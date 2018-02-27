Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Children Struggle To Hold Pencils Due To Too Much Tech, Doctors Say (theguardian.com) 215

Posted by BeauHD from the hand-eye-coordination dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Children are increasingly finding it hard to hold pens and pencils because of an excessive use of technology, senior pediatric doctors have warned. An overuse of touchscreen phones and tablets is preventing children's finger muscles from developing sufficiently to enable them to hold a pencil correctly, they say. "Children are not coming into school with the hand strength and dexterity they had 10 years ago," said Sally Payne, the head pediatric occupational therapist at the Heart of England foundation NHS Trust. "Children coming into school are being given a pencil but are increasingly not be able to hold it because they don't have the fundamental movement skills. "To be able to grip a pencil and move it, you need strong control of the fine muscles in your fingers,. Children need lots of opportunity to develop those skills." Payne said the nature of play had changed. "It's easier to give a child an iPad than encouraging them to do muscle-building play such as building blocks, cutting and sticking, or pulling toys and ropes. Because of this, they're not developing the underlying foundation skills they need to grip and hold a pencil."

  • I wish I could say this tech-addicted story surprised me.

  • Yeah this was a problem 4000 years ago, too (Score:4, Funny)

    by Vermonter ( 2683811 ) on Tuesday February 27, 2018 @08:14AM (#56193423)

    As the newfangled quill became more popular, we began to see more and more children lack the hand strength to use a hammer and chisel. Sadly, we have yet to recover from such a blow to society. Once again technology has degraded our quality of life.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fermion ( 181285 )
      I have seen teaching objectives include phrases like "learn to add numbers with and without technology." Does that mean with a pencil and in their heads?

      To too many people, technology is simply something they do not understand. They are afraid of it, afraid that it will make them obsolete, and desperate to show how bad it is.

      With me, I have never been able to use a pencil, and I did not touch "technology" until middle school.

    • As the newfangled quill became more popular, we began to see more and more children lack the hand strength to use a hammer and chisel. Sadly, we have yet to recover from such a blow to society. Once again technology has degraded our quality of life.

      Kids today still don't know how to use a fucking hammer, which is ironically STILL a very useful tool 4,000 years later. That has nothing to do with the adaption of the quill, and has everything to do with the real issue, which is sheltering the living shit out of children and letting them grow up in a fucking fantasyland that doesn't even come close to resembling real life.

      It's pretty sad to think that an EMP bomb would be just as deadly as any nuclear bomb to this generation.

      • EMP = indirect death from societal breakdown of civility.

        Blast = direct death from physical damage.

        FUBAR either way.

        Thinking being at the epicenter might be best so as to make it quick and painless

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      As someone with arthritis that makes his handwriting bad and painful to do, I can confirm that it's not much of a hindrance these days. The only major issue is reproducing my signature.

      Of more interest would be the effect of touch screen use on children's ability to type.

    • Thank you. Saved me from saying much the same thing.

      It should also be noted that kids today can't handle a carriage pulled by even a single horse, much less a proper team. And most of them couldn't harvest wheat with a sickle to save their lives....

  • Wait until they hit puberty (Score:5, Funny)

    by kilodelta ( 843627 ) on Tuesday February 27, 2018 @08:14AM (#56193429) Homepage
    Then they'll develop the dexterity they need.

  • In other news (Score:4, Insightful)

    by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Tuesday February 27, 2018 @08:19AM (#56193449)

    Pencils are going the way of the Dodo. Not saying that is good (I don't actually think it is, there are a lot of other instruments that are basically similar to hold like a pencil), but that seems to be what is happening.

    • If I didn't use a drawing tablet every other day I think I might use a pen/pencil maybe four times a year??

      When you use a stylus of any kind a lot you build up your hand as well as just learn to write and draw some things almost as a reflex. When diagramming on whiteboards or making scratch notes coworkers almost always comment on how neat and orderly it is - but like I say most people don't wrap their hands around any kind of writing utensil for months so I chalk it up to experience.

