House Democrats' Counter-Memo Released, Alleging Major Factual Inaccuracies (vox.com) 78
Long-time Slashdot reader Rei writes: Three weeks ago, on a party-line vote, the U.S. House Intelligence Committee voted to release a memo from committee chair and Trump transition team member Devin Nunes. The "Nunes Memo" alleged missteps by the FBI in seeking a FISA warrant against Trump aide Carter Page; a corresponding Democratic rebuttal memo was first blocked from simultaneous release by the committee, and subsequently the White House. Tonight, it has finally been released.
Among its many counterclaims: the Steele Dossier, only received in September, did not initiate surveilance of Page which began in July; the Steele dossier was only one, minor component of the FISA application, and only concerning Page's Moscow meetings; Steele's funding source and termination was disclosed in the application; and a number of other "distortions and misrepresentations that are contradicted by the underlying classified documents". Perhaps most seriously, it accuses Nunes of having never read the FISA application which his memo criticized.
Vox argues the memo proves that no one was misled when the surveillance was authorized. "The FBI clearly states right there in the FISA application that they believe Steele was hired to find dirt on Trump... After the Schiff memo was released on Saturday, House Republicans released a document rebutting its core claims. Their response to this damning citation is -- and I am not making this up -- that the vital line in which the FBI discloses the information about Steele was 'buried in a footnote.'"
Political mudslinging is news for nerds now.
Just go to Gizmodo.com if you don't believe me. For a tech blog it seems like every other blog post is a "I Hate Donald Trump" Story,
it accuses Nunes of having never read the FISA app (Score:5, Funny)
Nunes never read the referenced document? I wonder if Nunes is a slashdot poster.
Nunes did not - and advertised that (Score:1, Informative)
The DOJ and FBI refused to comply with the House Oversignt comittee, even ignoring lawful subpoenas (this is getting into scary territory for a Constitutional Republic when unelected bureaucrats who despise their elected leaders refuse to obey them).
Because the House is lead by timid Republican establishment pick Paul Ryan, the House chose to negotiate with the DOJ and FBI rather than fight them, and in the negotiations it was deterimined that only 1 House Republican and 1 House Democrat would be allowed to
Yes, the FBI, that famously Democratic institution (pop quiz: identify the last Democratic director of the FBI). Getting their warrant signed off by four judges - two appointed by George W. Bush, one by George H.W. Bush, and one by Reagan, in that bastion of li
Before now, I’ve strongly disliked Nunez - but now I’m warming to him a little.
Once again GOP cherry picks and distorts the facts (Score:1)
Sounds like old news to me. (Score:1)
If they'd have got it out earlier it might have made a difference but they're a day late and a ruble short. Sad.
Yeah. It's almost as if the President was obstructing the release of information from one side in a corrupt attempt at self-preservation.
#MAGA
Mueller Ain't Goin' Away
Are you honestly trying to say that Schiff, who is the ranking democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, wouldn't know exactly what type of information would get redacted? Pull the other one, it's got bells on. If the redacted information was information that shouldn't have been redacted Schiffy would be howling from the rooftops about the redactions. He's not, which means every piece of redacted info in that memo which he demanded be released was there solely to provide cover for useful idiots like you
Further: Even if they included Page's response to Steele's leaks published by Yahoo instead of using the Yahoo to corroborate Steele ( someone RTFM for me...is that part of the GOP claim rebutted?) that's still smells like fruit of the forbidden tree to me. If the cops are investigating yo
Further: Even if they included Page's response to Steele's leaks published by Yahoo instead of using the Yahoo to corroborate Steele ( someone RTFM for me...is that part of the GOP claim rebutted?) that's still smells like fruit of the forbidden tree to me. If the cops are investigating you for something and leak to the press that you've done all sorts of crazy shit, then use your public denials as grounds for a warrant to search your house...that wouldn't hold water at trial, would it?
From page 7 of the Democratic memo (emphasis in the original):
In its Court filings, DOJ made proper use of news coverage. The Majority falsely claims that the FISA materials "relied heavily" on a September 23, 2016 Yahoo! News article by Michael Isikoff and that this article "does not corroborate the Steele Dossier because it is derived from information leaked by Steele himself." In fact, DOJ referenced Isikoff's article, alongside another article the Majority fails to mention, not to provide separate corroboration for Steele's reporting, but instead to inform the Court of Page's public denial of his suspected meetings in Moscow, which Page also echoed in a September 25, 2016 letter to FBI Director Comey. [remainder of paragraph is redacted.]
It was Steele, not the FBI or DOJ, who leaked Page's story to the press. Steele was fired by the FBI in October 2016 because of that. Is any subsequent investigation of Page fruit from a poison tree? I'd say no. Keep in mind that Page had been on the FBI's radar (and in FISA warrants) for a long time before Steele leaked anything to the press.
