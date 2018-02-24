Is Cryptocurrency Threatening Earnings at Bank of America?

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Posted by EditorDavid from the money-in-the-bank dept.
An anonymous reader quotes The Next Web: One of the world's largest financial institutions admitted in its annual report that cryptocurrency is a looming threat to its business model. According to a report filed with the SEC by Bank of America, "Clients may choose to conduct business with other market participants who engage in business or offer products in areas we deem speculative or risky, such as cryptocurrencies. Increased competition may negatively affect our earnings by creating pressure to lower prices or credit standards on our products and services requiring additional investment to improve the quality and delivery of our technology and/or reducing our market share, or affecting the willingness of clients to do business with us."

  • I don't partake in cryptocurrencies but (Score:5, Insightful)

    by C18H27NO3 ( 1282172 ) on Saturday February 24, 2018 @06:11PM (#56182733)
    I honestly couldn't care less what Bank of America thinks about anything at all.

  • Nah (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If you've ever read those SEC filings, you'll realize that the company's lawyers put together a huge laundry list of potential threats to the corporation just in case something bad happens, and there's a shareholder lawsuit alleging that senior management knew but said nothing.

  • Before everyone gets too excited (Score:4, Interesting)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Saturday February 24, 2018 @06:19PM (#56182755)
    They're required by law to call out any and all risks in these statements, no matter how remote. Also, the big worry is not so much serious competition from crypto currencies but that they might have to spend money responding to them. Bank of America, like most major US banks, has more than enough power to reign crypto currencies in before they're any real threat to them.

    My point is, don't go expecting crypto currencies to shake up out monetary and/or banking system to any real degree. If you want to see meaningful change you need to get behind guys like Dylan Ratigan. [youtube.com]

      by Anonymous Coward

      They're required by law to call out any and all risks in these statements, no matter how remote. Also, the big worry is not so much serious competition from crypto currencies but that they might have to spend money responding to them. Bank of America, like most major US banks, has more than enough power to reign crypto currencies in before they're any real threat to them.

      In addition, BofA called out why they're not currently a real threat too, with the 'speculative' line. Is it possible cryptocurrency could become huge for real? Yes. Is it possible when your non-technical Facebook friends are going all frenzy without knowing what "cryptocurrency" means? Nope. BofA knows this. They'll know when to take it seriously.

  • Their own policies might hurt them (Score:3)

    by mysidia ( 191772 ) on Saturday February 24, 2018 @06:26PM (#56182781)

    Clients may choose to conduct business with other market participants who engage in business or offer products in areas we deem speculative or risky, such as cryptocurrencies

    They're basically talking about BoA's choice to BAN customers using a portion of their own money taken from their deposits with BoA to buy or sell Crypto from/to a crypto exchange. BECAUSE Clients may choose to conduct this business, these clients may close their BoA accounts and/or move their funds to a BoA competitor; as a result of BoA's policy which restricts their clients' use of their clients' deposits ---- Basically Clients may choose to conduct business.... Meaning they WILL NOT tolerate BoA's Attempt to RESTRICT customers from using customers' own moneywith business in areas "BoA deems too risky or speculative" to allow business, and basically say F**** YOU to BoA for trying to impede their business with those speculative exchanges.

    I think YEAH.... BoA should definitely list that as a risk, and I hope more and more customers will wake up to BoA's shady practices and unreasonable/arbitrary policies and restrictions on customers' use of funds

    • I feel like this would've been in the news if it were true. Got a link? Or are you taking the credit card purchase ban and claiming it's about deposits, when it's clearly not?

      by jmccue ( 834797 )

      Plus BofA is doing everything it can to antagonize their customers by raising fees and eliminating free accounts. They wonder why people are going crypto ?

      They purchased a small bank I used many years ago, after 1 year of dealing with them I fled and urged everyone I know to do the same. They are the worse.

  • Bank of America dreams of being a monopoly, but they don't control enough of any one group of things to get their monopoly rent. There's so many scams against the young there, that BoA is falling into an eventual insolvency.

  • GOOD

  • Nothing to see, move along. Corporations are required to list any and all potential threats in SEC filings. BofA is likely equally threatened by alien invasion.

  • You mean PROFITS! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Earnings are something you have actually ... you know ... EARNED.

    That means you have worked for it in return! And an amount that is worth that money too!

    What banks do has nothing to do with earnings. Nobody works there to actually create anything of value. They only work to avoid having to do the former. By taking money from people who actually work, legally making up money based on that money ($12.50 for every $1), and play with it in a way that makes others give them even more money for not working or jus

  • Increased competition ... (Score:3)

    by PPH ( 736903 ) on Saturday February 24, 2018 @08:20PM (#56183145)

    ... may negatively affect our earnings

    Welcome to the free market. Did you BofA execs actually study Adam Smith in college? Or were you sleeping off a drinking binge at the frat house that day?

  • About a month or two ago I posted about how the credit card companies were in FEAR and FREAKING out over the Cryptocurrency and many on this site flamed me a lot, telling me I was stupid. Well here is an article talking about what I was. So...... Anyway, I was letting everyone know based on my contract work how I knew credit card companies and banks are in FEAR because they control the money and now they are losing control. Glad to see something come out that supports what is going on.

  • These financial statements have to list all kinds of contingencies that may or may not affect earning: "an asteroid may strike the earth, wiping out all life and reducing profits". Just because it MAY happen doesn't mean it WILL happen.

  • This is an annual report. They list everything that could affect them in some way. Crypto is barely mentioned, but it is mentioned in three risk contexts, all of which they can address.

    Geopolitical regulatory risk: " Emerging technologies, such as cryptocurrencies, could limit our ability to track the movement of funds. Our ability to comply with these laws is dependent on our ability to improve detection and reporting capabilities and reduce variation in control processes and oversight accountability."

  • Or maybe because they ruined the entire world's economy almost single-handedly. That might be harming their profitability. In fact, who the actual fuck is still a customer there? Why would anyone give them money? If you have an account there, fuck you.

