Antarctica Is Losing Ice Faster Every Year

A survey of satellite data published in the journal Cryosphere confirms what scientists have suspected for a while now: ice loss from the critical region of Antarctica is happening at an increasingly fast pace. Quartz reports: In total, researchers found that Antarctica lost roughly 1,929 gigatons of ice in 2015, which amounts to an increase of roughly 36 gigatons per year every year since 2008. (A gigaton is one billion tons.) Nearly 90% of that increase in loss occurred in West Antarctica, "probably in response to ocean warming," according to NASA. The new data analysis mostly confirms other recent research, but does so with a higher degree of precision by using a new technique that can process a larger amount of satellite data than was possible before.
West Antarctica has been losing a lot of ice in recent years, and at an ever-growing pace, while East Antarctica is losing ice more steadily. The West Antarctic ice sheet is of particular concern because, like a building that stands on an uneven foundation, it is inherently unstable, making it especially vulnerable to the warming climate. If the entire ice sheet were destabilized and melted into the sea, researchers estimate it would lead to 3 meters (9 feet) of sea level rise globally. Models suggest that under a low-emissions scenario, where the world commits to "peaking" and then steadily reducing emissions in the near future, complete destabilization of the West Antarctic ice sheet is possible to avoid. But under medium- or high-emissions scenarios, the loss of the ice sheet becomes inevitable.
yes. Facts are unintentionally misleading in this era of too much information.
Urban legend has it that the weight of all the ants on earth is greater than that of any other species, yet science [bbc.com] seems to indicate they're approximately the same.
Our livestock and pets [treehugger.com] alone dwarf the #2 life form.
Earth has a radius of about 3960 miles.
Taking Earth as a sphere, its volume is 4/3 pi 3960^3 cubic miles.
A 1 foot rise in sea level, assuming 100% of the planet was covered by ocean, would yield a volume of 4/3 pi 3960.75^3 cubic miles.
4/3 pi 3960.75^3 - 4/3 pi 3960^3 = 4/3 pi (3960.75^3 - 3960^3) = 147823591.42729045764684076422549 cubic miles. Multiply by 70% for the amount of surface the oceans cover and you get 103476513.99910332035278853495784 cubic miles.
Over 100 million cubic miles of additional sea
tldr:
When temperatures rise and ice melts, more water flows to the seas from glaciers and ice caps, and ocean water warms and expands in volume. This combination of effects has played the major role in raising average global sea level between four and eight inches (10 and 20 centimeters) in the past hundred years, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
You know how I can tell there's no science in any of that bullshit you just posted?
No one does science in "cubic miles".
You know how I can tell there's no science in any of that bullshit you just posted?
No one does science in "cubic miles".
Keep pounding away at that typewriter - it's arguments like these that will eventually win the day.
Some quick online research shows that Antarctica is about 14 million square kilometers [google.com] covered with ice, and about 15 million square kilometers [google.com] of Earth are covered with glacial ice.
So multiply the original estimate by 2 to include glaciers. That assumes that glacial ice is as thick as Antarctic ice, which is a big overestimation.
Sure man, it's the rest of the scientific community that can't estimate likely sea level rises properly. Captain cubic miles is dead on balls accurate.
Correct arithmetic (Score:2)
Since when is one foot = 0.75 of a mile?
And a better approach would be the surface area of a sphere, 4 pi r ^ 2.
4 * pi * 6378 * 6378 = 500,000,000 km^2 according to my trusty slide rule.
Volume of 1 m coverage is 500,000,000,000,000 m^2 or 500,000 giga tonnes of water if I have not slipped a few zeros.
Unless you're an expert on the subject, back-of-the-envelope calculations in a Slashdot post are probably not the most accurate way to estimate sea level rise.
Fortunately, more knowledgeable people have done more sophisticated analyses of this very hypothetical, and they put their estimates [antarcticglaciers.org] closer to 3.44 meters, aka 11 feet of sea-level rise.