Is any subsequent investigation of Page fruit from a poison tree? I'd say no.
If I were playing devil's advocate, I might press against that point. If Page's letter is dated Sept 25 in reply to a published news article dated Sept 23, then you could make the case the letter and the article are one and the same. Meaning Steele leaked, and Page denied once in public and once in the letter. We'd need the full FISA filing to understanding the reasoning for seeking the warrant and the extent to which public denials triggered by the leak that wasn't known to originate from the dossier was a
I see where you're going with this, but I think your argument depends entirely on whether the granting of the FISA renewal was because of Page's denial of the Moscow meetings. I think it's pretty clear it wasn't -- the DOJ simply disclosed it, without making it part of their argument for the warrant. Besides, it doesn't pass the smell-test. How could a denial of an activity possibly be grounds for investigating someone about it?
So like I said...that part's not as bad as Nunes pumped it up to be, but the Dems aren't exactly knocking it out of the park in the other direction from what I see. The next point is noted som
I wish they'd back off the Russia stuff (Score:3, Informative)
Trump won for two reasons. First, Hilary took victory for granted and didn't campaign in the swing states (she always was an arrogant bitch). But moreoever Trump ran as a left wing populist. He promised Health Care for all, Jobs for all, good pay for all. He promised the government wouldn't just stand idle while the working class got slapped around by the Invisible Hand. Sure, he lied through his teeth. But when your opponent promised basically nothing [vox.com], well, like the man said, what have you got to lose?
Clintonâ(TM)s team spent a whopping $1 billion on the election in all â" about twice what Donald Trumpâ(TM)s campaign spent. Clinton spent $72 million on television ads in the final weeks alone
Next time she should hire those Russians who apparently spend $100K on FB ads which swung the election. She'd save 99.9% of her cash and additionally have won the election instead of losing it.
If the Dems are interested I'll set up a call with my buddy Subtle Dmitri and he'll hand over his entire arsenal of social media memes.
Including "Buff Bernie", "Satan : I win if Clinton wins, Jesus : not if I can help it" and "Not My President"
http://www.nydailynews.com/new... [nydailynews.com]
Actually it looks like the Dems are alread
The DNC claim they told her those states were competitive and she ignored them
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
I guess in lieu of agreement on that both she and they have decided to blame it on Russia.
She didn't "ignore" them, it was quite deliberate. One of the themes that emerges from Shattered (the book of the Clinton campaign) is that the Clinton operation didn't want to make a strong play for working-class white voters in swing states. The Clintonites thought these voters were disposable.
Leftist whites wanted to be rid of the culturally conservative, economically liberal, working-class white voters whom Democrats had always represented. Upper-middle-class whites were embarrassed by these people.
That's an interesting idea but I honestly don't think Hillary is as smart as that. She badly wanted to be POTUS and if she could have sucked up to those working class white voters to get elected and then shafted them once she was in power she'd have done it.
Re: (Score:1)
Trump wishes that, too. As do the Russians (nt) (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Maybe this will cheer you up. The Russians are brining back political commisars. [realcleardefense.com]
The Democrats gutted welfare at the same time they exploded the prison population, called black people 'super predators', at the same time they did NAFTA. Then they deregulated Wall Street, which crashed the economy within 10 years. That's what Democrats did. Democrats did things that Ronald Reagan could only dream about, in his wet dreams. George HW Bush couldn't pass NAFTA. It took Bill Clinton to do it. Bill Clinton gave the cover to the other corporate Democrats to go along with it. That was the be
Re: (Score:2)
and do more actual policy. The right wing corporate Dems seem to be trying to use this to try and win voters back without actually implementing populist policy (Medicare for All, universal college, a New New Deal, $15 min wage, ending the 8 wars, etc, etc). It's not going to work. Maybe if they were as good a fearmongering as the Republicans are, but they're not. Instead we're gonna get another 4 years of Trump + Republican Congress. Probably another big market crash out of all the deregulation that's going on right now.
The problem is ignoring the Russia stuff meant that Russia was able to wage a largely unopposed disinformation and propaganda campaign during the US election. And they potentially even colluded with and compromised members of the current administration.
The Dems need to expose and confront the Russian activities, especially since the GOP is more likely to cover it up than risk losing an election.
Trump won for two reasons. First, Hilary took victory for granted and didn't campaign in the swing states (she always was an arrogant bitch).
No argument that Clinton was a terrible campaigner but the two major email hacks (not to mention all the astroturf
I am sick of Russia crap, I think most people are sick of it. Also if the Dems win and get 60 seats they would impeach Trump, they just need to get the numbers they would decide what to impeach him for after the vote.
They seem to have lost having any identity that is not just Anti Trump.
Trump is Arrogant, rude, speaks his mind, and wrong on pl
But moreoever Trump ran as a left wing populist. He promised Health Care for all, Jobs for all, good pay for all.
