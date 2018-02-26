Mozilla Removes Individual Cookie Management in Firefox 60 (ghacks.net) 131
Martin Brinkmann, writing for Ghacks: The most recent version of Firefox Nightly, currently at version 60, comes with changes to Firefox's cookie management. Mozilla merged cookie settings with site data in the web browser which impacts how you configure and manage cookie options. If you run Firefox 59 or earlier, you can load about:preferences#privacy to manage privacy related settings in Firefox. If you set the history to "use custom settings for history" or "remember history", you get an option manage cookie settings and to remove individual cookies from Firefox. A click on the link or button opens a new browser window in which all set cookies are listed. You can use it to find set cookies, look up information, remove selected or all cookies. Mozilla engineers changed this in recent versions of Firefox 60 (currently on the Nightly channel).
Mozilla just keeps thinking of new ways to make Firefox worse.
I advise a bit of patience before reacting strongly to this. The article indicates that this is part of a larger plan to reorganize the settings available to users. It is definitely reasonable to reorganize settings, especially to present them in a more intuitive manner. It's entirely possible that functionality to manage individual cookies will be reimplemented prior to an official release of Firefox 60. In that case, this would be much ado about nothing. Users should expect that nightly builds may be broken or incomplete. If Firefox 60 is released officially without the functionality to manage individual cookies, then users have a good reason to be angry. Let's wait and see what happens before ditching Firefox.
I advise a bit of patience before reacting strongly to this.
Re: Is this some kind of joke? (Score:5, Insightful)
I disagree, and here's why.
While it's true that this is a nightly build, it's false to say "wait". The sooner the customer base reacts, the greater the chance this functionality change will be looked at and changed BEFORE it goes into release.
I'm past the "let's hope they don't do it" hope, that mentality died years ago.
And yes, I would be one of the affected users, there's a corporate product that I use all the time (part of my job) that consistently mangles cookies, and the simplest solution is to delete cookies related to that environment only. This happens once or twice a week. Now, losing all my logins to 50-ish different websites which I am supposed to have easy access to at all times is a big no-no, a loss of productivity and increased frustration is what it's going to give me instead.
They want to reorganize settings? Cool! Fork the code and knock yourselves out. Or give me a "classic mode" alternative. But really, removing functionality was never a good idea.
Wow if only there was a solution to that problem. Yeah - don't run Nightly, which is primarily for Addon authors and folks that wish to help with FF development.
Mozilla's actions are at odds with their publicly professed goals.They hid third party cookies in the previous release and now want to do this. Why even waste time and resources on a user hostile action, how will these actions benefit users?
They are mainly sucking up to Google's interests and hide behind political answers when called out. Firefox now seems to exist more as token competition to Chrome in the browser marketplace so no one can accuse Google of being a monopoly.
We need a genuine open source alt
The sooner the customer base reacts, the greater the chance this functionality change will be looked at and changed BEFORE it goes into release.
You seem pretty optimistic regarding Mozilla's ability to listen to their users and behave accordingly. What makes you think they would start doing that any time soon?
It would be sadly ironic to "ditch Firefox" by switching to a non-free (proprietary, user-subjugating) browser in response to the lack of user control Firefox didn't give you in this build. If there's one thing we can say with certainty about proprietary software: users only get as much control as the proprietors want
Come again? I can delete bar.com's cookies without affecting them?
Yes, and you can disable telemetry collection without affecting telemetry collection.
This is almost accurate. You can disable telemetry transmission without affecting telemetry collection. Fuck with telemetry collection settings and you'll bork the browser.
So, it's like Internet Explorer now?
You probably still can. I don't care to check, because I don't particularly care about Firefox any more, but from what I can tell they're simplifying the "basic user" UI to make it merge all storage together, rather than show individual cookies.
The dev tools (Ctrl-Shift-I) contain a UI that lets you view and manipulate ALL local storage, including individual cookies. It doesn't sound like this is going away. So if you need to remove a single cookie in Firefox, you can probably still do it through the dev to
Re: (Score:2)
You probably still can. I don't care to check, because I don't particularly care about Firefox any more, but from what I can tell they're simplifying the "basic user" UI to make it merge all storage together, rather than show individual cookies.
The dev tools (Ctrl-Shift-I) contain a UI that lets you view and manipulate ALL local storage, including individual cookies. It doesn't sound like this is going away. So if you need to remove a single cookie in Firefox, you can probably still do it through the dev tools.
This probably isn't quite as bad an idea as the article wants you to think it is because I suspect most people who knew enough to remove individual cookies were probably using the dev tools anyway and not the cookie tools available via the preferences.