      I guess they've phased

  • haptics (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Tom ( 822 ) on Tuesday February 27, 2018 @08:22AM (#56193455) Homepage Journal

    It might be just because I'm a very kinaesthetic person, but this is something I find in general computer tech has failed to grasp: How important it is to hold something, to touch something, to feel something touching you.

    Among other things, this is the primary reason most keyboards on the market suck, and why VR still hasn't taken off. We techies tend to believe too much that 80% of the human perception is visual, and that is just plain out wrong. The largest sensory organ in your body is your skin.

    Computers make great toys for kids, they allow so much creativity and agency, and there are so many skills you can develop with them. But kids should also play with sticks, with Legos, with tools, with wood and metal and stone.

    And, frankly speaking, if you don't give your child real, physical books to read, IMHO you should be locked up for child abuse.

    • Re:haptics (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Zobeid ( 314469 ) on Tuesday February 27, 2018 @10:09AM (#56193991)

      Have you noticed the resurgent interest in mechanical keyboards recently? I see this (at least partly) as a reaction against the aesthetic that Steve Jobs pushed so hard, and which so many companies then copied. Jobs never saw a device (including a keyboard) that was thin enough or flat enough to please him. It's not natural, though, for human beings to poke at flat surfaces. We're adapted to manipulating objects in three dimensions.

      • Have you noticed the resurgent interest in mechanical keyboards recently? I see this (at least partly) as a reaction against the aesthetic that Steve Jobs pushed so hard, and which so many companies then copied. Jobs never saw a device (including a keyboard) that was thin enough or flat enough to please him. It's not natural, though, for human beings to poke at flat surfaces. We're adapted to manipulating objects in three dimensions.

        That's a bit hyperbolic - thin keyboards are thin, but certainly not flat. And while YMMV, I personally find them easier and faster to use, due to the very short key travel distance. My fingers can fly over the keys, barely grazing them, hardly needing to push at all to type; on a "regular" keyboard, I have to lift my fingers pretty high after pressing each key to clear the surrounding ones.

    • You make some good points, but then you throw in this rape-cage culture bit:

      And, frankly speaking, if you don't give your child real, physical books to read, IMHO you should be locked up for child abuse.

      which needs to be called out. If you meant it literally, which I'm not assuming, then that's a separate issue.

  • I heard there was a problem with using offline styluses but the clickbait was unclear.

  • They're fine. (Score:3)

    by RyanFenton ( 230700 ) on Tuesday February 27, 2018 @08:23AM (#56193463)

    They'll be fine. Whenever I had to write cursive, it grated by wrist bones after a while. Like most physical adjustments for a task, you do a little damage, your body heals, and over a couple of weeks you're a halfway-capable writing machine.

    Writing isn't going away even in some far flung future - but it's understandable why kids don't want to use it constantly anymore compared with alternatives.

    That particular kind of bone pain involved with mashing those wrist bones into shapes is validly a
    thing that makes you not want to practice writing.

    But kids would still end up doing it, even if there aren't lesson plans. If there stuck somewhere and want to make a crude sign, they're not going to be unable to. They'll still write words in the sand with s a stick, and countless other interactions with language we're drawn to.

    The kids will be fine. It's the adults we should really be worried about - there's some things really wrong with them.

    Ryan Fenton

    • I was a precocious child who was always done with my work first, and correctly too. A teacher in third grade who was a shit teacher (and who was only a teacher at my school for about two years) didn't like the way I disrupted the class by looking at the other children, true story. I was supposed to put my head down on my desk, another true story, and wait quietly for the other children to finish. So he started assigning me lines to write. Hundreds of them. Ever since, it causes me physical pain to write in

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hjf ( 703092 )

      until the day they want to get into electronics and realize they can't hold a soldering iron.
      oh well. who needs electronics. we'll have robots that will do that for us

      • There's already plenty of stuff you can't really solder back together by hand... with integrated chips there are hardly any discrete components anyway, so the electronic gadget either works or doesn't. It'll be a hobby that used to be a trade like building furniture by hand or sewing clothes.