Fortunately for us, it's unlikely that all the Antarctic ice will melt any time soon.
And that 1 foot is not 0.75 miles.
But yes, back of the envelope calculations are a fine way to sort truth from bullshit.
4/3 pi 3960.75^3 - 4/3 pi 3960^3 = 4/3 pi (3960.75^3 - 3960^3) = 147823591.42729045764684076422549 cubic miles. Multiply by 70% for the amount of surface the oceans cover and you get 103476513.99910332035278853495784 cubic miles.
Pro tip: if you want to convince us of your scientific prowess, don't quote so many significant digits. 32 of them are enough to express the diameter of the known universe to a precision of one micrometre.
Earth has a radius of about 3960 miles.
Taking Earth as a sphere, its volume is 4/3 pi 3960^3 cubic miles. A 1 foot rise in sea level, assuming 100% of the planet was covered by ocean, would yield a volume of 4/3 pi 3960.75^3 cubic miles.
4/3 pi 3960.75^3 - 4/3 pi 3960^3 = 4/3 pi (3960.75^3 - 3960^3) = 147823591.42729045764684076422549 cubic miles. Multiply by 70% for the amount of surface the oceans cover and you get 103476513.99910332035278853495784 cubic miles.
Over 100 million cubic miles of additional sea water would be required to raise the level of the oceans a mere 12 inches. This ignores the additional surface area rising oceans would cover, and thus underestimates the volume of water necessary to raise the oceans a single foot.
All of Antarctica contains between 6 and 7 million cubic miles of ice. If it all melted today, we'd get less than an inch of sea level rise.
F*^king amateurs who think they know better than published, peer-reviewed climate scientists are a waste of space.
Beware your lack of understanding. Gravity and rotation and the sun and the moon all have an impact. Rest assured a 3m sea level rise at high tide near the equator would not be reflected in the Antarctic at low or high tide. To understand the impact of spin and centrifugal affect, get a large lead weight on a string and start spinning around, the weight will rise at the end of the string as you spin, now hold it at head height and stop, the string will wrap around your head, pulling in the lead weight which
Earth has a radius of about 3960 miles.
Taking Earth as a sphere, its volume is 4/3 pi 3960^3 cubic miles.
A 1 foot rise in sea level, assuming 100% of the planet was covered by ocean, would yield a volume of 4/3 pi 3960.75^3 cubic miles.
Why did you increase the radius by 0.75 mile? That's a hell of a lot more than 1 foot (1 foot = 1/5280 mile = 0.00018939393 mile).
Part of the problem is that it really isn't obvious to the casual observer.
For example, I've been going to Cape Cod (Mass) for over 50 years. In that time the sea level has remained the same. It has not changed in any significant, meaningful, observable manner that has any impact on the man on the street, or at the beach.
This lack of observable change makes it hard to appreciate.
No it is not (Score:1)
Itâ(TM)s gaining ice per renowned scientist Rush Limbaugh and the high school drop outs who listen to him.
West Antarctica? (Score:1, Troll)
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
So in other words we don't know, because we now have several studies that refute each other. Funny how that works.
You're right - the situation could be far worse than reported.
We know global warming exists and the scientists have already voted so facts against that should be inored.
Not too worry, I've noticed that this is something that many denialists struggle with: that actual observed reality trumps assertions, and not the other way around.
If you notice the title of that study it says "ice sheet". I can't follow your link, because I won't allow javascript, but if I recall that study properly it was a study of floating sea ice, not of all ice, and one would expect that when Antarctica was shedding ice, a lot would end up as floating ice sheets rather than immediately melting, so there's no contradiction.
Looking forward to the new beachfront property (Score:3)
I honestly looked this up two weeks ago. I live in Los Angeles and if all the ice north and south melts it really doesn't look all that much different here. To be honest most places do not have the nice warm weather we have here but it looks like that will change and there will actually be more ideal weather in higher northern latitudes. So it suggests to me I should get off my butt and save for some northern real estate. Northern California here I come.
