the remaining [less than] 10 % leaving in the form of sublimation, wind-driven snow transport, meltwater runoff and basal melt.

    2000 Gt gain > 1929 Gt loss. The uncertainty over how much is lost via sublimation and water runoff clouds whether Antarctica has a net gain or loss of ice.

    The last study I saw on this [nasa.gov] (from 2015 based on satellite data) concluded the net effect is Antarctica is gaining ice.

