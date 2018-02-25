As Cape Town Runs Out of Water, Here's a Look at Parts of Mexico City That Have Been Without Water For a Year (buzzfeed.com) 73
In some places, taps have been dry for over a year. People bathe their children with bottled water. A group of women has taken over water distribution from the city authorities. The future feared by millions of people across the world has already arrived in Mexico City , BuzzFeed News reports. From the report: In certain areas, people say taps go dry for months. Angry civilians have blocked off highways and squared off with riot police, wresting control of water distribution from the government. "Crime affects us deeply but if you don't have water, you can't do anything," said Marisol Fierro, part of a group of women in charge of delivering water to neighbors. Across the ocean, authorities in South Africa talk about Day Zero, when Cape Town is set to run out of water and the city is forced to shut off its taps. It has made headlines around the world, as people watch on with bated breath. But here in Iztapalapa, a sprawling, drab Mexico City borough where nearly 2 million people live, that day has already arrived, offering a window into what the future may hold for millions of people when the taps run dry. Police officers are sometimes forced to guard water trucks, popular targets for kidnappers who sell their contents for hefty prices. In other cities, politicians might promise expanded broadband, better health care, or higher wages to win votes, but in Mexico City, mayoral hopefuls have made simple access to water central to their campaigns. Reserved and quiet, Emma Pantaleon seems an unlikely protagonist at the front lines of this daily battle. Pantaleon joins Fierro and other women -- housewives who juggle child-rearing, house chores, and part-time jobs -- gathering water requests from their neighbors, coordinating trucks' routes with local authorities, and riding along to ensure the operation runs smoothly.
On a recent morning, she sat in the passenger seat of a water tanker as it revved its motor up a hill, dwarfing the dilapidated single-room houses along its path. When the driver swerved left and stepped on the brake, Pantaleon leaped out. It was a scene straight out of Mad Max: Fury Road. Pantaleon, 41, walked over to the nearest cinder block house and called out to its owner. As soon as Catalina Cortez opened the door, the driver and a helper marched in, pulling the truck's hose straight up to a plastic water storage tank taking up a third of the patio.
On a recent morning, she sat in the passenger seat of a water tanker as it revved its motor up a hill, dwarfing the dilapidated single-room houses along its path. When the driver swerved left and stepped on the brake, Pantaleon leaped out. It was a scene straight out of Mad Max: Fury Road. Pantaleon, 41, walked over to the nearest cinder block house and called out to its owner. As soon as Catalina Cortez opened the door, the driver and a helper marched in, pulling the truck's hose straight up to a plastic water storage tank taking up a third of the patio.
Re: (Score:2)
Incorrect, bucko, "bated" is correct.
There is an editing mistake, though, in that the "on with" should just be "with".
Re: (Score:2)
Re: News for nerds (Score:3, Interesting)
Actually they get plenty of water, rains in buckets, but being it's a third world shithole they don't store it.
Re: News for nerds (Score:2)
Well, it just so happens that if we think about the magnitude of chlorocarbons that affected the atmosphere and caused the ozone hole (which, by the way, is now shrinking), and compare it to the magnitude of carbon dioxide that has been dumped into the atmosphere -- the latter out-masses the former by HALF-A-MILLION TIMES
.
That comparison is one of the greatest examples of dumbassery I've seen in a long time. The quantity difference is irrelevant if the effect size per unit is vastly different. Sugar and cyanide might both be bad for you but you can tolerate a fuck of a lot more sugar than cyanide.
Re: News for nerds (Score:4, Interesting)
Cumulative rainfall in Cape Town for the past 3 years (2015, 2016, 2017) is below the 20th percentile of the past 40 years, see http://www.csag.uct.ac.za/curr... [uct.ac.za]
As a result, the dams haven't been able to recover during the winter as they usually do, you can explore the details here: http://niwis.dws.gov.za/niwis2... [dws.gov.za]
The national government (run by the ANC which is largely seen to be corrupt, including the Dept of Water and Sanitatiom which over-spends their budget and has high levels of irregulat expenditure) has however not been cooperative with the provincial government and City of Caoe Town (both run by the DA, which has been highly critical of the corruption in the ANC).