Do note that 3 meter rise, however. I'm not sure whether or not that's enough to flood the San Joaquin valley, but if it is expect the weather to change massively.
For that matter, the Salton Sea is likely to refill with salt water, and so is any place else that's low.
OTOH, you've got a few decades to move, so no need to rush, land prices are already so high that you wouldn't gain much.
Do note that 3 meter rise, however. I'm not sure whether or not that's enough to flood the San Joaquin valley,
No, not even close, actually.
The data is all out there (Score:2, Flamebait)
We're fucked, sorry for the language but we're fucked, entirely.
Still, it shocks me how many times I have to explain to my girl (and friends and family) why we shouldn't be god damn breeding.
Not long now, it's exponential (for the most part)
Wow. I bet everyone loves you at dinner parties.
Still, it shocks me how many times I have to explain to my girl (and friends and family) why we shouldn't be god damn breeding.
Most guys try to explain to their girl why they *should* be breeding.
I *think* you're too pessimistic. We won't hold to 2 degrees Centigrade, and we may not hold to 4, and it's quite probable that the sea levels will indeed rise 3 meters, or slightly more. But that's not an insuperable problem. It's going to mean hard times for lots of people, animals, plants, etc., but there are also a lot who will do well. I doubt that it will cause civilization to fall unless somebody starts WWIII.
Sadest of All Is ... (Score:3)
We are only 15-25,000 years out of the last ice age in a 110,000 year cycle.
Since we are most likely to continue to warm for some 10s of thousands of years, based on past cycles, it seems inevitable that Antarctica is doomed to lose its major ice sheets, whether mankind does anything about emissions or not.
It doesn't matter (Score:2)
It doesn't matter what the science says. I simply does not matter. Humanity is going to eat the planet. Humanity is going to burn every molecule of hydrocarbons in can get its paws on. No laws, no international agreements, no nothing - it does not mean shit.
This thing is a juggernaut, and step out of the way if you can (but you can't, really). The money power wins. No, this thing is going to play itself out.
Good luck to us all!
Raises hand (Score:2)
Sorry.
I said I'm sorry.
Well then you sleep with me, that's one night I won't shrink the ice shelf. furfuksake, it ain't hard.
FFS, what's your virginity against the environment? Take one for the team. Hell, take one for the planet!
Were you born this way, or did you have to work at it?
In other words, nothing to worry about (Score:3)
Given this is the most dire report, there's really no cause for alarm - because even this one says that if emissions peak the ice sheet will be fine.
Emissions are peaking. Solar and other alternative forms of energy are on a rapid uptake now, which means emissions will naturally decline in the near future - America is obviously leading the way in that at the moment having cut our emissions well ahead of the Paris agreements, but eventually even tired old Europe will sort itself out and follow the U.S. in reducing emissions. Probably India will lead the third world countries in reduction of emissions, but that will happen too eventually, probably 10-20 years.
One other large factor I never see mentioned is that a warmer world means quite a lot of water held by the atmosphere or more collected and held inland, by the greater rate of evaporation overall from a warmer atmosphere. That mitigates to some extent any sea level rise, as does any additional weight of water compacting the sea bed slightly.
Facepalms (Score:2)
This article, or some variant, is reposted to
/. every week.
Two possible responses.. (Score:2)
Pick one:
a) Fortunately Antarctica is a myth, so there's no cause for concern.
b) We're going to be in deep shit when the penguiform balrogs thaw out of the ice.
Idiots on parade. (Score:3)
https://www.theguardian.com/wo... [theguardian.com]
About that Gin and Tonic... (Score:2)
Its not the sea level rise (Score:1)
NASA says mantle plume is melting Antarctica (Score:1)
"Researchers at NASA have discovered a huge upwelling of hot rock under Marie Byrd Land, which lies between the Ross Ice Shelf and the Ross Sea, is creating vast lakes and rivers under the ice sheet. The presence of a huge mantle plume could explain why the region is so unstable today"
November 9, 2017
https://hotair.com/headlines/archives/2017/11/nasa-discovers-mantle-plume-thats-melting-antarctica/
Way to incite a panic (Score:3)
2000 Gt gain > 1929 Gt loss. The uncertainty over how much is lost via sublimation and water runoff clouds whether Antarctica has a net gain or loss of ice.