Why do I, as a non-dev, need to access dev tools to do something that as a user, I'd like to be able to do? Maybe I'm just splitting hairs here, but it feels a bit like some clown making me pull my car over, and switch the gear selector lever into park to unlock the ability to change stations on the radio, so that I won't fiddle with it while I'm driving. Finding out that a car I'm looking at buying has this feature would probably make me choose a different car, or, if all cars had that feature, no car at
If the new API allows this to be managed through an add-on, then I'm more-or-less okay with it. (Though the FF engineers should then write that plugin to restore missing functionality, amirite??)
FF can't win. People complained (and still do) about "bloat" in the browser. The logical conclusion from the whining masses is that the "bloat" should be stripped-out. But then a feature is stripped out, and another set of people say "OH, NO, not THAT feature, I meant all the other features that I don't use".
Looks like Cookie Manager can replace the lost functionality:
https://addons.mozilla.org/en-... [mozilla.org]
But when Mozilla finds out that a plugin implements something they removed, their next logical step is to remove the API which makes the plugin possible. If people could have and use the features which Mozilla's designers removed, that would make them look bad.
FF can't win. People complained (and still do) about "bloat" in the browser. The logical conclusion from the whining masses is that the "bloat" should be stripped-out. But then a feature is stripped out, and another set of people say "OH, NO, not THAT feature, I meant all the other features that I don't use".
That's a little unfair. I saw a lot of people complaining about bloat that wasn't really related to the core browsing functionality and could just as well have been handled through add-ons. I'm not sure that in my entire life I've ever seen a Firefox user complain that its flexibility as an actual web browser was a bad thing or that the ability to configure everyday things like cookies should be nerfed.
It seems to me that Firefox has, and has always had, a clear way to "win": It needs to be the trustworthy,
I saw a lot of people complaining about bloat that wasn't really related to the core browsing functionality
Pocket, Hello, Personas, Suggested Sites, search engine integration...
Even Mozilla employees don't use Firefox [medium.com]:
I head up Firefox marketing, but I use Chrome every day.
Firefox is finished. I switched to Waterfox a while back, but I don't like the idea of relying on one guy (or whatever it's up to now) for security updates. I'll probably be looking at Opera soon.
Just to be on the safe side (Score:2)
All good things come to an end. The internet seems to have peaked, and now it's just going to go slowly downhill with the end of net neutrality, so it's time to figure out what things are done WIT
"I often need to whack a broken cookie for a single site"
Me too. Mostly to kill those ludicrous 'paywalls' of the New York Times, Washington Post, The Guardian, etc.
If this is real, I'll switch.
It's bad enough that I have to delete the Google News app on my phone and reload it every day to kill the paywalls, because it doesn't allow deleting the cookies, but I'm sure not going to delete and reinstall FF just to continue reading.
I often need to whack a broken cookie for a single site. Now I have to blow out all my logins (and worse, my user's logins) just to fix one bad cookie?
It appears they are grouping all local data (cookies, cache, etc) under one heading per site. You can still search by site and remove data specific to that site, leaving other sites' data untouched, but you can't clear only cookies and leave cache, or just one cookie out of several, for example.
I suppose that if a large number of people use the same PC and user account, then yes, you will wipe out all other users' cache and cookies for the same domain. I guess Mozilla assumes most people would have a separa
That's probably why they removed it.
Most power users edit individual cookies through the developer tools, they still can. A redundant method was removed.
This is why you never let your programmers program your applications. No good can come of it.
This is fine with me as long as I can deny all 3rd party cookies and then remove all history every time I close Firefox (multiple times per day).
p.s. I also run gmail as a separate user that doesn't have access to my real account's files.
The Chrome plating of Firefox continues (Score:5, Insightful)
When is Mozilla going to realize that Firefox got popular because of developers and power users and the fact that they keep doing things like this that are hostile to developers and power users is a contributing factor to Firefox's decline in usage?
Chrome may have market share, but the last time I looked it was hopeless for my use case. Firefox now isn't as good as it was last year, but it's still (version 52) a lot better than Konqueror, which is my second place choice.
Chrome has over 60% of the browser market. Regular people "marketers" then conclude firefox needs to be more like chrome to get their numbers up.
Most power users edit individual cookies through the developer tools, available through UI or keyboard shortcut. There were three ways to mess with cookies, one which was redundant was removed.
WTF? (Score:4, Insightful)
Seriously? I use this all the time. This REALLY pisses me off. Sure, someone will quickly make an add-on, but basic core functionality shouldn't depend on a pile of third-party add-ons.
Or waterfox. Has a more recent code base with security patches and performance improvements.
There don't seem to be deb packages for either of those on the repository. I'd really prefer a browser that a group I sort of trust has validated.
Or waterfox.
But it's stuck at Firefox 56, which is now two major versions behind. Consequently Waterfox doesn't have things like the new WebAssembly compiler [mozilla.org]. Compare Waterfox and Firefox in this WebAssembly compilation benchmark [github.io].
The Waterfox project says they'll be developing a “new” browser [waterfoxproject.org], whatever that means. Maybe they'll be switching engines to Blink or WebKit.