    • They'll be fine. Whenever I had to write cursive, it grated by wrist bones after a while.

      And now look at you, you type just bine!!

  • Has it not occurred to anyone that you don't even start writing until you're five or six? Everyone has this same weakness in their hands at this time in life. It has nothing to do with technology, unless tablets and smartphones can travel through time and occupy our hands when we were kids.

    • We actually did writing exercises from 3 on in kindergarden, but except for e's and l's and kinds of a's and o's it wheren really letters.

      On the other hand I really wonder what the guys publishing this expect? If kids don't draw/paint with pencils anymore, obvioulsy they have lower skills when entering school. I guess they just overemphasize the problem, if there is any, instead of simply adjusting the way how they teach.

      • This is the first I've heard of kindergarten having prerequisites. They certainly weren't published anywhere.

      • And on top of it all, who cares? I'm guessing soon that elementary school won't spend any time teaching students to write cursively, since it was only used to legibly write text by hand as quickly as possible. No one writes letters or books by hand anymore. There certainly won't be a need for it at some point after 2030 anyway. Why aren't they studying teenagers decreased hand/eye coordination from not playing baseball as a kid?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      Its literally in the summary that the kids aren't using physical toys for play as much as they used to.
  • Chopsticks

  • Reminds me of a conversation with my doctor - where he dreams he is assigned to a nursing home as a physical rehab clinician. The primary rehab issue is getting the old people help and retraining to overcome the crippling arthritis of their thumbs resulting from a lifetime of thumb button pushing and swiping on their mobile phones . . .

  • Easy solution to develop fine motor skills (Score:3)

    by zifn4b ( 1040588 ) on Tuesday February 27, 2018 @08:43AM (#56193541)
    Have your child play a musical instrument.

  • Alternate headline: (Score:2, Interesting)

    by ledow ( 319597 )

    "Children adapt to best adjust to what they need to do."

    Handwriting is dead. The writing is on the wall. (Sorry!)

    These kids have 4 years of touchscreen and keyboard skills before they go to school now and we're teaching them to use pencils? Why? A lot of schools are issuing tablets to individual pupils from a young age and most certainly they still teach ICT skills.

    We had to be taught how to write because it's not natural and "you'll need to be able to write when you grow up."

    They need to be taught how

    • I agree with you, but I'm not sure the point is to preserve (archaic) handwriting. But we *do* need to preserve finger dexterity. It's useful for many things like tying your shoes.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Wulf2k ( 4703573 )

        Then it would seem that shoe-tying would be a better replacement lesson. Hell, a general knot-tying course would probably be better for kids than pencil-use.

        I've had way more times in my adult life where I just needed something to stay tight/still than when I've needed cursive.

        • The point is that children aren't getting *any* of these lessons at home. Inability to hold a writing implement was what they used as visible evidence of lack of strength/dexterity. The actual article isn't about teaching to hold a pencil. It's about the fact that there is a physical development issue that results from playing less with physical things and more with virtual things.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by CODiNE ( 27417 )

      I've strangely had a resurgence of cursive use lately thanks to taking notes on a tablet with a stylus. It's noisy and irritating in a tactile way to lift and touch down between words or letters so I've gradually switched back to long hand cursive. Others with tablets I've asked have also noticed the tendency and shared an initial period of googling how to make capital Q and Z for example. My writing is now getting better than it was in childhood when I used it more often.

      As a funny aside we're noticing ma

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Hand writing is still useful for making quick notes. We are in an awkward time period where tablets aren't cheap enough and batteries don't last long enough for them to be adequate paper replacements, but at the same time we want everything to be digital and searchable. There are bridging technologies like Evernote and Google Keep that can OCR your scrawlings, but I'm really looking forward to having a pile of tablets and a stylus on my desk.

      Yes, a stylus. As well as being able to sketch, on-screen swipe ke

    • These kids have 4 years of touchscreen and keyboard skills before they go to school now and we're teaching them to use pencils?
      Because otherwise they never really know how a character is written. They have no piccture in mind where to start and how to draw the lines.