Nonsense. Trump ran as the blowhard know-it-all, holding court and solving all the world’s problems from his usual barstool down at the local watering hole... and it worked.
Mueller Time (Score:4, Interesting)
Twenty-two indictments so far. Five convictions, and counting.
Over 100 Trump officials who have been unable to pass FBI background checks, including the President's son-in-law.
It took over 2 years for the Watergate investigation to nail Nixon. Special Prosecutor Mueller's been at it only 10 months.
None of which is about Collusion with Russia to affect the election.
Re: (Score:3)
The indictments of the 16 Russian people and organizations are exactly about collusion. They were all about building a conspiracy case.
I'm old enough to remember when Republicans said, "There were crimes committed, but President Nixon knew nothing about it!"
The indictments of the 16 Russian people and organizations are exactly about collusion.
Ahahahahaha, no. That's the complete [former] Russian population of 4chan. They're just a bunch of autistic trolls.
Re: (Score:3)
Neither of those things is true. Flynn's guilty plea is still there and in force, and the new judge on the Flynn case has clarified his request and completely debunked the news that turned up in the alt-right media last week.
Watch 5-8 years from now all the charges will be thrown out for illegal searches and prosecutor misconduct, just like in all the Enron cases.
I'm old enough to remember when Republicans said, "There were crimes committed, but President Nixon knew nothing about it!"
The question is, are you intelligent enough to see that that's a completely ridiculous comparison? The two situations have nothing to do with one another. Never mind your carefully avoiding the fact that the indictments of the Russians was explicitly accompanied by them telling you that nobody worked with them, wittingly. Which conspiracy is it that you're alleging that involves nobody actually working with the people indicted? You're also, in your indictment count, including indictments that have exactly
Re: (Score:3)
Manafort hasn't been convicted yet, and the indictment unsealed this week have a lot to do with Trump. Manafort was in deep in debt to some very dangerous Russians and tried to help them in their war with the Ukraine while he was Trump's campaign manager. And THEN he had the RNC change their party platform making it more friendly to Russia. And then had his flunky Rick Gates commit bank fraud to try to get out from under.
So, two possibilities: either 1)
You know who Manafort was working for when he did all that dodgy Ukranian shit? The Podesta Group! That's right, the same one! You can't make this shit up, people. Here's the smoking gun [imgur.com]. Manafort was campaign manager for a couple of months because he had convention experience. The Podesta Group was hired by Paul Manafort on behalf of foreign clients because the company was perceived to have a direct line to powerful politicians, like Hillary Clinton.
The chairman of one major presidential campaign [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Those Russians that got indicted will never be tried because Russia won't extradite them.
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
None of those charged are in custody, according to Peter Carr, a spokesman for the special counselâ(TM)s office. Russia does not allow its citizens to be extradited to the United States to face trial, so it is unlikely the individuals will be turned over, but the indictment probably will prevent them from traveling outside Russia.
So the only point indicting them was so it looked like the investigation was going somewhere and people like you could say "22 indictments so far" instead of "9 indictments so far".
Still look what Rosenstein said when it happened
:
https://www.realclearpolitics.... [realclearpolitics.com]
Now, there is no allegation in this indictment that any American was a knowing participant in this illegal activity. There is no allegation in the indictment that the charged conduct altered the outcome of the 2016 election.
I.e. you can't use the indictment of a bunch of Russians, in Russia who posed as Americans to attack Trump.
Re: (Score:3)
They don't have to be tried. The indictments form the outline of conspiracy charges against people in the US who can be charged.
Notice the part that says, "this indictment"? There have been new indictments coming every few days now. New guilty pleas. New Trump officials (and former Trump officials) coo
Playing semantics (Score:3, Insightful)
"The FBI clearly states right there in the FISA application that they believe Steele was hired to find dirt on Trump
This was not a contention of the Nunes Memo. The problem was that the FBI knew that the Steele dossier was paid for by Hillary Clinton and the DNC, and the FBI knew about it, yet hid those facts from the FISA court, a major ethical breakdown to say the least.
My understanding is that only one person on the committee was allowed to see the FISA documentation. So how does Schiff make claims about the contents of the documentation and substantiate those claims? That rather damages the thrust if his memo. He then cites some statements by people, themselves under suspicion for wrongdoing in the FBI, to justify a collection of other claims.
{^_^}
Adam Schiff is a hack (Score:1, Troll)
The author of the Dem response memo, Adam Schiff, is so full of shit [youtu.be] that if he told you Barack Obama is black, you'd want to ask for a DNA test just to be sure. He's one of the loudest proponents of the idea that Russia handed the election to Trump - but Schiff just voted to give Trump incredible powers to spy on Americans without warrants. And rather than look a camera in the eye and back up any of claims specifically, he breaks out his McCarthy act on a right-wing news show.