National government has built desalination plants in ANC-run cities that are less affected by the drought (e.g. Richard's Bay), but in Cape Town, the city has even had to foot the bill for the only major dam to be constructed in the Western Cape in the past 20 years (the Berg River dam).
Re: (Score:2)
Actually they get plenty of water, rains in buckets, but being it's a third world shithole they don't store it.
Store it where? There are plenty of first world cities that get massively caught out by drought just the same way as Cape Town did. Most cities have not changed the way they collect and store water in the past 20 years. Major dam and infrastructure projects can take that long to actually get completed. The problem can be somewhat offset by individuals who don't have such as long process to go through, but then everyone with enough money in Cape Town already has a water tank in their back yard.
We can look fo
Uh...uphill both ways? (Score:4, Insightful)
My country uses uses about 90 liters of water per citizen per day. So basically, in the place in question, they're using 2.6 times as much water as we do. And we happen to pay around $4 USD per cubic meter (despite having no shortage of it and being upstream from all our neigbours), yet they (in a subtropical region) insist on "[delivering] water
... free of charge". I think I may see a problem here...
Re:Uh...uphill both ways? (Score:5, Insightful)
in Iztapalapa, that number goes down to 235
And it's being delivered by trucks. So it means that they have the water (somewhere). It's just their distribution system that has broken down. I'm guessing that the truck solution is less economical than decent pipes. They just can't float the necessary financing in one chunk without the funds disappearing into various pockets.
Time to send in the army, line up a few crooked politicians against a wall who are diverting maintenance funds and shoot them. Or if the army won't do it, maybe Sinaloa will.
Re: (Score:2)
In Mexico, when the army comes in, they line the few honest politicians against the wall and then steal the trucks.
And why wouldn't they? They have the guns.
The system in places like Mexico makes perfect sense to me. Everyone looking after their own interests. What amazes me is that things work so well in the west. It is a deeply embedded cultural notion to "do the right thing". Very odd.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sorry - your participation here sounds as nonsensical as could be expected from a 2nd-amendtist.
Re: Uh...uphill both ways? (Score:2)
Problems with this:
1) We're talking about Mexico. There would be no politicians left.
2) Who then gets rid of the army?
The armed citizens exercising their second amendment ri
...
Never mind.
Maybe the cartels?
Re:Uh...uphill both ways? (Score:5, Informative)
Mexico City inhabitant here.
The water that is delivered to our city comes partly from underground deposits, but mostly from a river system ~400Km away. The problem with Iztapalapa and similar regions is that our city is sinking - We are actually built on top of a lake. Seismic movements, natural mud compaction, and related issues can lead to pipes getting crushed and water distribution being inefficient.
Of course, a point to be considered is that Iztapalapa was never planned - Most of it was quite hastily populated, following a series of crisis we had in the 1980s (countryside impoverishment, a big earthquake displacing many people from the center of our city). It is the poorest borough in the city, and rather than planification, it has slowly seen consolidation. So, many parts of it plainly never had any water pipes, because they never had an authorization for building.
Should be noted - Ours is not such a lost, third-world, depressed city as some points make it sound like. It is a very depressed region, in a relatively rich and lively (and _huge_) city.
Re: (Score:2)
Yep, a few years ago Melbourne's reservoirs were running low, so the water company created a 'Target 155' (litres per person per day) campaign. I'm at a bit of a loss as to how people could use that much in the first place.
Re: (Score:2)
Supply and demand will sort it out. Once a gallon costs 10 bucks you, too, can live on less than 10 gallons a day.
Re: (Score:2)
I think that also includes industrial usage as well as domestic usage, with the total averaged over the population. Mexico City has also long been a poster child for mismanagement and waste of water resources (something like 40% is lost to leaks, and they don't use rooftop collection systems (they actally have flooding when it rains heavily, because the water isn't collected) and so on
...).
mexico city water crisis [theguardian.com]
mexico water shortage [dw.com]
Re: (Score:2)
I guess you are also a local, based on your alias.
Rooftop collection systems are basically of very little use, as we have a long (~6mo) rainy season, during which there is little point in storing water (try storing it for months, you won't want to drink it ever, besides, good luck finding where to put it!), and a long (~6mo, of course) dry season, that's when the poorer regions of the city face the worst droughts. Rooftop collection can be useful, but only for a handful of use cases.