      Btw: why should handwriting be dead? It was once considered an art. And sooner or later everyone will have to sign something. Better he is able to write his own name somewhat properly, or not?

  • It is a large part of what makes us human: the ability to handle tools I have to wonder what the larger loss is if children do not learn to be experts in hand control early in life because not only is hand control necessary in interacting with this complex society, but use of our bodies also forms our brains. If they are not touching the things they would be using with their hands their brains are not getting experience with the textures and physics of the real world. Computers and video games are also taki

  • My understanding is they have been hard core into training "penmanship" due to Japanese Kanji characters and such. It is not a surprise to me that a ton of people in Japan are good at drawing. This study makes me think the opposite is going to happen in America or wherever kids are using iPads to both learn and waste time instead of using a pencil or crayons.

  • And I figure it was the same for many others who like to type. This goes to show how we have something of a regime of handwriting nazis going on. My mother made me copywrite books to improve my handwriting. Still hate her for that. It was torture.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Zobeid ( 314469 )

      I collect fountain pens and build my own keyboards (you insensitive clod!). I don't see any reason why somebody wouldn't want to be skilled at both handwriting and typing. It does seem like both are on the decline, though.

    • Still hate her for that.

      You need to get over that. She was trying to give you a good life.

  • A skill that was once necessary for learning and communication no longer is.
    Electronic media has replaced pen and paper, so the skill to hold a pen isn't particular useful,
    except perhaps as an input device to aid in artistic creativity.... I don't see graphics artists turning in their stylus and drawing tablets for a touchscreen,
    but other than that.... Pens are soon to be extinct

    • Not in the U.S... When these kids grow up, they will still need to sign legal documents and even use a stylus for the electronic credit card reader. If they just sign with an "X", then I predict massive fraud and identity theft.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mysidia ( 191772 )

        they will still need to sign legal documents and even use a stylus for the electronic credit card reader.

        Legal paper documents can be signed by a stamp, a thumbprint, or a crudely drawn figure with no need for handwriting.
        BUT Legal paper documents are going away --- by the time today's kids are 18, to sign a document: you'll probably swipe your driver's license and just scan a finger to create your unique digital imprint.

        All the electronic-sign credit card readers i've encountered let you si

  • BS (Score:2)

    by rossdee ( 243626 )

    Whats the difference between hplding a stylis and holdind a pencil

  • If you found a bunch of third world illiterates who never learned to write, with pencil or any other way, would they have reduced fine motor skills compared to people with pretty handwriting?
  • give them a box of crayons and a coloring book, that should fix it

  • Learning to play the Guitar is hard, can't a computer fake it for me!

    • Learning to play the Guitar is hard

      Luckily you don't need to play any instrument to be a YouTube rock star. Everyone wants to be famous, they don't actually want to learn to play music.

      can't a computer fake it for me!

      Definitely.

  • It seems to me that there are plenty of fine motor skills involved in using tech, maybe we should adapt handwriting technique to embrace those skills. It's not like controlling a pencil has just one aspect to it.

    For all I know the conventional pencil grasp between the thumb and first two fingertips is degraded but the ability to control the pencil when it is sandwiched between the first two fingers is improved.

    Or what about non-dominant hand writing, maybe tech has improved the spread of motor skills betw

  • Mouse-shaped pencil holder. User cups holder in hand and manipulates it much like a computer mouse. Buttons to raise lower an assortment of pen/pencil tips.

  • ...you're suggesting that just tossing your kid on the couch with an iPad is NOT a successful parenting strategy?

    Next you're going to tell me they're going to end up antisocial web-leeches that don't know how to actually interact with other humans.

    On the bright side, though, if there's ever an evolutionary advantage to the skills for playing Kandy Krush they're fucking SET.

  • holding a thin rod for hours isn't natural, I remember cramps and blisters from having to write for hours. maybe we we've been abusing children for decades making them do that!