Tell that to the Gnome 3 devs and watch them laugh at you.
Done with FF (Score:5, Insightful)
It was also the architecture that enabled the core mission: a lightweight browser than can run on anything and be extended in any way it needs to be.
Since the new architecture cannot say any of that with a straight face, what the hell is the project mission for Firefox now, other than "keep shipping something called Firefox"?
what the hell is the project mission for Firefox now, other than "keep shipping something called Firefox"?
10 IF Users > 0 THEN ruin something and release it
20 GOTO 10
Re:Done with FF (Score:4, Insightful)
Who gives a shit about speed if it doesn't do what you want?
I never experienced the "slowness" that some people seem to have seen in older versions, and I haven't noticed any perceptible speed-ups since 57 either.
My old car was slow, so I replaced it with a faster car. Too bad the new car can't turn right or left, but damn, it's fast.
Where? (I'm not about to install a nightly, so I can't find out directly. But without knowing that, I've started considering alternatives while I've got time to plan.)
Firefox has made LOTS of bad choices recently from my point of view. I don't use it on a phone or a tablet, I use it on a desktop, and I want a browser that works well on a desktop. I also want one that lets me keep open a sidebar of nested bookmarks, which is why I'm still using Firefox despite their recent garbage moves about the menubar
You know, it's been a nice run and all, but I'm spending more time keeping it working the same way than I should be. Enough is enough.
I'm using Chrome as Firefox 38.0.2 will not display. Process Explorer shows it loads just no GUI.
When I get control of FireFox again I'm disabling updating. Who knows Opera 12 next...
That's it's Win10 problem, with Linux Mint after disabling Hardware acceleration it will then show videos.
Misleading headline (Score:5, Informative)
Yep, I jumped the gun (Score:2)
Yes, the "Show Cookies" button is still there in Nightly and now called "Settings" (presumably a temporary label, because there aren't actually settings in there) but the thing TFA is talking about is that the behaviour of the popup that appears when you press that button has changed from per-cookie to per-site. Previously you got a list of folders, one for each site that has cookies stored. When you expand a folder you get a list of individual cookies that you can see and selectively remove.
Now you simply
Now enjoying watching this train wreck..
Wait... you are watching the firefox missteps from Chrome? What part do you enjoy exactly? The exhiliration of being the first one in the crash so you can lord it over the people coming behind you a month later? Your the guy laughing at ships sailing into iceberg waters
... from the Titanic.
Pretty much every misstep firefox makes is because it's following Chrome's lead.
Car analogy (Score:1)
Nice goin' Mozilla... (Score:2)
Is the ability to selectively clear cookies holding back Firefox development that you're making this function a 3rd-party add-on? Really? (An add-on that may not even exist for some time while it's being developed/debugged.)
What incentive do I have to switch back to Firefox from Chrome where I already have to rely on a external add-on to manage cookies? I'm thinking there isn't any reason to come back.
Actually, this is good (Score:3)
Firefox has been racing to the bottom for the past few years, and is already almost unusable as of the latest builds. It's slow, buggy, and becoming as limited and useless as Chrome.
The faster it craters, the better, as only that will offer us the realistic prospect of a new competitor.
Firefox has been racing to the bottom for the past few years, and is already almost unusable as of the latest builds. It's slow, buggy, and becoming as limited and useless as Chrome.
The faster it craters, the better, as only that will offer us the realistic prospect of a new competitor.
So what's a good alternative? I need a browser that has reasonable ad filtering and the ability to inject HTTP headers into all my requests. (I am not being snarky, it's an honest question)
That, however, is freeware, not FOSS, or even open source. So when you use that, you're operating on blind trust.
Mozilla XXmoves Individual Cookie Management in Firefox 60
There has been too much scaremongering and too little reading of details.
The reports are, however, that you still can't manage individual cookies, even when to go to the UI locale (Settings?) for the sites.
Not good. I'm going to have to think long and hard about whether it's even acceptable. I rarely manage individual cookies, but still...
Let's put it this way, I've started looking for an acceptable alternative. That I haven't found a good choice yet doesn't mean that at some point I won't decide it's worth the pain of changing to something that wasn't as good, even though it
Is Slashdot deliberately sabotaging Fierfox? (Score:1)
The analysis of the interface change comes from a work-in-progress nightly version, yet the title makes it look like it refers to the final version. The feature has not been disabled, just moved around. Yet many readers are commenting as if yet another feature was missing from Firefox. Is there a deliberate attempt to paint Mozilla in the worse possible way to harm the project, or mere clickbait to catch eyeballs?
That would be a fair comment if Firefox hadn't taken so bloody many absolutely bad choices and committed them to the stable tree. As it is, I count this fair warning of what's coming.
Mozilla is now on the cutting "Edge", or the way of the Dodo?
Meanwhile Waterfox is working fine.
Fork Them! (Score:2)
It worked for LibreOffice.