Re: (Score:2)
So trump was right? (Score:1)
Re:So trump was right? (Score:4, Informative)
_Everybody_ knows they're shitholes, not even in dispute. Politicians are supposed to be more diplomatic.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
He never said any such thing in public. He allegedly said it behind closed doors while trying to hammer out a compromise that would save the DACA people from possible deportation. Unfortunately Dick Durbin (D) decided it would be better to throw a hand grenade into the talks to score some political points for his party.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
just remember how blessed you are
You mean: "just remember that I chose live in an area that has sufficient resources".
I'm surprised Dubai hasn't run out of water yet.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
they don't want to pay for it.
really the news isn't about water running out, it's about their infrastructure failing.
due to corruption and not getting along mostly.
I can't drink tap water where I live now, but in my native country sure, yeah. the reason is that the locals don't bother with making the water delivery network good enough because this is cheaper. of course then they have to truck around shitloads of drinking water...
Mismatch in rainfall (Score:2)
The article claims 16-21' of rain/year and other sources I googled indicated 12 inches. If they really get 16' of rain per year I don't see them having problems. If 12" is correct, I see how they are going to have huge problems.
Re: (Score:2)
The figure I have is ~600mm a year, and that's quite a lot. However, the distribution is quite far from homogeneous. Six months of daily rains, sometimes very heavy. Six months of draught. It can be worked with, in the regions of the city that have the infrastructure. The region in question for this article was built hastily and irregularly, so it doesn't.
Rights (Score:1)
Everyone has the right to water. Everyone does *not* have the *right* to have water pumped, purified, then transported to wherever they wish to live. Someone has to pay for that. The people who should pay are those who use it.
If there is no more water to be had in a particular area, and nobody wants to pay to get water delivered there, then you're going to have to move somewhere there is water.
Water shortage is not the problem (Score:2)
With a population of 7.6 billion, that's 14 million liters per person per year (38,000 liters per person per day) of fresh water literally falling from the skies.
Water shortages are not the problem. They're a symptom. Find out what's preventing these people from movin
Irony of history (Score:1)
Ironically, when the ancient Aztecs first populated the area that would become modern day Mexico City they had to deal with the fact that the only land there was a small marshy island in the middle of a giant lake. The Mexican flag features an eagle eating a snake. Legend has it that when they saw this bird eating a snake that it was a sign from the gods to found a city there. So they had to invent ways of cultivating crops while they were floating on water. Now the people in this city are running out of wa
Re: (Score:2)
Modern-day Mexico City occupies quite a bit more land area than the site of that small, formerly-marshy island, the same way modern-day "Los Angeles" is unfathomably larger than the Spanish-Mexican settlement of "El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora la Reina de los Ángeles de Porciúncula". As others have noted, the problem isn't that Mexico or Mexico City lacks water, the problem is inadequately-sized (or maintained) infrastructure.
In Mexico City's defense... it's not always a matter of poverty or cor
some straitforward advice (Score:2)
If it's yellow let it mellow, if it's brown flush it down. (that's what we had to do during drought conditions)
No water shortage (Score:3)
It there is a truck full of water, that means there is no water shortage, but rather a problem with water distribution network
The pipes needs to be maintained. One common problem when private companies are in charge is that they take the money to make profits and forget to maintain the network. Is that what happened in Mexico City?
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
No, the Federal government is in charge of regulating and managing water and the municipal government is in charge of distributing water [wikipedia.org]. So this is normal self-serving corrupt government bureaucrats and politicians, as usual. If they had private companies in charge of it, the water would actually get delivered. It's not the government supplying the clean bottled water which keeps many of these affected people alive.
Re: (Score:3)
Just the opposite. The issue with Iztapalapa is the region got inhabited with no planning nor authorization following a series of crises in the 1980s; there was never planning for two million people to go live in that borough, that 30 years ago was still mostly agricultural. Water pipes weren't laid before people built their houses (in some places, they haven't been set up as of yet).
Our local government has a quite decent, given the comparison, infrastructure system in most of the city. I live in a middle-