The last study I saw on this [nasa.gov] (from 2015 based on satellite data) concluded the net effect is Antarctica is gaining ice.
Also no. There is no simple solution besides changing our behavior to mitigate man made climate change. Are you trying to pretend that all we need is the right idea and we can keep behaving as we have been?
Also no. There is no simple solution besides changing our behavior to mitigate man made climate change. Are you trying to pretend that all we need is the right idea and we can keep behaving as we have been?
Tabletop multi-kilowatt proton-boron aneutronic fusion reactor running ~90% conversion would be kind of a silver bullet.
Just say'in.
It is not a simple solution, but I am also of the opinion that our best shot is along those lines.
The thing is, it's questionable how much of the change is already committed. There are a lot of lags in various feedback cycles, and if, say, the permafrost methane is already inevitable, then that may mean that a much greater temperature rise is already inevitable. Methane may have a half life of 50 years (?? not that long??) but it's a much stronger greenhouse gas than CO2, and when it degrades, it degrades to CO2. Nobody's quite sure how much methane is locked up in the permafrost...but it's already s
Another thing is certain. If we don't leave a bit more fuel in the ground and take measures to better produce our food, there will be serious consequences to pay.
Can we admit that?
The current state is bad enough that "launching a solar sun shade" is starting to look reasonable,
No, it's not. Seriously, your post is borderline irrational hysteria.
Re: (Score:2)
The article uses "probably", scientists use "likely".
FYI the word count in the PDF:
probably:0
likely:13
Likely has an actual meaning in scientific language, and it's not the same as general English.
What I cringe at is feckless assholes that use every excuse they can to suck wind through their teeth and suggest doubt where there is none.
The article uses "probably", scientists use "likely".
If I google "define:likely" it says it means "probably".
Likely has an actual meaning in scientific language, and it's not the same as general English.
I have used the words "likely" and "probably" in scientific papers many times over the last 35 years. If there is a special scientific meaning, I am unaware of it, but would be interested to hear what it is. I used both to mean greater than 50% chance of happening. That is exactly what I also mean when I use either in everyday conversation.
Sure Bill, link one.
Sure Bill, link one.
Nope. I use a pseudonym on Slashdot for a reason. I have no interest in outing myself by linking to my real name.
Sure, sure, me too, but if you're going to appeal to authority you need to be able to back that shit up. So you know, fuck off.
I've got 99 probable scenarios, but likely ain't one.
What *is* this precise scientific meaning of likely. I know that probably means the calculated odds are over 50%. How does likely differ from that? Does it assume a bell curve and say more than one standard deviation, or what?
I don't write papers, but when I want a specific meaning I attach numbers, hopefully with error bars, if the numbers aren't themselves bounds.
I know that probably means the calculated odds are over 50%.
How do you know that? Bill's favourite authoritative dictionary, Google, describes probably as "almost certainly; as far as one knows or can tell.", and "almost certainly" is well into the 90% range.
World sea levels go up three meters? A quick computation shows that is "probably" very very wrong.
Kindly share your "quick computation." And explain why it disproves the conclusions of the paper linked in TFS.
Do you have any idea how many dormant, and not so dormant, volcanoes there are around the world, particularly around the "ring of fire"? The surprise would be if there weren't a lot of volcanoes under the ice.
OTOH, volcanoes can certainly cause the weather to change for a year or two, and the climate to change for a few decades. But I don't think we'll see anything like the Deccan Traps. (I have a theory that they were set off by a giant meteor hitting the opposite side of the world.)
